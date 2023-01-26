underscored lego orchid
Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away. And since Valentine’s Day gifts are all about showing someone how much you love and care about them, don’t you want them to be extra sweet? To help give you some inspiration, we rounded up our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas that will show them just how much they mean to you.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Editor Favorite

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer Electronics Accessories Case
If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place.

$23 $19 at Amazon

Better Together Personalized Book of Love

vday better together.jpg
Uncommon Goods

For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

rocketbook
This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and start all over.

$34 $29 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Don’t you think their shower deserves to feel like a spa? We tried the Goshi towel and it’s completely revolutionized our shower experience, with an exfoliating weave that sloughs off dead skin and left us feeling silky smooth.
$13 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Apple AirTag

3-airtag travel companion luggage cnn underscored
Jacob Krol/CNN
Are they the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that they can slip into their wallet, or even clip onto their keys or luggage, that allows them to easily track its whereabouts. And if they've got a newer iPhone model, they can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure they absolutely never lose their daily essentials again. Check out our review of it here.
$29 at Amazon $99 for a 4-pack at Amazon

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet

best vday gifts carnivore club
Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors.

$55 at Amazon
Best Tested

Tushy Classic 3.0

christmas gift ideas tushy
Hello Tushy

It might seem like an odd present, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet, which we named the best bidet attachment, will change how you go to the bathroom forever.

$129 $99 at Tushy
Best Tested

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones.

$398 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers
Chances are high that the person you're shopping for has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand-new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.
$19 $16 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Onsen Bath Towel

onsen bath robe cnnu
Onsen

While this bath towel from Onsen is a nonconformist in its design, it’s a game changer in its drying results. Oh, and the streamlined look is going to make your bathroom look like your dream spa, too. See our Onsen review here, and be sure to check out Onsen's robe as well.

$50 at Onsen
Best Tested

Fitbit Inspire 2

momday fitbit inspire
Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle.

$100 From $56 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Twelve South AirFly

aprileds emily airfly transmitter
Emily McNutt/CNN

Tired of not being able to watch in-flight movies with your favorite Bluetooth headphones? Prepare to love the Twelve South AirFly Duo. With a simple setup, this product is a game changer for frequent travelers who want to go totally wireless. Check out our full review here.

$35 $31 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

christmas gift ideas truff
For the guy who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can get 10% off Truff.com purchases with code CNN10.

$18 at Truff $15 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

Swedish Dishcloths
A great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.
$25 $19 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
For the most outdoorsy person you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer. You can read our review here.
$20 $18 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.
$12 $9 at Amazon
Best Tested

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.

$40 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit 2.0

solo stove yukon
Solo Stove

This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days. Read our review of it here.

$750 $460 at Solo Stove

Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace

underscored flikr portable tabletop fireplace lead
Nordstrom
If he doesn’t have room for a full fire pit, check out this portable tabletop one from Flîkr. It uses rubbing alcohol as fuel, so it’s totally safe to roast marshmallows over and, most importantly, won’t set your smoke alarm off.
$99 at Amazon

Ugg Tasman Slipper

gifts ugg tasman.jpg
Nordstrom
Give that guy the gift of comfort (and style) with these Ugg slippers.
$100 From $70 at Nordstrom
Reader Favorite

Sondiko Butane Torch

christmas gift ideas torch
For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential.
$30 $20 at Amazon
Best Tested

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle
Yeti

Our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here.

$40 at Yeti
Editor Favorite

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
For the person who’s got an insatiable sweet tooth, this ice cream maker is easy and fun to use. Plus, at only 1 pint, it makes the perfect amount of ice cream for a movie night. Check out more of our favorite ice cream makers here.
$25 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

christmas gift ideas hario
Coffee addicts will love this cold brew pot from Hario, which was our pick for the best cold brew maker.
From $18 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

ooni karu 12
OOni

If he’s really into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven (which we named among our favorite pizza ovens of the year) makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.

