Classic, elegant Capricorns are known for their ambition, competitiveness and goal-oriented outlook on life. Syd Robinson, an astrologer and author of “Who Do the Stars Say You Are?” says, “People born under the sign of Capricorn are some of the most hardworking, success-driven folks out there. They’re ambitious, goal-oriented and take pride in their competence — and they just don’t get it when other people can’t do things as efficiently as them!”

With birthdays from Dec. 21 through Jan. 20, Capricorns are status-conscious, athletic and entrepreneurial. They’ll appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some perfect gift ideas for the Capricorn in your life.

Editor Favorite

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

ooni karu 12
OOni

Dazzle the Capricorn who loves to show off their cooking skills with a slick-looking gourmet pizza oven. We tried the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.

$399 at Ooni

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

underscored maison margiela by the fireplace
Sephora

Beloved for its luxe apothecary-inspired bottles and creative scents, Maison Margiela's By the Fireplace is a wintertime favorite, making it a perfect Capricorn birthday present. The scent is warm and spicy, combining orange flowers with clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla, evoking the coziness and comfort of sitting in front of a fireplace as the show falls outside.

From $32 at Sephora
Editor Favorite

Birthdate Co. The Birthdate Pendant

We're obsessed with this take on zodiac jewelry that incorporates gemstones and crystals into the design based on the recipient's specific birthday. The backside of the pendant can also be customized with their birthday, initials and zodiac glyph.

$149 at Birthdate Co.
Editor Favorite

Apple AirTag

underscored airtag on bag
Jacob Krol

Lost luggage and other personal items are a thing of the past! The Apple AirTag is the perfect gift for the on-the-go Capricorn, who will love its simplicity and functionality. Read our review of it here.

$29 at Amazon

Naked Cashmere Travel Set

underscored naked cashmere
Naked Cashmere

Looking for a luxurious travel gift? This four-piece set is everything you need to forget you’re on the road. It includes a silk travel pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere throw and deluxe cashmere socks. You can even have it monogrammed!

$525 $262 at Naked Cashmere

Wit's End Board Game

underscored wit's end
Amazon

Robinson suggests giving the Capricorn in your life "a fun, competitive trivia game so they can show off their knowledge and creativity at get-togethers." Wit's End gets high marks for being even more challenging than Trivial Pursuit!

$45 $40 at Amazon

Planted Game

underscored planted game
Target

Capricorn is an Earth sign, and we love Planted, a board game in which players compete to grow the best collection of houseplants, for the competitive Capricorn with a green thumb.

$30 at Target

Liberty Margaret Annie Print Square Measuring Tape

Liberty Tape Liberty
Liberty

A small tape measure is one of those items that is absurdly handy, and a pretty one, like this Liberty print, is a great small gift idea. Toss it in a bag or a junk drawer and marvel at how many times you reach for it!

$17 at Liberty London

Ray-Ban Standard Icons Mirrored Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

underscored ray-ban polarized
Nordstrom

Capricorns will appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Robinson suggests a designer gift, "like a nice bag or sunglasses, so they can radiate opulence wherever they go."

$213 at Nordstrom
Best Tested

Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper

practicaldad kalita wave
Amazon

The industrious Capricorn is likely to be a coffee enthusiast — they need something to fuel all those late-night brainstorming sessions and early-morning workouts, after all! The Kalita Wave was our pick for best pour-over coffee maker in 2022, making it a great gift for the java perfectionist.

$40 $27 at Amazon

Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep

Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep
Clevr

A milk frother is a simple tool that elevates a cup of morning coffee to a work of art. We love Clevr's frother for being super easy to clean, store and charge.

$18 at Clevr

Boredwalk Grievance Journal

underscored Boredwalk Grievance Journal
Etsy

"Often perceived as stoic and maybe even standoffish," Robinson says, "some would be surprised that a lot of Capricorns are actually pretty hilarious and brilliantly dry-witted." The task-oriented Capricorn is more likely to use a journal for their extensive to-do lists than for writing about their feelings, but regardless of how the sea goat chooses to use a notebook, the Capricorn in your life will love this hilariously dark Grievance Journal.

$28 at Etsy
Best Tested

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee

In our review of coffee subscription services, Blue Bottle was the clear choice for java enthusiasts. It got high marks for customizability, variety and outstanding taste, beating out every other coffee subscription we tested. If you want to give a gift that doesn’t keep on giving quite so much, we also love the $40 Blend Box, which features Blue Bottle’s three most popular blends presented in a gift box.

From $13 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Leggings

underscored Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Leggings
Terez

Active, competitive Capricorns will love a new workout set to ring in their new year. Skip overly flashy styles for something sleek and understated, like Terez's black-on-black foil star leggings.

