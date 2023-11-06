Gifting season is officially in full swing, and we’ve got guides for everyone on your list. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for women, men, teens or even someone who has everything, we’ve got you covered. But if you have an obsessive pet parent in your life (or you’re one yourself), you know a personalized pet gift will truly make their holiday season. That’s why the pet parents of CNN Underscored ordered 14 of the best personalized gifts to see if they’re actually worth it. Here are all our favorites. Pupsentials Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt I've seen these custom sweatshirts all over Instagram and TikTok, so I couldn't wait to get a pair with the faces of my two dogs. Ordering was easy, and going through edits was a breeze too. Once they arrived in the mail I couldn't have been happier with the way they turned out. The sweater itself is super cozy — a little oversized and thin. I'm still amazed at how much personality Kyndall can capture in her beautiful embroidery. — Kai Burkhardt, outdoors and pets editor From $139 at Pupsentials From $140 at Uncommon Goods ModPawsUS Custom Pet Portrait Coffee Glass I’m a firm believer that a cute cup makes drinking any type of beverage way more fun. And considering I drink iced coffee while my cat Tango is sleeping next to me almost every morning, this custom pet portrait coffee glass was right up my alley. It turned out perfect — I love how the seller was able to make Tango’s various colors show up in the portrait. — Amina Abdelrahman, home and gifts editor $30 From $15 at Etsy Crown & Paw Modern Pet Portrait The portrait of Daisy was amazing! It looks just like her and captured her energy very well. This is the perfect gift for this holiday season, and I will definitely be adding more to my cart for family and friends. — Gabriella Triolo, social coordinator From $70 at Crown and Paw SunCornerCo Custom Pet Shirt Out of all the personalized pet products I've bought, this one might be my favorite. After submitting five of our favorite pictures of both Miso and Dashi, Suncornerco turned them into highly stylized, undeniably hilarious shirts super quickly. They sent a proof within 24 hours after I ordered and sent in photos, and I had no edits at all. The shirts came quickly afterward too. I had zero complaints about the process or quality, and I would highly recommend getting one of these shirts so you can rep your pet. — Kai Burkhardt, outdoors and pets editor $37 From $27 at Etsy West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait The experience I had putting together this hand-illustrated pet portrait was easy and, dare I say, even fun?! All you need to do is choose the number of pets you’d like to digitally appear (you can select up to three), pick from a diverse range of background colors and textures, select a frame and upload your favorite photo of your fur baby along with their name. It’s totally customizable and the perfect addition to you or your friends' and family's pet shrine — admit it, we all have one! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social From $70 at West & Willow Knitwise Portrait-Only Pet Custom Sweater If you want to wear your love for your beloved pet on your sleeve (or, really, your torso), this sweater is for you. I sent Knitwise a photo of my cat Phoebe, and they managed to emblazon a very high-quality sweater with her exact likeness. There are several sweater colors to choose from, and sizes range from 2XS to 4XL — you can even opt for your sweater to include two pets. — Chelsea Stone, senior deals editor From $138 at Knitwise Crown & Paw The Sci Fi Lord Custom Throw Pillow This adorable custom throw pillow is the must-get gift for the science-fiction fan in your life. To get this personalized pillow made, all I did was send Crown & Paw a color photo of Gizmo, my Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and they did an amazing job transforming my good-natured little pup into the evil Sci Fi Lord you see on the pillow. I ordered the 14-inch-by-14-inch size, but the pillow is also available in 18 inches by 18 inches or 26 inches by 26 inches. — Suzanne Kattau, editor of product testing $60 From $50 at Crown and Paw Animalist Form Pet Poster This portrait of Milly was perfect! I wanted something minimalistic that fit with my aesthetic while also being heartfelt and resembling Milly, and this did just that! It’s a great gift to give anyone who loves their pets, and they have tons of different pets and breeds. I can’t wait to frame it and hang it up! — Tyler Holender, social strategist From $70 at Animalist PhoebeebiesShop Custom Pet Portrait Punch Needle You’ve seen your pet’s face embroidered, but have you ever seen them punch needled? When I laid eyes on the PhoebeebiesShop custom pet punch needle pennants on Etsy, I knew I needed one to add to my own gallery wall — and not just because the shop owner and my cat share the same name. I chose my preferred background design (stars) and color (terra-cotta) and sent along a few photos of Phoebe (the cat), then Phoebe (the human) reached out with a photo of the finished product before dropping it in the mail — and posting a video of the process to her TikTok. — Chelsea Stone, senior deals editor $115 at Etsy Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Made from an eco-friendly canvas that’s derived from 38 recycled plastic bottles, this carrier is my favorite — and my pup’s! It features recycled mesh panels for ultimate airflow, it comes with a washable fleece lining and it has pockets for treats as well as an inner leash attachment to keep him extra safe on the go. Not to mention, it can also be personalized by monogramming your pet’s initials or name, so it makes a great gift for any animal lover in your life! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $190 at Paravel FoFmCustomCreations Personalized Cat Sweatshirt In my world, the more items with my cat’s face on them the better. I’ve got the mugs. I’ve got the artwork. But what I really wanted was to incorporate more of Eartha into my everyday wardrobe. From beginning to end, the process of getting this sweatshirt was flawless. I sent the creator some pictures, they sent a draft, we did a round of edits and in less than a week it was at my doorstep. I was completely impressed. It’s super soft, and the design looks just like Eartha. I’m so pleased with it. — Rachel Lubitz, former senior lifestyle editor $79 From $74 at Etsy UptownCustomGifts Custom Pokémon Card When it comes to buying a gift for the Pokémon fan in my life, I chose (you) UptownCustomGifts! The eBay seller makes custom Pokémon trading cards based around pets with either illustrations or enhanced versions of the original photos, and they’ll even work the pet owner in if you pay the right price. I could have gotten something simple, but I chose the holographic design as a way to say, “I’m sorry” to Marie, the unofficial mascot of CNN Underscored and beloved French bulldog of our own Mike Andronico. Not only did I love it, but Mike’s reaction upon receipt — and seeing I made a little joke in the copy about how gassy Marie can be — was proof that I chose right. — Henry T. Casey, electronics writer From $39 at Etsy Paperheartsinc Custom Pokémon Card I got this customized Pokémon card last year for my birthday, and it's been sitting on my desk ever since. The custom art portrait is based off a real picture, and I especially love the fact that you can customize the moves, Pokémon type and descriptions to really nail your pet's personality. — Kai Burkhardt, outdoors and pets editor $8 From $5 at Etsy Wild One Mealtime Kit These sturdy, food-grade stainless steel bowls come with a nonslip and nontoxic matching mat that has undoubtedly elevated Teddy’s eating area while keeping them in place all at once. The place mat also comes with raised edges, so if your dog is a messy eater like mine, it’ll protect your floor from spills. I had so much fun personalizing this kit for my pup that I opted for one bowl with his name on it and another with a cute little paw print emoji. I love how they turned out! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $94 $91 at Wild One