Classic, elegant Capricorns are known for their ambition, competitiveness and goal-oriented outlook on life. Syd Robinson, an astrologer and author of “Who Do the Stars Say You Are?” says, “People born under the sign of Capricorn are some of the most hardworking, success-driven folks out there. They’re ambitious, goal-oriented and take pride in their competence — and they just don’t get it when other people can’t do things as efficiently as them!”

With birthdays from Dec. 21 through Jan. 20, Capricorns are status-conscious, athletic and entrepreneurial. They’ll appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some perfect gift ideas for the Capricorn in your life.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Sephora Beloved for its luxe apothecary-inspired bottles and creative scents, Maison Margiela's By the Fireplace is a wintertime favorite, making it a perfect Capricorn birthday present. The scent is warm and spicy, combining orange flowers with clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla, evoking the coziness and comfort of sitting in front of a fireplace as the show falls outside. From $32 at Sephora

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag Jacob Krol Lost luggage and other personal items are a thing of the past! The Apple AirTag is the perfect gift for the on-the-go Capricorn, who will love its simplicity and functionality. Read our review of it here. $29 at Amazon

Naked Cashmere Travel Set Naked Cashmere Looking for a luxurious travel gift? This four-piece set is everything you need to forget you’re on the road. It includes a silk travel pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere throw and deluxe cashmere socks. You can even have it monogrammed! $525 $262 at Naked Cashmere

Wit's End Board Game Amazon Robinson suggests giving the Capricorn in your life "a fun, competitive trivia game so they can show off their knowledge and creativity at get-togethers." Wit's End gets high marks for being even more challenging than Trivial Pursuit! $45 $40 at Amazon

Planted Game Target Capricorn is an Earth sign, and we love Planted, a board game in which players compete to grow the best collection of houseplants, for the competitive Capricorn with a green thumb. $30 at Target

Liberty Margaret Annie Print Square Measuring Tape Liberty A small tape measure is one of those items that is absurdly handy, and a pretty one, like this Liberty print, is a great small gift idea. Toss it in a bag or a junk drawer and marvel at how many times you reach for it! $17 at Liberty London

Ray-Ban Standard Icons Mirrored Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Nordstrom Capricorns will appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Robinson suggests a designer gift, "like a nice bag or sunglasses, so they can radiate opulence wherever they go." $213 at Nordstrom

Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep Clevr A milk frother is a simple tool that elevates a cup of morning coffee to a work of art. We love Clevr's frother for being super easy to clean, store and charge. $18 at Clevr

Boredwalk Grievance Journal Etsy "Often perceived as stoic and maybe even standoffish," Robinson says, "some would be surprised that a lot of Capricorns are actually pretty hilarious and brilliantly dry-witted." The task-oriented Capricorn is more likely to use a journal for their extensive to-do lists than for writing about their feelings, but regardless of how the sea goat chooses to use a notebook, the Capricorn in your life will love this hilariously dark Grievance Journal. $28 at Etsy

Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Leggings Terez Active, competitive Capricorns will love a new workout set to ring in their new year. Skip overly flashy styles for something sleek and understated, like Terez's black-on-black foil star leggings. $124 at Terez

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour Nordstrom Christian Louboutin nail varnish is dramatic and glamorous, and at $50, it' a great gift that feels like a splurge (it is) without breaking the bank. You can't go wrong with any color, but for Capricorn we especially love Kohl, the most dramatic black shade imaginable. $50 at Nordstrom

Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner: Flower Field Day Designer "Keep in mind that Capricorns approach life logically and strategically, and may need the occasional reminder to stop and smell the flowers, or at least to not check their email," Robinson says. Bring the flowers to them with this pretty floral weekly planner. $68 at Day Designer

Editor Favorite Sijo Home Eucalyptus Sheet Set Sijo Good sheets are a gift that falls in that sweet spot of indulgent and practical, which will appeal to a Capricorn. Sijo Home’s eucalyptus sheets are available in seven colors that include neutrals like white and beige, as well as muted color choices like pale pink, ice blue and forest green. You can also choose whether you want to include a top sheet in the bundle. They're an Underscored editor favorite. From $76 at Sijo

Catbird Half Moon Signet Necklace Catbird This half moon signet necklace, set with a single baguette diamond, is a sly nod to the zodiac without hitting the no-nonsense Capricorn over the head with the more woo-woo aspects of astrology. The moon can be engraved with up to three letters or numbers to personalize it. $519 at Catbird

Editor Favorite Theragun Mini Therabody Massage guns are popular tools for post-workout recovery, making them a great gift for the runner, powerlifter or Pilates devotee in your life. While many massage guns can be bulky, loud and quite expensive, the Theragun Mini gets high marks for being quiet, small and comfortable to use. See our review of Theraguns here. $199 $149 at Therabody

Editor Favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 Amazon Electronic cutters are souped-up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Capricorns with a crafty bent will flip for this die-cut machine, which they’re sure to use to set up an Etsy side hustle. Read our Cricut review here. $179 From $169 at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden With LED Grow Light Amazon Capricorn is one of the Earth signs, making an indoor LED grow light garden a perfect gift for these practical friends. The easy-to-use gardening system comes with a gourmet seed kit featuring six herbs — Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. $150 From $90 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN The work-hard-play-hard Capricorn in your life will thank you over and over for giving them a gift of this ice roller. It can be used to cool down on a hot day, reduce stress and soothe a hangover, making it an incredible multi-use tool for self-care. It's an Underscored editor favorite. From $19 at Amazon

Diptyque Baies Candle Nordstrom Candles can be tricky gifts to give because scents are such a personal choice, but the Diptyque Baies candle is such a classic that you virtually cannot go wrong with it. The Capricorn, that master of good taste, will appreciate getting this gorgeous berry-scented candle. From $40 at Nordstrom

Best Tested Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon The Emart ring light is our pick for the best ring light. It comes with a fully adjustable tripod, giving users a lot of flexibility, and it has three light modes, along with 11 brightness levels. Just think of how great they’ll look in their daily Zooms. $30 at Amazon

Bala Bangles Amazon Weighted bangles are one of the hottest new fitness accessories on the market, which the status-conscious Capricorn will appreciate — the sea goat loves to have the newest toy! The 1-pound weights can be worn on the wrists or ankles, and come in six colors including pink, green and slate. From $55 at Amazon

Lollia Bubble Bath Amazon After a long day of running the world, even the super-practical Capricorn likes to enjoy a nice bath. This gorgeous bottle of bubble bath from Lollia is a display piece that will look beautiful in their bathroom. $60 at Amazon