No matter how chill you may consider yourself to be, finding a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other that’s thoughtful (or at least useful) and that isn’t too cheesy can be just a tad stressful, at best. Take some inspiration from our editors’ favorite Valentine’s Day gifts of all time — ones they’ve both given or received from a romantic partner or family member, or even gifted to themselves (what better excuse to indulge in some self-care than a holiday dedicated to love?).
I’m a loyal customer to UrbanStems and whether I’m receiving or giving one, their bouquets never disappoint. I was so excited when I found out the brand teamed up with "Bridgerton" to release a collection inspired by everyone’s favorite show. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
My partner and I are both dipping our toes into film photography, so this cute keychain is a nod to our hobby. We actually decided we’d make one for each other, so we both get to pick our favorite photos. And luckily, no film skills are needed to create one — you can customize it directly through Amazon and use any images, even ones taken on your phone. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
Whenever I see my partner wearing these Mejuri earrings — which is quite often — I feel like I did a good job gifting. This pair is delicate, versatile enough to pair with basically any outfit and, best of all, under $60. Definitely a Valentine's win in my book. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
If you’re looking for a gift that will last long after Valentine’s Day, I’d recommend the game Where Should We Begin: A Game of Stories. Created by bestselling author and couples’ therapist Esther Perel, the game features questions — both fun and serious — to learn more about your SO. My partner and I have such a blast playing and are constantly finding out new things about each other. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
A lot of heart-themed gifts feel cheesy and cliché, but this T-shirt is an exception. The Comme des Garçons heart motif is loved by many fashion aficionados and has been spotted on celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Diane Kruger, Alexa Chung and plenty more. I wear mine all the time because it’s truly a great basic tee (just beware the sizing runs small — I recommend going up a size, or even two if you prefer a roomier fit). Plus, it acts as a little reminder of V-day without being obvious. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
Valentine’s Day may be for lovers, but in Brooklyn, winter is in full force. Which is why this Arc’teryx Patera Parka is the best V-Day gift a NYC gal can get. Not only is it long enough to cover all my essentials (read: ass) but this sleek coat is bathed in goose down and covered in Gore Tex, so I can stay warm and bone dry on my long city walks and upstate weekend jaunts. But best of all? I get to show off my fashion forward Arc’teryx gear, and get props from all my teen son’s friends as the coolest mom of them all. Now that’s love. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor
I’ve tried a few body oils and this one is my favorite. It glides on so easily, is not sticky at all, and smells amazing. I use it after a shower and it keeps my skin from feeling dry in the winter. Plus, the smell lasts all day! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
It’s no secret that candles are my favorite things in the world and bring me so much joy. After a coworker gushed about Otherland candles, I took the plunge and ordered an early Valentine’s Day gift for myself. The brand’s Boudoir Rouge scent (my new favorite) makes a perfect Valentine’s Gift because of its gorgeous color and the scent — Vintage Lipstick, Amarena Cherry and Glace Violet — goes perfectly with the romantic holiday. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
For the Love of CrocsMy fiancé loves Crocs! I hate them; yes, I said HATE! He loves them because, as a teacher, he can teach comfortably on his feet all day, and because his students think he's really cool for wearing them. I won't allow the Crocs in our home but I will encourage his comfort and happiness at work, which is why I am going to buy him bright red Crocs for Valentine's Day, and be sure to include some of the Valentine's Day charms his students think are so great. As long as those Crocs don't wind up in our house at the end of the school day we'll be a happily engaged couple this Valentine's Day season. — Katelyn Gendron, senior SEO manager
One of the best things about Valentine’s Day is flowers. Bliss and Mischief’s organic cotton Baby Rose duvet cover is equally as sweet and romantic as real roses but will last for years to come. I’m not-so-subtly leaving hints for my partner about grabbing this for me from The Six Bells this Valentine’s Day. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
When your teen son asks you for cologne for Valentine’s Day, how do you choose? Very carefully. Yes, I stole away and did a smelling session from all the big names, but in the end, this Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue men’s cologne was the perfect combination of designer name brand, light fragrance and mid-range price. And a nice way to introduce him to a scent that does not include locker room, socks or his dirty laundry. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor
I love this hair mask because it can be used it multiple different ways. I usually apply it on damp hair after a shower, but it can also be applied to dry hair and used as an overnight mask. I really want to try the Gisou hair oil next! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
