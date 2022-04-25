Getting just the right gift for Mother’s Day can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get her, we also have first-hand experience with both giving and receiving Mother’s Day gifts.

And not to brag but … we are pretty great at giving gifts. Ahead you’ll find the best Mother’s Day gifts we’ve ever given and received. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

$209 at Bearaby

Bearaby Travel Napper Stephanie Griffin/CNN

My mom travels *a lot* and is also the type of person who likes to be comfy 24/7, so it only made sense to gift her the Travel Napper from Bearaby last Mother’s Day. The blanket, which is 10 pounds, comes with a small signature duffel bag to bring with her on the plane, and she claims it keeps her calm, cozy, and feeling like “she’s at home” no matter how far away she actually is. And even when she’s not traveling, it’s big enough for her to use as a blanket! She was gifted the Cloud White, but there are so many other pretty colors sure to suit your mom’s taste.

— Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$299 at Therabody

Theragun Prime Therabody

My mom is always looking for new ways to ease her back pain. She’s tried supportive pillows, those shiatsu massagers and recently even got a fancy, full-body massage chair. While it might not be as relaxing as the massage chair, I got her the Theragun Prime so she has a more portable massaging option, that way she can multitask and get some relief while watching late-night Japanese TV on the couch.

— Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$60 at Uncommon Goods

Blooming Heart Vase Uncommon Goods

My mom loves heart motifs, so I bought her a heart-shaped vase from Uncommon Goods for Mother’s Day years ago (this similar one is just as nice). To this day, it’s still the first one she breaks out anytime she has fresh flowers in the house. The gift that keeps on giving!

— Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$90 at Aurate

Aurate Infinity Heart Huggie Earrings Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I live for giving my mom extra-special jewelry on Mother’s Day, and last year I wanted to celebrate the fact that after 60+ years my mom finally got her ears pierced. For her first set of real earrings, I gave her these petite silver heart huggie hoops from Aurate. The quality is fantastic —shockingly so for earrings under $100 — and she’s been able to wear these while she’s sleeping without them poking the back of her head, which is a must for her.

— Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$285 at MZ Wallace

MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I was gifted this bag for my birthday a few years back and my mom loved it so much that I had to get her one for herself! It’s super durable, which she loves because admittedly, it gets a ton of use. She’s had it for several years now and it hasn’t ripped or become discolored (despite taking it everywhere with her), and also comes with limitless amounts of space. If your mom is constantly on the go like mine is, this is your sign to get your mom this tote this Mother’s Day!

— Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

From $18.90 at Etsy

GlamourJewelryHouse Gold Name Necklace Etsy

I got this customizable necklace for my mom in 2021 after Michelle Obama wore a similar “VOTE” one the previous year. Unlike the former First Lady’s though, mine was spelled out “MOM” and was only about $25 on Etsy. My mom loved it, and still wears it often!

— Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$148 at Lululemon

Lululemon Blissfeel Hayley Saltzman/CNN

These new Lululemon sneakers just came out, but I already gift my mom a pair for Mother’s Day because 1. I’m the best daughter ever and 2. Once I tried on my own pair, I knew she’d fall in love with them as well. I pretty much haven’t taken these off of my feet since I first got them, and I bought my mom a pair the day I got mine. I went for brighter colors but she loves the black pair—they’re incredibly comfortable and she says she’s also been wearing them every day. While they’re billed as running shoes, I’ve been wearing mine all around to run errands (as has my mom) so you don’t have to be a runner to appreciate these.

— Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$90 at Pandora

Pandora Engravable Bar Link Bracelet Sophie Shaw/CNN

While Pandora’s charm bracelets have long made moms happy, I loved that I could get custom engraving in my own handwriting done on this sleek and simple bar bracelet. I had my mom’s name engraved on the front, and a personal note added to the inside for an extra touch.

— Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$125 at Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Paily Heels Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I recently received these super cute, black-and-white striped heels from Dolce Vita and I knew I had to get my mom a pair as her Mother’s Day gift this year. The 3.2-inch block heels make them extremely easy to walk in and the braided straps are snug but still comfortable, and never leave any imprint. These are without a shadow of a doubt THE perfect summer heels that can be dressed up or down, and I know she’ll be as obsessed with them as I am!

— Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$83 $66.40 at Etsy

ZehrDesignCo Personalized Recipe Plate Rachel Lubitz/CNN

What’s Mother’s Day without a gift that will make Mom cry? This gift really did. My family’s oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe, passed down from my mom’s grandma, is the stuff of legend. And to celebrate it in all its glory, I got her this plate personalized with the recipe, which is written in my mom’s own handwriting. She makes these cookies a lot, so it’s also been handy to have sitting on her kitchen counter on the stand that comes with it too.

— Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$35 at Sephora

Dior Addict Lip Glow Sophie Shaw/CNN

Dior’s lip products are my mom’s favorites, and I’m always happy to add to her collection. The Dior Addict Lip Glow adds sheer color that looks like a tinted balm on its own or feels like a hydrating base when worn under lipstick or gloss. It comes in 12 shades, so there’s an option for all the moms.

— Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$95 at UnHide

UnHide Shleepy Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Thank goodness for a lot of siblings, because that means we can pool our money together to get our mom a whole bunch of gifts for Mother’s Day this year! One of the things that she’ll be receiving is this super soft blanket robe from UnHide — because if you know my mom, she loves to be cozy and warm whether she’s on the go or simply curled up on the couch. Also, it comes with pockets AND a hood! Every mom out there needs this!

— Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$99 at Amazon

Apple Airtags, 4-Pack Hayley Saltzman/CNN

My mother-in-law is always trying to find her keys, wallet, sunglasses, etc. so we knew these would be the perfect gift for her! It took her several months to actually set them up, but once we set them up for her, they became one of her favorite gifts! Would highly recommend gifting this to the mom who seems to lose everything—just make sure you set it up and show her how to use it if she’s not super techie.

— Hayley Saltzman, head of social

From $110 at Amazon

Nike Blazer Mid 77 Tobey Grumet/CNN

Sometimes even a mom needs a stylish pair of kicks. So it was with great joy that I received these rad Nike Blazer Mids with a snakeskin swoosh, especially since the last thing I want to do is put my heels back on. The mid height makes it easier to get these sneakers on and off, and I can wear them with everything from sweats to jeans to dresses. Plus, my teens think I’m cool. And really, isn’t that what it’s all about in the end?

— Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

$55.99 at Etsy

ElegantSwan Morse Code Mother and Daughter Necklace Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Sometimes a simple “Mom” necklace can feel a little cheesy. So a few years back I got my mom this subtler take on the traditional “Mom” necklace, with one that reads “Mother” but in Morse code. And even better, it came as a set of two, so I got the one that reads “Daughter.” We’ve worn them together on occasion and it just feels so sweet.

— Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$429.99 at Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Hayley Saltzman/CNN

My mom would simply NEVER buy herself anything this expensive, but she blow dries her hair every single day. After trying to convince her to buy the Dyson Supersonic for herself for years, my sister and I went in on it with my dad and got her the best Mother’s Day gift ever. Now that she has the Supersonic, she tells me pretty much every single day how much she loves it. This is a great option for the mom who would never splurge on herself, and it’s also a great one if you want to go in on a luxurious gift with a few siblings.

— Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$26.90 at Anthropologie

Bonne Maman Ten Ways to Say I Love You Gift Box Rachel Lubitz/CNN

My mom loves any kind of jam and honey, and so this set from Bonne Maman was a no-brainer to gift her for Mother’s Day this year. She’s loved spreading them on baguettes and toast. And yeah, I did get it a little early, but I was afraid it was going to sell out!

— Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor