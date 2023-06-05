Getting just the right Father’s Day gifts can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get him, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving Father’s Day gifts.

And not to brag, but we are pretty great at giving gifts. Ahead you’ll find the best Father’s Day gifts we’ve ever given and received.

Eastern Standard Provisions Super So Much Joy Gift Box Eastern Standard Provisions One of the most surprisingly great gifts I gave this year was Eastern Standard's soft pretzel gift box; it was a huge hit at a reasonable price point. The best part about it was the process of deciding which flavored salts to use in what combination, which made for an unexpectedly fun bonding activity. If you and your dad like to kick back in front of a game or a movie, this gift pack is the perfect present for both of you to enjoy. — Jolie Kerr, contributing writer $35 at Eastern Standard Provisions

Harry's Father’s Day Gift Set Harry's As kid I was always fascinated by watching my dad shave his face. I can still hear him splashing his razor around in the sink basin as I stood on my tippy toes to watch. It was always a fun bonding experience that I’ll never forget even if he might not realize how special those moments were for me. Since he’s never one to buy himself gifts, I thought the Father’s Day gift set from Harry’s would be perfect. It comes with all his shaving essentials along with free engraving and gift box for an added special touch. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $30 at Harry's

Solo Stove Bonfire and Stand 2.0 Marissa Miller/CNN Having written about the best Father’s Day gifts so in-depth, I felt as though I had my pulse on all things dad-approved, so I was not surprised by my dad’s thrilled reaction when I got him the internet-famous Solo Stove. He’s a bit of a pyromaniac in that he’ll leap at any opportunity to throw some shrimps on the barbie, so this changes up his summer routine a little bit with far less smoke and lingering odors. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor $470 $270 at Solo Stove

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Wonderboom My dad has been using the world’s oldest stereo system when he’s working outside and I think this is the year I upgrade him to the 21st century with the Wonderboom 3 speaker. It’s easy to use, so any technically-challenged dad will be able to listen to their favorite songs — plus the volume buttons are huge so he can’t miss ‘em. It’s also dustproof and waterproof so he can bring it along for any activity. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $100 at Ultimate Ears

Bro Basket The Mighty Mule Rachel Lubitz/CNN This Moscow mule gift basket comes completely overflowing with all the essentials: two copper mugs, ginger beer, rum, vodka and whiskey. It also comes with a lovely selection of flavored popcorn that you'll need if you're imbibing. If you're looking for a more affordable option, we love the Ultimate Whiskey Sampler too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $274 at Bro Basket

Koo Eyewear Cosmo Sunglasses Danny Griffin/CNN My dad notoriously loses his sunglasses — is it a dad thing?! Anyways, just in time for Father’s Day, I gifted him with a shiny new pair from Koo Eyewear. I got him the Black Matte Cosmo sunglasses and he’s already loving how sleek they look and how durable and protective they feel. They come in seven different colorways, so there’s a style for every father figure in your life! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $130 at Koo

Call Her Daddy Father Crewneck Marissa Miller/CNN I was buying merch from my favorite podcast Call Her Daddy anyways, so I made sure to seize the moment to gift my dad something perfect for Father’s Day. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it gets the point across. He looks so cute wearing it I could cry. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor $72 at Call Her Daddy

Jackfir The Facekit Jackfir I’ve been begging my dad for years now to start taking better care of his skin instead of using his cheap 3-in-1 products from head-to-toe. I’m hoping to help him create a new habit by gifting him the Jackfir Facekit. It has everything Dad needs to complete his entire skincare routine — or start one for the first time ever if your dad is anything like mine. The products are straightforward, smell great, and work for all skin types. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $120 at Jackfir

Villa Cement Square Fire Pit Villa Sure, an over-$500 fire pit is a splurge, but it’s something he’ll have forever and more than ideal for the rest of the family. I particularly picked this 35-inch fire pit because I mean, just look at it, but also because it’s smoke-free, so the cleaning is super low maintenance, and it’s battery-powered, meaning, starting a fire as a newbie has never been easier. It also comes with a protective cover designed to encase your fire pit when it’s not in use so we’ll never have to worry about shielding it from inclement weather or debris in the off-season. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $600 at Villa

Grovemade Leather Coaster Set Grovemade I don’t know whose dad needs to hear this, but it’s time to throw out your stash of mismatched coasters that you stole from bars and replace them with something a little more elegant. This leather coaster set from Grovemade is simple but makes a statement and is perfectly giftable. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $35 at Grovemade

Troubadour Orbis 1-Pocket Backpack Danny Griffin/CNN As someone who is never not traveling for work, my dad was in need of a serious backpack upgrade. His was shredded and worn, so for Father’s Day this year, that’s just what I did. I got him this super sleek backpack from Troubadour’s Orbis Circular Collection and it’s constructed from 100% recyclable, ultra-durable polyester. Best of all, it has a large separate back compartment for all of his work essentials and comes with a trolley sleeve that can go over any luggage handle. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $295 at Troubador

