You’ve gotten gifts for all your family and friends and gotten so many stocking stuffers your head is spinning. But did you remember to get presents for your co-workers? If not, there’s still time to get useful (and cheap) presents they’ll love.
Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a mug for their desk or just a new charging cable, here are all of our favorite gifts to give your co-workers or boss this holiday season. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, ultra-practical gifts and Nordstrom gifts.
Holiday gifts for your boss
If your co-worker is always listening to tunes while they work, they’ll love these high-quality earbuds. They’re our pick for the best budget earbuds, thanks to their top-notch sound quality.
Help your co-worker keep all their gadgets charged in one place with this 4-in-1 wireless charging dock. You can charge two phones, a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch all in one place.
Our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker, the Hario Mizudashi is a great way to get that afternoon caffeine boost.
For the coffee lovers on your team, Atlas Coffee Club will deliver a fresh bag of artisanal coffee from around the world to their door every month. We tried it ourselves and couldn’t get enough.
Help your co-worker reduce their waste with this reusable, airtight, stainless steel container. It’s available in seven different sizes, so whether they’re using it to store leftovers or to bring lunch to work, it’s the perfect zero-waste alternative.
Nothing’s worse than cold coffee, so ensure their drink stays piping hot all morning with this insulated mug from Yeti.
If you’re just looking for something small and adorable to give your boss or co-worker, these cable buddies are the perfect way to add some cuteness to their desk.
If they bring lunch in a plastic bag every day, help them stop using single-use plastic with a silicone, reusable Stasher bag. Read our review of them here.
Acting as both a watch stand and a funny piece of desk decor, this little gadget is a great addition to anyone’s work setup.
This reusable notebook allows you to transfer your notes to your phone and clean the pages so you can use it over and over again.
Holiday gifts for your colleagues
These stylish totes are so useful whether you’re out grocery shopping or just taking a stroll around town. Coming in nine colors and featuring a snap closure, it’ll be your co-worker’s new favorite daily bag.
Everyone could use a new charging cable, but if you’re going to get one, be sure to get the best. After testing tons of Lightning cables, we found this one to be the absolute best.
Help them keep track of all their deadlines with this gorgeous, worldly desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co.
This fancy wireless charger from Courant features a linen finish available in three classic colors to match anyone’s desk aesthetics. And if you really want to impress your giftee, check out Courant’s classic chargers, which feature Italian leather for $40 more.
For the one who’s still a child at heart, this cute mug is the perfect desk staple.
If your co-worker is drowning in gadgets that constantly have to be charged, they need this portable charger for extra juice, which we named the best portable charger out there.
This reed diffuser from Homesick features a scent reminiscent of fresh air, water lilies and amber to make any working space feel invigorating.
If they can’t control the thermostat in their working space and they’re always cold, there’s nothing better to keep them comfortable than an ultra-soft, plush throw.
Socks may seem like a present you’d only get from your grandma, but trust us, when they’re socks as good as these, anyone will love getting a pack.
For the co-worker who’s always fidgeting and fiddling, this fidget cube is the perfect way to help them focus.
Tea drinkers will love this seasonal variety pack from Celestial Seasonings that features six different holiday flavors of its signature Sleepytime Tea perfect for the winter.
If they haven’t tried Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp yet, they’re really missing out. The bold flavor goes great on basically anything and everything you can think of.