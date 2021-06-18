Amazon

Father’s Day is almost here! Whether the holiday slipped your mind or you’ve simply been struggling to find the perfect gift, there’s still time to celebrate Dad on June 19.

We’ve rounded up 35 gifts that are in stock and offer lightning fast Amazon Prime shipping, plus top-rated subscription services and digital gift cards that’ll get sent to Dad’s inbox instantly. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts, Amazon Father’s Day gifts under $25 and our editors’ favorite Father’s Day gifts.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Water Bottle

From $39.95 at Amazon

Hydro Flask's insulated bottle can keep drinks cold for a whopping 24 hours. It's also dishwasher-safe and comes in a wide range of colors. See more of the best water bottles here.

UE Boom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$149.99 $129 at Amazon

The UE Boom 3 boasts excellent sound and battery life, plus a waterproof exterior and a compact, lightweight design. Our reviewer deemed it the best portable bluetooth speaker around, and we're sure Dad will agree.

Maelstrom Soft Cooler Bag

$42.99 at Amazon

With five layers of insulation and a double-decker design, this cooler is the perfect companion for the beach, the boat or even a simple trip to the grocery store. Sturdy top handles and a shoulder strap offer two carrying options, and it collapses to take up less space when not in use.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Koviti 12-Piece Bartender Set

$49.99 $36.99 at Amazon

With a shaker, muddler, tongs and more, this set has everything Dad needs to whip up his favorite cocktails right at home. Well, almost everything: it's best gifted alongside Dad's liquor of choice.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Cabeau

If Dad loves his frequent flyer miles, consider getting him our pick for the best travel pillow. We considered it the Goldilocks of travel pillows given that it was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable.

Andar The Ranger Leather Wallet

$59 at Amazon

Andar's slim bifold wallet isn't just sleek: it also features an ingenious pull tab that pops your card out when you need it.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$29.95 $14.95 at Amazon

For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.

Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Insulated Bottle and Can Cooler

$29.99 at Amazon

Keep beers frosty down to the last sip with this brilliant little cooler, whose lid also includes a convenient built-in bottle opener.

Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes

$8.99 at Amazon

A gift for the dad who loves to embarrass you.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

From $26 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle roasts its beans within 48 hour of shipping, guaranteeing fresh, delicious java delivered to Dad's doorstep each month. We named this one the best coffee subscription of the year.

KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer

$21.99 $16.99 at Amazon

KitchenAid's top-rated mallet features a flat side for pounding meats and a textured side for tenderizing. Dad can also use it to crack things like peppercorns and nuts.

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Maker

$54.90 at Amazon

This compact espresso brewer works without batteries or electricity, making it ideal for camping, traveling or just saving counter space. Want something more substantial? Check out the best espresso makers here.

Book of the Month Club Membership

$49.99 for 3 months at Book of the Month

Book of the Month

A Book of the Month club membership gets Dad access to a curated selection of fresh reads each month, from which he can then pick five to seven titles to take home.

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

$42.99 $33.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massager offers eight massage nodes and is perfect for the dad who's always complaining about his back.

Sock Fancy Subscription

$19 per month at Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy

You can never have too many socks! A Sock Fancy subscription will send Dad three delightful new pairs each month.

Apple AirTag

$29 $24 at Amazon

Make sure Dad never misplaces his keys or wallet again with Apple's AirTag, a must-have accessory for anyone with an iPhone.

Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses

$15.55 at Amazon

Dad still rocking gas station sunnies? Get him an upgrade with this polarized pair in a classic aviator design.

Amazon eGift Card

Varies at Amazon

Deliver an Amazon gift card to Dad's inbox so he can pick out exactly what he wants.

The Book of Extraordinary Facts

$12.99 at Amazon

An extraordinary book for an extraordinary dad.

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

$59.99 at Amazon

Dash's Tasti-Crisp takes all the guesswork out of air frying, making it a great gift for the dad who places a premium on convenience.

AeroGarden Indoor Herb Garden

$164.95 $129.95 at Amazon

The AeroGarden signals when plants need to be watered and automatically regulates its lights for efficient growth. That makes it easy for Dad to always have fresh herbs on hand, whether or not he has a green thumb.

MasterClass Subscription

$15 per month at MasterClass

MasterClass

A MasterClass subscription gets Dad the chance to learn from leaders in entertainment, tech, food, and more. New classes are also being added all the time, so he'll never run out of things to master.

Enno Vatti 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

$25.97 at Amazon

Whether Dad's a certified cinephile or just can never decide what to watch, he'll get a kick out of this scratch-off movie poster.

FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set

$24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Add a kick to Dad's summer barbequing with these five tasty spice blends.

D&D Wanderlust Hanging Toiletry Bag

$36.97 $29.99 at Amazon

Perfect for the jetsetting dad, this spacious toiletry bag features tons of organization plus a convenient hanging hook.

Selfie Golf Gold Swing Analyzer

$33.99 at Amazon

A gift to help the Dad who's always on the green improve his swing.

Amazon Essentials Men's Waffle Robe

$25.10 at Amazon

With its breathable waffle knit, this robe is one Dad can lounge in it all year round.

Apple MagSafe Charger

$39 $34 of Amazon

Introduce Dad to the wonders of wireless charging with Apple's MagSafe charger, which boasts more than 33,000 five-star ratings.

To Dad From the Reasons You Drink Glass

$14.99 at Amazon

Consider this glass your apology for your younger self's antics.

Weber Original Kettle 18-inch Charcoal Grill

$130.80 $119 at Amazon

Weber's charcoal kettle grill is a classic for a reason. Beyond being easy to use and clean, its small footprint and lightweight design makes it especially great for decks or patios with limited space. No wonder we named the brand the title of the best charcoal grill.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

$73.78 at Amazon

Gift Dad the perfect backyard game to play all summer long. Don't worry if he's not yet a cornhole aficionado; it's easy to learn!

Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair

$54.99 $52.41 at Amazon

This top-rated camping chair is sturdy, lightweight and folds up for easy carry. It's also great for tailgates or just hanging out in the yard.

Pure Garden 8-Piece Garden Tool and Tote Set

$24.99 $22.72 at Amazon

This versatile set comes with everything the garden-loving Dad needs to tend to his flower beds, veggie patches and indoor plants.

BedShelfie Bedside Shelf

$64.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This convenient shelf clips directly to the bed frame so Dad can easily access his glasses, phone, mug and more.