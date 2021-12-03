The holidays are fast approaching and we’re officially in full-blown gift shopping mode. And while you may be stumped on what to get them, you probably do know how much you want to spend on them. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts under $25 and gifts under $50 so now it’s time to find the best gifts under $100 for when you wanna spend a little bit more than usual.
If you have someone you want to impress this holiday season, look no further. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Nordstrom gifts and ultra-practical gifts.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Hands down our favorite feature of this Lululemon mat, which we named the best yoga mat
, is the fact that it's dual-sided, with a smooth and sticky polyurethane-coated top side and a textured natural rubber bottom side that provides loads of traction. Beyond that, though, we also loved that the mat is slightly oversized and provides ample cushion given its 5-millimeter thickness.
Everyone secretly wants socks as a gift, so this year treat them to a luxuriously comfy and high-quality pair from Bombas. This four-pack features holiday-inspired designs in gorgeous colorways.
For the friend who’s always listening to music or bingeing podcasts, these true wireless buds have fantastic sound quality without the high price tag of their competitors. They’re so good, in fact, we think they’re better than AirPods
, and even named them the best budget earbuds
on the market.
Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer
on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.
Legos aren't just for little kids anymore. This actually gorgeous bouquet of lego flowers can be an excellent project for your loved one, and truly be flowers that never die. Check out this Lego bonsai tree
and orchid kit too
.
If they're an organizing pro and is looking to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle, these silicone Stasher bags will be a hit. We tried them ourselves and fell in love
, because essentially they’re an eco-friendly swap for plastic baggies, and you can even use them to make popcorn! Pro tip: They can use them to organize your toiletries when they travel too.
Every fashionista needs a cashmere sweater in their closet, and with Naadam’s Essential $75 sweater you can give them a gorgeous one without breaking the bank.
Churning out incredible sound, the HomePod
can play anything they want from Apple Music’s 90-million song library, and it can connect to additional Minis to create a multi-room sound system. And Siri is always available to help them out — whether they want to know the weather, the traffic or what’s on their calendar for the day, they simply have to ask and she will answer via the Mini. More to know: Boasting Find My technology, the speaker can also find their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or AirTag
with a simple “Hey Siri, find my…”
A blanket's always a solid gift idea — but to get one personalized for your favorite person? Now that's what we're talking about. These gorgeous blankets can be personalized with your loved one's name or initials, and have so many gorgeous design options, from wavy checks to rainbow stripes to their initial turned into a high-end-looking logo.
This high-capacity portable charger stores enough juice to recharge most phones more than six times. Keep it in the car or by the couch or give it to the traveler in your life so they can always stay charged and connected.
Cue the waterworks this holiday season with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!).
Turn your friend into a burgeoning mixologist with this cocktail subscription box. It comes packed with everything you need to make three complex and delicious cocktails, including ingredients (besides the booze) and a detailed instruction card.
Our pick for the best bidet attachment
, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a simple-to-use, effective and comfortable bidet perfect to upgrade anyone’s bathroom.
Whether you don’t have a backyard for a fire pit or just want an easier way to roast s’mores on the regular, this easy-to-use tabletop fireplace is elegant and burns a smokeless fire so you don’t set off all the alarms in your home.
You can’t go wrong with a cozy set of pajamas. This set from Nordstrom is incredibly comfy but still stylish enough to wear around the house.
A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house.
Whether you’re going to the grocery store or the climbing crag, this massive, durable tote is your perfect companion for wherever your next adventure takes you.
Help them prep for backyard time next spring and summer with this portable, rocking chair from GCI.
Activewear is always a great gift during the holiday season, especially if your friend is prepping for their 2023 resolutions. This tank from Lululemon is outstandingly comfortable and stylish.
Upgrade their showering experience with this two-pack of towels from Pact. Crafted from 100% organic cotton terry, they’re light and super absorbent. They were even our pick for the best waffle bath towel
.
Complete their Lulu look with these low-rise, lined shorts. Available in 22 colors, there are plenty of options to match their personality.
Perfect for dog walks, camping trips and anything in between, these comfy slippers are made from recycled materials and will keep your feet toasty wherever you are. We checked out the Cotopaxi x Teva collaboration
for this slipper, and it’s no surprise that we loved them.
This sturdy and durable jacket from Carhartt will be their new go-to this winter. Crafted from thick, ringspun cotton duck and lined with a blanket material, this jacket will protect them from the cold and keep them looking good at the same time.
Jewelry is pretty tough to buy for someone else, which is why it’s always best to stick with timeless pieces like these hoops from Mejuri. The slight variation on the classic hoop is just enough to make their eyes sparkle this holiday season.
If they have enough earrings, check out this cute pendant from Brilliant Earth. Shaped like a heart with your pick of an embedded diamond or pink sapphire, this necklace is the perfect romantic gift.
If you know someone whose feet are always hurting at the end of the day, give them this pair of slippers and they won’t be able to walk around the house without them.
A solid pair of sweatpants is a must, especially for the winter when it’s too cold to do anything other than binge Netflix. This pair from Patagonia is made from 100% recycled cotton and polyester and uses 95% less water in production than standard cotton sweatpants.
With 36 pieces of delicious milk, dark and chocolate inside, with fillings like praline and ganache, this is the perfect gift for the biggest sweet tooth you know. It'll come wrapped up in that signature Godiva gold ribbon too.
Give their wallet an upgrade with this top-rated Kate Spade cardholder that can hold all their cards, cash, change and more.
Whether it’s for paninis, weekend brunch or grilling burgers, this five-in-one griddler is a kitchen workhorse.
If they don’t have an Instant Pot and spend any time in the kitchen at all, you’re set. The easy-to-use kitchen magician is a great gift to speed up cooking times and open up all sorts of recipe possibilities.
Make them stop wearing that old, ratty T-shirt to bed and upgrade their pajamas with this sleep set from Pact.
Whether they’re camping or need an extra relaxing spot in the backyard, this lightweight hammock is the perfect gift. Plus, this version is made from 100% recycled fabric.
Stylish and warm, this sherpa-lined vest is the perfect way to upgrade their wardrobe this winter.
As we all start cozying up on the couch more, it’s the perfect time to give your friend a blanket. This one from Rumpl is perfect for those who love going outdoors too, since it’s water-repellent and durable enough to take camping.
Workout dresses
are all the rage, and this one from Girlfriend Collective gives you the perfect balance between performance and comfort. Plus, it’s made from 90% recycled plastic from water bottles and available in four stunning colors.