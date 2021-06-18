Father’s Day is almost here! Whether the holiday slipped your mind or you’ve simply been struggling to find the perfect gift, there’s still time to celebrate Dad on June 19.
We’ve rounded up 35 gifts that are in stock and offer lightning fast Amazon Prime shipping, plus top-rated subscription services and digital gift cards that’ll get sent to Dad’s inbox instantly. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts, Amazon Father’s Day gifts under $25 and our editors’ favorite Father’s Day gifts.
From $39.95 at Amazon
Hydro Flask's insulated bottle can keep drinks cold for a whopping 24 hours. It's also dishwasher-safe and comes in a wide range of colors. See more of the best water bottles here.
$149.99 $129 at Amazon
The UE Boom 3 boasts excellent sound and battery life, plus a waterproof exterior and a compact, lightweight design. Our reviewer deemed it the best portable bluetooth speaker around, and we're sure Dad will agree.
$42.99 at Amazon
With five layers of insulation and a double-decker design, this cooler is the perfect companion for the beach, the boat or even a simple trip to the grocery store. Sturdy top handles and a shoulder strap offer two carrying options, and it collapses to take up less space when not in use.
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.
$49.99 $36.99 at Amazon
With a shaker, muddler, tongs and more, this set has everything Dad needs to whip up his favorite cocktails right at home. Well, almost everything: it's best gifted alongside Dad's liquor of choice.
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
If Dad loves his frequent flyer miles, consider getting him our pick for the best travel pillow. We considered it the Goldilocks of travel pillows given that it was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable.
$59 at Amazon
Andar's slim bifold wallet isn't just sleek: it also features an ingenious pull tab that pops your card out when you need it.
$29.95 $14.95 at Amazon
For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.
$29.99 at Amazon
Keep beers frosty down to the last sip with this brilliant little cooler, whose lid also includes a convenient built-in bottle opener.
$8.99 at Amazon
A gift for the dad who loves to embarrass you.
From $26 at Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle roasts its beans within 48 hour of shipping, guaranteeing fresh, delicious java delivered to Dad's doorstep each month. We named this one the best coffee subscription of the year.
$21.99 $16.99 at Amazon
KitchenAid's top-rated mallet features a flat side for pounding meats and a textured side for tenderizing. Dad can also use it to crack things like peppercorns and nuts.
$54.90 at Amazon
This compact espresso brewer works without batteries or electricity, making it ideal for camping, traveling or just saving counter space. Want something more substantial? Check out the best espresso makers here.
$49.99 for 3 months at Book of the Month
A Book of the Month club membership gets Dad access to a curated selection of fresh reads each month, from which he can then pick five to seven titles to take home.
$42.99 $33.99 at Amazon
This top-rated massager offers eight massage nodes and is perfect for the dad who's always complaining about his back.
$19 per month at Sock Fancy
You can never have too many socks! A Sock Fancy subscription will send Dad three delightful new pairs each month.
$29 $24 at Amazon
Make sure Dad never misplaces his keys or wallet again with Apple's AirTag, a must-have accessory for anyone with an iPhone.
$15.55 at Amazon
Dad still rocking gas station sunnies? Get him an upgrade with this polarized pair in a classic aviator design.
Varies at Amazon
Deliver an Amazon gift card to Dad's inbox so he can pick out exactly what he wants.
$12.99 at Amazon
An extraordinary book for an extraordinary dad.
$59.99 at Amazon
Dash's Tasti-Crisp takes all the guesswork out of air frying, making it a great gift for the dad who places a premium on convenience.
$164.95 $129.95 at Amazon
The AeroGarden signals when plants need to be watered and automatically regulates its lights for efficient growth. That makes it easy for Dad to always have fresh herbs on hand, whether or not he has a green thumb.
$15 per month at MasterClass
A MasterClass subscription gets Dad the chance to learn from leaders in entertainment, tech, food, and more. New classes are also being added all the time, so he'll never run out of things to master.
$25.97 at Amazon
Whether Dad's a certified cinephile or just can never decide what to watch, he'll get a kick out of this scratch-off movie poster.
$24.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Add a kick to Dad's summer barbequing with these five tasty spice blends.
$36.97 $29.99 at Amazon
Perfect for the jetsetting dad, this spacious toiletry bag features tons of organization plus a convenient hanging hook.
$33.99 at Amazon
A gift to help the Dad who's always on the green improve his swing.
$25.10 at Amazon
With its breathable waffle knit, this robe is one Dad can lounge in it all year round.
$39 $34 of Amazon
Introduce Dad to the wonders of wireless charging with Apple's MagSafe charger, which boasts more than 33,000 five-star ratings.
$14.99 at Amazon
Consider this glass your apology for your younger self's antics.
$130.80 $119 at Amazon
Weber's charcoal kettle grill is a classic for a reason. Beyond being easy to use and clean, its small footprint and lightweight design makes it especially great for decks or patios with limited space. No wonder we named the brand the title of the best charcoal grill.
$73.78 at Amazon
Gift Dad the perfect backyard game to play all summer long. Don't worry if he's not yet a cornhole aficionado; it's easy to learn!
$54.99 $52.41 at Amazon
This top-rated camping chair is sturdy, lightweight and folds up for easy carry. It's also great for tailgates or just hanging out in the yard.
$24.99 $22.72 at Amazon
This versatile set comes with everything the garden-loving Dad needs to tend to his flower beds, veggie patches and indoor plants.
$64.99 $59.99 at Amazon
This convenient shelf clips directly to the bed frame so Dad can easily access his glasses, phone, mug and more.