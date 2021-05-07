CNN —

Mother’s Day is almost here, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. Last minute doesn’t have to mean thoughtless, and we’ve rounded up some fantastic gifts that will be on Mom’s doorstep within a day or two courtesy of Amazon Prime shipping. For really (really) last-minute options, we’ve also included some excellent digital services that’ll get delivered to her inbox immediately.

Don’t waste any more time — jump into our list below to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift right now! Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

$12 at Amazon

Baggu Reusable Bag Baggu

Baggu’s versatile tote can hold up to 50 pounds yet folds down into a teenie tiny pouch that’ll take up almost zero space in Mom’s purse. The ripstop nylon comes in tons of gorgeous prints and is even machine washable. Don’t be surprised if she requests a second Baggu next year.

$14.99 $13.74 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set Amazon

Treat the mom who’s been diligent about hand-washing over the past two years to this gift set, which comes with two varieties of nourishing hand lotion, lemon butter cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help everything soak in.

$28.99 at Amazon

Three Donkeys Machine Washable Picnic & Outdoor Blanket Amazon

This lightweight blanket sandwiches spongy cushioning between two water-resistant outer layers, making it the perfect companion for everywhere from the backyard to the beach. Best of all, it’s machine-washable — meaning it’ll be easy to clean off any inevitable spills.

$74.99 at Amazon

Colsen Tabletop Fireplace Amazon

This tabletop fireplace can be placed on top of a coffee table, on the dining room table or even outdoors to set the mood. It’s fueled by rubbing alcohol and doesn’t emit smoke or odor but creates the same feel-good ambiance as the real deal. Dependent on the weather and climate, it will stay flickering for up to 50 minutes.

$19.99 $16.95 at Amazon

New York Biology Deep Sea Mud Mask Amazon

This bestselling, mineral-rich mud mask is filled with skin-pampering ingredients like aloe, vitamin E and jojoba oil.

$29.99 at Amazon

Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN

It’s easy to misplace things when you’re a mom juggling ten tasks at once. Help take the stress out of lost keys, wallets and more with an Apple AirTag, which seamlessly pairs with other Apple devices to locate the item of your choice.

$17.99 $14.12 at Amazon

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon

Cold brew is less acidic than regular iced coffee, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple for Mom to whip up on her own. Just add coffee grounds and water, let things sit overnight and there you have it: a week’s worth of rich, smooth cold brew made right at home.

$189.99 $156.96 at Amazon

Nixplay 10.1 Smart Digital Photo Frame Amazon

Don’t have time to get a nice photo framed? No problem: you can send pictures directly to Nixplay’s excellent digital frame wherever you are via email or the Nixplay app.

$14.95 at Amazon

SipCaddy Portable Wine Holder Amazon

The only time your mom slows down is during her bath time ritual. Her only worry, of course, is spilling her wine in the tub. That’s where this nifty gift comes in handy; it can hold her bevvie of choice, thanks to a super-strong suction function.

$15 per month at MasterClass

Masterclass Masterclass

A MasterClass subscription gets Mom access to virtual classes led by some of the biggest names in tech, entertainment, food and more. Current offerings include baking with James Beard Award winner Joanne Chang and creative writing with Margaret Atwood, and new classes are added every month.

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon

Our pick for the best sleep mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter your sleep position.

$44.63 at Amazon

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Amazon

Chemex’s cult-favorite carafe brews a truly excellent cup of joe while also looking quite chic on the counter. Check out our guide to pour-over coffee here.

$79.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

And what better gift to go with that Chemex than a kettle? Our pick for the best gooseneck electric kettle (that makes pour-over coffee a breeze) is this pretty chrome pick from Willow & Everett, which can heat up water in less than 6 minutes.

$79.99 at Amazon

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Amazon

Gift the mom who’s on her feet all day this bestselling massager, which offers three massage modes, two intensity settings and a heating function to soothe tired stems. Customers call it “relaxation at its finest.”

Amount varies at ClassPass

ClassPass Voucher ClassPass

With a ClassPass voucher, Mom can take more of the fitness classes she knows and loves or branch out and try something new, like boxing or barre. Vouchers aren’t just for fitness anymore, either: Mom can also use hers for everything from blowouts to massages and manicures.

$20.99 at Amazon

Aquis Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon

Help speed up her beauty routine with this twisty towel, which is made of moisture-wicking material that dries hair in half the time.

$19.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Valloey Rover Gold Pendant Necklace Amazon

All letters of this elegant, gold-plated pendant are in stock and ready to ship, meaning you can get Mom something that feels personal without worrying that it won’t arrive on time.

$42.99 at Amazon

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon

It’s not just her feet that are worthy of a massage. This bestselling and high-powered massager features eight powerful nodes that she can just drape across her neck and back.

$26.99 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon

Making the perfect breakfast sandwiches is a breeze with this bestselling kitchen gadget. Its removable parts are also dishwasher-safe, meaning cleanup is just as simple.

