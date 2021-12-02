Whether they prefer snuggling up with a book and their favorite warm beverage, kicking back in a long, hot bath or having a few friends over for a low-key game night, the homebody in your life is sure to love each and every one of these super comfy gifts this holiday season.
From a pair of plush cable knit slipper-socks to a linen sheet set that gets softer with each wash, these comfy holiday gift ideas are sure to keep your loved one warm and cozy. Need some more ideas? Check out our gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Nordstrom gifts, practical gifts, beauty gifts and gifts for under $25.
“Hygge
” is a Danish word that roughly translates to the feeling of coziness, contentment and enjoying the good things in life and this game features over 300 thought-provoking questions that are designed to bring people together through conversation and story-telling, making it the ultimate game for any homebody.
The homebody doesn’t need an excuse to have hot chocolate, even if it isn’t the holiday season. But, hey, ‘tis the season to help them load up on the essentials. This fun hot chocolate bomb set comes with a variety of flavors, from original milk chocolate and salted caramel to peppermint. Just drop in warm milk, and watch the magic unfold!
For a splurge gift
, you can’t go wrong with this machine-washable silk robe from Lunya. With its pockets, interior tie, elastic cuffs and thermoregulating material, it’s one of the smartest, chicest robes we’ve ever used ourselves. And with so many colors to choose from, you can make your giftee feel like a true queen. See more of our favorite robes here
.
OK, OK — they probably already have a throw (or ten). But does your homebody pal have a very, very big blanket like this one? As the name suggests, this comfortable and soft blanket fits everyone in their family comfortably. Or, if they’d prefer only to share the couch with their dog, it works for that too. At 10 feet by 10 feet, it can also fit over the bed for an even toastier sleep.
After a long day of working from home, cleaning and freshening up their space, it’s time for the homebody to unwind. And what’s the most comforting beverage of all? Perhaps a glass of wine, or even a hot toddy. These wine tumblers can keep their preferred drink at just the right temperature from the kitchen to the couch to the bath to the bed.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Light-blocking, under $20 and made with five layers of super breathable cotton? It’s no wonder we named this eye mask the best eye mask
on the market.
Rather than holiday party hopping from one cocktail hour to another, the homebody prefers to cue up the seasonal jams, pour the eggnog and rock out to a puzzle. Luckily, this gorgeous holiday-inspired 800-piece puzzle from our favorite puzzle brand Jiggy
will keep them occupied for hours. It even comes with glue and a print of the art to stick it on so they can ogle it for years to come.
The term "nap dress
" really says it all about this incredibly comfortable dress with smocking across the bust and shoulders that you can quite literally take a nap in. From one of our favorite clothing brands Hill House
, it's available in an array of colors and prints, and if you're in a colder climate it comes with longer sleeves as well.
Sometimes the homebody has time for a long, indulgent bath — and other times, they have to settle for a shower. It can still be spa-like, however, with these shower steamers that emit smells like lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla and more.
During the coldest days of the year, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a plush, cotton robe that swallows you up in comfort. Since the homebody likely wears their robe daily, they probably need an upgrade. Enter this highly rated, 100% Turkish cotton robe from Parachute. It’s available in five colors, so they won’t ever need to change out of it.
If comfort is synonymous with soaking in a long, hot bath for someone on your holiday shopping list, we suggest giving them one of these handmade botanical bath salts. Choose from a variety of rejuvenating and relaxing scents including pink Himalayan rose, lavender and more.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
If you think linen sheets can’t be luxurious, then you have
to try this bedding set from Parachute that’s sure to change your mind. We named these the best linen sheets
of the year because they’re exquisitely soft and get softer with each wash. Plus, they’re available in a variety of gorgeous colors and sizes.
Looking to give the gift of cashmere without the luxurious price tag? Then you’ll love the Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater from Naadam. Available for men and women in 28 gorgeous colors and a variety of sizes, this sustainably-made sweater is a no-brainer for everyone this holiday season.
Made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, these jogger pajama pants are breathable enough to sleep in and comfy enough to lounge in all weekend. They feature a drawstring elastic waistband, sizable pockets and banded cuffs for a relaxed and perfect fit.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
If coffee is their love language, they will undoubtedly find comfort curling up with a cup of deliciously tasty, bold and flavorful Blue Bottle coffee from its easy-to-use and totally customizable subscription service. It’s so great, we even named it the best coffee subscription of 2022
.
