Believe it or not, it’s holiday shopping season already. And we know that finding the right gifts for her can be a daunting task. To help you take holiday shopping off your to-do list, we’ve rounded up some stellar gifts for your mom, grandma, wife, girlfriend or any other female figure in your life. Whether it’s a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved picks have you covered. Need more gift ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for guys, Amazon gifts and gifts for everyone else on your list.

Holiday gifts for Mom

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro $249 $169.99 at Amazon Apple Airpods Pro Amazon If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).

Therabody Theragun Mini $199 $179 at Therabody Therabody Theragun Mini Therabody We tested the Theragun Mini ourselves, and found that it’s an innovative massage tool to alleviate tense muscles because it’s tiny, portable and affordable. For the busy, stressed-out mom, this is a thoughtful, practical gift.

Knock Knock 'What I Love About Mom' Fill-in-the-Blank Journal $10 at Amazon Knock Knock "What I Love About Mom" Fill-in-the-Blank Journal Amazon No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to tell your mom how much you love her. Grab this fill-in-the-blank journal as a stocking stuffer or as part of a larger gift to share sweet heartfelt messages.

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag $28.99 at Amazon or $94.98 for a 4-pack at Amazon Apple Airtag Jacob Krol/CNN Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their purse or coat, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track their whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket $147 at Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom A cozy blanket as a gift really needs no explanation. So good that it’s garnered nearly 400 5-star reviews at Nordstrom, this microfiber blanket is known to be ultra soft and warm.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops $78 at Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Her favorite classic hoops with a twist. That’s why we’re huge fans of Mejuri’s Croissant Dôme Hoops — available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, these are a classy, minimalist earring that pairs well with any outfit.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Fitbit Inspire 2 $99.95 From $55.96 at Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon If Mom is looking to be more active this year, gift her our pick for the best fitness tracker of 2022. The FitBit Inspire 2 got top marks in our testing thanks to its streamlined design and robust data offerings.

Editor Favorite Great Jones Dutch Baby $120 at Great Jones Great Jones Dutch Baby Kai Burkhardt/CNN An Underscored editor favorite, this petite Dutch oven from Great Jones is perfect for soups, stews and so much more. Plus, it’s safe to use on all types of stoves.

Reader Favorite Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths Amazon A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.

CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace $37 $25.90 at Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace Etsy Simple, sweet and perfect for everyday wear, she’ll cherish this “mama” necklace for years to come.

Editor Favorite Esarora Ice Roller $18.99 From $15.19 at Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN Gift her this editor-favorite ice roller to quell headaches, migraines and puffiness in an instant. We truly don’t know what we did before we bought ours.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant From $98 at Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon Our pick for the best workout leggings, the Lululemon Align are prized for their buttery-soft feel, stretchiness and thick waistband that never rolls down.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Manduka Begin Yoga Mat From $45.79 at Amazon Manduka Begin Yoga Mat Amazon We gave this yoga mat top marks in our testing because of its incredible anti-slip grip that makes it ideal for hot yoga or really any extra-sweaty situation.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 at Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Yes, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is totally worth the price — we tried it ourselves and even named it the best luxury hair dryer. It does a phenomenal job at giving you salon-quality blowouts right at home. It’s also speedy fast, relatively quiet and designed to protect hair from heat damage.

Editor Favorite Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bag $12.99 at Amazon and Stasher Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bag Amazon If Mom’s an organizing pro and is looking to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle, these silicone Stasher bags will be a hit. We tried them ourselves and fell in love, because essentially they’re an eco-friendly swap for plastic baggies, and you can even use them to make popcorn! Pro tip: They can use them to organize your toiletries when they travel too.

Bloomscape Mini Money Tree $49 at Bloomscape Bloomscape Mini Money Tree Bloomscape Start or expand your mom’s plant collection with this mini money tree that’s easy to care for.

Holiday gifts for wife

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners $105 at Allbirds Allbirds Tree Runners Allbirds These Allbirds Runners are some of the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks. They're available in a men's version too.

