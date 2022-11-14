It’s officially gifting season, which means you’re probably looking for gift ideas for all the people in your life. Whether it’s for him, for her, for the traveler in your life or you need some cheap gifts, we’ve got guides galore at CNN Underscored.

If you know someone who’s completely obsessed with all-things nature, it can be hard to find the perfect gift. That’s why we’ve compiled our favorite products to make any hiker, camper, climber, kayaker or any other kind of adventurer happy. If you need even more ideas, check out our REI gift guide too.

Yeti Yonder 1-Liter Water Bottle Yeti Yeti’s new water bottle is sure to be a hot gift this holiday season. Instead of another heavy, insulated metal bottle, the brand’s latest release is a lightweight, BPA-free plastic water bottle that’s still tremendously durable. $28 at Yeti

Teva ReEmber Terrain Teva ReEmber slippers have been one of our favorite gifts for years, but this holiday season Teva released a new version, the Teva ReEmber Terrain. These shoes have a thicker, more supportive sole and a lot more traction on the bottom so you can feel more secure walking around camp. We’ve been trying out a pair for ourselves and love the updated sole. However, these new slippers don’t have a heel, so they slip off easily. We also found that the Terrain slippers run big, so you might want to order one size down. $90 at Teva

Yeti Rambler Colster 12-Ounce Can Insulator Yeti If you know someone who always forgets about their drink, get them this can insulator from Yeti. It uses the brand’s double-wall vacuum insulation technology to keep your beverages nice and cold for hours. $25 at Yei

North Drinkware The Longs Peak Pint It’s no secret that whiskey glasses and beer pints are a played-out gift. But, we still think you should consider the glasses from North Drinkware because they’re just so cool. The bottom of each glass has a 3D mold of a real mountain in the bottom. $49 at North Drinkware

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace Kit When the weather gets cold and you can’t go camping, one of the things you might miss most is sitting around a fire making s’mores. While it isn’t as good as the real thing, this mini fireplace is a great way to bring a little taste of the outdoors inside. $125 at Huckberry

Editor Favorite Apple Watch Ultra Apple Apple has made a jump into the outdoor scene with the brand-new Apple Watch UItra. With increased battery life, more precise GPs and enhanced compass capabilities, it could be an adventurer’s new best friend. We tried it out and, while there’s no question it’s expensive, we think it’s worth it. $799 at Amazon

Gregory Salvo 16 H2O We’ve been testing this hiking backpack from Gregory for the past month and absolutely love it. It’s got plenty of organization, chest and hip straps and even comes with a 3-liter water reservoir. If you’re looking for a technical hiking pack to carry your gear on tougher day hikes, this is the one for you. $140 at Gregory

Therm-A-Rest Honcho Poncho Stay cozy wherever you are with Therm-A-Rest’s Honcho Poncho. It’s got synthetic insulation to keep you warm and a giant front pocket that doubles as a stuff sack for easy portability. We’ve had one for a couple of weeks and think it’s a great way to stay toasty at camp or an outdoor venue like a tailgate or football game. $120 $90 at Therm-A-Rest

Nomadix Original Towel Nomadix Original Towel Nomadix This versatile towel is perfect for traveling, camping, the gym and basically any other outdoor activity. It’s super packable, ultra-absorbent, fast-drying and soft too. We’ve been testing one for about one month now and love it. We’ve been finding all sorts of uses for it and it’s definitely earned a spot on our camping checklist. $40 at REI

Nemo Fillo King Camping Pillow Sleeping comfortably at camp can be difficult, but not when you use this camp pillow from Nemo. We tried one ourselves and were super impressed by how comfortable it is. It combines a foam filling with an inflatable center to provide great support while still being able to pack down. $70 at REI $70 at Nemo

Primus Kamoto Open Fire Pit This fire pit folds flat for ultimate portability and easy storage. Plus, it’s got an integrated ashtray so it's easy to clean up and leave no trace. $150 at Primus

