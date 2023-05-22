firstdad timeless leather
Celebrating a new dad on Father’s Day is a big deal. It’s his first-ever official holiday where he’s regaled for his corny dad jokes, dedication to diaper changes, ability to (somewhat) easily put together all of the annoying baby stuff and, of course, for all of the little things he does in between.

To make his day even brighter, we’ve rounded up our favorite first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

Letterfest Daddy and Me Line Drawing
A personalized watercolor sketch of Dad and his little one is sure to melt his heart. Simply submit your favorite photo and the artist will send you a unique sketch for approval. You can even have a frame added to your order for an extra special touch to your gift.

From $88 at Etsy
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Formulated with caffeine, menthol and vitamin E, this face wash helps to revitalize and cleanse tired skin, making it perfect for new dads who may be struggling through long nights with a new baby.
From $15 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Men’s Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin 
J.Crew Men’s Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
Whether he’s napping on the couch while baby naps or finally getting a solid few hours of sleep at night, these lightweight and breathable cotton poplin pajamas will ensure he’s comfy and cozy.
$90 at J.Crew
Reader Favorite
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker 
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
While breakfast may come second in a new dad’s morning routine, this breakfast sandwich maker will ensure that he can still enjoy a delicious meal in minutes.
$30 at Amazon
Threadrock Pizza Pie & Slice Infant Bodysuit & Men's T-Shirt Matching Set 
Threadrock Pizza Pie & Slice Infant Bodysuit & Men's T-Shirt Matching Set
Trust us, there’s only one thing cuter than seeing a baby wearing a pizza T-shirt; a dad and baby wearing matching pizza T-shirts.
$30 at Amazon
‘Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA’ by Jimmy Fallon and Miguel Ordonez 
‘Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA’ by Jimmy Fallon and Miguel Ordonez
This adorable baby book by talk show host Jimmy Fallon is sure to become a favorite read for baby and ‘dada’ to share.
From $5 at Amazon
PaprikaPaperie First Time Dad Beer Labels
Attach these cute and funny milestone labels to his favorite beer for when “emergencies” happen — like an extreme diaper blowout and a very long sleepless night.
From $12 at Etsy
Zella Men's Live In Pocket Joggers 
Zella Men's Live In Pocket Joggers
A comfortable pair of joggers is a wardrobe staple for new dads who are running around after a little one. This pair from Zella is made of a lightweight, breathable and super soft polyester-spandex blend.
$65 at Nordstrom
Editor Favorite
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Whether he’s working from home, working out or listening to a podcast during his time off from the baby, these noise-canceling headphones will give him peace, quiet and unparalleled crisp audio.

Read our review
$329 $279 at Amazon
Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book 
Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book
Create a one-of-a-kind photo book for his first-ever Father’s Day with all of your favorite family photos. It’s a sentimental and thoughtful gift that he’s sure to cherish forever.
From $72 at Artifact Uprising
Ugg Scuff Slippers 
Ugg Scuff Slippers
Comfort is key when looking after a new baby and these Ugg Scuff Slippers are lined with premium wool fleece for the ultimate soft and cozy fit.
$90 at UGG
Timeless Leather Shop Engraved Leather Photo Keychain 
Timeless Leather Shop Engraved Leather Photo Keychain
Now Dad can always keep his favorite family photo with him wherever he goes with this unique leather photo keychain. Personalize it with his name, initials or a special saying and choose from a variety of gorgeous colors.
From $16 at Etsy
Courant Catch 3 Charging Pad 
Courant Catch 3 Charging Pad
Never let his devices run out of battery thanks to this sleek charging pad from Courant.

From $80 at Courant
Huron Shower Kit in Sandalwood 
Huron Shower Kit in Sandalwood
This shower kit from Huron is complete with a warm and rich sandalwood-scented shampoo, conditioner and body wash that not only smells luxurious, but will leave his hair and skin feeling moisturized, silky and smooth.
$45 at Huron
Editor Favorite
Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug 
Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug
Dad can ensure his cup of coffee or tea stays perfectly hot while tending to the new baby thanks to this temperature controlled smart mug from Ember. Not only can he keep his favorite beverage warm for up to 80 minutes, but he can even set it to an exact temperature with the Ember app.
Read our review
From $100 at Amazon
Veja V-12 Sneaker 
Veja V-12 Sneaker
These Veja V-12 sneakers are not only stylish and comfy, but they’re lightweight, breathable and made from recycled water bottles so Dad can feel good about what he’s wearing while looking good, too. Bonus: They’re cool enough to wear at the playground and on those rare date night occasions.
$185 at Nordstrom
Mebak 3 Massage Gun
As a new dad running around after a little one it may be hard to find time to relax. When he does get some well-deserved time to himself, help him ease stress, tension and sore muscles with a deep tissue massage gun.
$100 at Amazon
Fjällräven High Coast Belt Bag 
Fjällräven High Coast Belt Bag
Whether he’s going on a playdate or taking the baby to a doctor's appointment, Dad can be stylish and hands-free with this convenient and fashionable belt bag.
$45 at Amazon $45 at REI
28Collective First Father's Day Picture Frame 
28Collective First Father's Day Picture Frame
Bring a happy tear to his eye on his first-ever Father’s Day with this sweet, engraved picture frame. It can be personalized with a photo, baby name and choice of colored faux-leather.
$30 at Etsy
Word Teasers Dad Jokes 
Word Teasers Dad Jokes
Help the new dad in your life brush up on his dad jokes. This box set comes with 300 cards that can be played competitively as a game or merely used to broaden his repertoire of comedic puns and funnies.
$15 at Uncommon Goods
Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool 
Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool
This will definitely come in handy when Dad’s putting together all of the baby stuff you need. With 15 tools in one, there’s nothing that he won’t be able to assemble. That’s what dads are for, right?
$30 at Target
Catbird Tomboy Ring 
Catbird Tomboy Ring
Looking for a sweet gift that Dad will treasure forever? This gorgeous stacking ring can be personalized with up to eight characters and is simple enough in design that he can wear it every day. It’s also available in silver, rose gold or 14-karat gold.
$68 at Catbird
‘Dad's Playbook’ by Tom Limbert 
‘Dad's Playbook’ by Tom Limbert
For any new dad, having a baby is an entirely new ball game and this ‘Playbook’ is full of inspirational quotes, lessons and insights to help him through.
$13 at Uncommon Goods
365Fury Personalized Custom Face First Father’s Day Mug 
365Fury Personalized Custom Face First Father’s Day Mug
You can personalize this travel tumbler with the cutest picture of his little one’s face that’s sure to put a smile on his every time he uses it. Plus, it’s rust-, shatter- and sweat-proof.
$27 at Amazon
Inkopious Dada T-Shirt 
Inkopious Dada T-Shirt
A ‘dada’ T-shirt is basically a right of passage for any new dad and this one is soft, comfy and available in an array of colors including gray, blue, pink and green.
From $27 at Amazon