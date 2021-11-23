The toughest person to check off your holiday shopping list is likely a teen. Luckily for you, shopping for teens is our specialty. From eighth graders to college sophomores, we know them, we love them and we want to make them happy at the holidays, just like you.

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, we’ve got you covered. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Amazon gifts, Nordstrom gifts and ultra-practical gifts.

Fashion gifts for teens

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nordstrom Uggs are huge right now, and specifically this mini style that's available in a whole slew of cute colors so you can pick which one's right for your teen. $140 at Nordstrom

CNN Underscored Best Tested Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight Athleta If leggings and pants are basically one in the same, they'll love these leggings, which we named the best leggings of the year. Featuring, as its name suggests, pockets big enough to stash things like your phone or wallet, we loved this pair for its comfort during workouts and everyday activities alike, high-quality construction, secure waistband and chic aesthetic. From $40 at Athleta

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie A true winterwear classic, this cuffed beanie is simply timeless, and we love all the colors it's available in too. $30 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Our readers went crazy for nap dresses this year, and this is the dress that started the trend. From Hill House, this signature nap dress is available in tons of colors and fabrics, sizes up to 2XL, features elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders and a tiered midi skirt that will feel comfortable to lounge around in yet sophisticated enough to pair with heels and head to dinner. $150 at Hill House

Hair Tie Bracelet Uncommon Goods The designers of this unbearably smart and lovely bracelet, Shireen and Arni Thor, should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Teens (all of them!) keep hair ties on their wrists, just in case. Why not make adornments of them? This bangle bracelet can be had in gold or silver tone. $45 at Uncommon Goods

NalyOfficials Real Flowers Initial Resin Keychain Etsy Stocking stuffer alert! If she (like her likely muse, Olivia Rodrigo) got her driver’s license last week (or earlier this year), she needs a special keychain for those car keys. These are made with actual flowers embedded inside each initial. They can hold her house keys too, of course. From $12 at Etsy

Home gifts for teens

CNN Underscored Best Tested Away The Carry-On Away Do they have a big trip coming up in the next year? Immediately elevate their travel gear with this hard-shell carry-on, which we named the best carry-on of the year. It's perfectly sized for the overhead bin, has 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system, and it comes with a handy laundry bag. $275 at Away

Magnoloran Photo String Lights Amazon If they're one of those teens who's never not rearranging their room, they'll love this string light set that they can clip photos right onto. $15 $11 at Amazon

Bubble Tea Kit Bubble Tea Kit Uncommon Goods The worst thing about bubble tea is that you have to leave your house to go get it. But with this kit they can make the tea and tapioca pearls right at home. The kit includes both milk tea and chai. $40 at Uncommon Goods

Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie Urban Outfitters We already feel spiritually connected to this mushroom plushie. Made by the brilliant minds over at Smoko, this little dude will look just as cute sitting on their bed as he will being snuggled by your favorite teen. $38 at Urban Outfitters

The Box by Dormify Dormify If you have a new or soon-to-be college student, you probably know Dormify. Basically, it has everything older teens want for their school experience. And its offerings just got more giftable with The Box by Dormify. It’s, well, a box…stuffed with snacks, accessories, beauty products and other cool stuff from brands they’ll immediately recognize even if you don’t, like Glow Recipe and Cool Street. $75 at Dormify

Editor Favorite Baggu Go Pouch Set Baggu Great for everything from pencils to toiletries, this pouch set from Underscored-favorite brand Baggu will be a lifesaver for ultra-organized teens. $40 at Baggu

My Cinema Lightbox Mini Light Box Amazon A trendy piece of room decor, this light box is super easy to customize. It comes with 105 interchangeable letters and symbols to work with. Plus, it’ll be fun for you to see the statements change with your kid’s moods. We just can’t promise it won’t one day read “Go Away.” $25 $22 at Amazon

DuvetCover3DStore Knot Pillow Etsy How great is this? Available in six happy hues, this supremely squishy pillow will be occupying a place of honor in your teen’s room by 10 a.m. Christmas morning. The modern, unexpected aesthetic is perfect. $49 at Etsy

Cooluli Mini Fridge Amazon This mini cooler lets them keep their go-to beverages and snacks in their room. They’ll love it, trust us. They can also use it to keep beauty products fresh and to stash face rollers, best used chilled. $50 at Amazon

Tech gifts for teens

Kodak Step Instant Mobile Photo Printer Amazon Yes, teens live in the digital world. But despite that, they’ve taken a huge liking to displaying physical photos in their rooms and sharing them with friends. With the genius Step, they can print out selfies and social media posts from anywhere. And the app lets them finish off their pics with filters, borders and stickers. $70 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Baggu Puffy Laptop Sleeve Baggu If they keep their laptop practically handcuffed to them these days, then get them this adorable puffy sleeve from Baggu, the maker of the best reusable bags on the market. $32 at Baggu

Meow3DStore Custom Headphone Stand Etsy Make this solid wooden headphone stand theirs and theirs alone with any meaningful short word or phrase. Practical and personal! You have the option of leaving the wood as is or having it painted in any of 15 colors (including glow in the dark). From $23 at Etsy

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller Amazon We know, it can be hard to impress a teen who’s a serious gamer, at least without spending hundreds. Try this, why don’t you? Think of this controller as a handheld PS5 or Series X. They can use it to stream Xbox games to any iPhone, no actual Xbox required. It also works with PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Link, Apple Arcade, Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecraft, Roblox — pretty much everything there is. $100 at Amazon

Beauty gifts for teens