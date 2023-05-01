When it comes to the people in our lives who deserve the most, for many of us, Mom tops that list. Whether it’s your mom or grandmother, a maternal figure or any mom in your life, Mother’s Day is the chance to remind her just how wonderful and appreciated she is.

And what better way to show that than with a truly special, wow-worthy gift she’ll treasure for years to come? Whether it’s a silk pajama set that’s also machine-washable or an espresso maker you can program to whip up your perfect drink, we’re pretty confident you’ll be able to find just what the mom in your life needs in this collection of splurge-worthy gifts.

Editor Favorite Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana This classic celeb-loved leather tote is the ultimate everyday bag. Responsibly made with soft, pebble-textured Italian leather, it’s the perfect balance of chic and super practical. And Mom is sure to have enough space for everything she needs. $248 at Cuyana

Editor Favorite NuFace Facial Toning Device NuFace For the mom who loves her facials, this at-home device can help her achieve similar results without the pricey appointment. Similar to microcurrent facials you might get at a spa, this handheld beauty tool uses the same technology to gently activate your facial muscles. The result? Fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and an overall more toned and contoured appearance. $339 at NuFace $339 at Amazon

Urban Stems The Lennox Urban Stems Flowers are always a classic Mother’s Day option. This stunning bouquet — full of vibrant orchids, roses, peonies and more — is guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day, and their whole room. $245 at Urban Stems

Best Tested Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker Best Buy An absolutely life-changing product, this espresso maker will make it so that you (or the mom in your life) never has to spend money on Starbucks, Dunkin’ or your preferred coffee shop ever again. With a fancy LCD display, you can customize countless parts of the brewing process to make sure your coffee is made just the way you like it, every time. Not only is it easy to use, it’s also fun to play around with and create different types of espresso drinks. No wonder we named it the best automatic espresso maker in our testing. $850 at Best Buy

Parachute Brushed Cotton Venice Set Parachute Brushed Cotton Venice Set Parachute For the mom who needs to make the most of her downtime, make sure bed is the place to be with some incredibly comfortable, high-quality bedding. A splurge item that is absolutely worth every penny, this brushed cotton set is made from 100% cotton and crafted in Portugal. It’s the perfect combination of supersoft and luxurious feeling while still cozy and familiar. From $389 at Parachute

Caraway Home Bakeware Set Caraway Home Bakeware Set C For any moms who love to bake, we’d be hard-pressed to find a better gift than this bakeware set. Swap out the years-old, mismatched baking tins and trays with pieces that look great and are actually healthier for you and your family. Each component (of which there are 11) features a nontoxic coating and nonstick ceramic coating. $545 $395 at Caraway

Kinn Studio Mother’s Ring Mother’s Ring Kinn Studio The design of this 14-karat gold ring is based on a traditional mother’s ring, a piece of jewelry that symbolizes pride and joy of being a mom. It can be accented with one or more birthstones, representing the woman’s child or children. While this particular option features a diamond, it’s also available in emerald and blue sapphire — two equally stylish options that also represent different birth months. $680 at Kinn Studio

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame Amazon When it comes to digital picture frames, this full HD resolution option from Aura (with an over-10-inch screen) is the cream of the crop. It comes with unlimited cloud storage, so loved ones can add as many photos as they want to the frame — no matter where they are in the world. $149 at Amazon

Naadam Cashmere Duster Cardigan Naadam Dusters are a great sweater to gift because they’re versatile, easy to style and always comfortable. This 100% Mongolian cashmere option is absurdly soft and relaxed yet professional, perfect for colder weather or an aggressively air-conditioned office. $275 at Naadam

Tatcha Ritual for Smooth Skin Tatcha When it comes to top-of-the-line skin care, we can’t recommend Tatcha enough. This four-step set comes with camellia cleansing oil, exfoliating rice polish, an essence made of fermented Japanese superfoods, as well as clarifying water cream for hydration. $135 at Tatcha

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag Mansur Gavriel For the stylish and fashion-forward mama, this mini bucket bag is a fun cross between a tote and a purse. Made from vegetable-tanned leather sourced from a family-owned tannery in Italy, the material is meant to age and show signs of wear as opposed to staying in pristine condition, something the brand describes not as a “defect” but as showing wear “beautifully over time.” The crossbody strap makes it a breeze to bring with you, while the front tie helps keep your things a little more secure.

