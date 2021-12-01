Gifting season is in full swing, so to help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list, we’ve put together a list of our favorite presents under $50. From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here our favorite gift ideas, all under $50.

Home gifts under $50

Homesick Snow Day Candle Homesick This fragrant candle from Homesick contains notes of crisp air, spruce, vanilla, frosted mint and other festive scents. $38 at Homesick

Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie Urban Outfitters If you just want to get something cute, you can’t beat this mushroom plushie from Smoko. It’s the perfect size for snuggling and looks great on the bed and couch alike. $38 at Urban Outfitters

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom You can never really have too many blankets, and this one is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers due to how incredibly soft and durable it is. It’s also available in an array of neutral colors to suit every decor style. $29 at Nordstrom

CNN Underscored Best Tested Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon Overall, the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest in our best cold brew maker test. This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory. $21 at Amazon

Food & drink gifts under $50

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit Uncommon Goods For those who want a little extra spice in their life, check out this hot sauce kit that contains everything you need to experiment with different flavors and intensities while crafting your next favorite hot sauce. $42 at Uncommon Goods

Reader Favorite Bees Knees Spicy Honey From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what they'll grab for if they're ever looking for a kick of spice in their food — and a little sweetness. $15 at Amazon

Travel gifts under $50

CNN Underscored Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Give them some of the best sleep of their life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position. $20 $10 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon One of our favorite travel backpacks , this one is divided into three compartments, and in addition to being able to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, it’s got loads of key design details you’ll want. Think of a top handle, hanging clasps, a USB port and adjustable straps, not to mention a ton of pockets for storing all your things. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, the backpack’s highlight is a padded mesh backing that will keep you as cool as can be, no matter how many times your flight is delayed. Did we mention it’s less than $30 right now? Done and done. $42 $30 at Amazon

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press Amazon The AeroPress Go is a fantastic coffee maker for people who want a simple, fast brew in the morning. It’s also great for outdoorsy folks who still need to stay caffeinated even if they’re waking up in the middle of the woods. $40 at Amazon

Tech gifts under $50

Fashion gifts under $50

Editor Favorite Baggu Fanny Pack Baggu A fantastic everyday bag for all genders, this holds an astonishing amount of stuff. We love the fun color options too. $49 at Baggu

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom An initial necklace like this one feels personal enough to make for a great gift, and simple enough to be an everyday staple. No wonder it’s one of Nordstrom’s top-rated pieces. $50 at Nordstrom

CaitlynMinimalist Name Necklace Nordstrom Get this necklace that can spell out their name in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold. $37 $26 at Etsy

Beauty gifts under $50