The holidays are fast approaching and we’re officially in full-blown gift shopping mode. And while you may be stumped on what to get them, you probably do know how much you want to spend on them. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts under $25 and gifts under $50 so now it’s time to find the best gifts under $100 for when you wanna spend a little bit more than usual.

If you have someone you want to impress this holiday season, look no further. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Nordstrom gifts and ultra-practical gifts.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Lululemon The Reversible Mat Lululemon Hands down our favorite feature of this Lululemon mat, which we named the best yoga mat , is the fact that it's dual-sided, with a smooth and sticky polyurethane-coated top side and a textured natural rubber bottom side that provides loads of traction. Beyond that, though, we also loved that the mat is slightly oversized and provides ample cushion given its 5-millimeter thickness. $88 at Lululemon

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Naadam Every fashionista needs a cashmere sweater in their closet, and with Naadam’s Essential $75 sweater you can give them a gorgeous one without breaking the bank. $75 at Naadam

Editor Favorite Apple HomePod Mini Amazon Churning out incredible sound, the HomePod can play anything they want from Apple Music’s 90-million song library, and it can connect to additional Minis to create a multi-room sound system. And Siri is always available to help them out — whether they want to know the weather, the traffic or what’s on their calendar for the day, they simply have to ask and she will answer via the Mini. More to know: Boasting Find My technology, the speaker can also find their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or AirTag with a simple “Hey Siri, find my…” $99 at Walmart $99 at Apple

Baublebar Personalized Blanket Baublebar All Smiles Blanket Baublebar A blanket's always a solid gift idea — but to get one personalized for your favorite person? Now that's what we're talking about. These gorgeous blankets can be personalized with your loved one's name or initials, and have so many gorgeous design options, from wavy checks to rainbow stripes to their initial turned into a high-end-looking logo. From $68 at Baublebar

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger Amazon This high-capacity portable charger stores enough juice to recharge most phones more than six times. Keep it in the car or by the couch or give it to the traveler in your life so they can always stay charged and connected. $70 at Amazon

LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait Etsy Cue the waterworks this holiday season with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!). From $90 at Etsy

Shaker and Spoon Subscription Shaker and Spoon Turn your friend into a burgeoning mixologist with this cocktail subscription box. It comes packed with everything you need to make three complex and delicious cocktails, including ingredients (besides the booze) and a detailed instruction card. From $59 at Shaker & Spoon

Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace Amazon Whether you don’t have a backyard for a fire pit or just want an easier way to roast s’mores on the regular, this easy-to-use tabletop fireplace is elegant and burns a smokeless fire so you don’t set off all the alarms in your home. $99 at Amazon

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom You can’t go wrong with a cozy set of pajamas. This set from Nordstrom is incredibly comfy but still stylish enough to wear around the house. From $50 at Nordstrom

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper Ugg A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house. $95 at Nordstrom

Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote Patagonia Whether you’re going to the grocery store or the climbing crag, this massive, durable tote is your perfect companion for wherever your next adventure takes you. From $69 at Patagonia

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair REI Help them prep for backyard time next spring and summer with this portable, rocking chair from GCI. $65 at REI

Lululemon Align Tank Top Lululemon Activewear is always a great gift during the holiday season, especially if your friend is prepping for their 2023 resolutions. This tank from Lululemon is outstandingly comfortable and stylish. $68 at Lululemon

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket-Lined Detroit Jacket Carhartt This sturdy and durable jacket from Carhartt will be their new go-to this winter. Crafted from thick, ringspun cotton duck and lined with a blanket material, this jacket will protect them from the cold and keep them looking good at the same time. From $90 at Carhartt

Mejuri Dôme Hoops Mejuri Jewelry is pretty tough to buy for someone else, which is why it’s always best to stick with timeless pieces like these hoops from Mejuri. The slight variation on the classic hoop is just enough to make their eyes sparkle this holiday season. $78 at Mejuri

Brilliant Earth Silver Heart Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth If they have enough earrings, check out this cute pendant from Brilliant Earth. Shaped like a heart with your pick of an embedded diamond or pink sapphire, this necklace is the perfect romantic gift. $95 at Brilliant Earth

L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers L.L.Bean If you know someone whose feet are always hurting at the end of the day, give them this pair of slippers and they won’t be able to walk around the house without them. $89 at L.L.Bean

Patagonia Women’s P-6 Label Uprisal Sweatpants Patagonia A solid pair of sweatpants is a must, especially for the winter when it’s too cold to do anything other than binge Netflix. This pair from Patagonia is made from 100% recycled cotton and polyester and uses 95% less water in production than standard cotton sweatpants. $69 $34 at Patagonia

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box Godiva With 36 pieces of delicious milk, dark and chocolate inside, with fillings like praline and ganache, this is the perfect gift for the biggest sweet tooth you know. It'll come wrapped up in that signature Godiva gold ribbon too. $59 at Godiva

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler Amazon Whether it’s for paninis, weekend brunch or grilling burgers, this five-in-one griddler is a kitchen workhorse. $100 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon If they don’t have an Instant Pot and spend any time in the kitchen at all, you’re set. The easy-to-use kitchen magician is a great gift to speed up cooking times and open up all sorts of recipe possibilities. $80 at Amazon

Pact Flannel Fireside Sleep Set Pact Make them stop wearing that old, ratty T-shirt to bed and upgrade their pajamas with this sleep set from Pact. $95 $57 at Pact

Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammock Kammok Whether they’re camping or need an extra relaxing spot in the backyard, this lightweight hammock is the perfect gift. Plus, this version is made from 100% recycled fabric. $85 $59 at REI