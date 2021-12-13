You’ve gotten gifts for all your family and friends and gotten so many stocking stuffers your head is spinning. But did you remember to get presents for your co-workers? If not, there’s still time to get useful (and cheap) presents they’ll love.

Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a mug for their desk or just a new charging cable, here are all of our favorite gifts to give your co-workers or boss this holiday season. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, ultra-practical gifts and Nordstrom gifts.

Holiday gifts for your boss

Cereecoo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Dock Amazon Help your co-worker keep all their gadgets charged in one place with this 4-in-1 wireless charging dock. You can charge two phones, a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch all in one place. $45 $34 at Amazon

Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Container Package Free Help your co-worker reduce their waste with this reusable, airtight, stainless steel container. It’s available in seven different sizes, so whether they’re using it to store leftovers or to bring lunch to work, it’s the perfect zero-waste alternative. From $18 at Package Free

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug Yeti Nothing’s worse than cold coffee, so ensure their drink stays piping hot all morning with this insulated mug from Yeti. $30 at Yeti

Borang Cable Protector Animal Bites, 12-Pack Amazon If you’re just looking for something small and adorable to give your boss or co-worker, these cable buddies are the perfect way to add some cuteness to their desk. $16 at Amazon

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ELAGO Acting as both a watch stand and a funny piece of desk decor, this little gadget is a great addition to anyone’s work setup. $14 at Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon This reusable notebook allows you to transfer your notes to your phone and clean the pages so you can use it over and over again. $34 $20 at Amazon

Holiday gifts for your colleagues

Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag Baggu These stylish totes are so useful whether you’re out grocery shopping or just taking a stroll around town. Coming in nine colors and featuring a snap closure, it’ll be your co-worker’s new favorite daily bag. $34 at Baggu

Courant Catch:1 Essentials Courant This fancy wireless charger from Courant features a linen finish available in three classic colors to match anyone’s desk aesthetics. And if you really want to impress your giftee, check out Courant’s classic chargers, which feature Italian leather for $40 more. $40 $30 at Courant

Homesick Home Office Reed Diffuser Homesick This reed diffuser from Homesick features a scent reminiscent of fresh air, water lilies and amber to make any working space feel invigorating. $39 $29 at Homesick

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom If they can’t control the thermostat in their working space and they’re always cold, there’s nothing better to keep them comfortable than an ultra-soft, plush throw. $40 at Nordstrom

Pilpoc The Fube Fidget Cube Amazon For the co-worker who’s always fidgeting and fiddling, this fidget cube is the perfect way to help them focus. $14 at Amazon

Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Sleepytime Variety Pack Amazon Tea drinkers will love this seasonal variety pack from Celestial Seasonings that features six different holiday flavors of its signature Sleepytime Tea perfect for the winter. $20 at Amazon