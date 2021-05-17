CNN —

Vivacious and curious, Geminis are known to be full of energy, passionate about a variety of interests and highly adaptable. The twins of the zodiac, people born under the air sign of Gemini are high spirited risk takers and avid learners.

With birthdays from May 21 to June 20, celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly says, “Gemini, an air sign represented by the twins, are known for their intrinsic duality.” They have a reputation for being two-faced, but Kelly says that’s unfair, “Their bifurcation is a reflection of their dynamic curiosities: They’re fascinated in everything and anything, which means this playful zodiac sign often feels like it needs to be in two places at once in order to satiate all their interests!”

Ahead, with Kelly’s help, we rounded up 22 gift ideas that are perfect for the Gemini in your life.

Veckle Clear Fanny Pack Amazon

“There are few things Gemini love more than spontaneously popping into festivals or music concerts, so support your Gemini friend in all their impulsive choices with a clear fanny pack,” Kelly says. “Not only will it comply with most venue codes, but it will also free up their hands so they can juggle … well, whatever!”

PackTowl Personal Towel REI

Practical gifts that support a Gemini’s oftentimes impractical life are a great way to show your love (especially if you are a practical Virgo or Capricorn!) Quick dry towels are one of those travel products that you don’t know you need until you have one, and then you wonder how you ever lived without it.

Blanc Noir Linear Mesh Front Zip Hoodie Nordstrom

Of course, it’s also fun to give a totally impractical gift! This mesh hoodie won’t provide much warmth but it certainly looks cool, and it comes in a bright, cheery yellow, which is the signature color of bold, fun-loving Geminis.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace Hoodie Nordstrom

Or, you could make like a Gemini and combine fun with practicality! The Humanrace Hoodie designed by Pharrell Williams in collaboration with Adidas in Gemini’s signature yellow color looks cool and will keep you warm, which is the best of both worlds.

MasterClass Gift Subscription MasterClass

When choosing gifts for the Gemini in your life, go ahead and incorporate a touch of intellectualism. “Geminis love to learn,” Kelly says. A MasterClass subscription will wow them, and keep their eager minds busy long after Gemini season has come and gone.

'The Moon Sign Guide: An Astrological Look at Your Inner Life' by Annabel Gat Amazon

Given the Gemini love of learning, Kelly recommends fellow astrologer Annabel Gat’s latest book for zodiac lovers who want to go beyond simply understanding their sun sign. “This dynamic text will be sure to spark intrigue and is guaranteed to become Gemini’s newest obsession,” she says.

Etsy Breathing Necklace Etsy

Breathing necklaces are designed to help you breathe properly by guiding the timing of inhalation and exhalation to optimize the calming effects of deep breathing. Every sign is ruled by a body part or parts — Geminis are ruled by the throat and lungs, so anything related to breathing will feel personalized for them.

Wildflower Gemini Zodiac iPhone Case Amazon

Natural communicators, the Gemini in your life is probably the most phone-obsessed person you know. A bright colored protective case will help them find their phone easily even in the darkest depths of the largest handbag known to man.

Bonai Portable Charger Amazon

Chatty Geminis are the most likely among the zodiac signs to run out of power on their cell phone. This brightly colored tubular portable charger will keep them in extra juice so they can call you to say thank you for the great gift.

Bala Bangles Amazon

Geminis are one of the more physically active signs, and style is very important to them, so any uber-trendy workout gear, like a set of Bala Bangles, will be sure to please them.

Willa Arlow Bray Bar Cart Wayfair

They’re not known for being homebodies, so skip the cozy self-care gifts and, if you must give something for the home, go with a big bold bar cart. The Gemini in your life will be so excited to be able to bring the party right to their living room!

Karaoke Microphone Urban Outfitters

“Playful, positive, and always down to party,” Kelly says, “Gemini is among the most spirited signs of the zodiac!” A karaoke microphone combines the Gemini love of partying with that sign’s affinity for anything related to the lungs and throat, making it a practically perfect gift idea.

C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skate Urban Outfitters

“Gemini love to take risks, try new things, and learn about unique games or gadgets that are sure to be instant show-stoppers,” Kelly says. “When gifting for Gemini, make sure “fun” is a top priority — for these social air signs, joy is a true value.” What could be more fun than a pair of retro-style rollerskates in eye-popping yellow?!?

SameTech Pineapple Corer Slicer Amazon

Pineapples are a very Gemini-like fruit — bright yellow, lots of fun, with an unmistakable duality (prickly on the outside, sweet on the inside!) This pineapple corer and slicer makes quick work of hollowing out the flesh of a pineapple into rings, leaving the exterior intact so you can serve drinks in it!

Etsy Personalized Crazy Straw Etsy

If you’re going to serve drinks in a pineapple, why not go even bigger and give the birthday girl or boy a personalized crazy straw to sip from. Big, bright, silly, totally their own — honestly, a crazy straw is a practically perfect Gemini birthday present.

Number Sparkler Urban Outfitter

The Gemini love of fun makes them so to shop for — even if shopping means picking up some age-appropriate number sparklers to add an extra sparkly touch to their birthday cake.

Glamglow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Mask Sephora

After all that partying, even the most energetic Gemini will need to relax and decompress. Glamglow’s Bubblesheet cleansing face mask literally starts to bubble upon application, creating a foam party on your face.

Magic Shop Jewelry Statement Necklace Etsy

Geminis are ruled by the throat, so if you’re looking to give a gift of jewelry to a Gemini, go for a necklace instead of a bracelet or earrings. This yellow and blue beaded style is known as an air necklace, making it perfect for the air sign of Gemini.

Hygge Jewelry Lab Geometric Statement Necklace Etsy

If you like the idea of giving a Gemini a necklace, but something in yellow is just too much of a style risk, this very cool geometric necklace is a more conservative choice — while still being a statement piece that any Gemini will be proud to show off.

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit Urban Outfitters

The ever-changing Gemini will appreciate the versatility and speedy application of reusable press-on nails. This set of press-on tips gets high marks for durability, and comes in 14 colorways. For a Gemini, we like the yin and yang “Everything” design that represents the duality of the twins.

The Sonny Bouquet Urban Stems

Flowers are always a safe choice for birthdays, but they can feel a bit impersonal. Online florist Urban Stems solves that problem by offering a birthday bouquet designed for each zodiac sign; the arrangement for Geminis consists of cheery sunflowers that will brighten up any room.

Febreze Unstoppables Car*strology Collection Amazon

Kelly partnered with Febreze to launch the Car*strology collection of air fresheners. When formulating the Gemini car freshener, Kelly says she incorporated airy and crisp scents that will appeal to the’ fast-paced, high-intensity, ultra-spontaneous Gemini.