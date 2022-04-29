Celebrating a mom’s first Mother’s Day is especially exciting. Whether she’s a few days or a few months into motherhood, honoring her on this holiday is a way to make her extra special and appreciated for all that she does.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the new mom in your life, then look no further because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom. Whether she loves being pampered, whipping up delicious meals in the kitchen or wearing the season’s latest trends, these gifts are sure to make her feel loved in every way. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

$30 at Sephora

Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs Sephora

New moms are tired, sore and in need of some serious relaxation so help her make the most of her bath time with these jasmine-and-rose scented chill pill bath bombs. They’re infused with jojoba seed, safflower seed, and hemp seed oils to nourish and moisturize her skin too.

$95 at Nordstrom

Slip Pillowcase & Hair Tie Set Nordstrom

This silk pillowcase and hair tie set is so soft and luxurious it will have mom dozing off in no time.

$150 at Hill House Home

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home

A cute and comfortable nap dress that she can dress up or down is the quickest and easiest piece of clothing that a mom can wear and this Hill House Home number is designed specifically with new and breastfeeding moms in mind.

$549.99 at Buy Buy Baby

Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump Buy Buy Baby

For breastfeeding moms on-the-go or ones who simply don’t want to be tied down while pumping, this wearable electric breast pump is ideal. Mom can wear it while out and about or around the house with ease.

From $36.80 at Etsy

GracePersonalized Mama Necklace Etsy

A personalized ‘mama’ necklace is essential for a mom’s first Mother’s Day. This one is dainty, delicate and perfect for wearing alone or layered with other necklaces.

$129.90 at Target

Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle Target

For moms that enjoy cooking, an Instant Pot pressure cooker is the best gift. This gadget can be used to slow cook, steam and sauté with the click of a button — among many other things — making it the easiest way to enjoy the meals she loves without spending hours in the kitchen.

From $78.47 at Amazon

Eberjey Gisele Nightshirt Amazon

A cute and comfy button front nightshirt is essential for any mom, especially the ones who are just recovering from giving birth, breastfeeding or both.

$129.95 $116.99 at Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon

Moms are being pulled in a million directions, meaning they usually get to that hot cup of tea or coffee after it’s turned cold. This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is the best way to keep her favorite hot beverage warm until she can get to it.

$28 at Sephora

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream Sephora

This super-creamy and radiant concealer from Kosas is the best way to fake a full 8-hours of sleep. Not only is it vegan, hydrating and crease-proof but thanks to ingredients like caffeine and pink algae extract, it can visibly brighten dark spots and under eye circles.

$109 at Parachute

Parachute Cloud Robe Parachute

Looking for a soft and lightweight Turkish cotton robe that’s so comfortable she’ll feel like she’s wrapped in a cloud? This bathrobe from Parachute is it. Plus, it’s available in 10 gorgeous colors including rose, amber, gray, celery and mulberry.

From $99 at Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising The Story Of You Baby Book Artifact Uprising

There’s nothing more sentimental for a mom on Mother’s Day than a personalized baby book and this one is especially beautiful. It’s filled with prompts, spaces for pictures and milestones, and even comes with a unique code for a free set of prints so you can fill it with your favorite memories.

$129.99 at Amazon

Google Nest Cam Indoor Amazon

An indoor camera is the best way for Mom to keep an eye on the little ones at all times. With a 24/7 live stream video, night vision and mobile alerts the Google Nest Cam is a baby monitor that does it all.

$27.65 at Amazon

Intelex Fully Microwavable Luxury Cozy Slippers Amazon

For the love of all things comfortable, get her a pair of these plush and fluffy microwavable slippers. Believe us when we say, she won’t want to take them off.

$19.95 at Amazon

Bubzi Co Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit Keepsake Frame Amazon

A keepsake that captures your little one’s tiny handprint and footprint is something that she will cherish forever.

$220 at Gravity

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket Gravity

Whether she’s a hot sleeper or in a warm environment, a cooling weighted blanket made from a breathable moisture-wicking fabric will help her relax, de-stress and stay cool all night long.

$129 $99 at Tushy

Tushy Classic 3.0 Tushy

Is there anything more luxurious and refreshing in a bathroom routine than using a bidet? We don’t think so and moms who just gave birth will especially appreciate this as a gift. We named this one the best bidet attachment of the year.

