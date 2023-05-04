Not to get too personal, but after two pregnancies, I have recently decided that I now look better in clothes than out of them. Which is why I started using Sol de Janeiro’s smoothing cellulite buster to offset my anxiety. This Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is made of the most luscious smelling ingredients, with caffeine as a main part of its secret smoothing powers. I lather it on after a shower, and use it on my thighs as well as my derriere. It’s no miracle, but there is a noticeable difference after I use it, which no matter how small (pun intended), is good enough for me. Plus, I smell like a day at the beach, which is never a bad thing. — Tobey Grumet Segal, reviews editor