When it comes to buying a Galentine’s Day gift for your best gal pal, female family member, work wife or any of the many important roles women play in our lives this around Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to say “I love you” without breaking the bank. In fact, there are loads of great Galentine’s Day gift ideas that won’t put a dent in your wallet without coming across as chintzy.

Ahead, we rounded up the very best cheap Galentine’s Day gifts that look way more expensive than they actually are. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her and practical-but-still-sweet Valentine’s Day gifts.

Reader Favorite

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks, 12-Pack

Amazon

This 12-pack of hydrating masks, which are made from natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter and aloe, is an inexpensive way to add a lot of pampering to your bestie's life.

$15 $12 at Amazon

Gold Collection Irish Crème Cordials

Dylan's Candy Bar

This beautiful round blue and gold confectioners box contains 8.3 ounces of Dylan's Candy Bar's Irish Créme cordials, making it a surprisingly indulgent gift for the under-$20 price!

$18 at Dylan's Candy Bar

Nordstrom Initial Catch All Jewelry Tray

Nordstrom

Personalized items, like this inexpensive catch all tray that's perfect for use on a desk, bedside table or in the bathroom to hold small jewelry and other trinkets, always feel more special than their price might suggest.

$15 at Nordstrom
Reader Favorite

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey

Amazon

Hot honey is a great gift at any time of the year, but especially on Valentine's Day! What better way to tell your sweetest friend that you think they're "hot stuff" and the "bees knees" than with Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Spicy Honey?!?

$15 at Amazon

Vivominimalist Custom Birthstone Bracelet

Etsy

Jewelry is another place where simple personalization can really elevate a gift. This birthstone bracelet delivers a personalization twofer: Select the recipient's birthstone as well as her initials to customize the piece.

$25 at Etsy
Best Tested

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot

Amazon

This cheery red cold brew coffeepot is the Valentine's Day gift that keeps on giving. It even won our title of the best cold brew maker of the year.

$22 $13 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Jinny's Shoppe Heart Socks

Amazon

Socks are a great small gift item, but if you go too hard on a holiday theme, the socks go from a useful present to "can only be worn a few days a year." These socks have a small heart detail that makes the perfect for Valentine's Day without screaming "THESE WERE A VALENTINE'S DAY PRESENT" when you're wearing them in August.

$15 at Amazon

Shidasign Personalized Neon Sign

Amazon

It doesn't get more personalized than a personalized neon sign! Your gal pals will never know that this kicky home accessory costs less than $25.

$25 at Amazon

MonogramItDarling Vinyl Monogram Decal Sticker

Etsy

Monogrammed vinyl stickers deliver a major wow factor at an incredibly low price point. Check out the helpful guide to select the right size tag for use on everything from AirPod cases to luggage.

From $1 at Etsy

Arrae Carry-On Capsule Case

Arrae

Travel accessories in pink or red, like this stylish and clever capsule case, make fantastic Galentine's Day gifts — they're as useful as they are thoughtful!

$22 at Arrae

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Kitsch

Satin pillowcases will make any woman feel more beautiful. This leopard print is a cute and sassy option for a gal pal that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

$19 at Kitsch

Red Clay Drink Salt Duo Gift Box

Amazon

Two is better than one when it comes to gift-giving! Gift sets can feel more special than their price might indicate, so think in twos when picking out a Galentine's Day gift, like this set of two cocktails seasonings that are perfect for the mixologist in your life.

$20 $17 at Amazon

Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer

Amazon

Here's another gift set option: A set of two tubes of Malin + Goetz's cult favorite Lip Moisturizer.

$22 at Amazon

Pamase Wooden Heart Spoons

Amazon

Wooden spoons are endlessly useful, and this pretty heart shaped spoon looks way more expensive than it actually is.

$14 $13 at Amazon

Osmo Salt x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt

Osmo

Roses are another Valentine's Day motif that can be found in unexpected places, making for unexpectedly great gift ideas, like this toasted vanilla bourbon salt collab between purveyor's of fancy salt Osmo and Four Roses bourbon.

$19 at Osmo

EarthyQueens Cleopatra’s Full Moon Milk Bath

Etsy

Bath products, like this super pretty milk bath, always make great gifts, but they're especially on-theme for Valentine's Day.

From $9 at Etsy

Patchology 5-Pack Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels 

Nordstrom

These bubbly, perfectly pink eye gel masks hit all the right notes for Galentine's Day.

$15 at Nordstrom

Magic Hour Yellow Jade Star Tea Strainer

Magic Hour

The jade star charm on this gold tea strainer makes an everyday kitchen item feel really elegant. Pair it with a one ounce pouch of Magic Hour's Gypsy Rose Black Tea ($8) to make the gift sing.

$11 at Magic Hour

LocalGalaxy Zodiac 70s Motel Boho Keychain

Etsy

The pastel palette of these 70s-inspired zodiac keychains is so pretty and feminine, making it perfect for a girly Galentine's Day present.

$16 at Etsy

But First, Rosé Candy Cube

Nordstrom

This turn on the traditional Valentine's Day gift of roses is perfect for the sweet lover in your life. A reusable lucite display box showcases Sugarfina's rosé gummy rosettes, which are made with wine from Provence.

$22 at Nordstorm

Breatherapy Aromatherapy Body Patches

Uncommon

Here's a fun twist on giving the gift of perfume: The scent-lover in your life will adore these aromatherapy body patches. Each set of eight stick-on patches includes four different scents, so you can mix and match them to your mood.

$24 at Uncommon Goods