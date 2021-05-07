Wedding season is officially upon us — and it’s going to be a big one. Thanks to Covid delays, 2022 is shaping up to be the busiest wedding season in 40 years.
With the invites piling up, it’s also time to think about the best wedding gifts to celebrate your favorite lovebirds. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 35 top-rated wedding presents that couples will actually want.
Our list features gifts for everything from the home to the honeymoon, plus some options for a little self care once the wedding madness is over. Scroll on to find something special for the happy couple, the bride, the groom, or even ideas for your own registry.
Wedding gifts for couples
Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag
$12.99 at Amazon and Zola
One of the most useful wedding gifts also happens to be one of the most affordable. We love Stasher bags, the ecofriendly alternative to single-use plastic baggies. Each Stasher bag is made from food grade silicone that can handle the microwave, freezer, dishwasher and even the oven. Use them for packing snacks, sous vide cooking, steaming veggies, food storage and more.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
From $429.99 at Amazon
This KitchenAid classic is a registry staple for a reason: With 10 speeds and plenty of available attachments, it can handle everything from whipping egg whites, to kneading dough, to mashing potatoes. It also comes in a huge range of colors and finishes to add a stylish accent to any kitchen counter. No wonder we named it the best stand mixer of the year.
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
From $318.99 at Amazon
Gift a lifetime of cozy meals with Le Creuset’s beloved dutch oven, which we named the best splurge dutch oven, made from enameled cast iron and offered in tons of stunning shades.
Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives
From $49 at Food52
No kitchen is complete without a good set of knives! With their Japanese steel blades and soft-touch handles, these from Food52 are as handsome as they are sharp.
Coleman Tandem Sleeping Bag
$119.99 $82.69 at Amazon
Get the couple who loves to camp Coleman’s double-sized sleeping bag, which is perfect for snuggling together under the stars.
CorningWare 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set
$50.12 at Amazon
This top-selling bakeware set comes with three casserole dishes, two ramekins and a mixture of glass and plastic lids. The high-quality ceramic is safe for the oven, microwave and, most importantly, the dishwasher — meaning fewer arguments over who’s turn it is to clean up.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket
$14.99 $12.74 at Amazon
Bedure’s blanket is supremely soft yet lightweight, keeping you cozy without overheating. It also boasts nearly 100,000 five-star ratings, so it’s safe to say the happy couple will love it.
Click & Grow Self Watering Garden
$139.95 at Nordstrom
Gift fresh herbs and veggies on demand with this lovely little garden, which comes in three chic finishes and features a built-in water reservoir that’ll keep plants nourished for up to a month.
Letterfolk Tile Mat
$75 at Pattern
Letterfolk’s customizable mat will make the perfect greeting for newlyweds stepping over the threshold. The mat comes with 150 soft, removable tile caps that you can rearrange into new messages and designs again and again. It’s an Underscored editor favorite too.
Libbey Acaciawood Footed Round Wood Server Cake Stand with Glass Dome
$59.99 $53.04 at Amazon
This elegant wood and glass stand is perfect for displaying cakes, cupcakes or even charcuterie. Reviewers love that it’s tall enough for layer cakes and sturdy without being too heavy to carry from room to room.
Oxo Good Grips 5-Piece POP Container Set
From $54.95 at Amazon and Zola
Oxo’s stackable containers are a must-have for keeping the pantry organized. The airtight seal activates at the press of a button to keep dry goods fresher longer.
W&P Design The Popper Microwave Bowl
$20 at Nordstrom
The Popper’s reusable bowl lets you make yummy popcorn without the wasteful bag or heaps of oil and butter (unless you want ‘em!). The bowl is also collapsible to save space when not in use.
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
From
$363 $245.03 at Brooklinen
This bestselling bundle comes with flat and fitted sheets, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover in Brooklinen’s ultra soft sateen weave. The sheets are incredibly soft and breathable, and will instantly make any bed feel fancier.
Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter
$63 $40 at Amazon
Bring a little greenery indoors with this lovely hanging planter from Umbra, which is easy to install and sleek enough to work in spaces big and small alike.
Wedding gifts for the groom
Harvey Leather Travel Pouch
From $139 at Mark & Graham
Gift a stylish dopp kit for all the groom’s honeymoon essentials, featuring soft, pebbled leather, nylon lining and the option to add a foil-debossed monogram.
