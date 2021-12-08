Yes, it’s already time to start checking everyone off your holiday shopping list again. To help you find the best holiday gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. So whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Holiday gifts for Dad
$15 $12.99 at Amazon
For the most outdoorsy person you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). At under $20, it's a no-brainer. You can read our review here.
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
For all his grilling adventures, get Dad this handheld butane torch so he can add a little fiery flair to anything from a rack of ribs to a crème brûlée.
$28.99 at Amazon or $94.98 for a 4-pack at Amazon
Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their wallet, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track its whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.
$12.97 at Amazon
This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free travel here.
$19.99 From $7.99 at Amazon
Underscored readers haven’t been able to get enough of this eye mask ever since we named it the best sleep mask on the market. It completely blocks the light, and at under $20? Why wouldn’t you buy it for her?
$105 at Allbirds
These Allbirds Runners are some the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks. They're available in a women's version too.
$14.38 at Amazon and $17.98 at Truff
If you can’t tug at his heartstrings but you still want your dad to cry this holiday season, try giving him this hot sauce from Truff. Made from chili peppers, agave nectar and black truffle, this sauce is equal parts complex, spicy and delicious.
$40 at Yeti
Whether your dad is always on the go or always working at his desk, make sure he stays hydrated with this Yeti Rambler water bottle. Featuring dual-wall vacuum insulation, his water will stay ice cold all day. This bottle was our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, and you can even customize it so it’s extra special for your dad.
$104.99 $87.45 at Amazon
Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.
$129 $99 at Tushy
If you want to give him a gift he’ll put to good use, there’s nothing better than Tushy’s bidet attachment. It’s simple to install and use, plus it’s adjustable so he can get a perfect clean every time.
$39.99 at Amazon
If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.
$249 $169.99 at Amazon
If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).
$11.80 at Amazon
If you’re looking for a personalized, heartfelt gift, this one will have your dad in tears in no time. This fill-in-the-blank book lets you write about why your dad is so great in your own words.
From 40 at UncommonGoods
If your dad is a history buff, he’ll love this subscription that will send him replications of historical letters. He’ll get an inside look at correspondences from Einstein, FDR, Rosa Parks and more.
$24.95 at Amazon
For the person who’s got an insatiable sweet tooth, this ice cream maker is easy and fun to use. Plus, at only 1 pint, it makes the perfect amount of ice cream for a movie night. Check out more of our favorite ice cream makers here.
Holiday gifts for husband
$11.95 at Amazon
Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.
$18.95 $15.95 at Amazon
If the person you're shopping for has a drill, this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand-new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.
$399 at Ooni
If he’s really into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.
From $89.70 at Etsy
Cue the waterworks this holiday season with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!).
From $139.99 at Carhartt
This durable jacket from Carhartt not only keeps you warm with its heavyweight cotton duck material, but it also features six pockets so you can keep everything you need with you.
$49.95 at REI
REI built this chair with comfort and practicality in mind. It’s one of the quickest-drying, most breathable and most durable camp chairs you can find on the market. The mesh webbing fabric on the back and base of the chair helps distribute weight for maximum comfort and heavy-duty steel tube legs can hold up to 300 pounds.
$135 at Shaker & Spoon
If he likes to enjoy a tasty cocktail, he’ll love this subscription from Shaker & Spoon. Each month he’ll get a box featuring all the ingredients (minus the alcohol) and directions to make interesting, complex and delicious themed cocktails.
$897.99 $797.99 at Amazon
Definitely a splurge-but-worth-it gift pick, we fell in love with this portable, easy-to-use projector in our Samsung Freestyle review. It can be not only an excellent projector that can project up to a 100-inch screen but also a speaker, a light or a groovy star show projector.
$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.
$41.99 $29.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite travel backpacks, this one is divided into three compartments, and in addition to being able to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, it’s got loads of key design details you’ll want. Think of a top handle, hanging clasps, a USB port and adjustable straps, not to mention a ton of pockets for storing all your things. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, the backpack’s highlight is a padded mesh backing that will keep you as cool as can be, no matter how many times your flight is delayed. Did we mention it’s less than $30 right now? Done and done.
$27.95 at Hydro Flask
Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, this insulated mug from Hydro Flask will never leave his side.
$749.99 $439.99 Solo Stove
If your hubby wants to spend more time in the backyard, this fire pit from Solo Stove is a must-have. Plus, it burns super clean, so there’s nearly no smoke, and comes in multiple sizes to fit any backyard or adventure. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.
Holiday gifts for boyfriend
$19.07 $15.05 at Amazon
There’s nothing like having a pot of cold brew ready in the fridge, so make it easy on him with this beautiful cold brew coffee maker from Hario. The winner in our best cold brew maker test, it’s easy to use, brews delicious coffee and is one of the cheapest ones we tested.
$14.99 at Amazon
From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food — and a little sweetness.
From $159 at Amazon and Big Blanket Co.
Yeah, sure, they may have plenty of blankets around the house, but do they have a big blanket yet? This snuggly blanket is quite literally big enough for the whole family and comes in a whole array of colors and prints.
From $149 at Sonic Editions
Home to tons of limited-edition photography, with subjects ranging from Anthony Bourdain and Steve McQueen to Tupac and Dolly Parton, Sonic Edition makes getting some super-special art for your partner exceptionally easy.
$46.99 at Amazon
This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning while making a delicious breakfast.
$275 at Away
There’s luggage and then there’s Away. Immediately elevate his travel gear with this hard-shell carry-on, which we named the best carry-on of the year. It's perfectly sized for the overhead bin, it has 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system and it comes with a handy laundry bag.
$39 $32.99 at UncommonGoods
His beers deserve to be cozy this winter too, so bundle them up with these beer blankets. And with this six-pack, he can always snag his favorite design or share with his friends.
$130 $104 at Gravity
Some guys need to be reminded to treat themselves every now and then, so this holiday season make sure he gets enough rest and relaxation with this weighted fleece robe from Gravity.
From $209.95 at REI
We all know boyfriends don’t always have the best fashion sense. Spruce up his closet a bit with these timeless Blundstone Chelsea boots.
Holiday gifts for grandfather
$96 at Amazon or Coop Home
The winner in our test to find the best pillow, the Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods is supportive and plush, and lets you adjust its fill to accommodate your preferences for height and firmness, making it the best, most versatile pillow we tested.
From $13 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee
Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription of 2022 due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.
$84 $76 at Cadence
Streamline his summer packing process (and add a hefty dose of sophistication!) with Cadence, a system of buildable, customizable, refillable and leakproof magnetic containers that are designed to keep his personal care products in order — and remove single-use travel-size items from his regimen. Check out our Cadence review here.
$99 at Storyworth
A great gift for any grandparent, Storyworth is a service that will send your grandfather a question every week that will prompt a story from his life. Then, after one year Storyworth collects all those tales and turns them into a beautifully bound book. Check out our full review of the service here.
From $110 at Nordstrom
Keep his feet comfy and cozy with these fluffy wool slippers from Ugg. Plus, with a leather exterior and rubber sole, these slippers can be worn by him in the morning when he gets the mail.
$35 at Rastelli's
There’s nothing quite like a delicious home-cooked meal, so whether your grandpa is a top-notch home chef or you want to cook for him this year, try out these salmon filets from the meat delivery service Rastelli’s. We tried it ourselves and it was legitimately some of the best salmon we’ve ever tasted.
$40 at UncommonGoods
Upgrade grandpa’s BBQ setup with this nifty skewer rack. It holds six kebabs and flips them all at once to help him get an even cook every time.