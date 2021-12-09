If you’re concerned about all the waste the holiday season brings, whether it’s the carbon emissions of shipping, plastic packaging of gifts or unwanted gifts thrown in the trash, you’re not alone. This year, you can easily cut down on holiday waste by changing the way you gift.

By using leftover boxes, paper bags, unbleached twine and recyclable tape, you can cut down on wrapping paper that would end up in a landfill. Or, if you don’t have spare wrapping materials, try putting your gift in a tote bag and voíla, two gifts in one.

In terms of what you’re gifting, the general rule to live a more sustainable life is to simply buy less. However, there are a handful of gift ideas that can go a long way to help you reduce your waste, like reusable bags, Swedish dishcloths and more. From eco-friendly fashion to simple household swaps, we’re listing out some of our favorite eco-friendly gifts that are actually sustainable.

Eco-friendly home gifts

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats Amazon One of our all-time favorite sustainable products, these nifty silicone mats can replace the aluminum foil and parchment paper in your life. They're infinitely reusable, inherently nonstick and can be used for in all sorts of bakes and recipes. $16 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Stasher Sandwich 3-Pack Amazon You can stop using single-use plastic bags with this nifty three-pack of Stasher’s silicone, reusable bags. These bags are a kitchen miracle and can be microwaved, frozen, boiled, put in the dishwasher and even used in the oven. We tried them out ourselves and won’t ever go back to normal Ziploc bags. $37 $26 at Stasher

Editor Favorite Bee’s Wrap Assorted 3-Pack Bee's Wrap Once you realize how much single-use plastic is in your kitchen, you’re going to want to find as many alternatives as possible. Bee’s Wrap, a replacement to plastic wrap, is made from organic cotton and beeswax and can handle all your storage needs. Read our full review here. $19 $18 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Redecker Tampico Fiber Dish Brush Amazon Traditional sponges shed microplastics into the water as you do your dishes and they get mildewy and gross lying on the counter. Switch to this eco-friendly dish brush, which has replaceable, compostable heads with bristles made from tampico fiber. $15 at Amazon

Good Time Hair + Body Bundle Good Time Step up your shower game with Good Time's low-waste shampoo, conditioner and body soaps. The soaps are 100% plastic free, 100% cruelty free and have 100% carbon neutral shipping so you can feel better about your purchase. Not to mention 50% of profits are donated to charities working on clean water initiatives. $48 at Good Time

Package Free Reusable Bamboo Cutlery Set Package Free Whether you’re eating lunch at the office or getting fast food on the go, it’s always a good idea to have reusable cutlery on hand so you don’t have to use disposable plastic ones. This set even comes with a clip so you can keep it on your backpack or keys for easy access. $15 $10 at Package Free

Editor Favorite Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Container Package Free Another option for storing leftovers or even bringing to the office as a lunchbox, this stainless steel container is airtight and leak-proof, so you can even throw a tin of soup into your bag without a worry. It’s available in seven different sizes ranging from 8 centimeters to 26 centimeters. $18 at Package Free

Eco-friendly fashion gifts

Seashell Shrooms and Blooms iPhone Case Pela Your tech can be sustainable too with Pela’s various compostable cases. Made from a proprietary material that includes bioplastic elastomer and flax straw, these cases will protect your phone while still being stylish and sustainable. Plus, Pela has plenty of case options for both iPhone and Android phones. $15 at Amazon

Everlane The Curvy Cheeky Jean Everlane Everlane puts a lot of pride in producing what they call “Clean Denim,” which is made with organic cotton and produced at some of the world’s cleanest factories. We love the look of these classic Cheeky Jeans, which are available in three different hues and tons of sizes. $98 $74 at Everlane

Patagonia Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket Patagonia Patagonia has roots in activism and environmentalism and those core values are evident in everything the brand produces. This stylish fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair Trade Certified sewn. $149 at Patagonia

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket Cotopaxi This iconic puffy from Cotopaxi features 800-fill down and a DWR finish to keep you warm and dry on those winter days. $275 at Cotopaxi

Rothy’s The Point Rothy's Rothy’s has been making shoes and other accessories out of plastic bottles for years now, but its signature shoe never goes out of style. Check out this pointed flat, which has tons of color and size options. $149 at Rothy's

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag 40L Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Patagonia The traveler in your life will love this ultra-durable duffel from Patagonia. Made with 100% recycled body fabric, it comes in an abundance of colors and sizes up to 100 liters so you can take it on any adventure. $159 at Patagonia

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew Everlane This fleece hoodie from Everlane is made with 100% recycled polyester and is the coziest winter layer you could ask for. $78 $59 at Everlane

Pela Bonito Sunglasses Pela These sunglasses are made with 33% less carbon dioxide, 34% less water and 82% less waste than traditional sunglasses. Plus, once you’ve gotten your use out of them, you can send them back to Pela to be upcycled in the brand’s Pela 360 program. $65 $39 at Pela

Thousand Fell ​​Women’s Lace-Up Thousand Fell Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like white sneakers. But this pair from Thousand Fell are much more sustainable than your normal kicks. Featuring a recycled upper, recycled rubber insole, recycled laces and other planet-friendly materials, when these shoes are at the end of their life, you can send them back to Thousand Fell through its Recycle Now initiative, which gives you a $20 credit for each pair of sneakers you recycle. $145 at Thousand Fell