When you need the motivation to work up a sweat, challenge your body or stick to a healthy meal plan, your fitness-minded friend is your cheerleader. Always there to support you, give you a pep talk or just be by your side as you struggle through a plank, you couldn’t do it without them. Show them how much you value them with these health and exercise gifts that improve their workouts.

From super-cool, under-the-water workouts to must-haves for their home gym, our picks for fitness gifts are top-rated, vetted by professionals and sure to get them moving. Need more gifts ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Amazon gifts and ultra-practical gifts.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Lululemon Align Pant Lululemon Serious yogis and fitness buffs seeking a legging that will let them focus on their movements and perhaps make them forget they're wearing any leggings at all won't be let down by the Lululemon Align Pant, which we named the best workout leggings of the year. Lightweight yet opaque, the Align's buttery-soft feel and the stretchiness it offered were like no other legging we tested. From $98 at Lululemon

Reader Favorite Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon There’s no easier way for the egg lovers out there to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. It has an auto-shutoff function, so your friend’s go-to breakfast choice will never overcook, and they won’t have to babysit them if they’re short on time. Whether it’s for a quick breakfast or a protein-packed snack, cooking eggs has never been this over easy. $20 at Amazon

Bala Bangles Amazon Certified nutritionist, vegan chef and the founder of Yhorlife , Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez is obsessed with the weighted, wearable bangles from Bala. Available in a wide range of colors, weights and styles, they make for a unique and creative gift for your pal who is always looking to up their fitness game. She prefers the one-pound option because you can easily wear them all day on your wrists or ankles. “I love them because they are so lightweight you don’t have to worry about moving wrong and causing injuries,” she says. “Plus, the cute colors motivate you to want to move and bring them with you everywhere!” From $38 at Amazon

Hydrow Wave Rower Hydrow For rowing beginners or pros, it doesn't get much cooler than the Hydrow Wave Rower. Much more compact than other at-home rowers (it even folds up vertically), it offers a Peloton-like service where users can row alongside virtual trainers as they pull their way through various rivers and lakes across the world — from the River Thames to streams in Alaska. One of our editors has tried it for the past few weeks and has absolutely fallen in love. It's available in a few lovely color options as well. $1,700 $1,600 at Hydrow

Yoga Tune Up Myofascial Release Balls Amazon While in a dream world, we would be able to give your fitness-lovin’ friend an on-call massage therapist, it’s not quite a reality. Instead, you can provide them with something nearly as therapeutic: release balls. “Whether it’s working out that crick in your neck, massaging the knot between your shoulder blades, or rolling the bottoms of your feet to help with your plantar fasciitis, these tools work wonders,” says Rachel Lovitt , a holistic movement coach. $21 $19 at Amaozn

CNN Underscored Best Tested Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer You and your pal enjoy stopping by a local cafe for juice, but it’s tough on the budget. Help them save a little money and still get the nutritious taste they need and love with this juicer, which can cut through celery and greens just as well as any fruit. We named it the best juicer of the year. $439 at Walmart

Editor Favorite Apple Watch Ultra Christopher Allbritton/CNN Underscored This mega-splurge definitely costs a pretty penny, but if you’re gifting your spouse, best friend, parent or child, it could be worth the expense. As Williams puts it, hands-down, the technology is incredible. “My favorite part is that it tracks body temperature, it is rugged and tough, and it tracks your progress over time in workouts, so you know when to push harder or back off,” she explains. “It is a bit pricey, but if you're someone special is any kind of fitness enthusiast, they will absolutely love this watch.” Read our full Apple Watch Ultra review here $800 at Amazon

Beast Blender and Hydration System Amazon Gift them this blender that Roser says is not only chic, but it’s also a great gift for someone on the go. “The blender makes protein shakes or smoothies, allowing you to unscrew the blender attachment and use it as a bottle afterward,” she shares. “You can also create water infusions, helping your loved one stay more hydrated in style.” $195 at Amazon

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller Amazon Ask any fitness trainer, and they’ll say foam rollers are a real gamechanger when it comes to post-workout recovery. They work to loosen up muscles and act as a massage after a trying session. For the friend who spends more time at the gym than anywhere else, this top-rated option allows them to work on their quads, calves, lats, back and much more. $35 at Amazon

