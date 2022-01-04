Frequent travelers like to make sure their gear helps to make their journeys more comfortable, practical, efficient and enjoyable. If you’re wondering what to buy for the frequent traveler in your life — no matter the occasion — look no further.

We’ve pulled together some of the best travel gifts, from cameras to skincare to sleep masks, personalized gifts and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a frequent flyer, road trip warrior, budget backpacker or luxury hotel enthusiast, there’s a gift on this list for your favorite wanderer.

Tumi Zip-Around Passport Case $175 $119 at Bloomingdale's Tumi Zip-Around Passport Case Bloomingdale's This classic black Tumi passport holder is the ideal travel companion. The zip-around passport holder also has six additional slots to store credit cards, an ID window and a slip pocket. Additionally, there’s a cash compartment inside to keep your belongings safe and secure. We love the added protection from the fully zipped enclosure.

Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes $25.99 at Amazon Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes Amazon We're huge fans of packing cubes, and this six-piece set from Veken checks all the boxes, as they're also made of waterproof and durable nylon fabric. The Amazon best-selling set includes one extra-large cube, one large cube, one medium cube, one small cube, a shoe bag and a laundry bag. Best of all, the set comes in 12 different colors, so you can get one to match the personality of your gift recipient.

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask $50 at Nordstrom Slip Sleep Mask Amazon Sleeping on planes and trains can be tough, but the right sleep mask can make all the difference. This sleep mask is made from high-grade mulberry silk. It won’t crease hair, absorb face cream or irritate skin, ensuring a comfortable and restful sleep experience anywhere in the world.

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $174.99 at Amazon Amazon You don’t need giant headphones to cancel out pesky noise on a plane and immerse yourself in music or a podcast. The Apple AirPods Pro are compact enough to store in a pocket, purse or travel bag.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle $49.95 $29.99 at Amazon Lifestraw Go Water Bottle Lifestraw Although all travelers need to hydrate, ones traveling to far-flung and off-the-beaten-path destinations need to be especially careful when it comes to safe drinking water. Travelers can protect themselves from bacteria and parasites when drinking local water with the LifeStraw reusable bottle, which uses a special membrane microfilter that removes both. And, for every bottle purchased, LifeStraw will ensure one child receives safe drinking water for a year.

Laneige Hydration-To-Go! Travel Kit $29 at Amazon Laneige Hydration-to-Go! Travel Kit Sephora Frequent air travel wreaks havoc on the skin, but Laneige’s travel-approved kit comes with the essentials to keep your skin glowing throughout the travel journey. It comes with five products, including the Water Bank Moisture Cream, Water Sleeping Mask and a lip sleeping mask.

Twelve South AirFly Duo Bluetooth Adapter $49.99 $42.67 at Amazon Twelve South AirFly Duo Bluetooth Adapter Amazon If your favorite traveler uses a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, this small but mighty accessory is an absolute necessity on every flight. The Bluetooth-enabled device pairs with most brand-name wireless headphones within a couple of seconds. Then, plug the AirFly into the seatback entertainment system and voila, the in-flight entertainment is streaming right into their favorite headphones. At less than $50, it's a terrific gift.

Noshinku Pocket Hand Sanitizer, Pack of 3 $26 at Amazon Noshinku Hand Sanitizer Amazon Hand sanitizer is a must when it comes to travel — but it doesn’t have to be boring, smell bad or dry out your skin. Noshinku’s sanitizer mist is small enough to pass through airport security regulations, and the blend uses essential oils and alcohol derived from organic cane sugar to simultaneously soften and sanitize hands. The Noshinku three-pack is the perfect stocking stuffer, complete with eucalyptus, bergamot and lavendula scents.

National Geographic “Destinations of a Lifetime” $27.77 at Amazon National Geographic "Destinations of a Lifetime" Amazon Travelers won’t be able to contain their wanderlust when flipping through this coffee table book that includes 225 of the world’s most incredible places. From tropical rainforests to ancient ruins to deserted islands, these magnificent photos showcase some of the world’s most epic destinations.

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow $59.99 at Amazon Ostrichpillow This travel neck pillow is an absolute game-changer. It's made from a high-density memory foam material and topped with a silky-soft, jersey-like fabric. In our testing, what we loved most about the Go Neck pillow was its 360-degree design that fastens with a Velcro strap to keep your neck from slouching forward or from side to side. It's easy to carry, too, as the pillow compresses to 60% of its size for easy transport.

