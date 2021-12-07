It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. They’re usually high-quality, unique and top-of-the line pieces that will last its recipient years to come. And who doesn’t love receiving something a little more special?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite absolutely splurge-worthy gift ideas, perfect for spoiling those in your life who deserve a little extra this holiday season. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Amazon gifts, Nordstrom gifts, ultra-practical gifts and gifts under $25.

Luxury home gifts

CNN Underscored Best Tested Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine Amazon If you’re looking to really change someone’s life with a gift this holiday season, this kitchen gadget might be our top pick. This espresso machine boasts all the features that make Breville espresso machines so popular (we named another very similar Breville model our favorite splurge pick) — thoughtful design, precise temperature control, the full works. What makes it special is its intuitive touch-screen display, which enables you to whip up lattes, cappuccinos and a whole suite of café drinks with the press of a button. You can even adjust and personalize elements like coffee strength, temperature of the drink and the texture of the milk, making it perfect for coffee beginners and at-home barista types alike. See more of our favorite espresso machines here $1,099 $900 at Amazon

Estelle Colored Glass Stem Wine Glasses, Set of 6 Nordstrom For the stylish, wine-loving friend or family member, these trendy wine glasses are the perfect gift. They’re gorgeous to display, hand-blown in Poland, and come with a cute story. Named after the founder’s grandmother, who “instilled in her a love of treasure hunting for beautiful finds,” the vintage-inspired tint has a charm that’s just irresistible. Plus, the wide assortment of colors makes it a breeze to match your choice to the recipient’s kitchen scheme and overall color preference. $185 at Nordstrom

CNN Underscored Best Tested Parachute Linen Venice Set Linen Venice Set Parachute Once you go high-quality bedding, there’s really no going back. Give the gift of better rest with some of the most comfortable, breathable, luxurious bedding we’ve ever experienced. We named them the best linen sheets, in fact. These linen sheets are available in six different sizes, 11 gorgeous colors to fit any style and an optional top sheet. From $469 at Parachute

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway For the person in need of a new kitchen set, our recommendation is Caraway. The brand’s ceramic-coated cookware is non-toxic, nonstick, easy to clean, versatile and conducts heat really well. This set has everything you’ll need in the kitchen, along with super chic magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder that makes organization easy and aesthetically pleasing. $545 $395 at Caraway

Editor Favorite Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Dyson No matter how you feel about vacuuming, a cordless Dyson vacuum makes it 100 times more enjoyable. And while a vacuum could be interpreted as a controversial gift, this one’s just so good that we couldn’t leave it out. (A few Underscored have it and love it too.) All of Dyson’s cordless vacuums are incredibly lightweight, easy to use and great at picking up dust and dirt. The V12 features a laser that reveals microscopic dust, optimizes its own suction power and run time, and is built with the latest hair-detangling technology. $650 $550 at Dyson

Nest Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle Nest Sometimes, giving a candle as a gift can sort of be seen as a cop out. We can guarantee that if you give a Nest candle — and this option in particular — nobody will be thinking that at all. In fact, they’ll probably be hoping you got them the same thing. They burn beautifully, the scents are always rich without being overpowering, and they’re perfectly balanced for any room of your home. This bestselling fragrance is everything you could want for the holidays. It’s woody, with notes of musk and amber — in simpler terms, a forest at Christmastime. $180 at Nest

CNN Underscored Best Tested Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer Walmart Juicers are undeniably one of the more luxurious kitchen tools to have, but for the person who can’t resist fresh fruit and vegetable juices (and spends a lot of money on them), a high-quality juicer can easily pay for itself. And this is the best juicer we’ve ever tested. It’s compact enough and doesn’t take up too much counter space, while still packing a ton of power. The slow squeeze technology mimics the motion of hand squeezing juice, leaving you with deliciously fresh and pure juice, extremely dry pulp, and limited waste. $439 at Walmart

Editor Favorite Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Kai Burkhardt/CNN Yes, we’ve discovered a luxury kettle that we’re absolutely obsessed with. This super-chic kitchen gadget will garner all the compliments (speaking from experience) and makes for the perfect gift for anyone who can’t live without their tea or coffee. The variable control makes it easy to get precise with the temperature of your water while features like a built-in timer make it a breeze to time your extraction. And that’s not even mentioning the precision-pour spout, which will seriously make you feel like an expert barista. $195 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Hydrow Wave Rower Hydrow For rowing beginners or pros, it doesn't get much cooler than the Hydrow Wave Rower. Much more compact than other at-home rowers (it even folds up vertically), it offers a Peloton-like service where users can row alongside virtual trainers as they pull their way through various rivers and lakes across the world — from the River Thames to streams in Alaska. One of our editors has tried it for the past few weeks and has absolutely fallen in love. It's available in a few lovely color options as well. $1,700 $1,600 at Hydrow

