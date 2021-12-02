Whether they prefer snuggling up with a book and their favorite warm beverage, kicking back in a long, hot bath or having a few friends over for a low-key game night, the homebody in your life is sure to love each and every one of these super comfy gifts this holiday season.

From a pair of plush cable knit slipper-socks to a linen sheet set that gets softer with each wash, these comfy holiday gift ideas are sure to keep your loved one warm and cozy. Need some more ideas? Check out our gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Nordstrom gifts, practical gifts, beauty gifts and gifts for under $25.

The Hygge Game Amazon Hygge ” is a Danish word that roughly translates to the feeling of coziness, contentment and enjoying the good things in life and this game features over 300 thought-provoking questions that are designed to bring people together through conversation and story-telling, making it the ultimate game for any homebody. $20 at Amazon

Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb Gift Set Amazon The homebody doesn’t need an excuse to have hot chocolate, even if it isn’t the holiday season. But, hey, ‘tis the season to help them load up on the essentials. This fun hot chocolate bomb set comes with a variety of flavors, from original milk chocolate and salted caramel to peppermint. Just drop in warm milk, and watch the magic unfold! $17 at Amazon

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Big Blanket Co. OK, OK — they probably already have a throw (or ten). But does your homebody pal have a very, very big blanket like this one? As the name suggests, this comfortable and soft blanket fits everyone in their family comfortably. Or, if they’d prefer only to share the couch with their dog, it works for that too. At 10 feet by 10 feet, it can also fit over the bed for an even toastier sleep. $169 $149 at Amazon $159 at Big Blanket Co.

Sunwill Insulated Wine Tumbler, 2-Pack Amazon After a long day of working from home, cleaning and freshening up their space, it’s time for the homebody to unwind. And what’s the most comforting beverage of all? Perhaps a glass of wine, or even a hot toddy. These wine tumblers can keep their preferred drink at just the right temperature from the kitchen to the couch to the bath to the bed. $10 $9 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Jiggy The Eve by Ana Hard Jiggy Rather than holiday party hopping from one cocktail hour to another, the homebody prefers to cue up the seasonal jams, pour the eggnog and rock out to a puzzle. Luckily, this gorgeous holiday-inspired 800-piece puzzle from our favorite puzzle brand Jiggy will keep them occupied for hours. It even comes with glue and a print of the art to stick it on so they can ogle it for years to come. $49 at Jiggy

Reader Favorite Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon Sometimes the homebody has time for a long, indulgent bath — and other times, they have to settle for a shower. It can still be spa-like, however, with these shower steamers that emit smells like lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla and more. $25 $18 at Amazon

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe Parachute During the coldest days of the year, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a plush, cotton robe that swallows you up in comfort. Since the homebody likely wears their robe daily, they probably need an upgrade. Enter this highly rated, 100% Turkish cotton robe from Parachute. It’s available in five colors, so they won’t ever need to change out of it. $109 at Parachute

Bloom Closet Co. Large Bath Salt Etsy If comfort is synonymous with soaking in a long, hot bath for someone on your holiday shopping list, we suggest giving them one of these handmade botanical bath salts. Choose from a variety of rejuvenating and relaxing scents including pink Himalayan rose, lavender and more. $36 $28 at Etsy

Editor Favorite Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Naadam Looking to give the gift of cashmere without the luxurious price tag? Then you’ll love the Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater from Naadam. Available for men and women in 28 gorgeous colors and a variety of sizes, this sustainably-made sweater is a no-brainer for everyone this holiday season. $75 at Naadam

Goodfellow & Co. Double Weave Jogger Pajama Pants Target Made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, these jogger pajama pants are breathable enough to sleep in and comfy enough to lounge in all weekend. They feature a drawstring elastic waistband, sizable pockets and banded cuffs for a relaxed and perfect fit. $17 at Target

Swoveralls Swoveralls Like the brand’s slogan says, these unisex sweatpant-overalls are “the comfiest thing ya never knew you needed.” Made from an unbelievably soft and sustainable blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester material, they’re comfortable, functional and so fun to wear. Choose from an array of colors and sizes. $98 at Swoveralls

Bombas Men's Cable Knit Gripper Slipper Bombas With a soft lining and a plush cable knit outer, these magnificently cozy slipper-socks are basically like wearing a blanket on your feet, and who doesn’t love that? $49 at Bombas