$59.99 at Amazon

KitchenAid Variable Speed Hand Blender Amazon

Every kitchen deserves an immersion blender, which makes whipping up creamy soups, healthy smoothies and indulgent dips a breeze. KitchenAid’s Hand Blender is offered in multiple colors and comes with a three-cup blending jar that doubles as a storage container.

$35.99 at Amazon

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket Amazon

This box includes a mix of chocolate-covered toffees, pretzels, truffles, peanut clusters and more. Each piece is individually wrapped to protect it in transit, and the embellished tin is a definite upgrade from the drugstore cardboard box.

$104.95 at Amazon

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit Amazon

With its nutrient-packed plant pods, self-watering tank and self-regulating lamp, Click & Grow’s compact garden kit makes always having fresh herbs on hand easier than ever.

$27.90 at Amazon

Design Toscano Zen Garden Gnome Statue Amazon

This delightful meditating gnome will make Mom’s flower garden a little more zen.

$39.99 $34.36 at Amazon

GoSports Backyard Bocce Set GoSports Backyard Bocce Set

Bocce is the perfect backyard game to play as the weather warms up. It’ll also be a great set to bust out at family gatherings.

$34 at Amazon

Homesick “Thank You, Mom” Scented Candle Amazon

This floral-scented candle features notes of bergamot, lavender sage, along with a message of gratitude for the mom who’s always had your back.

From $15 at Audible

Audible Audible

Audiobooks make excellent companions for everything from long car trips to cooking dinner. Make sure Mom never runs out of titles with a subscription to Audible’s enormous library, which also includes a monthly credit to keep any premium title of her choice.

$54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

BedShelfie Wooden Bedside Shelf Amazon

This ingenious bamboo shelf clamps to the side of nearly any bed to keep all your bedtime essentials within arm’s reach.

From $39.99 at Amazon

TheraBox Subscription Amazon

Get the mom who never takes time for herself a subscription to TheraBox, which delivers monthly self-care packages designed for women. Each box contains a “happiness boosting activity,” such as a mindfulness journal, alongside six to eight wellness products (think soothing bath salts, scented candles and face masks).

$14.99 at Amazon

Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Amazon

This dainty catch-all dish will remind Mom that you love her while also serving as a perfect spot to drop her keys (along with her AirTag!).

$139.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

Amazon’s bestselling e-reader can hold thousands of books and boasts a whopping 10 weeks of battery life. Make this gift even more thoughtful by preloading it with some titles you think Mom might enjoy.

From $15.70 at Amazon

Perky-Pet Antique Bottle Hummingbird Feeder Amazon

This lovely little bottle holds up to 10 ounces of nectar and can feed four birds at once. Reviewers call it a hummingbird magnet, and they love that it’s both easy to clean and looks gorgeous in the yard.

$19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon

Introduce Mom to the joys of Dash’s beloved egg cooker, which promises to deliver six perfectly hard, medium or soft boiled eggs at the flick of a switch.

$31.94 at Amazon

UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chimes for People Who Like Their Neighbors Amazon

These, frankly hilariously titled, wind chimes were designed by music teachers to create tranquil, soothing sounds in the breeze.

$12.75 $11.99 at Amazon

Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask Amazon

This fluffy mask features marshmallow root extract and vitamin C to hydrate and revitalize dry, tired skin.

$16.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Vintorio Wine Aerator Amazon

Vintorio’s popular aerator attaches directly to the bottle, infusing wine with oxygen as you pour. That means there’s no need for separate decanters or waiting around for wine to breathe. The tapered spout helps prevent spills, and the aerator also comes with a sleek storage and travel case.

$16.99 $11.50 at Amazon

Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack Amazon

Featuring ingredients like aloe, peppermint, green tea, Glam Up’s highly-rated face masks promise to soothe, hydrate and brighten skin.

From $12.99 at Amazon

Totally Bamboo A Slice of Life State Cutting Board Amazon

Mom can use one side of this bamboo board to chop veggies and the other as a serving platter that’ll show off her state pride.

$229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ Robovac Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored

Eufy’s slim Robovac features quiet yet powerful suction and works equally well across all household surfaces. Automated sensors mean there’s no risk of it toppling down the stairs, and it will even automatically return to its changing base when done. Check out more of our favorite robot vacuums here.

$15.88 $12.88 at Amazon

BigNoseDeer Cat Mug Amazon

Mom will love sipping her morning coffee from this cute cat mug, featuring a sweet “kitty lid” and stainless steel spoon. Like all the best mugs, it’s also dishwasher safe.

$8.50 at Amazon

CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon

With its blend of jojoba oil, almond seed and vitamin E, CND’s SolarOil can help strengthen brittle nails and nourish dry, cracked cuticles.

$69.95 at Amazon

Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Warmer weather means it’s a great time to gift Mom Cuisinart’s top-rated gadget, which whips up indulgent ice cream, frozen yogurt or refreshing sorbet in just 20 minutes. We even named it the best ice cream maker of the year.

$19.99 $14.39 at Amazon

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon

InnoGear’s diffuser comes ready with six soothing scents, including lavender, peppermint and sweet orange. The device itself, which doubles as a night light, offers intermittent or continuous mist modes and automatically shuts off when the tank runs out of water.