$400 at Ooni
Reader Favorite

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning while making a delicious breakfast.
$47 at Amazon

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On
Teva
Perfect for dog walks, camping trips and anything in between, these comfy slippers are made from recycled materials and will keep your feet toasty wherever you are. We checked out the Cotopaxi x Teva collaboration for this slipper, and it’s no surprise that we loved them.
$80 at Nordstrom
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer

underscored oxo good grips thermocouple
Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that we named the best stylish meat thermometer on the market. It's very accurate and easy to read to boot.
$100 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet

Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet
Sur La Table
With this durable and versatile cast-iron skillet (which is our pick for the best cast-iron skillet), he’ll finally be able to master his steak-cooking technique.
From $40 at Sur La Table

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

GestuelStudio Custom Line Drawing

vday gestuel
Etsy

A more minimalist take on your typical couple portrait, this shop creates a line drawing inspired by a photo of your choice. You can even get your names and a special date (anniversary or wedding date?) printed at the bottom.

From $29 at Etsy
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Underscored readers haven’t been able to get enough of this eye mask ever since we named it the best sleep mask on the market. It completely blocks the light, and at under $20? Why wouldn’t you buy it for her?
$20 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Lego Icons Orchid Set

underscored lego orchid
Legos aren't just for little kids anymore. This actually gorgeous bouquet of Lego orchids can be an excellent project for your loved one, and truly be flowers that never die. Check out this Lego bonsai tree and flower bouquet kit.

$50 at Amazon
Best Tested

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart in Honey
KitchenAid

When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.

$450 $400 at Amazon $450 $400 at KitchenAid
Editor Favorite

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

One of our favorite winter fashion staples, these leggings are soft, stretchy and extremely versatile, and look way more expensive than they are.

$98 at Nordstrom $98 at Spanx
Editor Favorite

Catbird Grand Cygnet Ring

underscored catbird cygnet ring.jpg
Catbird

Jewelry is always a welcome gift, and getting it personalized just makes it feel so much more special. This cygnet ring from Catbird allows you to get their initial (or the initial of someone they love) engraved in the middle.

$234 at Catbird
Editor Favorite

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro
If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).

$239 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners

Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds

These Allbirds Runners are some the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks, and they're available in a men's version too.

$105 at Allbirds

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace

jewelry caitlynminimalist
Nordstrom

Jewelry is a classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra-special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver and 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes, for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off.

$37 $26 at Etsy
Reader Favorite

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Underscored favorite amazon products august 2021 cleverfy
Cleverfy's aromatherapy shower steamers are the perfect antidote to any kind of stress. Just place one of the scented pucks in the corner of the shower, turn on the warm water and breathe deep.

$25 $20 at Amazon
Best Tested

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

If her bed needs an upgrade, these linen sheets, which we named the softest linen sheets of the year, are such a dream. While you may think linen equals itchy, these are impossibly soft, and get softer with each wash. We love all the calming shades they come in too.

$299 $269 at Brooklinen
Best Tested

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers. When you purchase through Dyson, you receive three additional gifts totaling $185 as well.

$430 at Dyson
Editor Favorite

Birthdate Candle

winter Birthdate Candle
Target

All you need to know is their birthday to get them this extra-special candle, each of which is formulated to align with their birthdate, astrological sign and more.

$60 at Birthdate
Editor Favorite

Bearaby Cotton Napper

bearaby paid lead
Bearby
Stay cozy all winter long with this plush and soft weighted blanket from Bearaby, our favorite weighted blanket brand. Built with organic cotton and available in four different weights, this blanket can help keep you comfy and calm.
From $199 at Bearaby
Editor Favorite

Wild One Harness Walk Kit

underscored stephanie wild one harness
Stephanie Griffin/CNN

If you're shopping for a dog-loving friend, this Underscored editor-favorite harness kit is available in basically every trendy color imaginable.

$115 $98 at Wild One
Reader Favorite

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount
This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free travel here.
$18 $13 at Amazon

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri Croissant Dome Hoops
Mejuri

When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit.

$78 at Mejuri
Best Tested

Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light

Logitech Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light
Mike Andronico/CNN

Want to make sure they look well lit in every Zoom call? This is our hands-down favorite streaming and WFH light, which clips right onto your computer. Ultra compact and priced at under $60, it's every remote worker's dream.

$60 at Logitech
Best Tested

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

lululemon align high rise pant
Lululemon

For the fitness maven, the Lululemon Align Pant was our pick for the best workout leggings.

From $98 at Lululemon
Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

Esarora Ice Roller
Whether it’s for puffiness or headaches and migraines, this ice roller from Esarora is a cheap yet effective beauty essential that remains an Underscored editor favorite.
$21 $19 at Amazon

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
Nordstrom

A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house.

