Looking to get a head start on your holiday gifts? You’re in luck — Nordstrom just launched its annual holiday gift guide and it’s chock-full of the season’s most stylish gifts. With thousands of amazing gifts to choose from, knowing where to start can be a bit daunting, so we picked out our favorite holiday gifts to help get you started. Need more ideas? Check out our gifts for her and gifts for him too.

Gifts for him

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants $98 at Nordstrom Vuori Men's Sunday Performance Jogger Vuori Soft and comfortable enough to lounge or exercise in yet stylish enough to wear out and about. These jogger sweatpants really do it all.

Ugg Scuff Slipper $89.95 at Nordstrom Ugg Scuff Slipper Nordstrom Keeping your feet warm and cozy is easy, thanks to these Ugg slippers, which feature a pillowy-soft shearling-lined insole and gorgeous suede.

Nest New York Holiday Candle From $18 at Nordstrom Nest New York Holiday Candle Nordstrom If you’re not sure what to gift someone, you can never go wrong with a candle. This one from Nest New York is a limited-edition holiday scent that was meticulously crafted so it burns evenly.

The North Face Men's Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket $320 at Nordstrom The North Face Men's Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket Nordstrom This quilted down jacket from The North Face is an absolute must-have. Not only is it supremely warm, thanks to its 700-fill power goose down lining, but it’s a classic coat that never goes out of style.

Bombas 3-Pack Solids Ankle Socks $36 at Nordstrom Bombas 3-Pack Solids Ankle Socks Bombas Once he slips his feet into these impeccably cushioned and breathable Bombas socks we can pretty much guarantee they’ll be his favorite gift of the season.

Le Labo Beard Oil $63 at Nordstrom Le Labo Beard Oil Nordstrom The Le Labo beard oil is the perfect gift for any man who prides himself in maintaining well-manicured facial hair. This plant-based oil helps to nourish and protect even the roughest beards, thanks to ingredients like jojoba, grapeseed and sunflower oils.

Bose Sport Earbuds $179 at Nordstrom Bose Sport Earbuds Nordstrom Upgrade his headphone game with the Bose Sport Earbuds. Sleek, water-repellent and made for high-performance activities such as gym workouts or cardio, the batteries last up to five hours and fit comfortably in your ears. See more of our favorite wireless earbuds here.

Nordstrom Marble Serving Board $49 at Nordstrom Marble Serving Board Nordstrom If he likes to entertain, this beautiful marble serving board is sure to put a smile on his face every time he uses it. Available in white or gray, it makes any charcuterie look instantly chic.

Rag & Bone Leather Commuter Backpack $550 at Nordstrom Rag & Bone Leather Commuter Backpack Nordstrom For the guy on the go, this luxe backpack is sure to come in handy. Made with buttery Italian leather and multiple compartments — including a padded laptop space — it can fit all of his essentials and more in major style.

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet $38 at Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet Nordstrom Keep your money, cards and everything else important secure and safe in this stylish RFID wallet from Herschel Supply Co.

Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Hat $28 at Nordstrom Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Hat Nordstrom Gift him a cozy yet fashionable beanie that he can wear with anything already in his closet.

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker From $75 at Nordstrom Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker Teva These cozy slippers have a tread so they can keep your toes warm in the house and on the way to the store. Plus, their quilted upper is water-resistant and made with recycled ripstop fabric.

David Yurman Baby Box Chain Necklace From $180 at Nordstrom David Yurman Baby Box Chain Necklace Nordstrom There’s something so special about this sterling silver Baby Box Chain Necklace from David Yurman. Whether he wears it every day with jeans and a T-shirt or dresses it up for a night out, it’s sure to elevate his look.

Nordstrom Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $49.50 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom A cotton-cashmere blend crewneck sweater will become a staple in his closet. Choose from a variety of colors, including burgundy, brown and navy.

Burberry Giant Icon Check Cashmere Scarf $520 at Nordstrom Burberry Giant Icon Check Cashmere Scarf Nordstrom When temperatures drop he’ll be able to keep warm and stylish with this ultra-soft cashmere scarf in Burberry’s classic check print that’s equally as timeless as it is fashionable.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 From $17 at Nordstrom Supergoop! This sunscreen has a cult following — and for good reason. The lightweight, pearlescent cream features SPF 40 for protection from the sun and acts as a makeup-gripping primer that melts into any skin tone.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker $119 at Nordstrom Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Nordstrom This tiny, portable and waterproof speaker can go with you on any adventure, whether it’s to the beach or on a bike ride through the rain.

Crocs Classic Clog $49.99 at Nordstrom Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs are back, so it’s officially time to restock. Available in 10 colors, these bright rubber clogs are a blast from the past but still are somehow hideously cute.

