Unlike the Christmas holiday, the celebration of Hanukkah begins on a different date each year and lasts eight nights, usually in late November or December. However, like Christmas, there really aren’t any hard-and-fast rules for Hanukkah gifts. Although we love a cute blue-and-white print or a stylish new menorah, it’s really the thought that counts during the holiday season.

When is Hanukkah?

A quick reminder, the Festival of Lights kicks off on Dec. 18 this year (which yes, means it overlaps with Christmas), so be a real mensch and pick up your gifts soon! We’ve found some of the most creative, surprising and delicious gifts, so keep reading for some holiday inspiration. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for women, gift ideas for men, practical gifts, Amazon gifts and Nordstrom gifts.

Anthropologie Heidi Serving Set $32 at Anthropologie Anthropologie Heidi Serving Set Anthropologie We love this hand-carved acacia wood serving set because the braided handles evoke a delicious loaf of challah. They’ll make a practical and beautiful addition to any holiday table.

Harry & David 8 Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box $109.99 at Harry and David Harry & David 8 Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box Harry & David They’ll feast on rugelach, jordan almonds, milk chocolate gelt coins, dried fruit and nuts and more when this big blue box — shaped like the Star of David — arrives.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker $15 From $14 at Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker Amazon With our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker of 2022, they’ll be able to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee from the comfort of their home.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer $429.99 at Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson This special-edition hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé includes five different styling attachments and is designed to protect your hair from extreme heat damage. Naturally we named it the best high-end hair dryer on the market too.

Choose Your Icon Personalized Hanukkah Whiskey Glass $17.99 $12.59 at Personalization Mall Choose Your Icon Personalized Hanukkah Whiskey Glass Personalization Mall They’ll enjoy a glass of whiskey — or any drink of their choice — with these cute, customizable glasses. Just select the Star of David and your color choices and add their family name or another meaningful phrase, then hit send to get the gift going their way.

Editor Favorite Truff Variety Pack $67.99 at Truff Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack Truff They’ll enjoy more flavorful food with this variety pack of hot sauces from Truff which includes the Original, the Hotter and the White Hot Sauce.

Ess-a-Bagel New York Bagel Brunch for 12 $149.95 at Goldbelly Ess-a-Bagel New York Bagel Brunch for 12 Uncommon Goods Clichéd? Probably, but who doesn’t love a good bagel spread? This one from New York fave Ess-a-Bagel ships nationwide, so the whole fam can nosh on big, chewy, crusty hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels with nova, cream cheese and whitefish salad.

Editor Favorite Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners From $99 at Allbirds Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners Allbirds A perfect for gift someone who’s always on their feet, these cozy and machine-washable sneakers from Allbirds are made with merino wool and designed with a cushioned midsole for comfortable all-day wear.

‘Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook’ by Adeena Sussman $35 From $18.99 at Amazon ‘Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook’ by Adeena Sussman Amazon This cookbook, from Chrissy Teigen’s award-winning co-author for her Cravings line, is a joyous celebration of the romance and beauty of Israeli cuisine. Gift this accessible cookbook and they’ll be cooking up the flavors of Tel Aviv markets at home — a gift you’ll both enjoy!

Lizzy Siman-Tov Invigorate Shower Steamers Gift Set From $28 at Uncommon Goods Lizzy Siman-Tov Invigorate Shower Steamers Gift Set Uncommon Goods Give them the relaxing gift of a yummy, invigorating spa experience at home with these steamers packed with energizing essential oil aromatherapy scents like cedar orange and pine.

Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit $35 at Harry’s Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit Harry’s Get your dad, your brother or anyone in your life who shaves this handy travel kit that pretty much encompasses everything but the bathroom sink. They’ll get a travel bag, a razor with a Truman handle and weighted grip and TSA-approved body wash, face wash and dual shampoo-conditioner.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant From $98 at Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon Our pick for the best workout leggings of 2022, these soft, lightweight yoga pants are stretchy, opaque and sweat-wicking so you can tackle your hardest workouts worry-free.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace $50 at Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom This dainty pendant necklace, plated in 14-karat gold, makes the perfect gift for your niece, little sister or anyone who loves personalized jewelry.

Editor Favorite Moon Pod $399 $299 at Moon Pod Moon Pod Available in five different colors, this updated version of the traditional beanbag is designed to conform to your body shape and would make a great addition to anyone’s family room or playroom.

Editor Favorite Jiggy Puzzle From $40 at Jiggy Jiggy Puzzle Jiggy Is there a puzzle enthusiast in your family? If so, why not gift one of these beautiful puzzles from Jiggy that can double as a framed art piece when completed?

Bony Levy Icons Diamond Star of David Pendant Necklace $495 at Nordstrom Bony Levy Icons Diamond Star of David Pendant Necklace Nordstrom This 18-karat yellow gold pendant sparkles with six diamonds and falls delicately from an 18-inch chain.

Handmade Felt Menorah $20 at Uncommon Goods Handmade Felt Menorah Uncommon Goods This festive felt menorah will keep little spirits bright all eight nights, and is the perfect gift for little ones — they can add a cloth candle every night without burning their fingers.

Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle $19 at Uncommon Goods Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle Uncommon Goods Every family has at least one true-crime-obsessed member, and maybe more! Get the whole crew involved and solve this puzzle while revealing clues that help solve the mystery of who did it.

Editor Favorite Bokksu Gift Snack Box From $59.99 at Bokksu Bokksu Gift Snack Box Bokksu Whether you choose to gift a one-, three-, six- or 12-month subscription, they’ll look forward to trying different Japanese snacks and candies.

Editor Favorite Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription From $60 at Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Why not gift a three-, six- or 12-month coffee subscription this Hanukkah? Your lucky gift recipient will receive a shipment of coffee from a different country each month along with a beautiful postcard. Read our review here.

Editor Favorite Wild One Harness Walk Kit $98 at Wild One Wild One Harness Walk Kit Wild One The perfect gift for a dog lover, this Wild One Harness Walk Kit is available in 12 different colors and comes with a cushioned dog harness, a waterproof leash and a poop bag carrier. It's an Underscored editor favorite.

Caraway Cookware Set $545 $395 at Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Caraway This non-toxic, ceramic-coated cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a 4.5-quart saute pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch pan and storage.

Editor Favorite Bearaby Cotton Napper From $199 at Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Perfect for those chilly winter nights, why not gift this cozy weighted blanket from Bearaby that comes in six different colors and four different weights?

Homesick Latkes and Lights Candle $38 at Homesick Homesick Latkes and Lights Candle Homesick Shopping for someone who is fragrance-obsessed? This bestseller from Homesick has a burn time of up to 80 hours and features notes of baked apple, pomegranate and vanilla.

Ugg Ansley Water-Resistant Slipper $100 at Nordstrom Ugg Ansley Water-Resistant Slipper Nordstrom These comfy, water-resistant moccasin slippers from Ugg are available in seven different colors and are perfect for wearing around the house or out for quick errands.

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $99 $92.88 at Amazon Apple AirTag, 4-Pack Amazon If you’re in need of a gift for someone who loves to travel, these little Apple trackers will help them keep an eye on their luggage.

Masterclass Subscription From $15 at Masterclass Masterclass Subscription MasterClass Whatever their interests, with a MasterClass subscription they’ll have access to a variety of online classes led by world-class instructors.

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro 2 $239 at Amazon Apple Airpods Pro 2 Mike Andronico/CNN These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds from Apple fit comfortably in the ear and offer 6 hours of continuous playback.

Grafomap From $19 at Grafomap Grafomap Grafomap Surprise them with a personalized gift from Grafomap by buying them a custom map of the city of your choice.