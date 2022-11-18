Wild One lead CNNU
The holidays are here and while you’re shopping for gifts for him, for her and anyone else on your list, be sure to remember the furry friends in your life. All dogs big and small, young or old deserve a present (or two) this holiday season. That’s why we talked to veterinarians and dog experts to get the low-down on what to get dogs and their parents this year.

“I personally focus on practical gifts for pets, because I feel they have more potential to be useful in the long term,” says Dr. Mark D. Freeman, doctor of veterinary medicine and clinical assistant professor at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “While yummy treats and fun toys are entertaining, they tend to be gone quickly.”

“Probably the single most important thing when considering a gift for a pet or pet parent is making sure it is something safe for the pet,” says Freeman. He warns against retractable leashes and encourages owners to research the treats and toys they’re buying to ensure they’re not harmful.

Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
Ruffwear

Dr. Hunter Finn, a veterinarian and owner of Pet Method in McKinney, Texas, offers pet tips and insights to more than 2 million followers on TikTok. For this holiday season, he echoes the importance of finding safe products, especially when you’re looking at toys. “When it comes to dog toys I have a rule I like to follow: If a dog toy starts breaking/tearing/becoming stringy, it needs to get thrown away and replaced with a new toy,” Finn says. “I promise that [a] new toy is cheaper than a surgery to remove the old shredded toy.”

And if there is a spoiled pup who already has everything, there are plenty of good causes to donate to. Freeman suggests shopping at The Animal Rescue Site, since a portion of its profits helps purchase food for shelter animals. “I purchase many of my holiday gifts for pet parent friends from The Animal Rescue Site, and have never been disappointed,” says Freeman. Mallory Kerley, marketing director at Muddy Paws Rescue, also suggests donating to your local rescue group to help dogs, cats and other animals in need. “I believe that the best gift for any dog lover is saving a pup’s life in their honor,” Kerley says.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the products our dog experts recommended, along with some of our personal favorites that follow their guidelines. From toys and treats to pet carriers, travel essentials and yes, carpet cleaners too, here are our favorite gifts for any dog and dog owner in your life. Have a cat? Check out vet-recommended cat gifts too.

Gifts for dogs

Good Trouble Dog Advent Calendar

Good Trouble Dog Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
What better way to kick off the holiday season than with an Advent calendar? This dog-themed option has 50 treats (two per day) to help the goodest boy or girl count down the days to Christmas.
From $51 at Williams Sonoma

Kong Holiday 12 Days Calendar Dog Toy

Kong Holiday 12 Days Calendar Dog Toy
Petco
This calendar from trusted brand Kong includes both treats and toys to celebrate the holiday season.
$35 at Petco

The Animal Rescue Site RescueBox

The Animal Rescue Site RescueBox
The Animal Rescue Site
Freeman recommends shopping at The Animal Rescue Site, and this box is a great gift for any dog. It includes five premium pet products including tasty treats and fun toys. The best part? Each box feeds at least 142 shelter animals. You can sign up for a subscription to get this box every month to continue helping animals in need.
$30 at The Animal Rescue Site

Kong Classic Dog Toy

Kong Classic Dog Toy
Amazon
“A great, long-lasting rubber chew from Kong always seems to do the trick. They're great for stuffing with more tasty treats, and you don't have to worry about them breaking off any sharp pieces that could harm your pup,” says Kerley. Tip: Stuff your Kong with peanut butter then throw it in the freezer so it can last extra long.
From $8 at Amazon

Whistle GPS + Health + Fitness Ultimate Dog GPS Tracker

Whistle GPS + Health + Fitness Ultimate Dog GPS Tracker
Amazon
“This is a wearable GPS tracker that can monitor your pet’s location, activity and health,” says Freeman. “It has a 20-day battery life and includes a night light to make it easy to keep up with your pet in the dark. These devices are going to become very popular and very useful in helping keep pets healthy and safe.”
$150 $100 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Wild One Collar Walk Kit

