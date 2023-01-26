Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away. And since Valentine’s Day gifts are all about showing someone how much you love and care about them, don’t you want them to be extra sweet? To help give you some inspiration, we rounded up our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas that will show them just how much they mean to you.

Need more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, practical gifts and gifts under $25.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Editor Favorite Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place. $23 $19 at Amazon

Better Together Personalized Book of Love Uncommon Goods For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship. $40 at Uncommon Goods

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and start all over. $34 $29 at Amazon

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet Amazon Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors. $55 at Amazon

Best Tested Tushy Classic 3.0 Hello Tushy It might seem like an odd present, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet, which we named the best bidet attachment, will change how you go to the bathroom forever. $129 $99 at Tushy

Editor Favorite Twelve South AirFly Emily McNutt/CNN Tired of not being able to watch in-flight movies with your favorite Bluetooth headphones? Prepare to love the Twelve South AirFly Duo. With a simple setup, this product is a game changer for frequent travelers who want to go totally wireless. Check out our full review here. $35 $31 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Amazon For the guy who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can get 10% off Truff.com purchases with code CNN10. $18 at Truff $15 at Amazon

Best Tested Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size. $40 at Amazon

Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace Nordstrom If he doesn’t have room for a full fire pit, check out this portable tabletop one from Flîkr. It uses rubbing alcohol as fuel, so it’s totally safe to roast marshmallows over and, most importantly, won’t set your smoke alarm off. $99 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential. $30 $20 at Amazon

Best Tested Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle Yeti Our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here. $40 at Yeti

Reader Favorite Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning while making a delicious breakfast. $47 at Amazon

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

GestuelStudio Custom Line Drawing Etsy A more minimalist take on your typical couple portrait, this shop creates a line drawing inspired by a photo of your choice. You can even get your names and a special date (anniversary or wedding date?) printed at the bottom. From $29 at Etsy

Editor Favorite Catbird Grand Cygnet Ring Catbird Jewelry is always a welcome gift, and getting it personalized just makes it feel so much more special. This cygnet ring from Catbird allows you to get their initial (or the initial of someone they love) engraved in the middle. $234 at Catbird

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well). $239 at Amazon

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace Nordstrom Jewelry is a classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra-special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver and 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes, for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off. $37 $26 at Etsy

Reader Favorite Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon Cleverfy's aromatherapy shower steamers are the perfect antidote to any kind of stress. Just place one of the scented pucks in the corner of the shower, turn on the warm water and breathe deep. $25 $20 at Amazon

Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers. When you purchase through Dyson, you receive three additional gifts totaling $185 as well. $430 at Dyson

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit. $78 at Mejuri

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper Nordstrom A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house. $95 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom With its classic silhouette and array of poppy color options and patterns to choose from, this set is one of Nordstrom’s bestsellers for good reason. $75 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Lunya Want their current pajamas to get a real upgrade? This silk set is an Underscored editor favorite, with the best part being that it’s machine-washable. $198 at Lunya

Best Tested Away The Carry-On Away If they've got some trips coming up, this carry-on from Away will be a lifesaver. We even named it the best carry-on of the year, largely due to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design — at a fair price point to boot. $275 at Away

Editor Favorite Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Naadam Cashmere sweaters are a fashion staple, but oftentimes are outrageously pricey. That’s why we absolutely love Naadam’s $75 cashmere sweater. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and sizes XXS to XXL. $75 at Naadam

Editor Favorite Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month Voracious readers will appreciate a gift subscription to this service that allows them to choose from five curated new titles each month. Haven’t had time to finish a book before the next book is sent? You can skip a month. Want more to read? Add other books from the site, including top books from previous months for an additional fee. From $50 at Book of the Month

CNN Underscored Best Tested Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs. From $13 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee

Valentine’s Day gifts for kids and teens

Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bear Amazon Lego sets are always a surefire present, and if the youngster in your life wants to stay in the Valentine's Day spirit, gift them this sweet V-Day bear that'll keep them occupied for a few minutes at least. $32 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Moon Pod Moon Pod If your kid needs a place to chill out or just wants to upgrade their room, the Moon Pod is a zero-gravity beanbag with a cloudlike sitting experience. Seriously, it’s the most comfortable beanbag we’ve ever sat on. Check out our full review here. $400 $299 at Moonpod

Outree Kids’ Pod Swing Seat Amazon Help your kid take a load off with this hanging swing seat. Able to hold up to 100 pounds, it’s the perfect place for them to relax or read a book. $50 $40 at Amazon