Editor Favorite Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Styler $599.99 at Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Styler Dyson The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury present to get this year. While its almost $600 price tag is intimidating, we tried it ourselves and think it’s worth it. You can read our full thoughts here.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater $75 at Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Naadam Nothing says winter luxury like a cashmere sweater. If you want to gift one this holiday season without breaking the bank, consider Naadam’s The Essential $75 option — available in a plethora of colors in sizes XXS to XXL.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Parachute Linen Sheet Set From $189 at Parachute Parachute Linen Sheet Set Parachute If her bed needs an upgrade, these linen sheets, which we named the best of the year, are such a dream. While you may think linen equals itchy, these are impossibly soft, and get softer with each wash. We love all the calming shades they come in too.

Personalized Family Recipe Board $100 at Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board Uncommon Goods There’s something so special about a handwritten recipe passed down from one generation to the next. Help her cherish that beloved dish forever by getting her a personalized family recipe board — etched in her loved one’s handwriting.

Godiva 36-Piece Assorted Chocolate Holiday Gift Box $59 at Godiva Godiva 36-Piece Assorted Chocolate Holiday Gift Box Godiva Chocolate is always a good idea. And giving this 36-piece gorgeous box from Godiva is a surefire win.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas $75 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom Since we’ve all spent more time at home in the past two years than probably ever before, some ultra-soft, pretty pajamas will surely make them happy. These come in a whole array of sweet colors and patterns for a bargain price.

Free People Hit The Slopes Printed Fleece Jacket $168 at Free People Free People Hit The Slopes Printed Fleece Jacket Free People An Underscored editor favorite, this adorable printed fleece jacket will keep them cozy all year round. If you're overwhelmed by the variety of prints, it's available in a ton of pretty solid colors too.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Kit $55 at Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Kit Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection is the perfect buttery pink shade. If she’s already a fan or you think it would look great on her, consider this eye and lip set that includes a lipstick, lip liner, eyeliner and eyeshadow for just $55.

Brett Cramer Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses From $20 at Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses Uncommon Goods For many of us, tequila is always better with a hint of salt. If your wife agrees, gift her this stunning set of tequila glasses crafted from Himalayan salt to make her next shots that much more festive. An excellent touch to any home bar.

Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes From $29 per household at Sur La Table Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes Sur La Table We all know that sometimes experiences are the best gifts. If your wife’s favorite room is the kitchen and she’s always looking to try new recipes for the family, consider gifting her an online cooking class by Sur La Table that starts at just $29 per household. In two hours or less, she can learn to make anything from beef bourguignon to macarons.

CNN Underscored Best Tested De'Longhi Stilosa $119.95 at Amazon or $119.99 at Target De'Longhi Stilosa Amazon A cup of coffee feels like a mini gift each morning, so naturally they’d love to receive a machine that makes the cup that much more special. We know she'd love this De'Longhi machine, which we named the best espresso machine of the year.

Holiday gifts for girlfriend

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set $198 at Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Lunya Want their current pajamas to get a real upgrade? This silk set is an Underscored editor favorite, with the best part being that it’s machine-washable.

Editor Favorite Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 at Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx One of our favorite winter fashion staples, these leggings are soft, stretchy and extremely versatile, and look way more expensive than they are.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Billie Smooth Operator Deluxe Starter Kit $35 at Billie Billie Smooth Operator Deluxe Starter Kit Billie Billie has officially made shaving cool again thanks to a simplistic, affordable subscriptions and a razor that not only looks good, but works well too. That’s why we named it the best women’s razor, and recommend the brand’s Smooth Operator Starter Kit that features not only the razor, but a holder and refill blades as well as the brand’s shave cream and body lotion.

Editor Favorite Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress From $150 at Hill House Home Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Nap dresses are always a good idea. This pick from Underscored-favorite brand Hill House Home helped spark the trend a few years ago, with its easy silhouettes, built-in pockets and simply adorable prints.

