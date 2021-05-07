CNN —

Wedding season is officially upon us — and it’s going to be a big one. Thanks to Covid delays, 2022 is shaping up to be the busiest wedding season in 40 years.

With the invites piling up, it’s also time to think about the best wedding gifts to celebrate your favorite lovebirds. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 35 top-rated wedding presents that couples will actually want.

Our list features gifts for everything from the home to the honeymoon, plus some options for a little self care once the wedding madness is over. Scroll on to find something special for the happy couple, the bride, the groom, or even ideas for your own registry.

Wedding gifts for couples

$12.99 at Amazon and Zola

Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag Zola

One of the most useful wedding gifts also happens to be one of the most affordable. We love Stasher bags, the ecofriendly alternative to single-use plastic baggies. Each Stasher bag is made from food grade silicone that can handle the microwave, freezer, dishwasher and even the oven. Use them for packing snacks, sous vide cooking, steaming veggies, food storage and more.

From $429.99 at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Zola

This KitchenAid classic is a registry staple for a reason: With 10 speeds and plenty of available attachments, it can handle everything from whipping egg whites, to kneading dough, to mashing potatoes. It also comes in a huge range of colors and finishes to add a stylish accent to any kitchen counter. No wonder we named it the best stand mixer of the year.

From $318.99 at Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven Zola

Gift a lifetime of cozy meals with Le Creuset’s beloved dutch oven, which we named the best splurge dutch oven, made from enameled cast iron and offered in tons of stunning shades.

From $49 at Food52

Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives Food52

No kitchen is complete without a good set of knives! With their Japanese steel blades and soft-touch handles, these from Food52 are as handsome as they are sharp.

$119.99 $82.69 at Amazon

Coleman Tandem Sleeping Bag Amazon

Get the couple who loves to camp Coleman’s double-sized sleeping bag, which is perfect for snuggling together under the stars.

$50.12 at Amazon

CorningWare 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set Amazon

This top-selling bakeware set comes with three casserole dishes, two ramekins and a mixture of glass and plastic lids. The high-quality ceramic is safe for the oven, microwave and, most importantly, the dishwasher — meaning fewer arguments over who’s turn it is to clean up.

$14.99 $12.74 at Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon

Bedure’s blanket is supremely soft yet lightweight, keeping you cozy without overheating. It also boasts nearly 100,000 five-star ratings, so it’s safe to say the happy couple will love it.

$139.95 at Nordstrom

Click & Grow Self Watering Garden Nordstrom

Gift fresh herbs and veggies on demand with this lovely little garden, which comes in three chic finishes and features a built-in water reservoir that’ll keep plants nourished for up to a month.

$75 at Pattern

Letterfolk Tile Mat Pattern

Letterfolk’s customizable mat will make the perfect greeting for newlyweds stepping over the threshold. The mat comes with 150 soft, removable tile caps that you can rearrange into new messages and designs again and again. It’s an Underscored editor favorite too.

$59.99 $53.04 at Amazon

Libbey Acaciawood Footed Round Wood Server Cake Stand with Glass Dome Amazon

This elegant wood and glass stand is perfect for displaying cakes, cupcakes or even charcuterie. Reviewers love that it’s tall enough for layer cakes and sturdy without being too heavy to carry from room to room.

From $54.95 at Amazon and Zola

Oxo Good Grips 5-Piece POP Container Set Zola

Oxo’s stackable containers are a must-have for keeping the pantry organized. The airtight seal activates at the press of a button to keep dry goods fresher longer.

$20 at Nordstrom

W&P Design The Popper Microwave Bowl Nordstrom

The Popper’s reusable bowl lets you make yummy popcorn without the wasteful bag or heaps of oil and butter (unless you want ‘em!). The bowl is also collapsible to save space when not in use.

From $363 $245.03 at Brooklinen

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen

This bestselling bundle comes with flat and fitted sheets, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover in Brooklinen’s ultra soft sateen weave. The sheets are incredibly soft and breathable, and will instantly make any bed feel fancier.

$63 $40 at Amazon

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter Amazon

Bring a little greenery indoors with this lovely hanging planter from Umbra, which is easy to install and sleek enough to work in spaces big and small alike.

Wedding gifts for the groom

From $139 at Mark & Graham

Harvey Leather Travel Pouch Mark & Graham

Gift a stylish dopp kit for all the groom’s honeymoon essentials, featuring soft, pebbled leather, nylon lining and the option to add a foil-debossed monogram.

