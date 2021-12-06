Huge coffee snob on your list? Rated the best coffee subscription for the budding connoisseur, a Black Box subscription from Angel’s Cup is a no-brainer. This subscription sends you a box of four different roasts, with only the roast date and a five-digit number to differentiate them. The idea is that each shipment is a blind tasting, so once you brew and drink each coffee, you go to Angel’s Cup’s mobile app to input and rate your tasting notes, comparing your scores to the roastmaster and other people who have tasted the same coffee.