CNN Underscored Best Tested Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Cookware Set Amazon This adorable cookware set isn’t just any old cookware set — it features Le Creuset’s iconic Round Dutch Oven, which won out as our best “splurge” Dutch oven . With perfect heat distribution, easy handling and high performance and durability, it’s a kitchen essential you can hand down to your children. Also included in the set are the brand’s Signature Saucepan and Signature Iron Handle Skillet. While having one of these items is a great way to add some fun color to your kitchen setup, the set is even more impactful. From $538 at Amazon

Brava Oven Starter Set Amazon If someone in your life is short on kitchen space, or just wants to downsize, the Brava Oven is one of the most impressive kitchen gadgets we’ve come across. It replaces a conventional oven, a microwave oven, air fryer, toaster, and even more. The digital display is home to over 7,000 customizable cooking programs that are already downloaded onto your mini oven. You simply have to select what you want to make, put in the ingredients, and the oven’s technology ensures it’s perfectly cooked, everytime. While the end result isn’t revolutionary, the time and stress it can save you certainly is. $1,295 $1,195 at Amazon

CNN Underscored Best Tested Vitamix Venturist V1200 We concede that $450 seems like an extreme amount of money to spend on a blender, but the Vitamix Venturist V1200 (which we named the best luxury blender on the market, with its whopping 10-year warranty and plethora of functional, durable and just plain cool features, simply rose to the top in every test performed. $450 at Amazon

Luxury tech gifts

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Max Apple For anyone who loves their Apple products, the brand’s AirPods Max are undeniably pricey — but they’re also a joy to use and experience. Their design is modern and unique, while the sound quality is stellar. The tech inside the headphones is super impressive as well. From Adaptive EQ that adjusts audio frequencies in real time to unmatched active noise cancellation and a 20-hour battery, there’s no denying that these sleek headphones would make for an incredible gift. $549 $469 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Theragun Pro Therabody Frequent gym-goers, generally active people, and honestly just about anyone knows that there’s nothing like a massage after a long day or a tough week. Therabody’s line of Theraguns are by and far the best massage guns on the market, and they’re trusted by the pros as well — Cristiano Ronaldo and Maria Sharapova just to name a few. The Theragun Pro delivers a deep muscle treatment that helps aid in your recovery, release tension, and soothe discomfort. It comes with six different attachments that will target different areas of your body and different needs, two external batteries, and the arm rotates into four different positions so you can relax your body without straining it. $599 $499 at Therabody

Editor Favorite Sonos Sub Mini Sonos As our reviewer put it: "I can say unequivocally that the Sonos Sub Mini improves the sound of every Sonos speaker you pair it with." And that alone has won us over. For anyone looking to improve their sound system, whether they enjoy playing music or watching "House of the Dragon," the Sub Mini is compact and packs a punch. $429 at Sonos

Courant Catch:3 Courant The Catch:3 is a quintessential holiday gift; something you’re unlikely to buy for yourself, but that you cherish and use everyday after receiving it. While the price may seem high for a wireless charger and organizer tray, the marriage of the two is so much greater than the sum of its parts. It’s a gorgeous, high-quality piece of decor that ties together an entryway, bedside table, or at-home office space. It helps keep my essentials organized, and ensure that both my phone and AirPods are always charged. $175 at Courant

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine Amazon Imagine your Keurig, but instead of coffee, out comes margaritas, cosmos, and well, espresso martinis. A perfect gift option for anyone who loves a good drink but isn’t interested in the mixology of it, this cocktail machine is a whole lot of adult-only fun. Because there’s nothing wrong with wanting your boozy beverages to be a little easier to make at home. Simply insert a cocktail capsule, select your preferred strength, and the machine does the rest. All you need to have on hand is the liquor of your choice. $370 $350 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Litter Robot 4 Litter-Robot 4 Litter-Robot For the doting cat parents in your life, this innovative, high-tech litter robot is an incredibly impressive piece of technology that makes scooping poop a chore of the past. It’s a fully automatic, self-cleaning litter box that’s also WiFi-enabled. Through the accompanying app, you can track how often your cat or cats go, and you get a read of their weight, every time they step into the box — which is one of the best ways to keep track of their health. There’s no smell, it’s really quiet, and it’s a hassle-free way to ensure that your cat’s box is always clean. $699 at Litter Robot