Wild One Collar Walk Kit
Wild One
If you want to walk your pup in style, there’s no better option than this kit from Wild One, an Underscored editor favorite. The collar and leash are made with a durable, flex-poly coated nylon webbing that’s easy to hold on to. The kit is also available in a version that comes with a harness instead of a collar.
$88 at Wild One
Editor Favorite

Fable The Game

petfavs Stephanie - Fable The Game Slow Feeder_
Stephanie Griffin/CNN
“The Game puzzle toy and food dispenser is an interactive device that reduces boredom and anxiety, entertains and encourages dogs to eat their meals more slowly,” says Freeman. “It’s dishwasher-safe, holds up to 1 1/2 cups of kibble and has multiple complexity settings, a weighted base and a finned top for spreadable treats like peanut butter.” Our editors love it too.
$55 $44 with code HOLIDAY2022 at Fable

Under the Weather Easy to Digest Bland Dog Food

Under the Weather Easy to Digest Bland Dog Food
Amazon
“Under the Weather makes incredible products that every dog needs at some point in their life,” says Kerley. “All of our fosters are gifted the bland diet to help soothe those tummies after they first arrive, and it's always helpful to have it on hand!”
From $14 at Amazon

West Paw Zogoflex Rumbl Treat-Dispensing Dog Toy

West Paw Zogoflex Rumbl Treat-Dispensing Dog Toy
Amazon
“We need safer chew toys as they prevent choking hazards and won't cause tooth damage like many other chew toys,” says Finn. “Plus, every pet owner wants a toy that is durable and will keep their dog entertained for long periods of time (so you don't have to). West Paw products are some of the safest that I have found in both regards to preventing choking and tooth damage.”
From $19 at Amazon

West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy

West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy
Amazon
A puzzle toy from West Paw that you can stuff treats inside for hours of entertainment. It’s made of non-toxic, BPA-free materials that can withstand even the toughest chewers.
From $20 at Amazon

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy
Amazon
If the dog you’re shopping for has a prey drive, they’ll love this toy that makes them think they’re hunting squirrels inside a tree.
$14 From $12 at Amazon

Bocce’s Bakery Reindeer Fuel Soft and Chewy Treats

Bocce’s Bakery Reindeer Fuel Soft and Chewy Treats
Bocce's Bakery
Our pup absolutely loves treats from Bocce’s Bakery, which are all-natural, oven-baked and made in the USA. Right now, the brand has a collection of holiday recipes perfect for the season.
$8 at Bocce's Bakery

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound
Give your dog some mental stimulation with this puzzle toy from Nina Ottosson. Just insert treats or food into the compartments and let your furry friend push and nudge the compartments until they find all the goodies. This game comes in different sizes and configurations, and if your dog figures it out too fast, there are plenty of harder puzzles from the same brand for them to try.
$22 From $16 at Amazon

Awoof Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs

Awoof Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs
Amazon
Let your dog forage for their food with this simple, cheap snuffle mat. Just fold the kibble into the layers of fabric and watch as your pup sniffs and digs for their food.
$16 at Amazon

Little Beast Meet the Parents x Wray Sweater

Little Beast Meet the Parents X Wray Sweater
Little Beast
The weather is getting colder, which means it’s time for your dog to layer up. We adore the sweaters and jackets from Little Beast. They're soft, easy to put on and, most importantly, unbelievably cute.
$65 at Little Beast

Helinox Elevated Dog Cot

Helinox Elevated Dog Cot
Helinox
Whether you’re camping or training, having a cot for your dog can be super helpful. This one from Helinox is extremely lightweight, packs down and even has a compatible cot warmer so your dog doesn’t get cold.
From $180 at Helinox

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed
Yeti
This two-in-one dog bed has a removable insert that gives your dog even more places to nap. Our favorite feature of this bed is its raised, pillowtop exterior, which is the perfect place to rest a snoot.
$300 $225 at Yeti
Editor Favorite

Casper Dog Bed

petfavs Stephanie - Casper Dog Bed_
Stephanie Griffin/CNN
Let your pup nap in ultimate comfort with this dog bed from Casper, which has a plush memory-foam filling and a removable washable cover. Our editors' pets love it.
$139 From $125 at Casper

Best Friends by Sheri Donut Bed

Best Friends by Sheri Donut Bed
Amazon
If your dog likes to burrow and get cozy, they’ll love this super-fluffy donut bed that encircles them in comfort.
$35 From $22 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Fable Crate

august Fable Acrylic Crate
CNN/Stephanie Griffin
This stylish crate (yet another Underscored editor fave) gives your dog a safe, cozy place to nap without ruining your living room’s aesthetic. Not only is the crate gorgeous, it also features an ingenious garage-style door that tucks away when not in use.
$395 From $316 at Fable

Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness

Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
REI
This padded harness from Ruffwear is easy to put on and super comfortable, and comes with two attachment points.
$50 at REI

Pet Soft Splash Sprinkler Pad

Pet Soft Splash Sprinkler Pad
Amazon
The weather might be cold, but it’s never too early to get ready for the heat of next summer. This sprinkler pad is a fantastic way to keep your dog cool and entertained in the hotter months.
$30 $22 at Amazon

Musher's Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax

Musher's Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax
Chewy
Dog paws aren’t as durable as you might think. Whether it’s hot cement, snow, dirt or sand, there are plenty of environments that can be irritating or even harmful to your dog’s paws. That’s why this wax from Musher’s Secret is a must-have for any dog owner. The wax protects their paws from the elements while remaining breathable so they can walk confidently.
$17 From $16 at Chewy

The Animal Rescue Site Pet Silicone Water Bottle Attachment

The Animal Rescue Site Pet Silicone Water Bottle Attachment
The Animal Rescue Site
Carrying a dog bowl around can be a pain. Opt for this water bottle attachment instead, which easily allows you to give your dog some water so they can hydrate on their walks.
$9 at The Animal Rescue Site

Slson Collapsible Bowls, 2-Pack

Slson Dog Bowl Pet Collapsible Bowls 2-Pack
Amazon
These collapsible bowls are another great option for travel. Skip the bulky bowls and easily give your dog some water or food at the hotel, airport or trailhead.
$7 From $6 at Amazon

Pine and Bark Pet Tags

Pine and Bark Pet Tags
Pine and Bark
These pet tags from Pine and Bark are some of our favorites since they come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and designs. Not to mention they're irresistibly cute. We’re fond of the camping-themed tags but there are plenty to choose from to match your dog’s personality.
From $20 at Pine and Bark

Gifts for dog lovers

Fear Free Education Library

Fear Free Education Library
Fear Free Pets
“Most pet owners want more training for their dogs but are unsure where to look or how to do it in a fun way. I highly recommend all pet owners be directed towards the Fear Free Education Library for tips on training your pets in a fun, reward-based way,” says Finn. “Getting a dog parent a membership to this platform would make for a great unique and functional gift.”
$229 for certifications (free content also available) at Fear Free Pets

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit

Dyson Pet Grooming Lead
Dyson
If grooming your pet turns into a nightmare, you might want to check out this kit from Dyson. Several CNN Underscored pets tested it out, but most were too terrified of the actual vacuum to tolerate the brushing attachments. However, if your dog doesn’t mind vacuums, this could be a game-changer for your grooming routine.
$70 at Dyson
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Eric Chiu/CNN Underscored
Everyone has accidents sometimes. That’s why having an easy-to-use, effective carpet cleaner on hand is so important. We absolutely love this one and even named it the best portable carpet cleaner thanks to its compact design and top-tier performance.
$140 $130 at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
The famed Little Green machine from Bissell is one of the most popular carpet cleaners, and for good reason. It easily sucks up messes on carpets, couches and any other sort of upholstery you can think of.
$125 $110 at Amazon