SportsBall Subscription Box SportsBall The only thing my dad loves more than his kids is baseball. Truthfully, he probably loves baseball more than us, but we don’t blame him. While I’m still waiting to strike it rich for season tickets to his favorite team, I’m always on the lookout for exciting new baseball-related gifts. I recently stumbled across the new subscription site SportsBall and they send out surprise minor league fan apparel and gear every three months. It’s super affordable and a fun way to learn about new teams — something my dad loves to do. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor From $32 per month at SportsBall

Duer The Only Tee Danny Griffin/CNN There’s nothing more classic (or safe) than gifting the father figure in your life a T-shirt for Father’s Day. Case in point: I got my dad several tee’s — navy and white — for the holiday and he never takes them off — I mean, why would he? It’s an easy-to-style, casual t-shirt that’s constructed from a super soft, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric that has yet to pill, even after a handful of wash and dry cycles. Priced at just under-$50 and 11 colorways to choose from, consider this gift a no-brainer. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $49 at Duer

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Winston Thompson/CNN For years I’ve watched my dad work hard to pursue his dreams and become the best in his career. As a result, he gave my siblings and me the best life possible. The least I could do is upgrade his tech gear and make sure he knows that he’s loved! The standard AirPods are one of the gifts I got him, and he uses them at work, at home or on the go. This tried-and-true product was rated the gold standard last summer and I highly recommend gifting your dad with a product that’s the best. — Sarai Thompson, former social coordinator $130 $99 at Amazon

Look Optic Sullivan Readers Look Optic Sullivan Readers Danny Griffin/CNN My dad, like many other dads probably, started using readers for literally everything a handful of years ago and so for Father’s Day last year, I decided it was finally time to upgrade his cheap CVS glasses and gift him these more stylish frames from Look Optic. Now, I never see him without them on his face and he swears they haven’t stretched and are just as comfortable and effective as the day he got them! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $78 at Look Optic

Baseball Stadium Blueprints Baseball Stadium Blueprints Uncommon Goods My dad is a big baseball fan and has a decent collection of Mariner’s memorabilia. While he can only have so many baseball hats and jerseys, I thought a framed blueprint of the stadium would be a unique addition to his collection. I got it for him several years ago, when it was still called Safeco Field and not T-Mobile Park, and that makes it all the better today as it reminds both of us of the ball park he took me to while growing up. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor From $85 at Uncommon Goods

Ess-a-Bagel Baker's Dozen Ess-a-Bagel Baker's Dozen Goldbelly My dad lives on the West Coast, but he's originally from New York City and is often nostalgic for all the delicious foods — namely bagels — he ate when he lived there. So when I sent him a baker's dozen from his favorite NYC bagel spot via Goldbelly, he was more excited than I've ever seen him about a gift. Not only did everything arrive super fresh, according to him, but I think he really enjoyed the novelty of being surprised with one of his favorite foods from thousands of miles away. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $65 at Goldbelly

Made In Nonstick Saute Pan Made In Nonstick Saute Pan Stephanie Griffin/CNN I bought this pan for myself a couple of years ago and it was so good that I decided to gift one to my dad for Father’s Day. He loves to cook, and admittedly isn’t the type of guy to splurge on something like this, so he really appreciated it. He now makes all of his meals using this pan and especially loves that it’s nonstick because the cleanup is so seamless. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $169 $144 at Made In

Theragun Mini Theragun Mini Therabody My sister and I gave this to my dad a few years ago, and he still uses it consistently! He plays tennis and stays pretty active, yet refuses to get a massage, so this little device is the next best thing. — Hayley Saltzman, former head of social $199 $179 at Therabody

Whiskey Peaks International Mountains, Set of 4 Whiskey Peaks International Mountains, Set of 4 Huckberry I hate the idea of gifting whiskey glasses for Father’s Day, but if you’re out of ideas and you’re tempted to lean into the cliché at least opt for some cool glasses like these from Huckberry. The bottom of each glass has a raised topographic impression of a mountain from around the world. This set includes Mt. Everest, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji and the Matterhorn. — Kai Burkhardt, outdoors and sustainability editor $60 at Huckberry

Saxx Boxer Briefs Saxx Boxer Briefs Tobey Grumet/CNN The best Father's Day gift I ever got my husband was his first pair of Saxx underwear. I have never — over the course of our 17 year marriage — heard him happier with a gift than these boxer briefs, which come with a super comfy "BallPark Pouch" (which is probably exactly what you're thinking). As a life-changing gift for the dad in your life, it doesn't get more comfortable than this. Just expect that he's going to be addicted — but at least you know what to get him for his next birthday. — Tobey Grumet, testing editor From $34 at Saxx