Welcome to Libra season! Stylish, highly social Libras are known for their ease with people, willingness to listen to all sides of an argument and loyalty in relationships. Romantic Libras love to give and receive gifts, making them loads of fun to shop for.

Annabel Gat, the author of The Astrology of Love & Sex and The Moon Sign Guide, and a senior astrologer at Vice, says, “Libras are easy to get along with and are usually easy to spot because they are so stylish. They are social butterflies, but they are also highly intellectual: Libra is an air sign, which means community, communication, and ideas are important to them. Libras love receiving gifts, they usually are not afraid to admit they love being spoiled!”

With birthdays from September 23 to October 22, the sign of Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. They’ll appreciate items that are aesthetically pleasing; Gat says that it’s important to “think deeply about what their personal style is before making your purchase.” Ahead, we’ve rounded up 22 perfect gift ideas for the Libra in your life.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Printed Silk Tie $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Printed Silk Tie Saks Fifth Avenue A beautiful silk tie is another way to incorporate silk into a Libra birthday gift — Libras are consumed with being beautiful, so you can't go wrong with an eye-catching and expensive-looking accessory.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Mirage $30 at Macy’s Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Mirage Macy's Chanel's Mirage nail varnish is a beautiful dark mauve with purple undertones that elevates the traditional pale pink polish while still remaining classic enough for any occasion.

Aerangis No. 1 The Beginning $78 at Bloomingdale's Aerangis No. 1 The Beginning Bloomingdales Libras tend to be quite the romantics and love a woody, floral, and citrusy scent all year round. Natural peacekeepers, Libra loves to relax with a beautifully scented candle, like Aerangis No.1 The Beginning, which balances a room out with notes of fresh flowers and soft musk.

Armani Beauty Si Intense Eau de Parfum $138 at Sephora Armani Beauty Si Intense Eau de Parfum Sephora "Rose and honey are often associated with Venus, Libra’s ruling planet," Gat says. Armani Beauty's Si Intense perfume has notes of rose and honey, making it the perfect fragrance for a Libra.

Laneige Sweet Dreams Trio $32 at Sephora Laneige Sweet Dreams Trio Sephora "Skin care products and perfume is another area that Libra enjoys," Stellas says, adding, "make

sure the scent is delicate; products with very strong scents that are not natural will not appeal."

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon Give your Libra the gift of hot honey — after all, what better way to tell your "honey" that you think they're "hot stuff" and the "bees knees" than with Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Spicy Honey?!?

CoverCraftStudio Card Holder $13.52 at Etsy CoverCraftStudio Card Holder Etsy "Get them a gift card," Gat says. "Sure, they can be impersonal, but Libras often love to shop, so they’ll appreciate it very much if it’s for a store they love." When giving a gift card, it's a nice idea to purchase a pretty gift card holder to make the present a bit more personal.

Mejuri Layered Opal Necklace $128 at Mejuri Mejuri Layered Opal Necklace Mejuri "Opal is Libra’s birthstone," Stellas says, "and any classically designed jewelry that includes opals is always a winning birthday gift."

ElysianArtisanCA Handmade Copper Wire Heart Bonsai Tree Sculpture $146.69 at Etsy ElysianArtisanCA Handmade Copper Wire Heart Bonsai Tree Sculpture Etsy "Libras appreciate a gift with mystique," Gat says, "and an item for their curiosity cabinet may delight them. Perhaps copper, as it’s Venus’s metal."

'Soul Helper Oracle: Messages from Your Higher Self' by Christine Arana Fader $17.99 at Amazon 'Soul Helper Oracle: Messages from Your Higher Self' by Christine Arana Fader Amazon Libra's symbol is the scales of justice. "All Librans quest throughout their lives for balance in partnerships and individually," Stellas says. "Librans weigh all sides of a problem to try and understand all viewpoints and make the best decisions. Making a clear cut, quick decision is difficult for this sign." An oracle deck can help the indecisive Libra gain clarity.

'Classic Beauty: The History of Makeup' by Gabriela Hernandez $38.49 at Amazon 'Classic Beauty: The History of Makeup' by Gabriela Hernandez Amazon "Librans also love beautiful books," Stellas says. "Whatever you choose for Libra it should be well designed and beautiful." The Libra in your life will love a beautiful book about beauty.

'The Astrology of Love & Sex' by Annabel Gat $19.95 at Amazon 'The Astrology of Love & Sex' by Annabel Gat Amazon When it comes to picking out books for Libras, themes of beauty and love are good bets. "Libras are all about relationships," Gat says, "so check out The Astrology of Love & Sex!"

Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Gift Box $49.95 at Amazon Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Amazon The Libran love of beauty extends beyond the gift itself — presentation is important to Libras, and they'll appreciate a beautifully wrapped gift. "Libras appreciate beautiful packaging," Gat says, "give them delicious chocolate in a lovely box."

SecondCityStationery Personalized Custom Libra Stationery From $17 at Etsy SecondCityStationery Personalized Custom Libra Stationery Etsy "Libras are very polite," Gat says, "it’s unlikely that they’ll let you know if they don’t appreciate a gift!" Give a set of notecards so the ever-polite Libra can write you a thank you note for your thoughtful gift.

JuliaCreationDesigns Monogrammed Pillowcases, 2-Pack From $38 at Etsy JuliaCreationDesigns Monogrammed Pillowcases, 2-Pack Etsy Stellas says that a beautiful set of embroidered pillowcases will delight the Libra in your life, giving her a pretty place to rest her pretty head.

1976 Forever Bracelet $144 at Catbird 1976 Forever Bracelet Catbird "Libras are all about their relationships," Gat says, "so a gift that includes you can be a great idea, whether it’s matching jewelry celebrating your friendship or a couple’s spa day." If you're lucky enough to have a Libra BFF, treat her to one of Catbird's forever bracelets and get it zapped to her wrist with their free welding service.

CustomGiftsAZ Large Boho Macrame Hammock $86.46 at Etsy CustomGiftsAZ Large Boho Macrame Hammock Etsy Because they love relationships, and sharing space with their beloved, Stellas says that a hammock for two makes a great gift for a Libra.

Picnic Time Belmont Picnic Basket for 4 $133.99 at Amazon Picnic Time Belmont Picnic Basket for 4 Amazon "If you choose something a little extravagant and beautiful," Stellas says, "you will never go wrong in your gift selection for Libra." She suggests giving a beautiful picnic basket, which will appeal to the romantic Libra.

Breella Vera Ice Globes Face Massager $26.99 at Amazon Breella Vera Ice Globes Face Massager Amazon We love ice rollers for massaging the face, depuffing and cooling down but most face rollers are, to be blunt, not terribly attractive. This set of gold ice globes is as pretty as it is functional, and a Libra will love using it while weighing a heavy decision.

Birthday Teacup Subscription Box by Erika's Tea Room Scones & Gifts $60 at Cratejoy Birthday Teacup Subscription Box by Erika's Tea Room Scones & Gifts Cratejoy For the Anglophile Libra, Stellas suggests a gift of tea for two. This birthday teacup set comes with everything you'd need to host high tea, including scones, tea and a teacup and saucer set.