$95 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
With its classic silhouette and array of poppy color options and patterns to choose from, this set is one of Nordstrom’s bestsellers for good reason.
$75 at Nordstrom
Editor Favorite

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Lunya

Want their current pajamas to get a real upgrade? This silk set is an Underscored editor favorite, with the best part being that it’s machine-washable.

$198 at Lunya
Best Tested

Away The Carry-On

Away Carry-On
Away

If they've got some trips coming up, this carry-on from Away will be a lifesaver. We even named it the best carry-on of the year, largely due to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design — at a fair price point to boot.

$275 at Away
Reader Favorite

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

christmas gift ideas bedsure
This pillowcase makes all the difference if you tend to wake up with frizzy hair. Made from polyester satin, the smooth surface helps keep your skin and hair soft. Silk pillowcases have a similar quality; check out our full guide on the best silk pillowcases here.
$13 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Yana Body Pillow

Yana Body Pillow
Yana
An Underscored editor favorite, this body pillow feels like it's hugging you back.
$199 at Yana
Reader Favorite

Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, 12-Pack

Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack
This bestselling sheet mask set comes with options to soothe, brighten, refresh and nourish all skin types. Divvy them up as stocking stuffers or treat yourself to 12 days of glowing skin. No wonder they're an Underscored reader favorite.
$15 $12 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

underscored naadam 75 sweater
Naadam

Cashmere sweaters are a fashion staple, but oftentimes are outrageously pricey. That’s why we absolutely love Naadam’s $75 cashmere sweater. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and sizes XXS to XXL.

$75 at Naadam
Editor Favorite

Book of the Month Subscription

underscored grief book club
Book of the Month

Voracious readers will appreciate a gift subscription to this service that allows them to choose from five curated new titles each month. Haven’t had time to finish a book before the next book is sent? You can skip a month. Want more to read? Add other books from the site, including top books from previous months for an additional fee.

From $50 at Book of the Month
Editor Favorite

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Styler

Dyson Airwrap Styler
Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury present to get this year. While its almost $600 price tag is intimidating, we tried it ourselves and think it’s worth it. You can read our full thoughts here. When you purchase through Dyson, you receive three additional gifts totaling $125 as well.

$600 at Nordstrom $600 at Dyson
CNN Underscored Best Tested

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee

Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.

From $13 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee
Editor Favorite

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place Always Pan
Nordstrom

The cult-favorite Always Pan is a gorgeous, versatile, nonstick pan that claims to replace eight different kitchen tools. When we tested it out, we quickly found out it’s much more than a pretty pan. Check out our full review here.

$145 $99 at Our Place
Editor Favorite

Theragun Mini

uniquetheragun
Theragun

The most portable (and affordable) Theragun massage gun out there, the Mini still offers up powerful percussion to help melt away aches and soreness. It's a fantastic gift for your favorite fitness-lover too.

$199 $169 at Amazon $199 at Therabody

Valentine’s Day gifts for kids and teens

Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bear

underscored lego brickheadz valentine's bear
Amazon

Lego sets are always a surefire present, and if the youngster in your life wants to stay in the Valentine's Day spirit, gift them this sweet V-Day bear that'll keep them occupied for a few minutes at least.

$32 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Moon Pod

Moon Pod
Moon Pod

If your kid needs a place to chill out or just wants to upgrade their room, the Moon Pod is a zero-gravity beanbag with a cloudlike sitting experience. Seriously, it’s the most comfortable beanbag we’ve ever sat on. Check out our full review here.

$400 $299 at Moonpod
Best Tested

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light

christmas gift ideas emart
Any TikTok enthusiast will appreciate this ring light, which is our pick for the best ring light.
$30 at Amazon

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat and Mouth

A Game of Cat & Mouth by Exploding Kittens
This pinball-esque game will have the kids catapulting balls back and forth for hours on end.
$23 at Amazon

Outree Kids’ Pod Swing Seat

christmas gift ideas outree
Help your kid take a load off with this hanging swing seat. Able to hold up to 100 pounds, it’s the perfect place for them to relax or read a book.
$50 $40 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

christmas gift ideas switch
Nintendo’s Switch Lite gives kids an easy, handheld way to play their favorite games all day long. From Mario to Pokémon, they’ll be endlessly entertained with the Nintendo Switch Lite. And if you need some games to go along with it, check out our favorites here.
$200 at Amazon