From $38 $34.20 at Etsy

Promise Pottery Ring Dish Etsy

Lots of men aren’t used to keeping track of jewelry. Make the groom’s life a little easier with this sleek ceramic ring dish, which is made by hand and comes in a white or black finish.

$149 at Amazon and Bose or $159 at The Knot

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker The Knot

The adventurous groom will love this rugged portable speaker, which is waterproof, dust-resistant and even floats.

$30.68 at Amazon

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife Amazon

Get the groom who always likes to be prepared this classic Swiss Army knife, which packs 15 tools into one (including scissors, a corkscrew, and a screwdriver).

$25 $21.76 at Amazon

Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen Amazon

Kaweko’s pens are classics for a reason: sleek, sturdy and beautiful to write with, they’re perfect for taking notes, journaling and, of course, penning vows.

$59.95 at Amazon

Amazing Items Personalized 5-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Amazon

This highly-rated set comes with a handsome decanter and four rocks glasses, all of which you can get custom engraved for the man of the hour.

$40 at Leatherology

Deluxe Luggage Tag Leatherology

Another great gift to start the honeymoon off right, this elegant luggage tag is made from full grain leather offered in 13 hues. Get the groom’s initials debossed or handpainted onto the tag for an extra thoughtful touch.

From $25.99 at Etsy

PearlinaJewelry Personalized 14k Gold Plated Tie Clip Etsy

Personalize this sleek tie clip with the groom’s initials on one side and the wedding date on the other.

From $33 at Food52

Bermioli Rocco Italian Classic Cocktail Glasses Food52

Gift the cocktail connoisseur these vintage-inspired glasses, featuring delicate, laser-cut stems and four classic shapes. You can gift a full bar set or select a four-pack of martini, coupe, fizz or Nick & Nora glasses.

$39.99 $29.69 at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon

Don’t let its compact size fool you: this lightweight, portable charcoal grill packs in 150 square inches of grilling space — enough to cook for the whole family at once.

$24.99 at Zola

Susquehanna Glass Personalized Bottle Opener Zola

Personalize this bottle opener with the groom’s name, wedding date, or a fun message he can read whenever he reaches for a cold beer.

Wedding gifts for the bride

Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case, Foil Debossed Mark & Graham

This gorgeous jewelry case will keep the bride’s earrings, necklaces, and, of course, rings safe on the go. The case comes in a wide range of lovely leather finishes, from orchid pink to robin’s egg blue, and offers an optional monogram.

$98 at Nordstrom

Beis Travel Tote Nordstrom

With smart organizational touches, a large capacity and water-resistant canvas fabric, Beis’ stylish tote is perfect for the honeymoon (and beyond!). We especially love the separate bottom compartment for shoes and the optional crossbody strap.

From $90 at Food52

Vinglacé Wine Bottle Cooler & Wine Glass Food52

Who knew a cooler could be so chic? Vinglacé’s bottle cooler is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keep wine chilled for hours. The matching tumbler is even lined with glass to prevent any metallic flavors from seeping into the bride’s drink of choice.

From $38 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Roses Candle Nordstrom

Few things feel as elegant as lighting a fancy candle. We love this option from the luxury perfumer Diptyque, which will fill any room with the romantic scent of roses.

From $89 at Nordstrom

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase Nordstrom

This 100% silk pillowcase doesn’t just look luxurious: it’s also gentler on hair and skin than standard cotton. That means less frizz, tugging and tangles throughout the night.

From $40 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Hunter Water Resistant Toiletry Bag Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s weather-resistant toiletry bag is as practical as it is cute. Lightweight, spacious, and durable, it’s another excellent honeymoon companion.

$38 at Uncommon Goods

Birth Flower Earrings Uncommon Goods

These lovely earrings feature real pressed flowers preserved in resin. Customize them with the bride’s birth month for a unique, thoughtful gift.

$57.97 $50.97 at Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon

Gift ultimate relaxation with this adjustable bamboo tray, featuring dedicated slots for a candle, wine glass, book and phone.

From $19.99 at Amazon

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon

A pair of cozy, fluffy slippers she’ll want to wear while getting ready on the big day, and probably every day after that.

From $12 at Nordstrom

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Nordstrom

This cult-favorite body oil is packed with skin-nourishing antioxidants. It also has a lovely citrus scent and comes in a chic glass bottle that’ll make the bathroom feel decidedly more spa-like.