Sea to Summit X-Set 32 If you like cooking at camp, you need this lightweight, ultra-packable set. It comes with a 2.8-liter collapsible pot, a 1.3-liter collapsible kettle and an 8-inch pan. We’ve been testing this set for over one year and take it on every camping trip. The pot is the perfect size to make a big pot of soup perfect for two people and everything collapses down to the size of a frisbee. $140 at Sea to Summit

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder has a wax coating on both sides of the shell for extra warmth and insulation. A blanket lining makes it feel extra cozy even when the weather outside is everything but. $298 at Huckberry

Backcountry Gear Tote This 36.5-liter tote can haul all sorts of gear, whether that’s a massive grocery haul or your skiing essentials. Internal compression straps, grab handles and zippered pockets all make packing and carrying this tote a breeze. $69 $55 at Backcountry

Snow Peak Wabuki Chopsticks If you’re looking for a stylish stocking stuffer, check out these chopsticks from outdoor brand Snow Peak, which are made from bamboo and stainless steel. Plus, they come with a carrying case so you can bring them on your next adventure. $45 at Snow Peak

Selk'Bag Original Recycled Wearable Sleeping Bag Once you get warm and cozy in your sleeping bag, it’s hard to motivate yourself to get out. With the Selk’Bag wearable sleeping bag, you don’t have to. Packed with synthetic insulation, equipped with tons of pockets and featuring vents to help you regulate your temperature, you can stay toasty and comfortable all day long. $199 at REI

Therm-ic Refresher USB Boot Heater If you hate hopping into a pair of cold boots in the morning, check out this boot heater from Therm-ic. It uses a USB-powered heater and can warm up two boots at once so your toes can stay toasty. $100 at Backcountry

Puffin Drinkwear The Lumberjack These little koozies from Puffin Drinkwear are the perfect stocking stuffer for the adventurer in your life. They can keep their drinks cold with these stylish and hilarious can insulators. $18 at Puffin Drinkwear

National Parks Iconic Percolator You don’t have to suffer by drinking instant coffee when you’re out camping. There are plenty of portable options that can brew a delicious cup, including this cute percolator from Parks Project. It’s made with 100% carbon steel wrapped in enamel, which means it's sturdy enough for everyday use at home or in the middle of the backcountry. $55 at Parks Project

National Parks Iconic Enamel Mug in Green This enameled mug is cute, won’t chip like a ceramic cup and it’s even campfire-safe if you want to heat up your drinks over an open flame. $18 at Parks Project

Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill This portable fire pit from Snow Peak comes with a grill grate so you can make delicious meals wherever you are. Plus, it folds down so you can bring it from the backyard to the campsite and everywhere in between. $350 at Snow Peak

Sunski Tera Polarized Sunglasses At the beach, on the slopes or on top of a mountain, these polarized sunglasses help keep your eyes protected from the sun. Plus, they have nifty side shields for extra protection from glare. $89 at Backcountry

REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack If you want to upgrade your hiking backpack, look no further than this pack from REI Co-op. It’s simple, got tons of pockets and even has a hydration sleeve so you can be ready for your next day hike. $60 at REI

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket We love Patagonia sweaters and this fleece is no exception. With a timeless style and material crafted with recycled polyester, the Better Sweater will look good on the trail and off. $149 at Patagonia

Thule Tepui Explorer Autana 3 Tent Explore further with this rooftop tent from Thule. Weighing 152 pounds, this tent can sleep up to three people and has an extended canopy so you can go from your car to the tent without being exposed to the elements. $2,800 $1,875 at REI

REI Co-op Quarter Dome SL 2 Tent The superlight tent is great for both backpacking and car camping. It’s got plenty of internal room to sleep two and features two stake-out vestibules for extra gear storage. $379 $265 at REI

Patagonia Down Sweater Down jackets are a great gift since they’re so versatile. Pair them with a few layers and you can wear them all the way from fall through the spring. This one from Patagonia is especially good because it’s got 800-fill-power goose down and its exterior is made from 30-denier recycled ripstop nylon for extra durability. $279 at REI

The North Face One Bag Sleeping Bag If you like to go camping all throughout the year but don’t want to buy multiple sleeping bags for different temperatures, this sleeping bag is for you. With two interchangeable layers, you can use them separately or together for three different sleeping configurations. From $225 at REI