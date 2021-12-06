Believe it or not, it’s already time to start shopping for your holiday gifts. We know, we know, it’s months out. But what’s the harm in looking and ordering your gifts now? We gathered up 58 of our favorite holiday gifts for women, men and kids. These are top-rated, editor-beloved gifts that are sure to make this holiday season even brighter. Check out all our recommendations below, and be sure to order soon before it’s too late.

Holiday gifts for women

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 From $7.99 at Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Underscored readers haven’t been able to get enough of this eye mask ever since we named it the best sleep mask on the market. It completely blocks the light, and at under $20? Why wouldn’t you buy it for her?

Bonne Maman 2022 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar $39.99 at Amazon Bonne Maman 2022 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Amazon A gift we'd urge you to buy sooner rather than later since it seriously always sells out, the Bonne Maman Advent calendar is full of jams and honeys, including new flavors like Chestnut Orange Cinnamon, Mirabelle Plum and Spices and Strawberry Star Anise. See more of our favorite Advent calendars here.

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $169.99 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).

Bearaby Cotton Napper From $199 at Bearaby Bearby Stay cozy all winter long with this plush and soft weighted blanket from Bearaby, our favorite weighted blanket brand. Built with organic cotton and available in four different weights, this blanket can help keep you comfy and calm.

Bombas Women's Originals Ankle Sock 4-Pack $47.50 at Bombas Bombas Women's Originals Ankle Sock 4-Pack Bombas You probably rolled your eyes when your grandparents got you socks as a present as a kid, but now that you’re all grown up, socks are actually a great gift. This four-pack from Bombas is super comfortable and built from premium, long-staple cotton.

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount $12.97 at Amazon Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount Amazon This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free travel here.

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners $105 at Allbirds Allbirds Tree Runners Allbirds These Allbirds Runners are some the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks. They're available in a men's version too.

Mejuri Diamonds Line Necklace $350 at Mejuri Mejuri Diamonds Line Necklace Mejuri From the maker of those croissant hoops you’ve probably seen everywhere, we adore this diamond line necklace for women of all ages.

Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light $59.99 at Logitech Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light Mike Andronico/CNN Want to make sure they look well-lit in every Zoom call? This is our hands-down favorite streaming and WFH light, which clips right onto your computer. Ultra compact and priced at under $60, it's every remote worker's dream.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant From $98 at Lululemon Lululemon For the fitness maven, the Lululemon Align Pant was our pick for the best workout leggings.

Esarora Ice Roller From $18.99 at Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Whether it’s for puffiness or headaches and migraines, this ice roller from Esarora is a cheap yet effective beauty essential.

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper $95 at Nordstrom Ugg Scuffette II Slipper Nordstrom A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas $75 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom With its classic silhouette and array of poppy color options and patterns to choose from, this set is one of Nordstrom’s bestsellers for good reason.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set $198 at Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Lunya Want their current pajamas to get a real upgrade? This silk set is an Underscored editor favorite, with the best part being that it’s machine-washable.

Away The Carry-On $275 at Away Away The Carry-On Away If they've got some trips coming up, this carry-on from Away will be a lifesaver. We even named it the best carry-on of the year, largely due to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design — at a fair price point to boot.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 at Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx One of our favorite winter fashion staples, these leggings are soft, stretchy and extremely versatile, and look way more expensive than they are.

NuFace Trinity $339 $271.20 at Amazon NuFace Trinity NuFace High-tech skin care can be intimidating, but with results like what we’ve seen in our personal use of NuFace, we have to make the case for it. Using microcurrent technology, the NuFace painlessly lifts the face and can help improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin From $9.99 at Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon This pillowcase makes all the difference if you tend to wake up with frizzy hair. Made from polyester satin, the smooth surface helps keep your skin and hair soft. Silk pillowcases have a similar quality; check out our full guide on the best silk pillowcases here.

Billie Smooth Operator Deluxe Starter Kit $35 at Billie Billie Smooth Operator Deluxe Starter Kit My Billie Featuring our pick for the best women’s razor, this kit from Billie includes the Billie razor, five blade refills, a blade holder, shave cream and lotion.

Yana Body Pillow $199 at Yana or Amazon Yana Body Pillow Yana An Underscored editor favorite, this body pillow feels like it's hugging you back.

Mejuri Bold Huggie Hoops $178 at Mejuri Mejuri Bold Huggie Hoops Mejuri It can be hard to shop for jewelry, but these timeless, gorgeous hoops will never go out of style. They’re available in 14-karat gold and 14-karat white gold to match with any personality.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater $75 at Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Naadam Cashmere sweaters are a fashion staple, but oftentimes are outrageously pricey. That’s why we absolutely love Naadam’s $75 cashmere sweater. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and sizes XXS to XXL.

Book of the Month Subscription From $49.99 at Book of the Month Book of the Month Subscription Cratejoy Voracious readers will appreciate a gift subscription to this service that allows them to choose from five curated new titles each month. Haven’t had time to finish a book before the next book is sent? You can skip a month. Want more to read? Add other books from the site, including top books from previous months for an additional fee.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Styler $599.99 at Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Styler Dyson The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury present to get this year. While its almost $600 price tag is intimidating, we tried it ourselves and think it’s worth it. You can read our full thoughts here.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription From $13 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription of 2022 due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 at Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers.

Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, 12-Pack $15 $11.98 at Amazon Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, 12-Pack Amazon This bestselling sheet mask set comes with options to soothe, brighten, refresh and nourish all skin types. Divvy them up as stocking stuffers or treat yourself to 12 days of glowing skin. No wonder they're an Underscored reader favorite.

Our Place Always Pan $145 at Our Place Our Place Always Pan Nordstrom The cult-favorite Always Pan is a gorgeous, versatile, nonstick pan that claims to replace eight different kitchen tools. When we tested it out, we quickly found out it’s much more than a pretty pan. Check out our full review here.

Terrelique Relaxation Slippers $48 at Terrelique Terrelique Relaxation Slips Terrelique For a different kind of house slipper, these unisex slides made from recycled plastic massage your feet with every step, and they’re completely waterproof.

Holiday gifts for men

Apple AirTag $28.99 at Amazon; $94.98 for a 4-pack at Amazon Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their wallet, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track its whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths Amazon A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel $14.99 at Amazon Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon Don’t you think their shower deserves to feel like a spa? We tried the Goshi towel and it’s completely revolutionized our shower experience, with an exfoliating weave that sloughs off dead skin and left us feeling silky smooth.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15.69 From $12.99 at Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon For the most outdoorsy person you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.

Tushy Classic 3.0 $99 at Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0 Hello Tushy It might seem like an odd present to give this holiday season, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet, which we named the best bidet attachment, will change how you go to the bathroom forever.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $39.99 at Amazon Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow of 2022. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11.95 at Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment $18.95 $15.95 at Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment Amazon Chances are high that the person you're shopping for has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand-new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce From $14.38 at Amazon or $17.98 at Truff Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Amazon For the guy who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can get 10% off with code CNN10.

Sondiko Butane Torch $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential.

Ugg Tasman Slipper $100 at Nordstrom Ugg Tasman Slipper Nordstrom Give that guy the gift of comfort (and style) with these Ugg slippers.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit 2.0 $749.99 $439.99 at Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit 2.0 Solo Stove This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven From $399 at Ooni Ooni If he’s really into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot $19.07 $15.85 at Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon Coffee addicts will love this cold brew pot from Hario, which was our pick for the best cold brew maker.

Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet $49.95 at Sur La Table Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet Sur La Table With this durable and versatile cast-iron skillet (which is our pick for the best cast-iron skillet), he’ll finally be able to master his steak-cooking technique.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle $40 at Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle Yeti Our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker $24.95 at Amazon Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon For the person who’s got an insatiable sweet tooth, this ice cream maker is easy and fun to use. Plus, at only 1 pint, it makes the perfect amount of ice cream for a movie night. Check out more of our favorite ice cream makers here.

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On From $75 at Nordstrom Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Teva Perfect for dog walks, camping trips and anything in between, these comfy slippers are made from recycled materials and will keep your feet toasty wherever you are. We checked out the Cotopaxi x Teva collaboration for this slipper, and it’s no surprise that we loved them.

Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace $99 at Amazon Nordstrom If he doesn’t have room for a full fire pit, check out this portable tabletop one from Flîkr. It uses rubbing alcohol as fuel, so it’s totally safe to roast marshmallows over and, most importantly, won’t set your smoke alarm off.

Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer $104.99 $87.45 at Amazon Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer Amazon Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.

Carhartt Loose-Fit Firm Duck Thermal-Lined Active Jacket From $99.99 at Carhartt Carhartt Loose-Fit Firm Duck Thermal-Lined Active Jacket Carhartt For the cold days ahead, keep him bundled up with this thermal-lined jacket from Carhartt.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $46.99 at Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning while making a delicious breakfast.

Holiday gifts for kids & teens

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light $29.99 at Amazon Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon Any TikTok enthusiast will appreciate this ring light, which is our pick for the best ring light.

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth $19.82 at Amazon Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth Amazon This pinball-esque game will have the kids catapulting balls back and forth for hours on end.

Moon Pod $399 From $299 at Moonpod Moon Pod Moon Pod If your kid needs a place to chill out or just wants to upgrade their room, the Moon Pod is a zero-gravity beanbag with a cloudlike sitting experience. Seriously, it’s the most comfortable beanbag we’ve ever sat on. Check out our full review here.

Outree Kids’ Pod Swing Seat From $38.99 at Amazon Outree Kids' Pod Swing Seat Amazon Help your kid take a load off with this hanging swing seat. Able to hold up to 100 pounds, it’s the perfect place for them to relax or read a book.

Lego ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ The Child Building Kit $89.99 $71.99 at Amazon Lego ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ The Child Building Kit Amazon Lego sets are always a surefire present around the holidays, and if the youngster in your life loves “Star Wars,” they won’t be able to get enough of this set that depicts The Child, aka Baby Yoda.