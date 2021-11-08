Holiday shopping for bibliophiles is as easy as, well, cracking open a book. From bestsellers to classics and everything in between, a new title will always be appreciated, but why stop there?

We asked four book experts to share their favorite gifts for the literature lovers on your lists, including totes, mugs, stickers, reading glasses and much more sure to earn you a 5-star review. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Amazon gifts and ultra-practical gifts.

Book Nook Reading Valet Book Nook Reading Valet Uncommon Goods “Built specifically for the reader that always has one hot beverage and their phone nearby, this stand holds your book open to the right page sans bookmark, keeps your mug of coffee, tea or hot chocolate in place and has room for your glasses or phone,” says Alex Aster, whom fans of #BookTok, the literary-centric subcommunity on TikTok, may recognize, with more than 1 million followers on social media. “The perfect addition to a reader’s nightstand.” $48 at Uncommon Goods

Reader Favorite Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon For fans of reading in bed, this handy, bendable neck light could be life-changing. Complete with three color modes (yellow, warm white and cool white), three brightness levels and up to 80 hours of light from the included rechargeable battery, it’s also great for camping or hands-free repairs. $30 $20 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Lego ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper LED Book Light Amazon “Star Wars” fans will be begging to read when you gift them this Stormtrooper Lego book light complete with articulating arms, hands, legs and head. With two bright LED lights, it uses batteries or can be powered via USB cord and clips onto any book, notebook or magazine. $30 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Nasharia Book Light Amazon Book lovers will make room on their nightstands for this fun lamp that looks like a closed book when shut but transforms into an open-book light. Rechargeable, it comes with a USB cable and users can choose between warm yellow, white, green, blue and red lights. From $23 at Amazon

Boxwalla Book Subscription Service Boxwalla Book Subscription Service Boxwalla “For those who make an effort to explore world literature, there’s nothing better than a subscription to Boxwalla,” Susan says, noting the company features “underrated gems, translations and new-to-you authors in their literary boxes. You could even mix it up with, say a beauty box, for an indulgent gift.” Monthly boxes include two books, while nonsubscription, limited-edition book boxes might come with a book, plus a beauty product or notebook. $30 at Boxwalla

SunAndFlowerApparel Read T-Shirt Amazon Start ’em young with a fun T-shirt emblazoned with “Read: All the cool kids are doing it.” Available in onesies and toddler and youth styles, this fun gift also comes in adult sizes along with more than a dozen colors. From $10 at Etsy

Editor Favorite Homesick Book Club Candle Homesick Book Club Candle Amazon “For me, a big part of reading is the ambiance,” Aster says. “Especially in the fall and winter, I love having candles around. These are beautiful, have notes of cinnamon and vanilla and are perfect for making you want to curl up with a new book.” Homesick's one of our favorite candle brands out there. $38 $30 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Audible Subscription Amazon For those who prefer to listen to their books, a monthly subscription to the Audible service will be well received. The service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original programming. Want to take a listen for yourself? Test it out with a free 30-day trial and cancel at any time. From $8 per month at Amazon

First-Edition Book Cover Art Print Amazon Allow your book-loving friends to display their favorite literature as art with shadowboxed prints featuring their favorite titles. High-quality prints of first-edition books come in a birch frame, measuring 16.25 inches by 12.25 inches with a slew of options available, from “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” to “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” $65 at Uncommon Goods

Eclibris Gallery Initial Stamp Eclibris Gallery Initial Stamp Etsy “When I was on my book tour, I was stunned by how many readers had embossed their copies of ‘Lightlark’ with a personal stamp, marking it as part of their personal collection,” Aster says. “This personalized stamp is a unique, beautiful gift for any reader.” $44 $40 at Etsy

Mosiso Vintage Book Laptop Case Amazon High-tech meets Luddite with this highly rated laptop case designed to fit a 13-inch MacBook Air. Made of durable PU leather, it’s just the thing for the literature lover on your list. $26 at Amazon

Personalized Library Card Pillow Amazon Little readers will cozy right up to this fun library card-themed pillow that can be personalized to reflect them or their whole family. Add the parents as the authors, the family’s name as the title and up to seven borrowers, displaying names and birthdates as due dates for a truly unique gift. From $65 at Uncommon Goods

CNN Underscored Best Tested Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon This super-thin, lightweight Kindle is waterproof (making it perfect for the pool or bath), comes with a glare-free display and 8GB of storage, has a built-in, adjustable light and includes a leather cover and power adapter. Santa, we promise we’ve been good. We even named it the best budget e-reader. $210 $190 at Amazon

Banned Book Socks Amazon English majors on your gift list? Stuff their, well, stockings with a pair of these black-and-white socks. One sock lists the titles of books that were banned at one point (think “1984,” “Native Son” and “The Catcher in the Rye”), while the other shows the titles blacked out. Available in small and large sizes. $12 at Uncommon Goods

Neon Angel Studio Ultra-Thin LED Reading Light Neon Angel Studio Ultra-Thin LED Reading Light Amazon “For those who like to read at night, here is a solution to squinting in limited light: a glowing screen perfect for reading in bed, on a plane or in the car,” Aster says. Plus, she adds, “it’s ultra thin and light, so you or the reader in your life can easily travel with it.” $20 at Amazon

Booktok Journal Booktok Journal Amazon “Every book lover needs a reading journal, and this #Booktok Journal gives readers the space to set reading goals, log book recommendations and review the books they find through TikTok,” Murphy says. “It also includes a list of the most popular book titles on #Booktok.” $10 at Amazon

Modern Fairy Tale Story Kits Amazon Ever wish the classic fairy tales you grew up with could have been a bit more inclusive? This creative kit comes with a reimagined telling of favorite stories that includes a book, play set and characters. Choose from Snow White’s Sweet Shop, Jack & the Giants Grocery, Red’s Animal Hospital and Pinocchio’s Puppet Theater. $20 at Uncommon Goods

Prospek Blue-Light Filter Glasses Prospek Blue Light Filter Glasses Amazon “Blue-light-blocking glasses make the best gift for book lovers who read late into the night because they just can’t put their latest book down,” Murphy says. “These not only look stylish but also help prevent eye strain and reflect away blue light, which can disturb one’s sleep cycle.” $41 at Amazon

SpratlinDesignCo Abiliophobia Mug Amazon If you know someone who loves to start the morning off with some light reading and a strong cup of coffee, consider this ceramic mug. One one side: the definition of “abiliophobia” (the fear of running out of reading material). On the other: “coffee, read, sleep, repeat.” Available in 11- and 15-ounce sizes and white or white with black accents. From $15 at Etsy

Fable Grounds Coffee Fable Grounds Coffee Fable Grounds Combining books and coffee, this company roasts small-batch beans in Maryland and gives its roasts fun literary names. Whitman says the dark chocolate Addie, named for V.E. Schwab’s title protagonist, is “the most delicious coffee named after one of my favorite book characters.” $17 at Fable Grounds Coffee