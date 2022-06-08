Getting just the right Father’s Day gifts can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get him, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving Father’s Day gifts.

And not to brag, but we are pretty great at giving gifts. Ahead you’ll find the best Father’s Day gifts we’ve ever given and received. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts and Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $159 $118 at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Winston Thompson/CNN For years I’ve watched my dad work hard to pursue his dreams and become the best in his career. As a result, he gave my siblings and me the best life possible. The least I could do is upgrade his tech gear and make sure he knows that he’s loved! The standard AirPods are one of the gifts I got him, and he uses them at work, at home or on the go. This tried-and-true product was rated the gold standard last summer and I highly recommend gifting your dad with a product that’s the best. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Look Optic Sullivan Readers $68 at Look Optic Look Optic Sullivan Readers Danny Griffin/CNN My dad, like many other dads probably, started using readers for literally everything a handful of years ago and so for Father’s Day last year, I decided it was finally time to upgrade his cheap CVS glasses and gift him these more stylish frames from Look Optic. Now, I never see him without them on his face and he swears they haven’t stretched and are just as comfortable and effective as the day he got them! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Baseball Stadium Blueprints $185 at Uncommon Goods Baseball Stadium Blueprints Uncommon Goods My dad is a big baseball fan and has a decent collection of Mariner’s memorabilia. While he can only have so many baseball hats and jerseys, I thought a framed blueprint of the stadium would be a unique addition to his collection. I got it for him several years ago, when it was still called Safeco Field and not T-Mobile Park, and that makes it all the better today as it reminds both of us of the ball park he took me to while growing up. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Ess-a-Bagel Baker's Dozen $64.95 at Goldbelly Ess-a-Bagel Baker's Dozen Goldbelly My dad lives on the West Coast, but he's originally from New York City and is often nostalgic for all the delicious foods — namely bagels — he ate when he lived there. So when I sent him a baker's dozen from his favorite NYC bagel spot via Goldbelly, he was more excited than I've ever seen him about a gift. Not only did everything arrive super fresh, according to him, but I think he really enjoyed the novelty of being surprised with one of his favorite foods from thousands of miles away. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Made In Nonstick Saute Pan $149 at Made In Made In Nonstick Saute Pan Stephanie Griffin/CNN I bought this pan for myself a couple of years ago and it was so good that I decided to gift one to my dad for Father’s Day. He loves to cook, and admittedly isn’t the type of guy to splurge on something like this, so he really appreciated it. He now makes all of his meals using this pan and especially loves that it’s nonstick because the cleanup is so seamless. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Theragun Mini $199 at Therabody Theragun Mini Therabody My sister and I gave this to my dad a few years ago, and he still uses it consistently! He plays tennis and stays pretty active, yet refuses to get a massage, so this little device is the next best thing. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Whiskey Peaks International Mountains, Set of 4 $65 $52 at Huckberry Whiskey Peaks International Mountains, Set of 4 Huckberry I hate the idea of gifting whiskey glasses for Father’s Day, but if you’re out of ideas and you’re tempted to lean into the cliché at least opt for some cool glasses like these from Huckberry. The bottom of each glass has a raised topographic impression of a mountain from around the world. This set includes Mt. Everest, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji and the Matterhorn. Other peaks are also available at Huckberry here. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Saxx Boxer Briefs From $28 at Saxx Saxx Boxer Briefs Tobey Grumet/CNN The best Father's Day gift I ever got my husband was his first pair of Saxx underwear. I have never — over the course of our 17 year marriage — heard him happier with a gift than these boxer briefs, which come with a super comfy "BallPark Pouch" (which is probably exactly what you're thinking). As a life-changing gift for the dad in your life, it doesn't get more comfortable than this. Just expect that he's going to be addicted — but at least you know what to get him for his next birthday. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Kindle $89.99 at Amazon Kindle Stephanie Griffin/CNN For as long as I can remember, my dad has been obsessed with books and is always reading something. I mean, his nightstand collection is over-the-top. So, for Father’s Day this year, I thought it’d only be fitting to gift him a Kindle so he can lighten up his nightstand and finally store all of his current reads in one place! He’s usually pretty picky, but I know he’ll love — and actually use — this gift. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

'The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present' by Paul McCartney & Paul Muldoon From $55.91 at Amazon 'The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present' by Paul McCartney & Paul Muldoon Amazon My dad is a musician who has gotten really into song writing in recent years, so he loves anything related to music and lyrics. He specifically requested this book for his birthday (which was in April), but it’d make a great Father’s Day gift for any musician dad. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social