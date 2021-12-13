coworker gifts lead 1
You’ve gotten gifts for all your family and friends and gotten so many stocking stuffers your head is spinning. But did you remember to get presents for your co-workers? If not, there’s still time to get useful (and cheap) presents they’ll love.

Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a mug for their desk or just a new charging cable, here are all of our favorite gifts to give your co-workers or boss this holiday season. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, ultra-practical gifts and Nordstrom gifts.

Holiday gifts for your boss

Best Tested

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

underscored amazon favs sept EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
EarFun

If your co-worker is always listening to tunes while they work, they’ll love these high-quality earbuds. They’re our pick for the best budget earbuds, thanks to their top-notch sound quality.

$66 $50 at Amazon

Cereecoo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Dock

coworker gifts cereecoo
Amazon

Help your co-worker keep all their gadgets charged in one place with this 4-in-1 wireless charging dock. You can charge two phones, a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch all in one place.

$45 $34 at Amazon
Best Tested

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1000mL
Amazon

Our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker, the Hario Mizudashi is a great way to get that afternoon caffeine boost.

$21 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Subscription

Atlas coffee club resized
Kai Burkhardt/CNN

For the coffee lovers on your team, Atlas Coffee Club will deliver a fresh bag of artisanal coffee from around the world to their door every month. We tried it ourselves and couldn’t get enough.

$50 at Atlas Coffee Club

Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Container

eco gifts package free tin
Package Free

Help your co-worker reduce their waste with this reusable, airtight, stainless steel container. It’s available in seven different sizes, so whether they’re using it to store leftovers or to bring lunch to work, it’s the perfect zero-waste alternative.

From $18 at Package Free

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug_
Yeti

Nothing’s worse than cold coffee, so ensure their drink stays piping hot all morning with this insulated mug from Yeti.

$30 at Yeti

Borang Cable Protector Animal Bites, 12-Pack

underscored Borang Cable Protector Animal Bites.jpg
Amazon

If you’re just looking for something small and adorable to give your boss or co-worker, these cable buddies are the perfect way to add some cuteness to their desk.

$16 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, 3-Pack Starter Kit

cultfav stasher
Amazon

If they bring lunch in a plastic bag every day, help them stop using single-use plastic with a silicone, reusable Stasher bag. Read our review of them here.

$45 $41 at Amazon

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand

Elago W3 stand
ELAGO

Acting as both a watch stand and a funny piece of desk decor, this little gadget is a great addition to anyone’s work setup.

$14 at Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

rocketbook pro cnnu
Amazon

This reusable notebook allows you to transfer your notes to your phone and clean the pages so you can use it over and over again.

$34 $20 at Amazon

Holiday gifts for your colleagues

Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag

tote Baggu Duck Bag
Baggu

These stylish totes are so useful whether you’re out grocery shopping or just taking a stroll around town. Coming in nine colors and featuring a snap closure, it’ll be your co-worker’s new favorite daily bag.

$34 at Baggu
Best Tested

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

augustanker
Amazon

Everyone could use a new charging cable, but if you’re going to get one, be sure to get the best. After testing tons of Lightning cables, we found this one to be the absolute best.

$13 $9 at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. 2023 Desk Calendar

underscored Rifle Paper Co. 2023 Desk Calendar.jpg
Rifle Paper Co.

Help them keep track of all their deadlines with this gorgeous, worldly desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co.

$18 at Rifle Paper Co.

Courant Catch:1 Essentials

coworker gifts courant
Courant

This fancy wireless charger from Courant features a linen finish available in three classic colors to match anyone’s desk aesthetics. And if you really want to impress your giftee, check out Courant’s classic chargers, which feature Italian leather for $40 more.

$40 $30 at Courant

Elodie Unicorn Ceramic Mug

coworker gifts unicorn
Smoko

For the one who’s still a child at heart, this cute mug is the perfect desk staple.

$20 $10 at Smoko
Best Tested

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore 13000
Amazon

If your co-worker is drowning in gadgets that constantly have to be charged, they need this portable charger for extra juice, which we named the best portable charger out there.

$36 $32 at Amazon

Homesick Home Office Reed Diffuser

coworker gifts homesick
Homesick

This reed diffuser from Homesick features a scent reminiscent of fresh air, water lilies and amber to make any working space feel invigorating.

$39 $29 at Homesick

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

galentine Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom

If they can’t control the thermostat in their working space and they’re always cold, there’s nothing better to keep them comfortable than an ultra-soft, plush throw.

$40 at Nordstrom

Bombas Women's Holiday Snowflake Ankle Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

underscored Bombas Women's Holiday Snowflake Ankle Sock 4-Pack Gift Box.jpg
Bombas

Socks may seem like a present you’d only get from your grandma, but trust us, when they’re socks as good as these, anyone will love getting a pack.

$66 at Bombas

Pilpoc The Fube Fidget Cube

amazon little things fidget cube
Amazon

For the co-worker who’s always fidgeting and fiddling, this fidget cube is the perfect way to help them focus.

$14 at Amazon

Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Sleepytime Variety Pack

underscored Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Sleepytime Variety Pack.jpg
Amazon

Tea drinkers will love this seasonal variety pack from Celestial Seasonings that features six different holiday flavors of its signature Sleepytime Tea perfect for the winter.

$20 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Fly By Jing

If they haven’t tried Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp yet, they’re really missing out. The bold flavor goes great on basically anything and everything you can think of.

$15 at Fly By Jing