Arena Strength Fabric Booty Bands Amazon Think of the marathon-running superstar in your life. You may think all they do is log mile after mile, but in reality, they probably alternate cardio with strength training to ensure they are fit from head to toe. Encourage their cross-training practices with this resistance glute band, recommended by Steve Hackett, the owner of Coach House Strength & Conditioning Studio . “Gone are the days of those slippery, leg-hair-ripping plastic glute bands; these alternative bands in a stretch fabric are anti-slip and easy on the skin,” he says. “Whether beginner or advanced, the resistance band is a versatile, powerful training tool and suitable for anyone on your list.” $20 at Amazon

BTFL Pro Roller Skates Amazon Getting up your heart rate is great, no matter how you do it, including turning back to your childhood roots with a pair of skates. These retro roller skates are not only stylish and fun, but they will build strength and endurance for anyone in your life. $190 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Large Dagne Dover





"My favorite part of having this bag is not only the soft material, but I love that it has a shoe bag, padded laptop sleeve and a dust bag, making it easy to keep going from one place to the other without having to carry multiple bags in hand," she raves. What does every avid gym or class-goer want? They want a lightweight bag that can carry all of the things they need from morning to night. Make their storage dreams come true with this top pick from Stephanie Butterfield-Richardson, the founder of Activate House . She says you can fit everything — outfit changes, sneakers, work necessities and more. (It's even an Underscored editor favorite .) $215 at Dagne Dover $215 at Nordstrom

Papier Joy Wellness Journal Papier Ask anyone who has achieved physical greatness, and they’ll be quick to tell you it’s not just about grit and grind. It’s also about an unstoppable mind. Ruhnow says you can encourage your friend to take a few minutes each morning and evening to reflect on wellness — water, meals, sleep, mindfulness goals, gratitude and more with this journal. “These 12-week journals are undated, so they can start or stop at any time throughout the year,” she continues. “Who doesn’t need a refresher on their wellness goals in March and again in the summer?” $35 at Papier

Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board Amazon Balancing might not seem like a tough act, but it’s killer for building core strength. Plus, if you ask the 700+ Amazon reviewers, this board is a fun way to work out without thinking about it. Give this gift to your friend who is always looking for new ways to challenge their body and mind. $150 at Amazon

iTouch Sport 3 Health and Fitness Smart Watch Amazon If an Apple Watch just isn’t in your budget this year (hello, inflation), you can still gift your loved one a smartwatch monitor they’ll love. This one tracks your body temperature, suggest breathing exercise, and even reminds you to drink more water. You can pre-program workouts with countdown clocks and activity minute counters, too. $95 $50 at Amazon

Peloton App Subscription Peloton





If you're gifting someone looking to up-level their fitness and wellness program with highly qualified instructors at a reasonable price, Harte says the Peloton app is perfect. As a mom of two, physical therapist Dr. Samantha Harte says the Peloton app has been a lifesaver through the pandemic and through her very busy life. "As a doctor, the app offers comprehensive fitness and wellness programs that are easily accessible and affordable," she continues. "Specifically, it offers a huge variety of mind-body wellness classes ranging from meditation and yoga to cycling, running and dance cardio." $39 for three months at Peloton

NutriBullet Pro NutriBullet NutriBullet Part of living a well-balanced life is staying active but also eating good-for-you foods. For your brother who has been doubling down on nutrition lately, consider gifting him this sleek NutriBullet that makes smoothies, yes, but also humus, soups and more. Dr. Lana Butner , says as a gift, it is versatile, easy to transport and available in different colors and finishes to fit his style. $94 at Amazon

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer Amazon





"In terms of bang for your buck, this is as good as it gets in high-quality equipment since you can essentially get a full body workout with this lightweight and mobile piece of equipment," she adds. Do you and your spouse have the same conversation over (and over) again? You have the space for a gym. You both want to improve your fitness levels. But you just haven't made time to set it up. Nudge them (and yourself) with this at-home TRX suspension trainer bundle. Personal trainer Miriam Fried says it's extremely versatile and great for all levels. As a bonus, it also travels incredibly well and can fit in your suitcase. $180 at Amazon

