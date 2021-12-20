Classic, elegant Capricorns are known for their ambition, competitiveness and goal-oriented outlook on life. Syd Robinson, an astrologer and author of “Who Do the Stars Say You Are?” says, “People born under the sign of Capricorn are some of the most hardworking, success-driven folks out there. They’re ambitious, goal-oriented and take pride in their competence — and they just don’t get it when other people can’t do things as efficiently as them!”
With birthdays from Dec. 21 through Jan. 20, Capricorns are status-conscious, athletic and entrepreneurial. They’ll appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some perfect gift ideas for the Capricorn in your life.
Dazzle the Capricorn who loves to show off their cooking skills with a slick-looking gourmet pizza oven. We tried the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.
Beloved for its luxe apothecary-inspired bottles and creative scents, Maison Margiela's By the Fireplace is a wintertime favorite, making it a perfect Capricorn birthday present. The scent is warm and spicy, combining orange flowers with clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla, evoking the coziness and comfort of sitting in front of a fireplace as the show falls outside.
We're obsessed with this take on zodiac jewelry that incorporates gemstones and crystals into the design based on the recipient's specific birthday. The backside of the pendant can also be customized with their birthday, initials and zodiac glyph.
Lost luggage and other personal items are a thing of the past! The Apple AirTag is the perfect gift for the on-the-go Capricorn, who will love its simplicity and functionality. Read our review of it here.
Looking for a luxurious travel gift? This four-piece set is everything you need to forget you’re on the road. It includes a silk travel pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere throw and deluxe cashmere socks. You can even have it monogrammed!
Robinson suggests giving the Capricorn in your life "a fun, competitive trivia game so they can show off their knowledge and creativity at get-togethers." Wit's End gets high marks for being even more challenging than Trivial Pursuit!
Capricorn is an Earth sign, and we love Planted, a board game in which players compete to grow the best collection of houseplants, for the competitive Capricorn with a green thumb.
A small tape measure is one of those items that is absurdly handy, and a pretty one, like this Liberty print, is a great small gift idea. Toss it in a bag or a junk drawer and marvel at how many times you reach for it!
Capricorns will appreciate high-end, well-made gifts from established brands. Robinson suggests a designer gift, "like a nice bag or sunglasses, so they can radiate opulence wherever they go."
The industrious Capricorn is likely to be a coffee enthusiast — they need something to fuel all those late-night brainstorming sessions and early-morning workouts, after all! The Kalita Wave was our pick for best pour-over coffee maker in 2022, making it a great gift for the java perfectionist.
A milk frother is a simple tool that elevates a cup of morning coffee to a work of art. We love Clevr's frother for being super easy to clean, store and charge.
"Often perceived as stoic and maybe even standoffish," Robinson says, "some would be surprised that a lot of Capricorns are actually pretty hilarious and brilliantly dry-witted." The task-oriented Capricorn is more likely to use a journal for their extensive to-do lists than for writing about their feelings, but regardless of how the sea goat chooses to use a notebook, the Capricorn in your life will love this hilariously dark Grievance Journal.
In our review of coffee subscription services, Blue Bottle was the clear choice for java enthusiasts. It got high marks for customizability, variety and outstanding taste, beating out every other coffee subscription we tested. If you want to give a gift that doesn’t keep on giving quite so much, we also love the $40 Blend Box, which features Blue Bottle’s three most popular blends presented in a gift box.
Active, competitive Capricorns will love a new workout set to ring in their new year. Skip overly flashy styles for something sleek and understated, like Terez's black-on-black foil star leggings.
Christian Louboutin nail varnish is dramatic and glamorous, and at $50, it' a great gift that feels like a splurge (it is) without breaking the bank. You can't go wrong with any color, but for Capricorn we especially love Kohl, the most dramatic black shade imaginable.
"Keep in mind that Capricorns approach life logically and strategically, and may need the occasional reminder to stop and smell the flowers, or at least to not check their email," Robinson says. Bring the flowers to them with this pretty floral weekly planner.
Good sheets are a gift that falls in that sweet spot of indulgent and practical, which will appeal to a Capricorn. Sijo Home’s eucalyptus sheets are available in seven colors that include neutrals like white and beige, as well as muted color choices like pale pink, ice blue and forest green. You can also choose whether you want to include a top sheet in the bundle. They're an Underscored editor favorite.
This half moon signet necklace, set with a single baguette diamond, is a sly nod to the zodiac without hitting the no-nonsense Capricorn over the head with the more woo-woo aspects of astrology. The moon can be engraved with up to three letters or numbers to personalize it.
Massage guns are popular tools for post-workout recovery, making them a great gift for the runner, powerlifter or Pilates devotee in your life. While many massage guns can be bulky, loud and quite expensive, the Theragun Mini gets high marks for being quiet, small and comfortable to use. See our review of Theraguns here.
Electronic cutters are souped-up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Capricorns with a crafty bent will flip for this die-cut machine, which they’re sure to use to set up an Etsy side hustle. Read our Cricut review here.
Capricorn is one of the Earth signs, making an indoor LED grow light garden a perfect gift for these practical friends. The easy-to-use gardening system comes with a gourmet seed kit featuring six herbs — Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.
The work-hard-play-hard Capricorn in your life will thank you over and over for giving them a gift of this ice roller. It can be used to cool down on a hot day, reduce stress and soothe a hangover, making it an incredible multi-use tool for self-care. It's an Underscored editor favorite.
Candles can be tricky gifts to give because scents are such a personal choice, but the Diptyque Baies candle is such a classic that you virtually cannot go wrong with it. The Capricorn, that master of good taste, will appreciate getting this gorgeous berry-scented candle.
The Emart ring light is our pick for the best ring light. It comes with a fully adjustable tripod, giving users a lot of flexibility, and it has three light modes, along with 11 brightness levels. Just think of how great they’ll look in their daily Zooms.
Weighted bangles are one of the hottest new fitness accessories on the market, which the status-conscious Capricorn will appreciate — the sea goat loves to have the newest toy! The 1-pound weights can be worn on the wrists or ankles, and come in six colors including pink, green and slate.
After a long day of running the world, even the super-practical Capricorn likes to enjoy a nice bath. This gorgeous bottle of bubble bath from Lollia is a display piece that will look beautiful in their bathroom.
Capricorns are competitive and adventurous, and this coffee table book will help to focus their adventurous spirit — and help them catalogue all their travels for bragging rights.
If any sign is likely to be a dedicated hand-washer, it’s Capricorn (Virgo, you too). When it comes to giving a highly practical gift like hand soap, the key to nailing it is to elevate the experience — we can’t think of many people who would object to being given this gorgeously scented hand soap and lotion combo.
Gaming Capricorns will love new gear, like this lightweight gaming headset. The headset is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and was one of our picks for best gaming headset.