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Amazon
“This wide-angle HD lens camera includes night vision and 8x zoom capabilities, with a built-in speaker and two-way audio plus a treat dispenser,” says Freeman. “Lots of pet owners are having to return to ‘in office’ jobs and this makes leaving pets alone at home a bit less stressful for the owners and the pets.”
$149 $110 at Amazon

Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera

Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon
“I am a big fan of having cameras in the house so I can check on my pups when I am at work or away for longer periods of time,” says Finn. “There are many different brands depending on what you're looking for, for example, many can integrate with your home security system.” This popular camera also dispenses treats and comes with a companion app so you can always check in on your dogs when you’re gone.
$210 at Amazon

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
Embark
“These genetic ancestry detection systems have become very popular with the parents of ‘mixed breed’ dogs,” says Freeman. “A simple cheek swab collects the material needed to perform a DNA matching test that can determine the predominant breeds found in your pet. The results can be fun and surprising, but can also provide useful information related to breed-specific health concerns.”
$129 From $109 at Embark

Delomo Pet Hair Remover Glove

Delomo Pet Hair Remover Glove
Amazon
“The Pet Hair Remover Glove is a fantastic device that allows you to groom your pet at the same time you pet them,” says Freeman. “The pet will love the stimulation of the gentle, raised rubber teeth, and you’ll love having less pet hair to clean up.”
From $9 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
When there is extra pet hair to clean up, reach for this remover from ChomChom, which is a favorite of our cleaning expert. Similar to a lint roller, all you have to do is roll the device back and forth on any sort of surface and it will scoop up the pet hair in seconds.
$29 at Amazon

Wild One Treat Pouch

Wild One Treat Pouch
Wild One
When training, it’s crucial to have easy, quick access to treats. That’s where this pouch from Wild One comes in. With its easy-open mouth and adjustable strap so it can be worn as a fanny pack or across your shoulder, you’ll wonder how you went on walks without it.
$44 $40 at Wild One

Wilder Dog Utility Pack

Wilder Dog Utility Pack
Wilder Dog
This fanny pack from Wilder Dog includes multiple zippered pockets so you can keep high-value treats separated from low-value ones, and your phone separated from all those crumbs.
$36 at Wilder Dog

Ruffwear Dirtbag Seat Cover

Ruffwear Dirtbag Seat Cover
REI
If you ever drive with your dog in the back seat, you’re probably more than familiar with all the dirt and hair that comes with it. Keep those seats nice and clean with this seat cover from Ruffwear.
$90 at REI

Elmakkicloset Personalized Custom Embroidered Cartoon Pet Sweatshirt

Elmakkicloset Personalized Custom Embroidered Cartoon Pet Sweatshirt
Etsy
You bought your dog a sweater, but you deserve one too! This Etsy shop can take a photo of your doggy and embroider their face onto a sweater. Just be sure to order soon to get it before the holidays.
$53 From $48 at Etsy
Editor Favorite

Wild One Travel Carrier

Wild One Travel Carrier
Wild One
If you’ve got a small dog or cat, you can easily bring them onto the plane with you when you use this carrier as your carry-on, which several Underscored editors own. It’s got mesh walls and an interior cushion to keep your pup comfy. Just be sure to only carry dogs that weigh 16 pounds or less.
$125 at Wild One

PetAmi Deluxe Pet Carrier Backpack

PetAmi Deluxe Pet Carrier Backpack
Amazon
Carry your canine on your back with this nifty carrier backpack. Dogs weighing 18 pounds or less will stay cozy with this backpack’s Sherpa-lined bedding.
$40 at Amazon

'The Other End of the Leash: Why We Do What We Do Around Dogs' by Patricia B. McConnell

The Other End of the Leash: Why We Do What We Do Around Dogs
Amazon
Freeman recommends this book, which explores how we interpret a dog’s body language and how they interpret ours.
From $15 at Amazon