Vuori Performance Joggers Nordstrom





"A lot of fitness pros agree that the best way to work out is with comfortable clothing," she says. "Fitness gear is so popular these days, and finding a brand or style that suits you can be a constant search. These joggers take the guesswork out of 'what do I wear today?'" If they're not so comfortable wearing super-tight leggings, gift them these comfortable, yet stretchy joggers, says Risa Sheppard, the founder of The Sheppard Method Pilates . They're not only available in a variety of colors, but they make it more likely your parent or grandparent stays active. $94 at Nordstrom

On Cloud X Training Shoe Nordstrom





"Training shoes can take you from running a few miles to lifting at the gym with their versatile build," she continues. "If you know they'll be hitting the gym and lifting weights more, a shoe with a little less give in the sole may be best, and the reverse is true if your person will be racking up the miles. I love these On Cloud X's for shorter runs, bootcamp style classes, lighter lifting days, walks with my pup, or running errands." Want to gift your loved one a new pair of shoes? That's nice of you — but you may also feel immense pressure to get it right. That's why if you aren't sure what kind of workouts they'll be getting into, it's best to get a shoe that can do a little bit of everything, says Tess Barringer, a performance coach at Future. $140 at Nordstrom

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler Stanley Stanley For the best friend in your life, there is no more important item to have than a Stanley Tumbler. For a while, Stanley was sold out of these quenchers, but they’re now back in stock and in demand. This 40-ounce tumbler is perfect for ensuring that you get your friend meets their daily water intake goal, as well as keeping their coffee or hot tea hot for hours at a time, says Kimberly Nanninga , a registered dietician. “This tumbler also has a handle and an insulated body shape that is tapered, allowing it to fit in a cup holder,” she adds. $40 at Stanley

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Smart Glasses Amazon For the pal who likes to run and listen to music, but doesn’t want to block out the sounds of traffic or people approaching, gift them this smart pair of Ray-Bans. They allow you to listen to music and podcasts, with built-in camera and audio, raves Christine Vleck Jensen, the co-owner of Mighty Pilates . “You can even snap a photo of a beautiful sunset while you are out,” she says. $329 $263 at Amazon

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Set Amazon Your friend doesn’t just enjoy meeting their fitness goals, but they track their progress with data too. These first-of-their-kind ankle weights will blow their minds since they feature built-in sensors to measure the rate of turn and acceleration with each movement, a scoring system, a summary of calories burned and exercise accuracy too. They can also download the Sportneer app to choose from 71 fitness videos. $29 $25 at Amazon

Zygo Solo Underwater Headset Zygo Your pal wishes they could like other types of workouts, but the only one that really gets their heart racing is swimming. Sadly though, listening to music while doing laps is tough. And a workout app for swimming? Not a thing — until now! This company offers on-demand water-based workouts and has been nicknamed the “Peloton of the pool.” In addition to 200 exercises across various categories, your swimmer friend can also stream music, podcasts and audiobooks. $299 at Zygo

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike Amazon You and your bestie have wanted to get in on the indoor cycling craze, but your budget doesn’t allow the fanciest of all. Luckily, you can gift them an affordable option that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either. If you’re looking for a super-solid bike option that won’t take up too much space, this editor-favorite option has more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon. $190 $134 at Amazon

Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves Amazon Sometimes — say, every week of the past two years of the pandemic — you just feel the need to punch something. Your fitness bestie feels the same way. If they have a boxing bag at home, they need gloves that allow them to cross, hook, jab and uppercut their stress away. These lightweight gloves make an excellent, affordable give. They wick moisture, so your friend’s paws won’t feel sticky. $45 $40 at Amazon

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Amazon Since you only have one body, it’s vital to protect and nurture it, which is why a vibrating massage ball like this one is so important. Send this message to your bootcamp-class-obsessed bestie and encourage them to use this ball before a workout to help prepare muscles and soft tissue around the joints. Then, they can drag it out again after a workout for extra recovery. $99 at Amazon