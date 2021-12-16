Procrastinated a bit with your holiday gift shopping this year? Don’t panic: Thanks to unique subscription services, convenient digital gift cards and, of course, ultra-fast Amazon Prime shipping, it’s not too late to get a thoughtful gift for everyone on your list.
To get you started, we’ve rounded up our favorite excellent gifts that’ll arrive before the holiday — some even instantly. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women and Nordstrom gifts.
Underscored readers’ absolute favorite Amazon product of the year, these Swedish dishcloths take the place of paper towels and sponges, making them an ideal eco-friendly gift too.
Our favorite budget earbuds sound better than basic AirPods and cost a fraction of the price. They’re a great gift for anyone who has yet to discover the joy of cutting the cord.
With its mixture of antioxidant-rich lychee berry oil, moisturizing sweet almond oil and fine Himalayan pink salt, this luxurious scrub promises to gently exfoliate without irritating or drying out skin.
Pair that coffee club subscription with these lovely heat- and condensation-resistant insulated mugs, which come in a set of two and boast more than 11,000 5-star ratings.
If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow of 2022. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.
With its tinted glass and gold lid, this is a candle that looks as good as it smells. The woodsy scent is also perfect for cozy winter nights. See more of our favorite candles here.
Avocados are great, but slicing them? Not so much. That’s why this convenient avocado slicer is the perfect stocking stuffer for the avo-obsessed person in your life.
Take some of the stress out of the holidays with this electronic neck massager, featuring eight massage modes, three levels of pressure and a warming function to soothe sore, tired muscles.
Safe for the oven, freezer, dishwasher and microwave, reusable Stasher bags are a fantastic, eco-friendly addition to any kitchen. Use them for storing snacks, preserving leftovers and even sous vide cooking.
With Prime shipping and every letter of the alphabet in stock, this dainty necklace is a last-minute gift that still feels personal.
Bedsure’s bestselling blanket comes in 26 gorgeous colors and five sizes, with many shipping as quickly as the next day. The micro-fleece yarn is velvety soft and the whole blanket is machine-washable if you happen to spill on it while snuggling.
Sap the tension out of big family gatherings with this cozy card game, filled with thoughtful, bond-building questions.
Send a festive holiday wreath, bouquet or centerpiece, or gift a subscription for sustainably sourced flower deliveries every month. Many products offer overnight shipping, and you can even snag same-day delivery in New York City and Washington, DC.
Goldbelly delivers gourmet meals and goodies from restaurants and bakeries all around the country, and you can send a digital gift card instantly to your giftee's email address. If you've got a specific treat in mind (say, bagels from their favorite NYC deli), you don't need a shipping address, either: Goldbelly will send an e-gift that lets them schedule delivery whenever it's convenient.
Bookshop.org gift cards never expire, and the site features a huge selection of titles. Best of all, your purchase will help support independent bookstores across the country.
Gift your favorite oenophile this top-rated pourer, which easily attaches to any bottle and promises to aerate much faster than a traditional decanter.
Rent the Runway offers multiple, giftable membership options, which let you rent up to 16 designer items a month. Swap out pieces on your schedule, so your closet always feels fresh without ever feeling cluttered.
Use this adorable, portable device to print wallet-sized photos directly from your phone. The printer comes with 10 sheets of smudge-proof, sticky-backed paper, and HP’s Sprocket app even lets you add fun filters and frames to your images before printing.
We love StoryWorth, a service that sends your giftee thoughtful questions once a week designed to elicit meaningful stories about their life. After a year, StoryWorth compiles your loved one’s answers into a beautiful hardcover keepsake book. It’s a deeply personal gift that both you and your loved one will cherish for years to come. And since you can start sending questions right away, shipping times won’t be an issue.
Gift on-demand digital classes with world leaders, bestselling authors, Michelin-starred chefs and more. Courses include everything from activism with Malala Yousafzai to problem-solving with Bill Nye. And with new classes added every month, there’s always more to learn.
Perfect for the friend who’s seriously missing travel, Universal Yums delivers unique treats from a new country every month along with a booklet filled with international trivia and games. Check out the “Yum Shop” for a peek at the kind of goods you can expect. Right now, you’ll also get a free box for yourself when you gift a six or 12 month subscription.
Not only is this puffer jacket warm, lightweight and stylish, it also easily packs down into an included drawstring carry bag that you can toss into your backpack (or even use as a pillow on flights and camping trips!). The puffer comes in more than 20 color options and sizes XS to XXL.
Our reviewer adored Atlas Coffee Club, which delivers up to 48 ounces of freshly-roasted, single-origin coffee from around the world to your door each month. Deliveries also include a postcard from the coffee’s origin country, notes on the coffee’s backstory and tips to create the tastiest brew.
This mixology set comes with everything your favorite cocktail enthusiast needs to play bartender right at home, including a stainless steel shaker, mixing spoon, muddler, two pourers, a double jigger and a stack of illustrated recipe cards for all the classics.
Everybody needs a pair of fuzzy slippers to wear around the house. Parlovable’s come in eight color options and boast 13,000 5-star ratings, with customers loving how soft and comfy they are. Says one reviewer, “I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on.”
Whether you’re prepping for an epic trip or just want to try something new, Rosetta Stone remains a fantastic language-learning tool. Gifting Rosetta Stone is easy too, with the option to include a personalized message and select a specific e-delivery date for your recipient.
An Audible membership is a great gift for anyone who’s always complaining how they never have time to read anymore. With access to a library of thousands of audiobooks, they can dive into a new memoir on their commute or finish a classic while prepping dinner. (And if someone one already has an Audible membership, you can also gift them a specific audiobook!)
Let them pick out exactly what they want with a gift card that’ll get delivered to their inbox instantly (though you can also schedule it to arrive on December 25).
With thousands of unique, handmade and customizable products, Etsy is another great gift card option that you can print at home or deliver right away via email.
Recipients can use their gift card towards a much-needed getaway or to take advantage of Airbnb’s huge range of online and in-person “Experiences,” which include everything from pasta-making with Italian grandmas to guided meditation with a Japanese Buddhist monk.
Bespoke Post’s lifestyle subscription boxes are great for the hard-to-shop for dads, boyfriends and brothers (though, of course, plenty of women will love its high-quality products too). Boxes come in thoughtful themes like “Details,” complete with a card holder, Kaweko fountain pen, and gold compact mirror; and “Restore,” featuring everything you need to feel refreshed on the go. Purchase a standalone box for $70 or keep the fun going with a subscription for $49.