The holidays are fast approaching and we’re officially in full-blown gift shopping mode. And while you may be stumped on what to get them, you probably do know how much you want to spend on them. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts under $25 and gifts under $50 so now it’s time to find the best gifts under $100 for when you wanna spend a little bit more than usual.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Nordstrom gifts and ultra-practical gifts.

Editor Favorite

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

women Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
One of our favorite winter fashion staples, these leggings are soft, stretchy and extremely versatile, and look way more expensive than they are.
$98 at Nordstrom
Editor Favorite

Apple Airtags, 4-Pack

3-airtag travel companion luggage cnn underscored
Jacob Krol/CNN
Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their wallet, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track its whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.
$94.98 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Lululemon The Reversible Mat

underscored lululemon yoga
Hands down our favorite feature of this Lululemon mat, which we named the best yoga mat, is the fact that it's dual-sided, with a smooth and sticky polyurethane-coated top side and a textured natural rubber bottom side that provides loads of traction. Beyond that, though, we also loved that the mat is slightly oversized and provides ample cushion given its 5-millimeter thickness.
$88 at Lululemon

Bombas Women’s Holiday Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

gifts under 100 holiday bombas
Everyone secretly wants socks as a gift, so this year treat them to a luxuriously comfy and high-quality pair from Bombas. This four-pack features holiday-inspired designs in gorgeous colorways.
$70 at Bombas
CNN Underscored Best Tested

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

gifts under 100 holiday earfun
For the friend who’s always listening to music or bingeing podcasts, these true wireless buds have fantastic sound quality without the high price tag of their competitors. They’re so good, in fact, we think they’re better than AirPods, and even named them the best budget earbuds on the market.
$66 $50 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer

underscored oxo good grips thermocouple
Amazon
Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.
$105 $87.50 at Amazon

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

underscored lego flower bouquet
Legos aren't just for little kids anymore. This actually gorgeous bouquet of lego flowers can be an excellent project for your loved one, and truly be flowers that never die. Check out this Lego bonsai tree and orchid kit too.
$60 $50 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, 4-Pack

cultfav stasher
Amazon
If they're an organizing pro and is looking to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle, these silicone Stasher bags will be a hit. We tried them ourselves and fell in love, because essentially they’re an eco-friendly swap for plastic baggies, and you can even use them to make popcorn! Pro tip: They can use them to organize your toiletries when they travel too.
$55 $46 at Amazon

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

underscored naadam 75 sweater
Naadam
Every fashionista needs a cashmere sweater in their closet, and with Naadam’s Essential $75 sweater you can give them a gorgeous one without breaking the bank.
$75 at Naadam
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light

logitech litra glow with webcam 2
Mike Andronico/CNN
Want to make sure they look well-lit in every Zoom call? This is our hands-down favorite streaming and WFH light, which clips right onto your computer. Ultra compact and priced at under $60, it's every remote worker's dream.
$60 at Logitech
Editor Favorite

Apple HomePod Mini

dadgift apple HomePod mini
Amazon
Churning out incredible sound, the HomePod can play anything they want from Apple Music’s 90-million song library, and it can connect to additional Minis to create a multi-room sound system. And Siri is always available to help them out — whether they want to know the weather, the traffic or what’s on their calendar for the day, they simply have to ask and she will answer via the Mini. More to know: Boasting Find My technology, the speaker can also find their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or AirTag with a simple “Hey Siri, find my…”
$99 at Walmart $99 at Apple
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

lululemon align high rise pant
Lululemon
For the fitness maven, the Lululemon Align Pant was our pick for the best workout leggings.
From $98 at Lululemon

Baublebar Personalized Blanket

Baublebar All Smiles Blanket
Baublebar
A blanket's always a solid gift idea — but to get one personalized for your favorite person? Now that's what we're talking about. These gorgeous blankets can be personalized with your loved one's name or initials, and have so many gorgeous design options, from wavy checks to rainbow stripes to their initial turned into a high-end-looking logo.
From $68 at Baublebar

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

gifts under 100 holiday anker
Amazon
This high-capacity portable charger stores enough juice to recharge most phones more than six times. Keep it in the car or by the couch or give it to the traveler in your life so they can always stay charged and connected.
$70 at Amazon

LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait

dadgift LiliDiPrima Personalized Family portrait2 (1)
Etsy
Cue the waterworks this holiday season with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!).
From $90 at Etsy

Shaker and Spoon Subscription

Shaker and Spoon Subscription Box
Shaker and Spoon
Turn your friend into a burgeoning mixologist with this cocktail subscription box. It comes packed with everything you need to make three complex and delicious cocktails, including ingredients (besides the booze) and a detailed instruction card.
From $59 at Shaker & Spoon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment

christmas gift ideas tushy
Hello Tushy
Our pick for the best bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a simple-to-use, effective and comfortable bidet perfect to upgrade anyone’s bathroom.
$129 $99 at Tushy

Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace

gifts under 100 holiday flikr
Amazon
Whether you don’t have a backyard for a fire pit or just want an easier way to roast s’mores on the regular, this easy-to-use tabletop fireplace is elegant and burns a smokeless fire so you don’t set off all the alarms in your home.
$99 at Amazon

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

her moonlight pajamas
Nordstrom
You can’t go wrong with a cozy set of pajamas. This set from Nordstrom is incredibly comfy but still stylish enough to wear around the house.
From $50 at Nordstrom

