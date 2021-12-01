gifts under 50 lead_.jpg
Gifting season is in full swing, so to help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list, we’ve put together a list of our favorite presents under $50. From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here our favorite gift ideas, all under $50.

Home gifts under $50

T-fal Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Fry Pan

We named this pan the best nonstick pan of 2021, thanks to its depth and even cooking performance. The home chef in your life will love its versatility and reliability, plus it won’t set you back hundreds of dollars like other top-notch pans.
$48 $32.50 at Amazon
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

underscored lego flower bouquet
Legos aren't just for little kids anymore. This actually gorgeous bouquet of lego flowers can be an excellent project for your loved one, and truly be flowers that never die. Check out this Lego bonsai tree and orchid kit.
$60 $48 at Amazon
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

chamberlain-garage-doors1600x900-cropper.jpeg
It might seem like a boring gift, but trust us, this smart garage door opener is a real game changer. You’ll never have to worry about accidentally leaving the garage open, since this opener gives you control through an app on your phone. We named it the best smart garage opener of the year.
$30 $20 at Amazon
Yeti Rambler 26 Ounces

yeti rambler red lifestyle image
Our pick for the best water bottle makes a great gift, not only because it can keep water ice cold all day but also because it comes in a wide array or gorgeous colors.
$40 at Yeti

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow

The ultimate stress reliever, this massaging pillow heats up and helps you get rid of those pesky knots in your neck.
$60 $30 at Amazon

Homesick Snow Day Candle

underscored homesick snow day.jpg
This fragrant candle from Homesick contains notes of crisp air, spruce, vanilla, frosted mint and other festive scents.
$38 at Homesick

Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie

If you just want to get something cute, you can’t beat this mushroom plushie from Smoko. It’s the perfect size for snuggling and looks great on the bed and couch alike.
$38 at Urban Outfitters
Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet

The winner of our best cast-iron skillets testing story, this pan from Lodge is light and cheap, and it outperformed more expensive pans in nearly every test we ran.
From $40 at Sur La Table
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

This all-in-one sandwich maker will give them the extra time they need in the morning while making a delicious breakfast.
$47 $38 at Amazon

Nest New York Holiday Candle

There’s nothing quite like the scent of a good holiday candle, and this one from Nest New York features a tantalizing blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange and more.
From $18 at Nordstrom
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

Swedish Dishcloths
A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.
$25 $18 at Amazon

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

You can never really have too many blankets, and this one is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers due to how incredibly soft and durable it is. It’s also available in an array of neutral colors to suit every decor style.
$29 at Nordstrom
Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towel

Upgrade their shower experience with our pick for the best plush bath towel, the Frontgate Resort Cotton Towel. It’s super thick, it’s super fluffy and it’ll feel like you’re being hugged by a cloud the next time you step out of the shower.
From $25 at Frontgate
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1000mL
Overall, the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest in our best cold brew maker test. This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory.
$21 at Amazon

Food & drink gifts under $50

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

For those who want a little extra spice in their life, check out this hot sauce kit that contains everything you need to experiment with different flavors and intensities while crafting your next favorite hot sauce.
$42 at Uncommon Goods
Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription

Atlas coffee club resized
Give the coffee lover in your life the gift of single-origin beans from around the world. Atlas Coffee Club will send one box of beans from a different country every month, along with an informational card and brewing instructions. Read our full review here.
$60 $50 at Atlas Coffee Club
Bees Knees Spicy Honey

Lead Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Sauce Amazon
From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what they'll grab for if they're ever looking for a kick of spice in their food — and a little sweetness.
$15 at Amazon

Godiva Limited-Edition Holiday Truffles

You can never go wrong with a box of chocolates during the holidays. This limited-edition box from Godiva features 12 pieces of decadent, delicious truffles.
$34 at Godiva

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

If you have a beer lover in your life, they’ll love this IPA brewing kit, which lets them craft their own boozy beverage from scratch.
$50 at Uncommon Goods
Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

christmas gift ideas truff
For the person who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar. It even made Oprah's Favorite Things list yet again this year. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can get 10% off with code CNN10.
From $15 at Amazon $18 at Truff

Travel gifts under $50

Apple AirTag

1-airtag travel companion luggage cnn underscored
If you know someone who’s always losing their stuff (or passionate about not losing their luggage), the Apple AirTag is a perfect gift. It’s a precise tracker that can attach to basically anything, meaning you can find all those little things you always misplace. Read our full thoughts here, and why we think it's the perfect travel accessory.
$29 $27 at Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

mavogel sleep mask
Give them some of the best sleep of their life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.
$20 $10 at Amazon
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow of 2022. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.
$40 at Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

january matein
One of our favorite travel backpacks, this one is divided into three compartments, and in addition to being able to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, it’s got loads of key design details you’ll want. Think of a top handle, hanging clasps, a USB port and adjustable straps, not to mention a ton of pockets for storing all your things. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, the backpack’s highlight is a padded mesh backing that will keep you as cool as can be, no matter how many times your flight is delayed. Did we mention it’s less than $30 right now? Done and done.
$42 $30 at Amazon

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press

The AeroPress Go is a fantastic coffee maker for people who want a simple, fast brew in the morning. It’s also great for outdoorsy folks who still need to stay caffeinated even if they’re waking up in the middle of the woods.
$40 at Amazon

Tech gifts under $50

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light

Emart 10-Inch Standing Ring Light
Any TikTok enthusiast will appreciate this ring light, which is our pick for the best ring light.
$30 at Amazon
Sony XB13 Portable Speaker

underscored sony portable speaker
For singing in the shower or taking their tunes on the go, this portable speaker will surely come in handy. In fact, we think this is the best travel portable speaker out there.
$60 $40 at Amazon

Fashion gifts under $50

Bombas Women’s Performance Running Ankle Sock 3-Pack

Who says socks are a bad gift? You could always use another good pair, and these high-quality options from Bombas feature extra padding to keep your feet comfortable.
$50 at Bombas
Baggu Fanny Pack

underscored baggu fanny pack.jpg
A fantastic everyday bag for all genders, this holds an astonishing amount of stuff. We love the fun color options too.
$49 at Baggu

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

personalized bracha-pendant
An initial necklace like this one feels personal enough to make for a great gift, and simple enough to be an everyday staple. No wonder it’s one of Nordstrom’s top-rated pieces.
$50 at Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet

Wallets are always a safe gift for the guy in your life, and this one from Herschel Supply Co. is a great option, featuring RFID technology to keep all his cards secure.
$38 at Nordstrom

CaitlynMinimalist Name Necklace

jewelry caitlynminimalist
Get this necklace that can spell out their name in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold.
$37 $26 at Etsy

Beauty gifts under $50

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

Instead of letting them continue to fry her hair, allow them to dry, smooth and volumize in one easy step with Revlon’s ionic (and iconic!) technology, which we named the best affordable hair dryer of the year. It has three heat settings, an ergonomic design and several cute color options, like mint and pink.
$39 at Amazon
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Don’t you think their shower deserves to feel like a spa? We tried the Goshi towel and it’s completely revolutionized our shower experience, with an exfoliating weave that sloughs off dead skin and left us feeling silky smooth.
$15 at Amazon
Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set

Upgrade her razor game with this set from Billie, which contains our favorite women’s razor, a shave cream and lotion.
$30 at Billie