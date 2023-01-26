Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away. And since Valentine’s Day gifts are all about showing someone how much you love and care about them, don’t you want them to be extra sweet? To help give you some inspiration, we rounded up our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas that will show them just how much they mean to you.
Valentine’s Day gifts for him
If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place.
For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.
This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and start all over.
Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors.
It might seem like an odd present, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet, which we named the best bidet attachment, will change how you go to the bathroom forever.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones.
While this bath towel from Onsen is a nonconformist in its design, it’s a game changer in its drying results. Oh, and the streamlined look is going to make your bathroom look like your dream spa, too. See our Onsen review here, and be sure to check out Onsen's robe as well.
Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle.
Tired of not being able to watch in-flight movies with your favorite Bluetooth headphones? Prepare to love the Twelve South AirFly Duo. With a simple setup, this product is a game changer for frequent travelers who want to go totally wireless. Check out our full review here.
For the guy who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can get 10% off Truff.com purchases with code CNN10.
If they've got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift them our pick for the best travel pillow. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.
This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days. Read our review of it here.
Our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here.
If he’s really into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven (which we named among our favorite pizza ovens of the year) makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.
Valentine’s Day gifts for her
A more minimalist take on your typical couple portrait, this shop creates a line drawing inspired by a photo of your choice. You can even get your names and a special date (anniversary or wedding date?) printed at the bottom.
Legos aren't just for little kids anymore. This actually gorgeous bouquet of Lego orchids can be an excellent project for your loved one, and truly be flowers that never die. Check out this Lego bonsai tree and flower bouquet kit.
When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.
One of our favorite winter fashion staples, these leggings are soft, stretchy and extremely versatile, and look way more expensive than they are.
Jewelry is always a welcome gift, and getting it personalized just makes it feel so much more special. This cygnet ring from Catbird allows you to get their initial (or the initial of someone they love) engraved in the middle.
If their headphones need a serious upgrade (or if they're still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 feature noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around them (a fantastic feature for someone who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss as well).
These Allbirds Runners are some the most comfortable sneakers out there. The sneakers are particularly flexible and supportive, and truly engineered for all-day comfort. They’re the perfect type of shoe for city trekking, day trips or long walks, and they're available in a men's version too.
Jewelry is a classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra-special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver and 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes, for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off.
Cleverfy's aromatherapy shower steamers are the perfect antidote to any kind of stress. Just place one of the scented pucks in the corner of the shower, turn on the warm water and breathe deep.
If her bed needs an upgrade, these linen sheets, which we named the softest linen sheets of the year, are such a dream. While you may think linen equals itchy, these are impossibly soft, and get softer with each wash. We love all the calming shades they come in too.
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers. When you purchase through Dyson, you receive three additional gifts totaling $185 as well.
All you need to know is their birthday to get them this extra-special candle, each of which is formulated to align with their birthdate, astrological sign and more.
If you're shopping for a dog-loving friend, this Underscored editor-favorite harness kit is available in basically every trendy color imaginable.
When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit.
For the fitness maven, the Lululemon Align Pant was our pick for the best workout leggings.
A constant bestseller, these Ugg slippers are perfect for anything from errands to hanging around the house.
Want their current pajamas to get a real upgrade? This silk set is an Underscored editor favorite, with the best part being that it’s machine-washable.
If they've got some trips coming up, this carry-on from Away will be a lifesaver. We even named it the best carry-on of the year, largely due to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design — at a fair price point to boot.
Cashmere sweaters are a fashion staple, but oftentimes are outrageously pricey. That’s why we absolutely love Naadam’s $75 cashmere sweater. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and sizes XXS to XXL.
Voracious readers will appreciate a gift subscription to this service that allows them to choose from five curated new titles each month. Haven’t had time to finish a book before the next book is sent? You can skip a month. Want more to read? Add other books from the site, including top books from previous months for an additional fee.
The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury present to get this year. While its almost $600 price tag is intimidating, we tried it ourselves and think it’s worth it. You can read our full thoughts here. When you purchase through Dyson, you receive three additional gifts totaling $125 as well.
Java their new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription due to its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.
The cult-favorite Always Pan is a gorgeous, versatile, nonstick pan that claims to replace eight different kitchen tools. When we tested it out, we quickly found out it’s much more than a pretty pan. Check out our full review here.
The most portable (and affordable) Theragun massage gun out there, the Mini still offers up powerful percussion to help melt away aches and soreness. It's a fantastic gift for your favorite fitness-lover too.
Valentine’s Day gifts for kids and teens
Lego sets are always a surefire present, and if the youngster in your life wants to stay in the Valentine's Day spirit, gift them this sweet V-Day bear that'll keep them occupied for a few minutes at least.
If your kid needs a place to chill out or just wants to upgrade their room, the Moon Pod is a zero-gravity beanbag with a cloudlike sitting experience. Seriously, it’s the most comfortable beanbag we’ve ever sat on. Check out our full review here.