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper

Underscored Ugg Scuffette
Ugg
A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house.
$95 at Nordstrom

Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote

gifts under 100 holiday patagonia tote
Patagonia
Whether you’re going to the grocery store or the climbing crag, this massive, durable tote is your perfect companion for wherever your next adventure takes you.
From $69 at Patagonia

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair

rei bestselling products for fall GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair
REI
Help them prep for backyard time next spring and summer with this portable, rocking chair from GCI.
$65 at REI

Lululemon Align Tank Top

lululemon align tank
Lululemon
Activewear is always a great gift during the holiday season, especially if your friend is prepping for their 2023 resolutions. This tank from Lululemon is outstandingly comfortable and stylish.
$68 at Lululemon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Pact Waffle Bath Towel 2-Pack

gifts under 100 holiday pact
Pact
Upgrade their showering experience with this two-pack of towels from Pact. Crafted from 100% organic cotton terry, they’re light and super absorbent. They were even our pick for the best waffle bath towel.
$80 at Pact

Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short

gifts under 100 holiday lulu shorts
Lululemon
Complete their Lulu look with these low-rise, lined shorts. Available in 22 colors, there are plenty of options to match their personality.
From $58 at Lululemon
Editor Favorite

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

Underscored Nordstrom Teva Holiday
Teva
Perfect for dog walks, camping trips and anything in between, these comfy slippers are made from recycled materials and will keep your feet toasty wherever you are. We checked out the Cotopaxi x Teva collaboration for this slipper, and it’s no surprise that we loved them.
$80 at Nordstrom

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket-Lined Detroit Jacket

gifts under 100 holiday carhartt jacket
Carhartt
This sturdy and durable jacket from Carhartt will be their new go-to this winter. Crafted from thick, ringspun cotton duck and lined with a blanket material, this jacket will protect them from the cold and keep them looking good at the same time.
From $90 at Carhartt

Mejuri Dôme Hoops

women Mejuri Dome Hoops
Mejuri
Jewelry is pretty tough to buy for someone else, which is why it’s always best to stick with timeless pieces like these hoops from Mejuri. The slight variation on the classic hoop is just enough to make their eyes sparkle this holiday season.
$78 at Mejuri

Brilliant Earth Silver Heart Diamond Pendant

underscored brilliant earth diamond heart.jpg
Brilliant Earth
If they have enough earrings, check out this cute pendant from Brilliant Earth. Shaped like a heart with your pick of an embedded diamond or pink sapphire, this necklace is the perfect romantic gift.
$95 at Brilliant Earth

L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers

gifts under 100 holiday llbean
L.L.Bean
If you know someone whose feet are always hurting at the end of the day, give them this pair of slippers and they won’t be able to walk around the house without them.
$89 at L.L.Bean

Patagonia Women’s P-6 Label Uprisal Sweatpants

gifts under 100 holiday patagonia sweats
Patagonia
A solid pair of sweatpants is a must, especially for the winter when it’s too cold to do anything other than binge Netflix. This pair from Patagonia is made from 100% recycled cotton and polyester and uses 95% less water in production than standard cotton sweatpants.
$69 $34 at Patagonia

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

underscored godiva gold.jpg
Godiva
With 36 pieces of delicious milk, dark and chocolate inside, with fillings like praline and ganache, this is the perfect gift for the biggest sweet tooth you know. It'll come wrapped up in that signature Godiva gold ribbon too.
$59 at Godiva

Kate Spade Knott Zip Cardholder

underscored kate spade Knott Zip Cardholder.jpg
Kate Spade
Give their wallet an upgrade with this top-rated Kate Spade cardholder that can hold all their cards, cash, change and more.
$88 at Kate Spade

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

gifts under 100 holiday cuisinart griddler
Amazon
Whether it’s for paninis, weekend brunch or grilling burgers, this five-in-one griddler is a kitchen workhorse.
$100 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

instant pot
Amazon
If they don’t have an Instant Pot and spend any time in the kitchen at all, you’re set. The easy-to-use kitchen magician is a great gift to speed up cooking times and open up all sorts of recipe possibilities.
$80 at Amazon

Pact Flannel Fireside Sleep Set

gifts under 100 holiday pact sleepset
Pact
Make them stop wearing that old, ratty T-shirt to bed and upgrade their pajamas with this sleep set from Pact.
$95 $57 at Pact

Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammock

gifts under 100 holiday kammok
Kammok
Whether they’re camping or need an extra relaxing spot in the backyard, this lightweight hammock is the perfect gift. Plus, this version is made from 100% recycled fabric.
$85 $59 at REI

Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest

gifts under 100 holiday carhartt vest
Carhartt
Stylish and warm, this sherpa-lined vest is the perfect way to upgrade their wardrobe this winter.
From $80 at Carhartt

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

gifts under 100 holiday rumpl
Rumpl
As we all start cozying up on the couch more, it’s the perfect time to give your friend a blanket. This one from Rumpl is perfect for those who love going outdoors too, since it’s water-repellent and durable enough to take camping.
$99 at Rumpl

Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout Dress

gifts under 100 holiday gf collective dress
Girlfriend Collective
Workout dresses are all the rage, and this one from Girlfriend Collective gives you the perfect balance between performance and comfort. Plus, it’s made from 90% recycled plastic from water bottles and available in four stunning colors.
$88 $57 at Girlfriend Collective