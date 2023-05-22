Celebrating a new dad on Father’s Day is a big deal. It’s his first-ever official holiday where he’s regaled for his corny dad jokes, dedication to diaper changes, ability to (somewhat) easily put together all of the annoying baby stuff and, of course, for all of the little things he does in between.
To make his day even brighter, we’ve rounded up our favorite first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.
A personalized watercolor sketch of Dad and his little one is sure to melt his heart. Simply submit your favorite photo and the artist will send you a unique sketch for approval. You can even have a frame added to your order for an extra special touch to your gift.
Formulated with caffeine, menthol and vitamin E, this face wash helps to revitalize and cleanse tired skin, making it perfect for new dads who may be struggling through long nights with a new baby.
Whether he’s napping on the couch while baby naps or finally getting a solid few hours of sleep at night, these lightweight and breathable cotton poplin pajamas will ensure he’s comfy and cozy.
While breakfast may come second in a new dad’s morning routine, this breakfast sandwich maker will ensure that he can still enjoy a delicious meal in minutes.
Trust us, there’s only one thing cuter than seeing a baby wearing a pizza T-shirt; a dad and baby wearing matching pizza T-shirts.
This adorable baby book by talk show host Jimmy Fallon is sure to become a favorite read for baby and ‘dada’ to share.
Attach these cute and funny milestone labels to his favorite beer for when “emergencies” happen — like an extreme diaper blowout and a very long sleepless night.
A comfortable pair of joggers is a wardrobe staple for new dads who are running around after a little one. This pair from Zella is made of a lightweight, breathable and super soft polyester-spandex blend.
Whether he’s working from home, working out or listening to a podcast during his time off from the baby, these noise-canceling headphones will give him peace, quiet and unparalleled crisp audio.
Create a one-of-a-kind photo book for his first-ever Father’s Day with all of your favorite family photos. It’s a sentimental and thoughtful gift that he’s sure to cherish forever.
Comfort is key when looking after a new baby and these Ugg Scuff Slippers are lined with premium wool fleece for the ultimate soft and cozy fit.
Now Dad can always keep his favorite family photo with him wherever he goes with this unique leather photo keychain. Personalize it with his name, initials or a special saying and choose from a variety of gorgeous colors.
Never let his devices run out of battery thanks to this sleek charging pad from Courant.
This shower kit from Huron is complete with a warm and rich sandalwood-scented shampoo, conditioner and body wash that not only smells luxurious, but will leave his hair and skin feeling moisturized, silky and smooth.
Dad can ensure his cup of coffee or tea stays perfectly hot while tending to the new baby thanks to this temperature controlled smart mug from Ember. Not only can he keep his favorite beverage warm for up to 80 minutes, but he can even set it to an exact temperature with the Ember app.
These Veja V-12 sneakers are not only stylish and comfy, but they’re lightweight, breathable and made from recycled water bottles so Dad can feel good about what he’s wearing while looking good, too. Bonus: They’re cool enough to wear at the playground and on those rare date night occasions.
As a new dad running around after a little one it may be hard to find time to relax. When he does get some well-deserved time to himself, help him ease stress, tension and sore muscles with a deep tissue massage gun.
Whether he’s going on a playdate or taking the baby to a doctor's appointment, Dad can be stylish and hands-free with this convenient and fashionable belt bag.
Bring a happy tear to his eye on his first-ever Father’s Day with this sweet, engraved picture frame. It can be personalized with a photo, baby name and choice of colored faux-leather.
Help the new dad in your life brush up on his dad jokes. This box set comes with 300 cards that can be played competitively as a game or merely used to broaden his repertoire of comedic puns and funnies.
Looking for a sweet gift that Dad will treasure forever? This gorgeous stacking ring can be personalized with up to eight characters and is simple enough in design that he can wear it every day. It’s also available in silver, rose gold or 14-karat gold.
For any new dad, having a baby is an entirely new ball game and this ‘Playbook’ is full of inspirational quotes, lessons and insights to help him through.
You can personalize this travel tumbler with the cutest picture of his little one’s face that’s sure to put a smile on his every time he uses it. Plus, it’s rust-, shatter- and sweat-proof.
A ‘dada’ T-shirt is basically a right of passage for any new dad and this one is soft, comfy and available in an array of colors including gray, blue, pink and green.