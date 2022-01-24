To anyone in a long-distance relationship, we see you. It’s tough to be far from the person you care most about, and especially so if you can’t spend Valentine’s Day together — sometimes long FaceTime calls and coordinated movie nights just aren’t enough.

Fortunately, there are a lot of ways you can make everyday life apart a little more bearable. These 20 gifts are perfect for helping your relationship grow and flourish, even if you’re far apart. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, jewelry gifts and lingerie gifts.

Aura Digital Picture Frame Amazon Share photos of your favorite memories or moments from everyday life with a digital picture frame. This sleek frame can hold over 10,000 photos, making it perfect for someone who might be working abroad or in the military, since you can automatically update it with images of family members, pets and friends. $199 at Amazon

Best Tested Away The Bigger Carry-On Away For any long-distance couples that need to take a plane to see each other, there’s no more useful gift than luggage that’ll make the trip as quick and easy as possible. Our favorite carry-on suitcase for good reason, this option from Away is the one to buy if you want a suitcase that does it all. It’s durable, super stylish, lightweight and easy to roll, and it has tons of useful features that make it well worth its price. From $295 at Away

Dual Time Zone Wall Clock Etsy Being in different time zones isn't easy — but this two-in-one clock makes it easier. It's a sleek and practical piece of decor that will help you keep track of time at home and where your loved one is. You can personalize the labels to your respective home cities, or even label them with your names. For even more customization, you can choose from a selection of frame and face color options. $64 at Etsy

Long Distance Messages In A Bottle Amazon This adorable medicine-like bottle comes with 50 “pills” that are actually prewritten little love notes. They’re a great way to start off your day or good to open when you’re feeling down. And for those who don’t have a way with words? This is a fun and sweet way to let your loved one know how you feel. $27 $22 at Amazon

Grafomap Custom Map Grafomap If you’ve just moved away from your significant other, it can be hard to make a new place feel like home. Grafomap’s custom maps are beautifully designed and totally unique to you. Whether it’s a favorite shared location, the place you first met or where you got married, these maps help showcase your favorite place in a really special way. From $19 at Grafomap

Long-Distance Touch Bracelets, Set of 2 Uncommon Goods If one of your love languages is touch, this bracelet set is a really sweet way to incorporate physicality even when you’re far from the one you love. Simply tap the bracelet and its pair will light up and vibrate. You can send up to 10 taps in one message, which makes it easy to create your own messages or code. $138 at Uncommon Goods

Film Roll Keychain Amazon Choose five to 20 of your favorite snapshots together to feature in this cute keychain your significant other can take with them anywhere. Filled with memories, the "film" roll is a sweet reminder of times spent in each other's company. From $9 at Amazon

Hatch Restore Amazon Compromised sleep schedules are a reality long distance couples often have to navigate. Staying up until the wee hours or waking up extra early to chat with your partner is always worth it, but make sure that the sleep you're actually getting is the best quality possible with this smart alarm clock that we've tested. Part sound machine, reading light, meditation device and sunrise alarm, the Hatch Restore will help lull you into a peaceful slumber and gently awaken you when it's time to rise. $130 at Hatch $130 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Yana Body Pillow Yana Great for someone who may be missing their partner, this body pillow is a game changer. As one Underscored editor puts it, “Yana’s isn’t just your average long pillow; it’s an innovative U-shaped pillow that wraps around your body and contours to your curves. That’s right — a pillow that hugs you back. You haven’t known comfort until you’ve enjoyed a peaceful slumber wrapped up in a Yana.” $199 at Yana

Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar Artifact Uprising For a daily reminder of your loved one, this photo calendar is a sophisticated way to put some of your favorite memories on display. It’s particularly perfect for someone who might be working abroad, since you can stay organized while thinking of them throughout the day. From $35 at Artifact Uprising

Sculpd Pottery Kit Amazon If you and your partner like experiential gifts, this at-home pottery kit has everything you need for a long distance craft day. Get one for your SO and yourself so you can hop on a video call and create something together. From plant pots to trinket dishes to sculptures, the options are endless. The kit includes air dry clay, sculpting tools, white acrylic paint, waterproof varnish, paintbrushes, a potter's sponge and a pottery guide. $65 at Amazon