Brandless Comforts of Home Bundle Brandless $142 $71 at Brandless

Julie Pederson Green Herbal Tea Kit Uncommon Goods If your loved one prefers a warm cup of tea, this herbal tea set features a collection of nine herbs and three various green loose leaf teas from Japan, India, and Sri Lanka that can be blended to their liking. $42 at Uncommon Goods

Editor Favorite Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month There’s no place your homebody friend would rather be than in their reading nook, sipping their favorite drink and paging through their latest read. One gift they will appreciate is the sentiment of literature with a subscription to the Book of the Month Club. They are given five books “vetted by cool people with great taste” to choose from, pick one and it arrives at their door. It’s that easy! $50 at Book of the Month

Grounds and Hounds Coffee Snow Day Survival Kit Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co. Though this is meant for a snow day, it’s truly ideal for any day for the homebody. They work from home, play from home and love their home, and now they have all they need to make it that much more exciting. It comes with a seasonal winter roast, espresso-infused caramels and a ceramic mug. $40 at Grounds and Hounds

Editor Favorite Lunya Washable Silk Set Lunya Upgrade her pajamas with this machine-washable silk set from Lunya. These pajamas are thermoregulating to help maintain a comfortable body temperature all while being super soft and gorgeous. $188 at Lunya

Melody Figge DIY Candle-Making Kit Uncommon Goods Every festive season, you think about gifting the homebody a candle. They love it, of course, but if you’re looking for something new, consider this kit. It allows your friend to make three lavender candles of their own using soy wax, essential oils, tins and wicks. To make magic, they only need a thermometer, a saucepan and three pencils. $38 at Uncommon Goods

Dooeys House Loafers Dooeys When you’re a homebody, it can be no-pants day every day. And definitely no-shoes day, since you’re staying indoors. However, a slipper can be helpful for the quick trip to the mailbox or to pick up a package outside. This highly rated house slipper is not only soft and comfortable, but features added support to improve posture. Made in Portugal, these sweet pairs deliver both style and function. $140 $125 at Dooeys

CNN Underscored Best Tested Zella Live-In High Waist Legging Nordstrom Some days, the homebody wants to jazz up their style a little bit. And by that, we mean swapping out the sweats for leggings. We named this pair the best leggings to wear as pants thanks to their non-constricting fabric and ability to pair with virtually anything in our wardrobe. They can throw on an oversized sweater and your pal is ready for a Zoom call or a visit from guests. $59 at Nordstrom

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Lululemon Whether you’re throwing this oversized cropped sweatshirt on after a workout or wearing it out and about on the weekends, one thing’s for sure: You will be perfectly comfortable and look super stylish wherever you go. $118 at Lululemon

Outer Bug Shield Blanket Outer Just because the homebody would rather be at their abode than at a bar, that doesn’t mean they’ll be indoors 24/7. For when they want to venture outdoors and enjoy the winter air, they’ll need a blanket to keep them toasty. This bug shield blanket from our favorite outdoor furniture company Outer is a celebrity favorite of Martha Stewart, Beverley Mitchell and Amanda Kloots — and for a good reason. It’s soft, yet repels insects like mosquitoes and ticks. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes in fun patterns too. $140 From $112 at Outer

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon Other than their couch, the only other place the homebody spends more time is in the bath. They’ve made it their haven, and now you can make it even more comfortable with this gorgeous bath tray, which has space for a book, candle and maybe even a glass of wine. $58 $51 at Amazon

Aura Frames Mason Luxe Nordstrom To make their favorite place full of joy, reminders of their friends and family will go a long way. But rather than choosing one photo and framing it, digital smart photo options allow them to add memories as they make them. This top pick from Aura Frames allows unlimited storage for photos and videos, which could keep them entertained for hours. $249 at Amazon $249 at Aura Frames

Ugg Lenny Robe Nordstrom You can never have enough robes, especially when considering cozy gifts. Whether you’re lounging around the house or stepping out of a long, relaxing bath, wrapping yourself in this plush robe is the equivalent of stepping into heaven. It’s made from an impeccably soft polyester-nylon blend that’s machine-washable and features two deep front pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone and anything else you need. $148 at Nordstrom