Like the brand’s slogan says, these unisex sweatpant-overalls are “the comfiest thing ya never knew you needed.” Made from an unbelievably soft and sustainable blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester material, they’re comfortable, functional and so fun to wear. Choose from an array of colors and sizes.
With a soft lining and a plush cable knit outer, these magnificently cozy slipper-socks are basically like wearing a blanket on your feet, and who doesn’t love that?
Turn your home into a cozy haven with the warm and enveloping scent of apples and amber thanks to this beautifully fragrant wooden wick candle from Threshold. See more of our favorite Target candles here
.
If your loved one prefers a warm cup of tea, this herbal tea set features a collection of nine herbs and three various green loose leaf teas from Japan, India, and Sri Lanka that can be blended to their liking.
There’s no place your homebody friend would rather be than in their reading nook, sipping their favorite drink and paging through their latest read. One gift they will appreciate is the sentiment of literature with a subscription to the Book of the Month Club. They are given five books “vetted by cool people with great taste” to choose from, pick one and it arrives at their door. It’s that easy!
Though this is meant for a snow day, it’s truly ideal for any day for the homebody. They work from home, play from home and love their home, and now they have all they need to make it that much more exciting. It comes with a seasonal winter roast, espresso-infused caramels and a ceramic mug.
Upgrade her pajamas with this machine-washable silk set from Lunya. These pajamas are thermoregulating to help maintain a comfortable body temperature all while being super soft and gorgeous.
Every festive season, you think about gifting the homebody a candle. They love it, of course, but if you’re looking for something new, consider this kit. It allows your friend to make three lavender candles of their own using soy wax, essential oils, tins and wicks. To make magic, they only need a thermometer, a saucepan and three pencils.
This cozy gift guide wouldn't be a cozy gift guide without a weighted blanket. Bearaby is one of our favorite weighted blanket brands
, and this velvet one is an editor favorite for sure.
When you’re a homebody, it can be no-pants day every day. And definitely no-shoes day, since you’re staying indoors. However, a slipper can be helpful for the quick trip to the mailbox or to pick up a package outside. This highly rated house slipper is not only soft and comfortable, but features added support to improve posture. Made in Portugal, these sweet pairs deliver both style and function.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Some days, the homebody wants to jazz up their style a little bit. And by that, we mean swapping out the sweats for leggings. We named this pair the best leggings to wear as pants
thanks to their non-constricting fabric and ability to pair with virtually anything in our wardrobe. They can throw on an oversized sweater and your pal is ready for a Zoom call or a visit from guests.
Whether you’re throwing this oversized cropped sweatshirt on after a workout or wearing it out and about on the weekends, one thing’s for sure: You will be perfectly comfortable and look super stylish wherever you go.
Just because the homebody would rather be at their abode than at a bar, that doesn’t mean they’ll be indoors 24/7. For when they want to venture outdoors and enjoy the winter air, they’ll need a blanket to keep them toasty. This bug shield blanket from our favorite outdoor furniture company Outer
is a celebrity favorite of Martha Stewart, Beverley Mitchell and Amanda Kloots — and for a good reason. It’s soft, yet repels insects like mosquitoes and ticks. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes in fun patterns too.
Other than their couch, the only other place the homebody spends more time is in the bath. They’ve made it their haven, and now you can make it even more comfortable with this gorgeous bath tray, which has space for a book, candle and maybe even a glass of wine.
To make their favorite place full of joy, reminders of their friends and family will go a long way. But rather than choosing one photo and framing it, digital smart photo options allow them to add memories as they make them. This top pick from Aura Frames allows unlimited storage for photos and videos, which could keep them entertained for hours.
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Not only is this 100% silk pillowcase that we named the best silk pillowcase
extraordinarily soft, but it's clinically proven to reduce bedhead and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors, too.
You can never have enough robes, especially when considering cozy gifts. Whether you’re lounging around the house or stepping out of a long, relaxing bath, wrapping yourself in this plush robe is the equivalent of stepping into heaven. It’s made from an impeccably soft polyester-nylon blend that’s machine-washable and features two deep front pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone and anything else you need.
Self-care is the ultimate form of comfort and this Dewy Skin Essentials skincare set from Tatcha features everything you need to achieve hydrated, plump and glowing skin.