For the Love of CrocsMy fiancé loves Crocs! I hate them; yes, I said HATE! He loves them because, as a teacher, he can teach comfortably on his feet all day, and because his students think he's really cool for wearing them. I won't allow the Crocs in our home but I will encourage his comfort and happiness at work, which is why I am going to buy him bright red Crocs for Valentine's Day, and be sure to include some of the Valentine's Day charms his students think are so great. As long as those Crocs don't wind up in our house at the end of the school day we'll be a happily engaged couple this Valentine's Day season. — Katelyn Gendron, senior SEO manager