$595 at Mansur Gavriel

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Fellow For the tea- and coffee-loving moms out there, this kettle is everything you need to perfect your brew. It heats up super quickly, the variable temperature control makes it a breeze to select the precise temperature of water you need and the design makes for excellent pour-over control. Plus, it’ll look great sitting on any kitchen countertop. From $147 at Fellow From $165 at Sur La Table

Jo Malone Lilac Lavender Candle Jo Malone Lilac Lavender Candle Bloomingdale's Clearly not any old candle, this lavender-scented choice is the perfect combination of calming, fresh and serene without being overly floral. It burns slowly and truly does transform a space into feeling more like a spa. And, of course, the packaging is truly stunning. When you finally burn through the candle, you’ll definitely want to repurpose it into a bathroom container or piece of decor. $140 at Bloomingdale's

Best Tested Away The Bigger Carry-On Away A great suitcase can make all the difference while traveling, and Away makes some of our all-time favorite luggage. This model is perfect for everything from a packed weekend trip to a longer getaway. With features like a water-resistant laundry bag and an ejectable battery pack, you can be prepared for tons of different travel situations. Plus, it’s absurdly durable, so you’re not just getting something that looks good. $295 at Away

Editor Favorite Tempo Move Tempo Going to the gym can be tough to fit into any schedule, let alone a mom’s busy day. While there are a lot of options when it comes to building out an at-home studio and fitness routine, the Tempo Move is one of the most impressive options we’ve come across. All you need is a TV and iPhone, and you can jump into over 1,000 workouts along with real-time feedback. It’s compact, intuitive and a way to turn any space into your own studio. Read our review $495 $395 at Tempo

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Vitruvi When it comes to making home a Zen and peaceful space, we’re big fans of diffusers. The matte ceramic cover and unique shape of this option from Vitruvi makes it look more like a piece of decor than anything else, which is also a great way to ensure it gets used. This mist is nice and full, and the optional ambient LED light is another wonderful feature. $123 at Vitruvi

Riedel Ultra Decanter Riedel Ultra Decanter Amazon Riedel creates some of the best glassware, and its ultra decanter is no exception. It’s elegant, eye-catching and a stunning piece of barware. On top of that, it’s engineered to make any wine lover’s drinking experience even better. The long neck and wide body help sediment settle at the bottom while exposing the wine to more oxygen. $249 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Catch:3 Wireless Charging Station CATCH3 Wireless Charging Station Courant Courant’s wireless charging stations are so much more than a gadget. They are gorgeously designed and super-useful pieces of innovative and practical home decor that you’ll get complimented on time and time again. $175 at Courant

Brilliant Earth Hydrangea Bouquet Pendant Brilliant Earth Hydrangea Bouquet Pendant Brilliant Earth This necklace is simple enough that it’ll fit in with any woman’s jewelry box but also special and thoughtful enough to give as a gift. You can take your pick between a cluster of blue-toned stones like topaz and sapphire, or pink-hued sapphires. $375 at Brilliant Earth

Intrecciato Leather Card Case Nordstrom Once you downsize your wallet to a card case, there’s no going back — they’re way more convenient and easy to carry around. This chic option features Bottega Veneta’s iconic weave, a nod to its designer status sans the loud branding or hardware found on other similar styles. $390 at Nordstrom

Best Tested Kindle Oasis Kindle Oasis Amazon Especially when warmer weather rolls around, there’s nothing like an e-reader to take with you on vacation, to the beach or while you’re traveling; it’s just the easiest way to make sure you always have a book on you. The Kindle Oasis is the most advanced of the Kindle family — not to mention it’s our favorite e-reader of 2023. It’s waterproof, lightweight, comfortable to hold and boasts an adaptable front light that will automatically adjust the screen’s light settings to best fit your surroundings. $280 at Amazon

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette Sephora Gifting perfume can be tough, but if we had to pick one that nearly anyone would love, it’d be the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette. Particularly for those who prefer warm, floral scents, this eau de toilette is elegant and fresh without being too sweet — some reviewers note it could be unisex. $139 at Sephora

Lost Pattern Large Silk Square Scarf Lost Pattern Silk scarves are everywhere lately; they’re a great way to experiment with brighter colors and bigger patterns. You can wear them around your neck, in your hair or even on your bag. No matter how you style it, a silk scarf is an endlessly versatile accessory, and this option from Lost Pattern has been our recent favorite. $119 at Lost Pattern

Bala The Weight Kit Bala For the moms who love a good at-home workout, this weight kit features the brand’s famous wrist/ankle weights along with equally chic and aesthetically pleasing workout bars (a dumbbell replacement), a power ring and a beam. All of the pieces are wrapped in a supersoft silicone, which makes them easy to use and keep clean. $312 at Bala