Promise Pottery Ring Dish
From
$38 $34.20 at Etsy
Lots of men aren’t used to keeping track of jewelry. Make the groom’s life a little easier with this sleek ceramic ring dish, which is made by hand and comes in a white or black finish.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
$149 at Amazon and Bose or $159 at The Knot
The adventurous groom will love this rugged portable speaker, which is waterproof, dust-resistant and even floats.
Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife
$30.68 at Amazon
Get the groom who always likes to be prepared this classic Swiss Army knife, which packs 15 tools into one (including scissors, a corkscrew, and a screwdriver).
Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen
$25 $21.76 at Amazon
Kaweko’s pens are classics for a reason: sleek, sturdy and beautiful to write with, they’re perfect for taking notes, journaling and, of course, penning vows.
Amazing Items Personalized 5-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$59.95 at Amazon
This highly-rated set comes with a handsome decanter and four rocks glasses, all of which you can get custom engraved for the man of the hour.
Deluxe Luggage Tag
$40 at Leatherology
Another great gift to start the honeymoon off right, this elegant luggage tag is made from full grain leather offered in 13 hues. Get the groom’s initials debossed or handpainted onto the tag for an extra thoughtful touch.
PearlinaJewelry Personalized 14k Gold Plated Tie Clip
From $25.99 at Etsy
Personalize this sleek tie clip with the groom’s initials on one side and the wedding date on the other.
Bermioli Rocco Italian Classic Cocktail Glasses
From $33 at Food52
Gift the cocktail connoisseur these vintage-inspired glasses, featuring delicate, laser-cut stems and four classic shapes. You can gift a full bar set or select a four-pack of martini, coupe, fizz or Nick & Nora glasses.
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill
$39.99 $29.69 at Amazon
Don’t let its compact size fool you: this lightweight, portable charcoal grill packs in 150 square inches of grilling space — enough to cook for the whole family at once.
Susquehanna Glass Personalized Bottle Opener
$24.99 at Zola
Personalize this bottle opener with the groom’s name, wedding date, or a fun message he can read whenever he reaches for a cold beer.
Wedding gifts for the bride
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case, Foil Debossed
$69 at Mark & Graham
This gorgeous jewelry case will keep the bride’s earrings, necklaces, and, of course, rings safe on the go. The case comes in a wide range of lovely leather finishes, from orchid pink to robin’s egg blue, and offers an optional monogram.
Beis Travel Tote
$98 at Nordstrom
With smart organizational touches, a large capacity and water-resistant canvas fabric, Beis’ stylish tote is perfect for the honeymoon (and beyond!). We especially love the separate bottom compartment for shoes and the optional crossbody strap.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Cooler & Wine Glass
From $90 at Food52
Who knew a cooler could be so chic? Vinglacé’s bottle cooler is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keep wine chilled for hours. The matching tumbler is even lined with glass to prevent any metallic flavors from seeping into the bride’s drink of choice.
Diptyque Roses Candle
From $38 at Nordstrom
Few things feel as elegant as lighting a fancy candle. We love this option from the luxury perfumer Diptyque, which will fill any room with the romantic scent of roses.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
From $89 at Nordstrom
This 100% silk pillowcase doesn’t just look luxurious: it’s also gentler on hair and skin than standard cotton. That means less frizz, tugging and tangles throughout the night.
Dagne Dover Hunter Water Resistant Toiletry Bag
From $40 at Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover’s weather-resistant toiletry bag is as practical as it is cute. Lightweight, spacious, and durable, it’s another excellent honeymoon companion.
Birth Flower Earrings
$38 at Uncommon Goods
These lovely earrings feature real pressed flowers preserved in resin. Customize them with the bride’s birth month for a unique, thoughtful gift.
Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray
$57.97 $50.97 at Amazon
Gift ultimate relaxation with this adjustable bamboo tray, featuring dedicated slots for a candle, wine glass, book and phone.
Parlovable Cross Band Slippers
From $19.99 at Amazon
A pair of cozy, fluffy slippers she’ll want to wear while getting ready on the big day, and probably every day after that.
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
From $12 at Nordstrom
This cult-favorite body oil is packed with skin-nourishing antioxidants. It also has a lovely citrus scent and comes in a chic glass bottle that’ll make the bathroom feel decidedly more spa-like.