$124 at Terez

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour

underscored christian louboutin kohl nail polish.jpg
Nordstrom

Christian Louboutin nail varnish is dramatic and glamorous, and at $50, it' a great gift that feels like a splurge (it is) without breaking the bank. You can't go wrong with any color, but for Capricorn we especially love Kohl, the most dramatic black shade imaginable.

$50 at Nordstrom

Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner: Flower Field

underscored Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner- Flower Field
Day Designer

"Keep in mind that Capricorns approach life logically and strategically, and may need the occasional reminder to stop and smell the flowers, or at least to not check their email," Robinson says. Bring the flowers to them with this pretty floral weekly planner.

$68 at Day Designer
Editor Favorite

Sijo Home Eucalyptus Sheet Set

3-Piece Eucalyptus Sheet Set by Sijo
Sijo

Good sheets are a gift that falls in that sweet spot of indulgent and practical, which will appeal to a Capricorn. Sijo Home’s eucalyptus sheets are available in seven colors that include neutrals like white and beige, as well as muted color choices like pale pink, ice blue and forest green. You can also choose whether you want to include a top sheet in the bundle. They're an Underscored editor favorite.

From $76 at Sijo

Catbird Half Moon Signet Necklace

underscored Catbird Half Moon Signet Necklace
Catbird

This half moon signet necklace, set with a single baguette diamond, is a sly nod to the zodiac without hitting the no-nonsense Capricorn over the head with the more woo-woo aspects of astrology. The moon can be engraved with up to three letters or numbers to personalize it.

$519 at Catbird
Editor Favorite

Theragun Mini

theragunlast.jpg
Therabody

Massage guns are popular tools for post-workout recovery, making them a great gift for the runner, powerlifter or Pilates devotee in your life. While many massage guns can be bulky, loud and quite expensive, the Theragun Mini gets high marks for being quiet, small and comfortable to use. See our review of Theraguns here.

$199 $149 at Therabody
Editor Favorite

Cricut Explore Air 2

Cricut Explore Air 2
Amazon

Electronic cutters are souped-up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Capricorns with a crafty bent will flip for this die-cut machine, which they’re sure to use to set up an Etsy side hustle. Read our Cricut review here.

$179 From $169 at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden With LED Grow Light

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light
Amazon

Capricorn is one of the Earth signs, making an indoor LED grow light garden a perfect gift for these practical friends. The easy-to-use gardening system comes with a gourmet seed kit featuring six herbs — Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

$150 From $90 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

Esarora Ice Roller
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

The work-hard-play-hard Capricorn in your life will thank you over and over for giving them a gift of this ice roller. It can be used to cool down on a hot day, reduce stress and soothe a hangover, making it an incredible multi-use tool for self-care. It's an Underscored editor favorite.

From $19 at Amazon

Diptyque Baies Candle

Baies Candle
Nordstrom

Candles can be tricky gifts to give because scents are such a personal choice, but the Diptyque Baies candle is such a classic that you virtually cannot go wrong with it. The Capricorn, that master of good taste, will appreciate getting this gorgeous berry-scented candle.

From $40 at Nordstrom
Best Tested

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light

Emart 10-Inch Standing Ring Light
Amazon

The Emart ring light is our pick for the best ring light. It comes with a fully adjustable tripod, giving users a lot of flexibility, and it has three light modes, along with 11 brightness levels. Just think of how great they’ll look in their daily Zooms.

$30 at Amazon

Bala Bangles

cheap bala bangles
Amazon

Weighted bangles are one of the hottest new fitness accessories on the market, which the status-conscious Capricorn will appreciate — the sea goat loves to have the newest toy! The 1-pound weights can be worn on the wrists or ankles, and come in six colors including pink, green and slate.

From $55 at Amazon

Lollia Bubble Bath

underscored lollia bubble bath.jpg
Amazon

After a long day of running the world, even the super-practical Capricorn likes to enjoy a nice bath. This gorgeous bottle of bubble bath from Lollia is a display piece that will look beautiful in their bathroom.

$60 at Amazon

'The Bucket List: 1,000 Adventures Big & Small' by Kath Stathers

The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small
Amazon

Capricorns are competitive and adventurous, and this coffee table book will help to focus their adventurous spirit — and help them catalogue all their travels for bragging rights.

From $21 at Amazon

Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set

Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set
Anthropologie

If any sign is likely to be a dedicated hand-washer, it’s Capricorn (Virgo, you too). When it comes to giving a highly practical gift like hand soap, the key to nailing it is to elevate the experience — we can’t think of many people who would object to being given this gorgeously scented hand soap and lotion combo.

$42 at Anthropologie
Best Tested

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset
Amazon

Gaming Capricorns will love new gear, like this lightweight gaming headset. The headset is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and was one of our picks for best gaming headset.

From $25 at Amazon