I love spoiling my closest friends for Valentine’s Day. This year, I’m going to beauty route and gifting them Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s Visionary Eyeshadow Sticks. These are a staple in my beauty routine because they’re safe for contact-wearers and the color payoff is amazing. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
My partner and I are obsessed with our dog, so sometimes we'll skip presents for each other and buy gifts for her instead. This patterned sweater is one of our favorites and the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
I’m a huge fan of everything Snif releases. If you want to go the more traditional route and surprise your Valentine with perfume, these products are for you. The brand just released new mini versions of their incredible scents and they make the perfect gift — I grabbed my favorite scent to gift myself this Valentine’s Day. The best part is, if you’re unsure which scent to buy, the brand also offers a trio of bestsellers. If you want to just grab one, you can always take advantage of Snif’s “try at home” feature so your loved one can test the scent before you buy. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
We got this adorable heart succulent for my mom, but it’d make such a great Valentine’s Day gift for anyone! The heart shape is so cute, and it’s much cooler than the standard red roses — plus, it lasts longer than flowers (or chocolate, in my house)! —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media
If you want a gift that wows, Venus et Fleur eternity roses will leave your special someone absolutely speechless. These roses are so bright and fragrant and will last a year or more and are a great luxury option for spoiling your sweetheart. I love the brand’s Fleur Tic Tac Toe Set because you not only get eternity flowers but also a fun game you can play whenever. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
My boyfriend’s birthday is a few days after Valentine’s Day, and three years ago I wanted to gift him something extra thoughtful and personalized in addition to a physical gift, so I decided to go the DIY route. I bought a 200-page photo album from Amazon and printed out a BUNCH of photos of the two of us and wrote cute little notes throughout! He still refers to it as the “best gift I’ve ever given him,” and he keeps it on his desk to this day! —Stephanie Griffin, social lead
If your partner loves all things cute, this dumpling-shaped light is the perfect little Valentine’s Day gift. Pair it with flowers or a box of chocolates to have the most adorable Valentine’s ever. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator
Look, I know this one leans a little toward the cheesy side, but sue me: I’m a sentimental type of person. This journal is intended to spur discussions with your partner, of things both frivolous and more profound, as it presents a prompt for every day of the year that each of you fill out with a quick response — from questions like “What feels vitally important right now?” to “If you didn’t have any responsibilities for the day, what would you do?” It’s also a fun way, I’d imagine, for long-distance couples to stay connected. —Emmy Favilla, former deputy editor
Last year, I had my eyes set on the Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring that I had been seeing ALL over Instagram, naturally. And after dropping (not so subtle) hints to him a few weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, he gifted me just that! The ring has become a staple in my jewelry collection and is a great, affordable option for anyone who loves “gold” rings! —Stephanie Griffin, social lead
I’m a strong believer in gifting myself for any reason no matter the season! So a perfect gift to myself or any plant and flower lovers this Valentine’s Day would be a flower subscription from Bouqs (or a plant subscription from Grounded) because the perfect act of love for me is to have my apartment look and smell like a garden all year round. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor
A handmade scrapbook is always a heartwarming gift so you and your partner can reminisce on all the memories you made together. My partner got me one a few years ago filled with cute pictures and love letters, and I may or may not have shed a tear or 20. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator
I have probably asked for Catbird jewelry for the past five birthdays, Valentine’s Days, holidays and anniversaries, but it’s just that good. My husband got me this threadbare ring a few Valentine’s Days ago, and I wear it every single day. It’s super delicate and simple — perfect for everyday wear — and it’s so simple that you’ll never get sick of it. —Hayley Saltzman, former head of social media
One of my favorite gifts I’ve received is this name necklace from Etsy. I love my middle name and had been wanting something to carry with me to honor it in a way. Name plate necklaces are also super in, so this was a great and thoughtful surprise! —Kiana Murden, former associate lifestyle editor
If you’re looking for a practical Valentine’s Day gift your partner will love, you can’t go wrong with these Brooklyn-made leather Greats sneakers. According to its website, Greats shoes are “made by top-rated factories that meet the highest standards of labor and environmental practices,” so it’s also a gift you can really feel good about giving. I asked my husband to share the BEST Valentine’s Day gift I’ve ever given him, and even though we’ve been together for 15 Valentine’s Days and 15 gifts, he quickly chose these sneakers as his favorite of all the gifts. They’re stylish and classic enough to fit a range of personal tastes and styles, and they’re also super comfortable. I have them in one color, and my husband liked the white ones I gave him for Valentine’s Day so much that he bought them in black to wear at our wedding! —Hayley Saltzman, former head of social media