The North Face Etip Gloves $45 at Nordstrom The North Face Etip Gloves Nordstrom The temperatures are dipping fast, so if you want to keep your hands warm but still need to use your phone, check out these Etip gloves from The North Face.

Via Maris Block Chanukiah $225 at Nordstrom Via Maris Block Chanukiah Nordstrom This gorgeous, cast-aluminum menorah not only holds candles upright but also opens up to reveal a storage compartment that can fit 44 candles.

Gifts for her

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas $75 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom This stylish and comfy pajama set comes in eight colors and is made from a modal and spandex mix.

Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette $57 at Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette Nordstrom With various shades of bronze and caramel brown, this universally flattering eyes hadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury is the ultimate makeup essential for anyone and everyone. It’s easily blendable and buildable, and it looks gorgeous on any skin tone.

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo $125 at Nordstrom Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo Nordstrom Sleeping on Slip’s pure mulberry silk pillowcases is not only heavenly because of how soft they are, but they’ve been proven to reduce bedhead frizz and have anti-aging benefits. Sounds like a perfect holiday gift to us!

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet $49 at Nordstrom Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet Nordstrom With a magnetic closure and removable zip wristlet, this fashionable bag from Street Level is the perfect bag to stay by your side.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle $65 at Nordstrom Nordstrom You can never go wrong giving someone a delicious smelling candle for the holidays, especially when it’s made with warm and spicy notes of clove, chestnut, pepper and orange — like this one from Maison Margiela.

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Water Bottle $39.95 at Nordstrom Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Water Bottle Nordstrom Hydro Flask has a large number of loyal fans, and if you’re trying to convert someone, this 24-ounce bottle is the perfect gift. Available in gorgeous colors, this bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold all day long.

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers $69 at Nordstrom Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers Nordstrom We don’t know about you, but when the weather gets cold, the sweatpants come out. And they don’t come off. If you’re in need of a new stylish pair of sweats, check out these high-rise joggers, which have an elastic waist with a drawstring and slanted front pockets and are made from spandex and recycled polyester.

Reformation Liam Cashmere Long Cardigan $248 at Nordstrom Reformation Liam Cashmere Long Cardigan Nordstrom A long cashmere cardigan is the wardrobe workhorse that she’ll be sure to reach for time and time again. It’s soft, elegant, ridiculously comfortable and not to mention ultra–stylish.

Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe $140 at Nordstrom Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe Nordstrom Hit the roads in comfort with these ultra-supportive Hoka One One running shoes.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal From $50 at Nordstrom Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal Nordstrom The ultimate cozy slipper, these slides from Ugg come in tons of fun colors, including a cheetah print and bright pink.

Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Gloves $49 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Gloves Nordstrom If you’re looking for a luxurious gift that won’t break the bank, look no further than these cashmere gloves. Made from a recycled cashmere blend, they’re sustainably sourced and sure to keep your hands cozy and warm.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw $29 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom There’s nothing that can get you cozier this fall than a warm, plush blanket. This one from Nordstrom is made with 100% polyester and under $30.

Kyi Kyi Wool Blend Beanie With Faux Fur Pom $68 at Nordstrom Kyi Kyi Wool Blend Beanie With Faux Fur Pom Nordstrom We’re convinced this might just be the coziest beanie ever! Aside from its adorable faux fur pom-pom, its plush lining adds extra warmth and comfort.

Editor Favorite Casper Dog Bed From $139 at Nordstrom Casper Dog Bed Stephanie Griffin/CNN Your furry friend deserves a present too, so make sure they can relax in comfort with this ridiculously cozy Casper dog bed that's an Underscored editor favorite.

Skims Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings $52 at Nordstrom Skims Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings Nordstrom Everyone needs a pair of thermal leggings for the fall and winter months and this pair from Skims certainly does not disappoint. The stretchy cotton material is soft and breathable and hugs in all the right places.

Jeffrey Campbell Maximal Bootie $219.95 at Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Maximal Bootie Nordstrom These platform booties are the perfect gift for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list. They’re majorly on-trend this season and look amazing with jeans, trousers, skirts, dresses and more.

Our Place Always Pan Set $145 at Nordstrom Always Pan Our Place Whether she’s a master in the kitchen or simply looking for a set of pans to make cooking easier in a small space, she’s going to love this nontoxic and nonstick pan set from Our Place. Made for easy storage, this fry and sauté pan set really does it all. From braising and searing to steaming, straining and more, the possibilities are endless. Read our full review here.

Editor Favorite Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 at Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx These cult-favorite leggings are stylish, comfortable and perfect for anything from a tough workout to lounging around the house.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 at Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Nordstrom Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and even named it the best high-end dryer on the market.

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog $170 at Nordstrom Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog Nordstrom What’s another must-have fashion item for the style-savvy woman on your shopping list? The Birkenstock Boston Clog. It’s a timeless shoe that’s having a major moment, and we especially love the shearling-lined version for added warmth and comfort.