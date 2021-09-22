Welcome to Libra season! Stylish, highly social Libras are known for their ease with people, willingness to listen to all sides of an argument and loyalty in relationships. Romantic Libras love to give and receive gifts, making them loads of fun to shop for.
Annabel Gat, the author of The Astrology of Love & Sex and The Moon Sign Guide, and a senior astrologer at Vice, says, “Libras are easy to get along with and are usually easy to spot because they are so stylish. They are social butterflies, but they are also highly intellectual: Libra is an air sign, which means community, communication, and ideas are important to them. Libras love receiving gifts, they usually are not afraid to admit they love being spoiled!”
With birthdays from September 23 to October 22, the sign of Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. They’ll appreciate items that are aesthetically pleasing; Gat says that it’s important to “think deeply about what their personal style is before making your purchase.” Ahead, we’ve rounded up 22 perfect gift ideas for the Libra in your life.
Constance Stellas, an astrologer and the author of "The Little Book of Self Care for Libra" and an upcoming guided journal series for each sun sign, says, "Libra loves pastel colors and all silk clothing or scarves." This pretty washable silk pajama set more than fits the bill!
A beautiful silk tie is another way to incorporate silk into a Libra birthday gift — Libras are consumed with being beautiful, so you can't go wrong with an eye-catching and expensive-looking accessory.
Chanel's Mirage nail varnish is a beautiful dark mauve with purple undertones that elevates the traditional pale pink polish while still remaining classic enough for any occasion.
Libras tend to be quite the romantics and love a woody, floral, and citrusy scent all year round. Natural peacekeepers, Libra loves to relax with a beautifully scented candle, like Aerangis No.1 The Beginning, which balances a room out with notes of fresh flowers and soft musk.
"Rose and honey are often associated with Venus, Libra’s ruling planet," Gat says. Armani Beauty's Si Intense perfume has notes of rose and honey, making it the perfect fragrance for a Libra.
"Skin care products and perfume is another area that Libra enjoys," Stellas says, adding, "make
sure the scent is delicate; products with very strong scents that are not natural will not appeal."
Give your Libra the gift of hot honey — after all, what better way to tell your "honey" that you think they're "hot stuff" and the "bees knees" than with Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Spicy Honey?!?
"Get them a gift card," Gat says. "Sure, they can be impersonal, but Libras often love to shop, so they’ll appreciate it very much if it’s for a store they love." When giving a gift card, it's a nice idea to purchase a pretty gift card holder to make the present a bit more personal.
"Opal is Libra’s birthstone," Stellas says, "and any classically designed jewelry that includes opals is always a winning birthday gift."
"Libras appreciate a gift with mystique," Gat says, "and an item for their curiosity cabinet may delight them. Perhaps copper, as it’s Venus’s metal."
Libra's symbol is the scales of justice. "All Librans quest throughout their lives for balance in partnerships and individually," Stellas says. "Librans weigh all sides of a problem to try and understand all viewpoints and make the best decisions. Making a clear cut, quick decision is difficult for this sign." An oracle deck can help the indecisive Libra gain clarity.
"Librans also love beautiful books," Stellas says. "Whatever you choose for Libra it should be well designed and beautiful." The Libra in your life will love a beautiful book about beauty.
When it comes to picking out books for Libras, themes of beauty and love are good bets. "Libras are all about relationships," Gat says, "so check out The Astrology of Love & Sex!"
The Libran love of beauty extends beyond the gift itself — presentation is important to Libras, and they'll appreciate a beautifully wrapped gift. "Libras appreciate beautiful packaging," Gat says, "give them delicious chocolate in a lovely box."
"Libras are very polite," Gat says, "it’s unlikely that they’ll let you know if they don’t appreciate a gift!" Give a set of notecards so the ever-polite Libra can write you a thank you note for your thoughtful gift.
Stellas says that a beautiful set of embroidered pillowcases will delight the Libra in your life, giving her a pretty place to rest her pretty head.
"Libras are all about their relationships," Gat says, "so a gift that includes you can be a great idea, whether it’s matching jewelry celebrating your friendship or a couple’s spa day." If you're lucky enough to have a Libra BFF, treat her to one of Catbird's forever bracelets and get it zapped to her wrist with their free welding service.
Because they love relationships, and sharing space with their beloved, Stellas says that a hammock for two makes a great gift for a Libra.
"If you choose something a little extravagant and beautiful," Stellas says, "you will never go wrong in your gift selection for Libra." She suggests giving a beautiful picnic basket, which will appeal to the romantic Libra.
We love ice rollers for massaging the face, depuffing and cooling down but most face rollers are, to be blunt, not terribly attractive. This set of gold ice globes is as pretty as it is functional, and a Libra will love using it while weighing a heavy decision.
For the Anglophile Libra, Stellas suggests a gift of tea for two. This birthday teacup set comes with everything you'd need to host high tea, including scones, tea and a teacup and saucer set.
"You can’t go wrong with clothes, jewelry or books for this stylish and intellectual zodiac sign," Gat says. We love these beautiful cashmere sweats for a Libra, who will appreciate having a high-quality pair of lounge pants for long days spent engrossed in a good book.