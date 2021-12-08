Yes, it’s already time to start checking everyone off your holiday shopping list again. To help you find the best holiday gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. So whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.

Holiday gifts for Dad

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15 $12.99 at Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter LifeStraw For the most outdoorsy person you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). At under $20, it's a no-brainer. You can read our review here.

Sondiko Butane Torch $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For all his grilling adventures, get Dad this handheld butane torch so he can add a little fiery flair to anything from a rack of ribs to a crème brûlée.

Apple AirTag $28.99 at Amazon or $94.98 for a 4-pack at Amazon Apple Airtag Jacob Krol/CNN Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their wallet, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track its whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount $12.97 at Amazon Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount. Amazon This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free travel here.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 From $7.99 at Amazon Mavogel Sleep Mask Amazon Underscored readers haven’t been able to get enough of this eye mask ever since we named it the best sleep mask on the market. It completely blocks the light, and at under $20? Why wouldn’t you buy it for her?

Allbirds Men's Tree Runners $105 at Allbirds Allbirds Men's Tree Runners Allbirds These Allbirds Runners are some the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks. They're available in a women's version too.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce $14.38 at Amazon and $17.98 at Truff Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Amazon If you can’t tug at his heartstrings but you still want your dad to cry this holiday season, try giving him this hot sauce from Truff. Made from chili peppers, agave nectar and black truffle, this sauce is equal parts complex, spicy and delicious.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle $40 at Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle Yeti Whether your dad is always on the go or always working at his desk, make sure he stays hydrated with this Yeti Rambler water bottle. Featuring dual-wall vacuum insulation, his water will stay ice cold all day. This bottle was our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, and you can even customize it so it’s extra special for your dad.

Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer $104.99 $87.45 at Amazon OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer Amazon Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.

Tushy Classic 3.0 $129 $99 at Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0 Hello Tushy If you want to give him a gift he’ll put to good use, there’s nothing better than Tushy’s bidet attachment. It’s simple to install and use, plus it’s adjustable so he can get a perfect clean every time.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $39.99 at Amazon Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Cabeau If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $169.99 at Amazon Apple Airpods Pro Mike Andronico/CNN If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book $11.80 at Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal Amazon If you’re looking for a personalized, heartfelt gift, this one will have your dad in tears in no time. This fill-in-the-blank book lets you write about why your dad is so great in your own words.

History by Mail Six-Month Subscription From 40 at UncommonGoods History by Mail Six-Month Subscription Uncommon Goods If your dad is a history buff, he’ll love this subscription that will send him replications of historical letters. He’ll get an inside look at correspondences from Einstein, FDR, Rosa Parks and more.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker $24.95 at Amazon Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon For the person who’s got an insatiable sweet tooth, this ice cream maker is easy and fun to use. Plus, at only 1 pint, it makes the perfect amount of ice cream for a movie night. Check out more of our favorite ice cream makers here.

Holiday gifts for husband

Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light $59.99 at Logitech Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light Mike Andronico/CNN Want to make sure they look well-lit in every Zoom call? This is our hands-down favorite streaming and WFH light, which clips right onto your computer. Ultra compact and priced at under $60, it's every remote worker's dream.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11.95 at Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment $18.95 $15.95 at Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers Amazon If the person you're shopping for has a drill, this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand-new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven $399 at Ooni Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni If he’s really into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.

LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait From $89.70 at Etsy LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait Etsy Cue the waterworks this holiday season with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!).

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket From $139.99 at Carhartt Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket Carhartt This durable jacket from Carhartt not only keeps you warm with its heavyweight cotton duck material, but it also features six pockets so you can keep everything you need with you.

REI Camp X Chair $49.95 at REI REI Camp X Chair REI REI built this chair with comfort and practicality in mind. It’s one of the quickest-drying, most breathable and most durable camp chairs you can find on the market. The mesh webbing fabric on the back and base of the chair helps distribute weight for maximum comfort and heavy-duty steel tube legs can hold up to 300 pounds.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail 3-Month Subscription $135 at Shaker & Spoon Shaker and Spoon Subscription Box Shaker and Spoon If he likes to enjoy a tasty cocktail, he’ll love this subscription from Shaker & Spoon. Each month he’ll get a box featuring all the ingredients (minus the alcohol) and directions to make interesting, complex and delicious themed cocktails.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector $897.99 $797.99 at Amazon Samsung The Freestyle Samsung Definitely a splurge-but-worth-it gift pick, we fell in love with this portable, easy-to-use projector in our Samsung Freestyle review. It can be not only an excellent projector that can project up to a 100-inch screen but also a speaker, a light or a groovy star show projector.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon Swedish Dishcloths Amazon A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon One of our favorite travel backpacks, this one is divided into three compartments, and in addition to being able to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, it’s got loads of key design details you’ll want. Think of a top handle, hanging clasps, a USB port and adjustable straps, not to mention a ton of pockets for storing all your things. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, the backpack’s highlight is a padded mesh backing that will keep you as cool as can be, no matter how many times your flight is delayed. Did we mention it’s less than $30 right now? Done and done.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug $27.95 at Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug Hydro Flask Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, this insulated mug from Hydro Flask will never leave his side.

