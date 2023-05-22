Celebrating a new dad on Father’s Day is a big deal. It’s his first-ever official holiday where he’s regaled for his corny dad jokes, dedication to diaper changes, ability to (somewhat) easily put together all of the annoying baby stuff and, of course, for all of the little things he does in between.

To make his day even brighter, we’ve rounded up our favorite first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

Letterfest Daddy and Me Line Drawing Etsy A personalized watercolor sketch of Dad and his little one is sure to melt his heart. Simply submit your favorite photo and the artist will send you a unique sketch for approval. You can even have a frame added to your order for an extra special touch to your gift. From $88 at Etsy

Reader Favorite Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker While breakfast may come second in a new dad’s morning routine, this breakfast sandwich maker will ensure that he can still enjoy a delicious meal in minutes. $30 at Amazon

PaprikaPaperie First Time Dad Beer Labels Etsy Attach these cute and funny milestone labels to his favorite beer for when “emergencies” happen — like an extreme diaper blowout and a very long sleepless night. From $12 at Etsy

Zella Men's Live In Pocket Joggers Zella Men's Live In Pocket Joggers Nordstrom A comfortable pair of joggers is a wardrobe staple for new dads who are running around after a little one. This pair from Zella is made of a lightweight, breathable and super soft polyester-spandex blend. $65 at Nordstrom

Ugg Scuff Slippers Ugg Scuff Slippers Amazon Comfort is key when looking after a new baby and these Ugg Scuff Slippers are lined with premium wool fleece for the ultimate soft and cozy fit. $90 at UGG

Timeless Leather Shop Engraved Leather Photo Keychain Timeless Leather Shop Engraved Leather Photo Keychain Amazon Now Dad can always keep his favorite family photo with him wherever he goes with this unique leather photo keychain. Personalize it with his name, initials or a special saying and choose from a variety of gorgeous colors. From $16 at Etsy

Huron Shower Kit in Sandalwood Huron Shower Kit in Sandalwood Amazon This shower kit from Huron is complete with a warm and rich sandalwood-scented shampoo, conditioner and body wash that not only smells luxurious, but will leave his hair and skin feeling moisturized, silky and smooth. $45 at Huron

Veja V-12 Sneaker Veja V-12 Sneaker Amazon These Veja V-12 sneakers are not only stylish and comfy, but they’re lightweight, breathable and made from recycled water bottles so Dad can feel good about what he’s wearing while looking good, too. Bonus: They’re cool enough to wear at the playground and on those rare date night occasions. $185 at Nordstrom

Mebak 3 Massage Gun Amazon As a new dad running around after a little one it may be hard to find time to relax. When he does get some well-deserved time to himself, help him ease stress, tension and sore muscles with a deep tissue massage gun. $100 at Amazon

Word Teasers Dad Jokes Word Teasers Dad Jokes Amazon Help the new dad in your life brush up on his dad jokes. This box set comes with 300 cards that can be played competitively as a game or merely used to broaden his repertoire of comedic puns and funnies. $15 at Uncommon Goods

Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool Amazon This will definitely come in handy when Dad’s putting together all of the baby stuff you need. With 15 tools in one, there’s nothing that he won’t be able to assemble. That’s what dads are for, right? $30 at Target

Catbird Tomboy Ring Catbird Tomboy Ring Amazon Looking for a sweet gift that Dad will treasure forever? This gorgeous stacking ring can be personalized with up to eight characters and is simple enough in design that he can wear it every day. It’s also available in silver, rose gold or 14-karat gold. $68 at Catbird