Editor Favorite Tempo Move Tempo Fitness is frequently top of mind come the new year, but heading to the gym isn’t always everyone’s first choice. If you’re interested in an at-home option for diverse and effective workouts, the Tempo Move might be right for you. This unique home gym setup includes a cabinet of smart weights that guides you through workouts, gives you personal feedback on your form, pushes you and tells you when you’re ready for harder workouts, and tracks your performance to tailor future training plans. One of the best parts is how compact the entire setup is, so you don’t have to worry about setting up something that will take over an entire room. $495 From $395 at Tempo

Luxury fashion gifts

Naadam Knit Throw Naadam This heavenly soft cashmere throw works as a scarf, a shawl — really anything you want it to be. Its versatility and universal appeal (because who doesn’t want some luxurious cashmere) make it the perfect holiday gift option. It’s made from 100% Mongolian cashmere — which is super breathable and wrinkle-free — and available in six different colors. Plus, no need to worry about sizing! $275 at Naadam

Saint Laurent Monogram Quilted Leather Credit Card Case Nordstrom For any minimalists, this wallet is a total game changer when it comes to downsizing their everyday essentials. We love how sleek and chic, yet simple, this option from Saint Laurent is, while the iconic gilt monogram makes this complete luxury. It’s available in three different colors: a chic peach and an eye-catching golden taupe in addition to the classic black. $325 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Soru Green Etruria Necklace Soru One of the prettiest (and holiday-appropriate!) necklaces we've ever seen, all of Soru's jewelry is handmade by family-run workshops and artisans in Italy and Turkey. With each piece being unique, this one is made with various sizes of faceted emerald green crystals. $244 at Soru

Bonobos The Italian Wool Top Coat Bonobos A great winter coat is a gift that’ll last years. And don’t let the good looks of this option fool you — it’s a super practical, everyday option that’ll look equally stylish on your way into the office and during a chilly night out. It’s also water repellent, fully lined, and boasts both outer and interior welt pockets. $499 $349 at Bonobos

Editor Favorite Lunya Washable Silk Long Robe Washable Silk Long Robe Lunya Lunya’s washable silk is total luxury — without the high maintenance. You can simply machine wash on cold and not have to worry about ruining or damaging the material in any way. While any of the brand’s products would make for an incredible gift, this long robe is what we’ll be adding to our wishlist. It’s perfect for those slightly chillier mornings and evenings, and structured enough that you can wear it around the horse without feeling too exposed. $298 at Lunya

MZ Wallace Black Lacquer Large Metro Tote Deluxe MZ Wallace The perfect do-it-all bag, this tote works for weekend getaways, international vacations or as an everyday bag to take you from the office to the gym. It sports a luggage sleeve, adjustable crossbody strap and tons of pockets that help with organizing all your stuff. In addition to being extremely lightweight and comfortable to carry, the material is super easy to clean and pack away. Plus, the black lacquer is a perfect stylish step up from your everyday basic black bag while just as versatile. $305 at MZ Wallace

Shinola The Runwell 41MM Shinola Watches are a classic gift option, and it's hard to go wrong with this, forgive our pun, timeless option. This option from Shinola was built and engineered with longevity and quality top of mind. The high-accuracy quartz movement to start, was hand-assembled in Detroit with Swiss and imported parts, and is made up of 43 components. The case is made from sapphire crystal, features a classic pumpkin crown, and the sophisticated leather strap only looks better over time. $625 at Shinola

Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule Nordstrom Lovers of luxury will be no stranger to Gucci’s iconic loafer. These feature a chic silhouette and subtle yet distinct piece of gold hardware. And for as casual as slip-on mules can be, these are actually super versatile — simple and comfortable enough to wear every day, or dressy enough to reserve for the office and dressier days. $850 at Nordstrom

Koio Milo in Chocolate Koio These boots from Koio are one of those gifts that will most likely last a person the rest of their life. The brand’s boots are unbelievably high quality, durable and comfortable, and this option is no exception. The design is classic yet stylish, and the timeless style makes them a breeze to pair with all types of outfits, ranging from totally casual to more polished. $395 $296 at Koio

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejrui Croissant-style or twisted hoops are all the rage right now, which isn’t surprising considering how effortless yet elegant the style is. This option from Mejuri adds that extra level of luxury by intertwining 14-karat solid gold with ethically-sourced pavé diamonds. $800 at Mejuri

Editor Favorite Sleeper Party Pajamas Set With Feathers Sleeper For the fashionista who has it all (and potentially particular taste), this Instagram-famous pajama set is super luxe, totally stylish and just a whole lot of fun. It’s made from a lightweight, silk crepe-like material and features tonal piping, mother-of-pearl buttons and detachable feather cuffs that are completely extra and elegant at the same time. $290 at Sleeper