Lisen Cell Phone Stand Amazon Stay comfortable during long FaceTime calls with this simple tool. Especially when it comes to virtual date nights like cooking dinner together, you can show off your more flattering angles without the awkward makeshift tripod or phone that’s constantly falling over. $18 $13 at Amazon

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger Uncommon Goods Created by long-distance couple Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire, this lovebox is a really sweet, romantic way to send messages throughout the day to the person you love. It’s a lot more special and exciting than a simple text message, and a wonderful option for couples in separate time zones since the alerts are silent. From $100 at Uncommon Goods

Personalized Journal Etsy A personalized gift is always a sweet gesture, and this notebook has a customizable cover label, spine message and option to add a special message on the first page — perfect for a Valentine's day note. It's available in 10 cover colors with a choice of page style, page count and softcover or hardcover, so you can make it one-of-a-kind. $30 From $15 at Etsy

Saint Laurent Pebble Grain Leather Wallet Nordstrom A wallet is one of those essentials you’ll use every day, which means it’s worth investing in. This option from Yves Saint Laurent is a luxe option that will last for years and be a long-lasting reminder of the person who gifted it to you. $395 at Nordstrom

Amy O Tiny Heart Couple Initial Ring AMYO Jewelry can be tough to gift, but a delicate ring with a personalized touch will always be in style. Not only will the ring’s heart shape remind you of your relationship, the initials are a sweet conversation starter for anyone who might not know your significant other. $42 at Amy O

Boston Creative Company Stir Your Tea & Think of Me Spoon Amazon If you can’t enjoy your morning coffee or tea together, you can at least use the morning as a time to think of each other. This sweet spoon is the perfect reminder to send that “good morning” text and check in on what your loved one has going on that day. $13 $12 at Amazon

A Dozen Reasons I Love You Uncommon Goods For couples that might not be able to talk or text a ton, this gift is a perfect way to say a lot when someone might need to hear it most. This personalized, handmade collection of “reasons I love you” is super sentimental, and thoughtful. You can customize the lid text and color, and choose 12 of 56 reasons that are specific to your partner and your relationship. $45 at Uncommon Goods

UrbanStems The Tutu Bouquet UrbanStems If roses feel a bit been-there-done-that, a dried bouquet is a unique alternative. The no-maintenance flowers will last a lifetime and serve as a reminder of your affection. UrbanStems has several variations of dried flower arrangements to choose from that each come in a ceramic vase. $85 $65 at UrbanStems

Airbnb Gift Card Airbnb Plan your next vacation together with an Airbnb gift card. It’s the perfect way to commit to some time off together without having to make the sole decision on where to go and when. Prices vary at Amazon

'Love Poems' by Pablo Neruda Amazon Gifting Pablo Neruda’s book of passionate, sensual love poetry is a romantic way to say a lot without having to come up with your own words. You can highlight your favorite verses or lines and give it to your significant other as a way to learn more about your thoughts and feelings even when you’re not together. $10 at Amazon

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag Dagne Dover Perfect for those long weekends where you finally get to visit each other, this versatile, multipurpose bag is one of our favorites for travel. It’s super durable while still being lightweight and chic. The design is really well thought out and practical without sacrificing style. And it works for guys, girls and everyone in between, making it perfect for sharing. From $125 at Dagne Dover

Mates for Life Print Uncommon Goods For those who may be more understated in their affection, this piece of decor isn’t cheesy at all — which is what we love about it. In a modern and versatile way, this print illustrates all types of animals that fall for each other, for life. From wolves to angelfish and even termites, it’s a unique way to remember someone who’s living in a different city, state or country. From $30 at Uncommon Goods

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Amazon Anyone in a long-distance relationship knows that long phone and video calls are just a part of everyday life. Bluetooth headphones are a game changer for getting chores or errands done while you’re chatting, so you don’t have to worry about having your phone in your hand. Noise cancellation is also a key feature so you can hear each other clearly even in busier or more noisy scenarios. And of course, your headphones will need good battery life for when you’re talking for hours. This option from Apple has it all, and we can’t recommend it enough. Read our review here. $240 at Amazon

The Personalized Anniversary Journal Uncommon Goods For any newlyweds who might have to spend time apart, a personalized anniversary journal can be the perfect way to look forward to those moments that you can reflect on together. This high-quality, personalized journal is a wonderful tool for sharing thoughts on the past and future, and making sure you have an annual tradition on your anniversary. $130 at Uncommon Goods