$18.99 at Amazon

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon

An ice roller may not necessarily seem like a noteworthy gift, but from the second she uses this she’ll be absolutely ecstatic. Not only does it feel exquisite, but it’s fantastic for soothing sore muscles and reducing puffiness in her face.

$248 at Hatch Collection

Hatch Collection The Back In The Game Nursing Jumpsuit Hatch Collection

This stylish ‘Back in the Game’ jumpsuit is made for mamas doing just that. Made from a breathable tencel-linen blend, it can fit an array of moms of various shapes and sizes, is comfortable enough to move around in and even features a hidden double layer of fabric with slits made for nursing and pumping.

$57.97 $49.97 at Amazon

Royal Craftwood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon

Another essential item for making the most out of Mom’s bath time? A caddy tray that can securely hold her wine glass, tablet or book, phone and snacks.

$160 at Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals Shopbop

Another trendy-yet-comfortable piece that Mom will love having in her wardrobe? These Birkenstock Arizona sandals. Its supple leather and cork footbed mold to your feet for extra comfort and its oversized buckles are stylish and cool.

$140 at Lovevery

Lovevery The Play Gym Lovevery

Moms will love playing with their little ones on the Lovevery play gym. Designed by child development experts, this play gym is made from sustainable and organic materials and is meant to grow with babies through each early developmental stage from tummy time and beyond.

$119 at Nordstrom and Amazon

Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon

For the mom who loves a scented living space, opt for this porcelain essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi. Its design is sleek and modern enough to double as home decor and its soft stream of essential oil steam will make any room smell fresh and heavenly.

$34.99 at Target

The Honest Company Honest Mama Body Butter + Body Oil Gift Set Target

This nourishing and moisturizing body butter and body oil set from The Honest Company will leave Mom’s skin feeling soft and glowy thanks to ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil and vitamin E.

$295 at Mejuri

Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet Mejuri

Spoiling Mom with diamonds on her first Mother’s Day is always a good idea and this diamond letter bracelet from Mejuri is dainty, modern and an absolute stunner.

$28 at Amazon

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. Nordstrom

This hair repair treatment from Olaplex is formulated to reduce breakage and strengthen hair making it the perfect gift for any mom who’s struggling with postpartum hair issues or simply loves treating her tresses to some TLC.

$59 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings Nordstrom

With over 5,400 5-star customer ratings, it’s no wonder these high-waist leggings from Zella made our list. The moisture-wicking fabric is soft and smoothing and the high-waist silhouette is complete with a no-slip technology so these stay right where they’re supposed to even during the hardest workouts.

$26 at Sephora

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks Sephora

These are the ultimate eye masks for anyone looking to hydrate, diminish fine lines and wrinkles and reduce the appearance of dark circles, a.k.a. new moms everywhere.

From $55 at UrbanStems

UrbanStems Flower Delivery Subscription UrbanStems

Flowers for Mother’s Day should go without saying, but why stop there? Treat her to a flower delivery subscription from UrbanStems so she never has to go without a fresh floral arrangement.

$24.99 at Amazon

Arc Bottle Water Bottle With Time Marker Amazon

A chic time marker water bottle will help her remember to stay hydrated throughout her busy day.

$129.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Help her get the most out of whatever little sleep she’s getting with this Hatch Restore Smart Lamp that can be customized to create a sleep and wake routine along with personalized sounds, lights and more.

From $58 at Catbird

Catbird Dollhouse Heart Locket Catbird NYC

Personalize this beautiful heart-shaped locket with a script letter or number of your choice. Then add a photo for the perfect sentimental touch that she’s sure to keep close to her heart forever.

$46.80 at Etsy

SummerandBash Custom Mama and Mini Matching Tie Dye Mom and Baby Shirts and Onesies Etsy

Is there anything cuter than matching tie-dye outfits for mama and baby? We think not. Choose from a variety of cool colors including light pink, peach, lavender and navy.

$24.99 at Amazon

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa Amazon

An invigorating bubble foot massage is an amazing way to help Mom unwind after a long day on her feet. With over 1,600 5-star customer ratings, this HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa is a top choice on Amazon in its category.