Luxury travel gifts

CNN Underscored Best Tested Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Away Aluminum Carry-On Away Manifest a year of travel and exploration by gifting the globetrotter in your life the only carry-on suitcase they’ll ever need. Away’s Carry-On won our award for the best carry-on luggage of the year thanks to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and, of course, its super chic design. For someone who wants to make an impression (and ensure their luggage never gets mixed up with anyone else’s), we’d recommend this aluminum model. $625 at Away

Naked Cashmere Travel Set Naked Cashmere For those who truly prefer to travel in luxury, this four-piece set is everything you need to forget you’re stuck on a plane, train, car, or any other mode of transportation and not in a hotel bed. It includes a silk travel pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere throw, and deluxe cashmere socks. You can even have it monogrammed! $525 $394 at Naked Cashmere

Monos Metro Backpack Monos Metro Backpack Monos If there’s ever a situation where you're using a travel backpack and nothing else, I’d suggest the Monos Metro Backpack every single time. The perfect gift for a constant globe-trotter, the material is made from a water-resistant vegan leather that’s surprisingly durable and super sleek. Despite not looking bulky, the backpack can fit a shocking amount; probably due to the smart design and thoughtful pockets. And of course, it comes with all the airport must-haves: a separate laptop sleeve, trolley sleeve, and best of all, an interchangeable front pocket that can easily be detached. It’s perfect for storing essentials and anything else you’ll want by your side on a long trip. $220 at Monos

Luxury beauty gifts

Revolve Beauty Advent Calendar Revolve When it comes to beauty Advent calendars , there are a lot of misses and a few hits. Often, it seems like you’re getting filler products, or a lot of stuff you won’t actually love or get much use out of. This Advent calendar from Revolve is not one of those. Priced at $150 and valued at $580, it includes 24 bestselling products across brands like Oribe, Sunday Riley, Augustinus Bader, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Charlotte Tilbury, and a lot more. You’ll get a combination of mini, deluxe, and full size products ranging from haircare to skin care, makeup and other tools and accessories. $150 at Revolve

Editor Favorite HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket HigherDose For a gift that may feel like it's from the future, we can't recommend this sauna blanket enough. According to our social lead Stephanie Griffin, "This popular portable device is an at-home infrared blanket that I use nightly in my living room for quick, 45-minute sweat sessions. It helps to detoxify the body, relax the mind, boost your mood, promote glowing skin… The list goes on. It’s a splurge, but I believe it’s worth it!" $599 $479 at HigherDose

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Sephora What do you get when you pair nostalgia and luxury with a beautiful scent? This perfume , to be exact. Beloved for its luxe apothecary-inspired bottles and creative scents, this Maison Margiela fragrance is a bestseller and fan-favorite — and it’s particularly perfect for wintertime. The scent is warm and spicy, combining orange flowers with clove oil, chestnut accord, and vanilla, evoking the coziness and comfort of sitting in front of a fireplace as the show falls outside. $144 at Sephora

Tatcha The Plumping Ritual Tatcha I’ve tried a lot of skin care items, so it means a lot when I say that this set has two products that are in my permanent rotation of skin care products — and I absolutely love the other two. Tatcha has been a brand I’ve been dedicated to for years, mainly because it really works — particularly for those with sensitive and dry skin. It’s hydrating and nourishing, gentle yet effective. And with this collection of products, you’re giving someone the opportunity to try out some of the brand’s bestsellers and completely transform their skin routine. $254 at Tatcha

Editor Favorite Merit Beauty Five Minute Morning Merit For the makeup minimalist, this collection from clean, vegan, and cruelty-free makeup brand Merit Beauty is everything you could want and need. All the products have a natural finish and application that emphasizes your beauty without covering anything up — and all the products are easy to apply either with the included blending brush, or your fingers. One of our particular favorites is the tinted lip oil, which nourishes your lips while providing them with the perfect wash of color. $200 $170 at Merit Beauty

Pat McGrath MTHRSHP Mega Divine Face Palette Duo Pat McGrath There are no eyeshadows that compare to those from PatMcGrath. Their pigmentation and quality are unmatched, particularly when it comes to typically difficult colors like purples, dark blues and reds. The 18-shade MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana Palette is a dream combo of standard blending colors, stunning shimmer and glitter shades, and extremely opaque, colorful matte shades that will blow any makeup lover away. Its combination and savings when paired with the Divine Blush & Glow Trio — which has everything you could ever want for countless different blush looks — is a match made in heaven. $125 at Pat McGrath