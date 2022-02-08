When it comes to buying a Galentine’s Day gift for your best gal pal, female family member, work wife or any of the many important roles women play in our lives this around Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to say “I love you” without breaking the bank. In fact, there are loads of great Galentine’s Day gift ideas that won’t put a dent in your wallet without coming across as chintzy.
Ahead, we rounded up the very best cheap Galentine’s Day gifts that look way more expensive than they actually are. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her and practical-but-still-sweet Valentine’s Day gifts.
This 12-pack of hydrating masks, which are made from natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter and aloe, is an inexpensive way to add a lot of pampering to your bestie's life.
This beautiful round blue and gold confectioners box contains 8.3 ounces of Dylan's Candy Bar's Irish Créme cordials, making it a surprisingly indulgent gift for the under-$20 price!
Personalized items, like this inexpensive catch all tray that's perfect for use on a desk, bedside table or in the bathroom to hold small jewelry and other trinkets, always feel more special than their price might suggest.
Hot honey is a great gift at any time of the year, but especially on Valentine's Day! What better way to tell your sweetest friend that you think they're "hot stuff" and the "bees knees" than with Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Spicy Honey?!?
Jewelry is another place where simple personalization can really elevate a gift. This birthstone bracelet delivers a personalization twofer: Select the recipient's birthstone as well as her initials to customize the piece.
This cheery red cold brew coffeepot is the Valentine's Day gift that keeps on giving. It even won our title of the best cold brew maker of the year.
Socks are a great small gift item, but if you go too hard on a holiday theme, the socks go from a useful present to "can only be worn a few days a year." These socks have a small heart detail that makes the perfect for Valentine's Day without screaming "THESE WERE A VALENTINE'S DAY PRESENT" when you're wearing them in August.
It doesn't get more personalized than a personalized neon sign! Your gal pals will never know that this kicky home accessory costs less than $25.
Monogrammed vinyl stickers deliver a major wow factor at an incredibly low price point. Check out the helpful guide to select the right size tag for use on everything from AirPod cases to luggage.
Travel accessories in pink or red, like this stylish and clever capsule case, make fantastic Galentine's Day gifts — they're as useful as they are thoughtful!
Satin pillowcases will make any woman feel more beautiful. This leopard print is a cute and sassy option for a gal pal that looks way more expensive than it actually is.
Two is better than one when it comes to gift-giving! Gift sets can feel more special than their price might indicate, so think in twos when picking out a Galentine's Day gift, like this set of two cocktails seasonings that are perfect for the mixologist in your life.
Here's another gift set option: A set of two tubes of Malin + Goetz's cult favorite Lip Moisturizer.
Wooden spoons are endlessly useful, and this pretty heart shaped spoon looks way more expensive than it actually is.
Roses are another Valentine's Day motif that can be found in unexpected places, making for unexpectedly great gift ideas, like this toasted vanilla bourbon salt collab between purveyor's of fancy salt Osmo and Four Roses bourbon.
Bath products, like this super pretty milk bath, always make great gifts, but they're especially on-theme for Valentine's Day.
These bubbly, perfectly pink eye gel masks hit all the right notes for Galentine's Day.
The jade star charm on this gold tea strainer makes an everyday kitchen item feel really elegant. Pair it with a one ounce pouch of Magic Hour's Gypsy Rose Black Tea ($8) to make the gift sing.
The pastel palette of these 70s-inspired zodiac keychains is so pretty and feminine, making it perfect for a girly Galentine's Day present.
This turn on the traditional Valentine's Day gift of roses is perfect for the sweet lover in your life. A reusable lucite display box showcases Sugarfina's rosé gummy rosettes, which are made with wine from Provence.
Here's a fun twist on giving the gift of perfume: The scent-lover in your life will adore these aromatherapy body patches. Each set of eight stick-on patches includes four different scents, so you can mix and match them to your mood.