Scratch Map From $26 at Uncommon Goods Travel Scratch Map Uncommon Goods Help your traveler track where they’ve been with this innovative scratch-off map. Scratch off each country as they’re ticked off any traveler’s bucket list for a colorful display of adventure sure to bring back terrific memories.

Hotel Lobby Paris Nuit Candle $56 at Hotel Lobby Candle Hotel Lobby Paris Nuit Candle Hotel Lobby Candle For some, hotels are simply a place to get a quick night of shut-eye. For others, hotels are a lifestyle. Enter Hotel Lobby Candles, a brand created by travel and lifestyle influencer Lindsay Silberman. The Paris Nuit scent is perfect for any traveler longing for a luxury hotel experience in their very own home.

Trtl Travel Neck Pillow $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon Amazon Squeezing into small plane seats is never fun, but the Trtl Travel Neck Pillow makes it much easier to sleep. The pillow is designed to keep your head in an upright position to avoid the dreaded nodding while you get some sleep. The plush, soft fabric comes in four colors: red, gray, coral and black.

Cadence Capsules – Build Your 6 $84 $76 at Cadence Cadence If the traveler in your life is known to pack a disorganized plastic bag of liquids and gels, help them out with a set of six Capsules from Cadence. The Build Your 6 set allows you to customize the colors and labels on each of the leakproof and magnetic Capsules. They can stick together to create a single pod of travel necessities. Best of all, the Capsules are TSA-approved for bringing in a carry-on bag.

Canon PowerShot Digital Camera G7 Bundle $649 at Amazon Canon PowerShot Digital Camera G7 Bundle Amazon The Canon PowerShot’s easy-to-use point-and-shoot options mean even those who aren’t photographically savvy can snap great memories. It comes in a bundle with a memory card, spare battery, camera case and more, making it a great option for a traveler looking to take the device on the go. It can be easily slipped into a budding travel photographer’s carry-on.

WineHero Bottle Protector Bags, 6-Pack $28.99 at Amazon Amazon Most oenophile travelers want to bring wine home when on vacation. But suitcase wine breakage is real, and getting home with wine bottles in one piece can be difficult. This set of six WineHero reusable plastic bubble wrap bags made from flexible, durable PVC plastic with heavy-duty lock seals ensures vino arrives home intact.

Taylor & Tanner Barkin 50 States Traveled Journal $30 at Uncommon Goods 50 States Traveled Journal Uncommon Goods This journal allows travelers to remember every stop of their 50-state adventure. Inside, you’ll find a page for each state in the country along with some prompts to jot down your best travel memories in each location, such as the best meals, how you got there, the funniest moments on the trip and much more.

Paravel Fold-Up Backpack $65 at Paravel Paravel Paravel is one of our favorite travel brands. Not only are its products cute, durable and practical, but they're also made with sustainability in mind. This Fold-Up Backpack from the brand folds flat for easy storage when at home. But when exploring a new destination or treading through the airport, the bag expands and features two zip pockets and can fit a day's worth of essentials — including a 15-inch laptop. The backpack comes in six colors and can be monogrammed for an additional $15.

Carmel and Terrell Swan Hand-Embroidered State Pillows $225 at Uncommon Goods Hand Embroidered State Pillows Uncommon Goods What better way to spruce up your chosen traveler’s living space than with a decorative pillow of their favorite state? Whether it’s their home state, their home away from home or their favorite vacation state, each pillow is embroidered with the best sites, cities and cultural icons.

Hotels.com Gift Card $10-$2,000 at Hotels.com A Hotels.com gift card Hotels.com As one of the most flexible travel gifts to give, a Hotels.com gift card offers travelers access to hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. With no expiration date and no fees, choose the quantity you want and decide whether you want the gift card mailed or emailed to the recipient.

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne From $75 at Bloomingdale's Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Nordstrom Starting at just 1 ounce, this is the ideal size to carry on board in a baggie of liquids. The spray-on fragrance is light and fruity, with hints of peach, cassis, spring flowers and acacia honey. After a long-haul flight, everyone can use a refreshing scent — this should be a staple in any traveler’s carry-on bag.