John Harrison and Vanessa Whalen Long-Distance Friendship Lamp From $99 at Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Lamp Uncommon Goods A thoughtful gift to your long distance girlfriend will be appreciated. With this friendship lamp, you can let her know you’re thinking of her by simply touching it.

Rifle Paper Co. 2023 17-Month Large Planner $36 at Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. 2023 17-Month Large Planner Rifle Paper Co. Is she the kind of girl who wants to stay organized? Rifle Paper Co. is home to some of the cutest planners on the internet, including this bright floral one that spans from now until December 2023.

Ugg Tasman Slipper $100 at Nordstrom Ugg Tasman Slipper Nordstrom For the fashionista in your life, these are the true slippers of the season. We love that they're available in neutral tones as well as bright pink and green too.

Editor Favorite Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set From $145 at Sijo Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set Sijo A new set of silky, soft sheets is truly the gift that just keeps on giving. Treat your partner to these sustainably sourced cooling sheets that are made of 100% Tencel lyocell fibers — a material made from a blend of eucalyptus and other woods — for a bedding experience that’s breathable and friendly to her skin and hair. No wonder they're an Underscored editor favorite.

Reader Favorite Bees Knees Spicy Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what she'll grab if she's ever looking for a kick of spice in her food — and a little sweetness.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light $29.99 at Amazon Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon Maybe your girlfriend wants to be a TikTok star or simply wants to create content for a living. There’s no better gift than a sturdy, reliable phone tripod, and we named this one the best ring light on the market.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Sony XB13 Portable Speaker $59.99 $48 at Amazon Sony XB13 Portable Speaker Amazon For singing in the shower or taking their tunes on the go, this portable speaker will surely come in handy. In fact, we think this is the best travel portable speaker out there.

Editor Favorite Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set $60 at Amazon Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set Olaplex This set comes with Olaplex’s bestselling No. 4 shampoo and No. 5 conditioner. Together, they promise not only to leave your hair feeling silky soft, but to actually strengthen your strands by re-linking broken bonds. Read our Olaplex review here.

Holiday gifts for grandmother

Editor Favorite Bearaby Cotton Napper From $199 at Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Stay cozy all winter long with this plush and soft weighted blanket from Bearaby, our favorite weighted blanket brand. Built with organic cotton and available in four different weights, this blanket can help keep you comfy and calm.

Baggu Standard Baggu, Set of 3 $42 at Baggu Baggu Standard Baggu, Set of 3 Baggu Make her grocery shopping hauls much cooler (and more eco-friendly) with these Baggu reusable bags. She can lug pretty much anything in these roomy, recycled nylon bags, which come in a ton of cute patterns — from ladybugs to poodles. Plus they can be packed away into a tiny little drawstring pouch for easy storage.

Editor Favorite Storyworth $99 at Storyworth Storyworth Storyworth Storyworth is a one-year subscription that will send your grandmother a question about her life every week, and at the end of the year will combing all those stories into a beautifully bound book. You can read our full review here.

Caraway Cookware Set $395 at Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Caraway If Grandma’s been complaining about her dated cookware set all year long, now’s your chance to snag her a new one. The Caraway Cookware Set would be a lovely choice — not only for its assortment of vibrant, modern colors but for its reputation as top-notch pots and pans to cook just about anything with.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker $79.99 From $69.95 at Amazon Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1 Amazon Does Grandma have a sweet tooth? We named this Cuisinart machine the best ice cream maker of the year. It churned some of the best, creamiest ice cream of the entire group while also being one of the cheapest.

Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus $399.95 $299.95 at Sur La Table Phillips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus Sur La Table The Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus will make Grandma’s dinner preparation that much easier. With this, she’ll just need to measure and add the ingredients in — then the machine, mixes, kneads and creates four pasta shapes: spaghetti, penne, fettuccine or lasagna.

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame $189.99 From $149.97 at Amazon Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame Amazon Nixplay’s sleek digital frame lets multiple users securely upload photos directly from their phones or email, making it easier to feel connected with loved ones when you’re far apart.