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 $749.99 $439.99 Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove If your hubby wants to spend more time in the backyard, this fire pit from Solo Stove is a must-have. Plus, it burns super clean, so there’s nearly no smoke, and comes in multiple sizes to fit any backyard or adventure. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.

Holiday gifts for boyfriend

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot $19.07 $15.05 at Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon There’s nothing like having a pot of cold brew ready in the fridge, so make it easy on him with this beautiful cold brew coffee maker from Hario. The winner in our best cold brew maker test, it’s easy to use, brews delicious coffee and is one of the cheapest ones we tested.

Bees Knees Spicy Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food — and a little sweetness.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket From $159 at Amazon and Big Blanket Co. Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Big Blanket Co Yeah, sure, they may have plenty of blankets around the house, but do they have a big blanket yet? This snuggly blanket is quite literally big enough for the whole family and comes in a whole array of colors and prints.

Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in New York From $149 at Sonic Editions Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in New York Sonic Editions Home to tons of limited-edition photography, with subjects ranging from Anthony Bourdain and Steve McQueen to Tupac and Dolly Parton, Sonic Edition makes getting some super-special art for your partner exceptionally easy.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $46.99 at Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning while making a delicious breakfast.

Away The Carry-On $275 at Away Away The Carry-On Away There’s luggage and then there’s Away. Immediately elevate his travel gear with this hard-shell carry-on, which we named the best carry-on of the year. It's perfectly sized for the overhead bin, it has 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system and it comes with a handy laundry bag.

Beer Blanket 6-Pack $39 $32.99 at UncommonGoods Beer Blanket 6-Pack Uncommon Goods His beers deserve to be cozy this winter too, so bundle them up with these beer blankets. And with this six-pack, he can always snag his favorite design or share with his friends.

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe $130 $104 at Gravity Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe Gravity Some guys need to be reminded to treat themselves every now and then, so this holiday season make sure he gets enough rest and relaxation with this weighted fleece robe from Gravity.

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots From $209.95 at REI Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots REI We all know boyfriends don’t always have the best fashion sense. Spruce up his closet a bit with these timeless Blundstone Chelsea boots.

Holiday gifts for grandfather

Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow $96 at Amazon or Coop Home Coop Home Goods Premium Eden Jamie Ueda/CNN Underscored The winner in our test to find the best pillow, the Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods is supportive and plush, and lets you adjust its fill to accommodate your preferences for height and firmness, making it the best, most versatile pillow we tested.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription From $13 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription of 2022 due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.

Cadence Build Your 6 Capsules $84 $76 at Cadence Cadence Build Your 6 Capsules Cadence Streamline his summer packing process (and add a hefty dose of sophistication!) with Cadence, a system of buildable, customizable, refillable and leakproof magnetic containers that are designed to keep his personal care products in order — and remove single-use travel-size items from his regimen. Check out our Cadence review here.

Storyworth $99 at Storyworth Storyworth Storyworth A great gift for any grandparent, Storyworth is a service that will send your grandfather a question every week that will prompt a story from his life. Then, after one year Storyworth collects all those tales and turns them into a beautifully bound book. Check out our full review of the service here.

Ugg Ascot Leather Slipper From $110 at Nordstrom Ugg Ascot Slippers Nordstrom Keep his feet comfy and cozy with these fluffy wool slippers from Ugg. Plus, with a leather exterior and rubber sole, these slippers can be worn by him in the morning when he gets the mail.

Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, 4-Pack $35 at Rastelli's Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, 4-Pack Rastelli's There’s nothing quite like a delicious home-cooked meal, so whether your grandpa is a top-notch home chef or you want to cook for him this year, try out these salmon filets from the meat delivery service Rastelli’s. We tried it ourselves and it was legitimately some of the best salmon we’ve ever tasted.