Monos Metro Backpack $195 at Nordstrom Monos Metro Backpack Monos A stylish bag for both personal and business travel, the Monos Metro Backpack is available in either nylon or vegan leather in various colors. The backpack comes with the QuickSnap Modular Kit system which can snap other Monos products and carriers in and out of the bag, as well as a dedicated laptop compartment and a sleeve to fit over a rolling suitcase handle.

Charmking Compression Socks for Women & Men, 3 Pack From $8.99 at Amazon Charmking Compression Socks for Women & Men Amazon There's a long list of benefits to wearing compression socks on long flights. From preventing swelling to deterring potential blood clots, fighting leg fatigue and more, they should be a staple in any frequent traveler's wardrobe. This set of three pairs from Charmking is available in more than 30 different pattern and color combinations, so you can pick out a set that matches the style of your favorite traveler. They offer a good amount of compression while also offering great breathability.

Kindle Oasis $249.99 at Amazon Amazon Kindle Oasis Amazon Traveling readers will appreciate Amazon’s Kindle Oasis, which has warm light and new page-turning technology that makes a digital reading experience feel like reading a real book. It’s apt for beach bums and adventure travelers, too, withstanding accidental immersions in the pool or drops in a muddy pond.

Away Carry-On: Aluminum Edition From $625 at Away Away Aluminum Carry-On Away For a fancy take on Away’s regular Carry-On, gift the Aluminum Edition of the suitcase. It fits in most airline overhead bins and features a chic aluminum shell, the signature Away interior compression system and an ejectable USB charger that can charge your phone up four times over.

Flight 001 5-in-1 Adapter $35 at Amazon Flight 001 5-in-1 Adapter Amazon This color-coded adapter set is perfect for anyone that frequently travels abroad. The set features four different adapters for different countries plus a cube with two USB ports. It’s easy to find the right adapter thanks to the varying colors based on plug shape and size.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger $21.99 at Amazon Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger Amazon A quality TSA-approved power bank will ensure your favorite traveler's devices stay fully charged during their travels. This slim but powerful portable power charger can charge an iPhone 12 just more than two times. At just more than $20, this is a great product to ensure any traveler can access hours of music streaming, map-following and much more.

Brian, Dave, Neil and Colin Urban Map Glass $18 at Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glasses Uncommon Goods Give the traveler in your life the gift of remembering adventures in their favorite city. Whether it’s New York, Nashville, Miami or many more, get a map of their favorite city imprinted on a glass.

Beis Survival Sling $58 at Beis Beis Survival Sling Beis A combo purse, fanny pack and shoulder bag, the Beis survival sling has various compartments and pockets to carry everything a traveler needs within easy reach. Fit for holding key items at the airport, at a music festival, on a hiking trail or elsewhere, the Beis sling fits with any travel scenario.

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact $55 at Amazon Bellroy Tech Kit Amazon Keep cords, plugs and small electronics in order with this durable organizer that zippers shut and keeps your goods secured in place. With pockets and loops for all sorts of travel items and electronics, the organizer is versatile for travelers looking to store cables or keep their keys and phone safely in one place.

Jet&Bo Cashmere Travel Set $380 at Amazon Jet&Bo Cashmere Travel Set Amazon Make any travel experience (even a middle seat) feel more luxurious with the Jet&Bo Cashmere Travel Set. The pack comes with a soft blanket, sleep mask, socks and a carrying case (all cashmere, of course). The items won’t wrinkle and will get softer with each use.

Kootek Travel Hammock From $22.99 at Amazon Kootek Travel Hammock Amazon Perfect for the hedonist traveler, sway and relax anywhere in the world with the Kootek Travel Hammock. The large size fits up to two travelers and the hammock folds up into a small bag that can be easily tucked into a backpack or suitcase.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo $599 at Amazon DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo Amazon Drones are a fun travel accessory, but often huge and too bulky to travel with. The DJI Mini Combo is a compact drone that weighs less than 250 grams. With 31 minutes of flight time and professional-level zoom and video capacity, this drone will capture all those special travel moments but still fit in a carry-on.

The Folio $47 at Uncommon Goods The Folio Uncommon Goods This handy folio can double as both a journal and a storage space. It’s the perfect place to store keepsakes from travels, such as boarding passes, museum tickets and much more. Separate each trip with its own folder space for easy organization.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.