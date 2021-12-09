Looking to get a head start on your holiday gifts? You’re in luck — Nordstrom just launched its annual holiday gift guide and it’s chock-full of the season’s most stylish gifts. With thousands of amazing gifts to choose from, knowing where to start can be a bit daunting, so we picked out our favorite holiday gifts to help get you started. Need more ideas? Check out our gifts for her and gifts for him too.
Gifts for him
$98 at Nordstrom
Soft and comfortable enough to lounge or exercise in yet stylish enough to wear out and about. These jogger sweatpants really do it all.
$89.95 at Nordstrom
Keeping your feet warm and cozy is easy, thanks to these Ugg slippers, which feature a pillowy-soft shearling-lined insole and gorgeous suede.
From $18 at Nordstrom
If you’re not sure what to gift someone, you can never go wrong with a candle. This one from Nest New York is a limited-edition holiday scent that was meticulously crafted so it burns evenly.
$320 at Nordstrom
This quilted down jacket from The North Face is an absolute must-have. Not only is it supremely warm, thanks to its 700-fill power goose down lining, but it’s a classic coat that never goes out of style.
$36 at Nordstrom
Once he slips his feet into these impeccably cushioned and breathable Bombas socks we can pretty much guarantee they’ll be his favorite gift of the season.
$63 at Nordstrom
The Le Labo beard oil is the perfect gift for any man who prides himself in maintaining well-manicured facial hair. This plant-based oil helps to nourish and protect even the roughest beards, thanks to ingredients like jojoba, grapeseed and sunflower oils.
$179 at Nordstrom
Upgrade his headphone game with the Bose Sport Earbuds. Sleek, water-repellent and made for high-performance activities such as gym workouts or cardio, the batteries last up to five hours and fit comfortably in your ears. See more of our favorite wireless earbuds here.
$49 at Nordstrom
If he likes to entertain, this beautiful marble serving board is sure to put a smile on his face every time he uses it. Available in white or gray, it makes any charcuterie look instantly chic.
$550 at Nordstrom
For the guy on the go, this luxe backpack is sure to come in handy. Made with buttery Italian leather and multiple compartments — including a padded laptop space — it can fit all of his essentials and more in major style.
$38 at Nordstrom
Keep your money, cards and everything else important secure and safe in this stylish RFID wallet from Herschel Supply Co.
$28 at Nordstrom
Gift him a cozy yet fashionable beanie that he can wear with anything already in his closet.
From $75 at Nordstrom
These cozy slippers have a tread so they can keep your toes warm in the house and on the way to the store. Plus, their quilted upper is water-resistant and made with recycled ripstop fabric.
From $180 at Nordstrom
There’s something so special about this sterling silver Baby Box Chain Necklace from David Yurman. Whether he wears it every day with jeans and a T-shirt or dresses it up for a night out, it’s sure to elevate his look.
$49.50 at Nordstrom
A cotton-cashmere blend crewneck sweater will become a staple in his closet. Choose from a variety of colors, including burgundy, brown and navy.
$520 at Nordstrom
When temperatures drop he’ll be able to keep warm and stylish with this ultra-soft cashmere scarf in Burberry’s classic check print that’s equally as timeless as it is fashionable.
From $17 at Nordstrom
This sunscreen has a cult following — and for good reason. The lightweight, pearlescent cream features SPF 40 for protection from the sun and acts as a makeup-gripping primer that melts into any skin tone.
$119 at Nordstrom
This tiny, portable and waterproof speaker can go with you on any adventure, whether it’s to the beach or on a bike ride through the rain.
$49.99 at Nordstrom
Crocs are back, so it’s officially time to restock. Available in 10 colors, these bright rubber clogs are a blast from the past but still are somehow hideously cute.
$45 at Nordstrom
The temperatures are dipping fast, so if you want to keep your hands warm but still need to use your phone, check out these Etip gloves from The North Face.
$225 at Nordstrom
This gorgeous, cast-aluminum menorah not only holds candles upright but also opens up to reveal a storage compartment that can fit 44 candles.
Gifts for her
$148 at Nordstrom
There’s nothing better to wrap yourself up in on a chilly day than a cushy bathrobe, and this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Robe is just that. It’s made from a machine-washable microfiber material that’s lightweight, breathable and super soft, and it's available in an array of colors.
$75 at Nordstrom
This stylish and comfy pajama set comes in eight colors and is made from a modal and spandex mix.
$57 at Nordstrom
With various shades of bronze and caramel brown, this universally flattering eyes hadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury is the ultimate makeup essential for anyone and everyone. It’s easily blendable and buildable, and it looks gorgeous on any skin tone.
$125 at Nordstrom
Sleeping on Slip’s pure mulberry silk pillowcases is not only heavenly because of how soft they are, but they’ve been proven to reduce bedhead frizz and have anti-aging benefits. Sounds like a perfect holiday gift to us!
$49 at Nordstrom
With a magnetic closure and removable zip wristlet, this fashionable bag from Street Level is the perfect bag to stay by your side.
$65 at Nordstrom
You can never go wrong giving someone a delicious smelling candle for the holidays, especially when it’s made with warm and spicy notes of clove, chestnut, pepper and orange — like this one from Maison Margiela.
$39.95 at Nordstrom
Hydro Flask has a large number of loyal fans, and if you’re trying to convert someone, this 24-ounce bottle is the perfect gift. Available in gorgeous colors, this bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold all day long.
$69 at Nordstrom
We don’t know about you, but when the weather gets cold, the sweatpants come out. And they don’t come off. If you’re in need of a new stylish pair of sweats, check out these high-rise joggers, which have an elastic waist with a drawstring and slanted front pockets and are made from spandex and recycled polyester.
$248 at Nordstrom
A long cashmere cardigan is the wardrobe workhorse that she’ll be sure to reach for time and time again. It’s soft, elegant, ridiculously comfortable and not to mention ultra–stylish.
$140 at Nordstrom
Hit the roads in comfort with these ultra-supportive Hoka One One running shoes.
From $50 at Nordstrom
The ultimate cozy slipper, these slides from Ugg come in tons of fun colors, including a cheetah print and bright pink.
$49 at Nordstrom
If you’re looking for a luxurious gift that won’t break the bank, look no further than these cashmere gloves. Made from a recycled cashmere blend, they’re sustainably sourced and sure to keep your hands cozy and warm.
$29 at Nordstrom
There’s nothing that can get you cozier this fall than a warm, plush blanket. This one from Nordstrom is made with 100% polyester and under $30.
$68 at Nordstrom
We’re convinced this might just be the coziest beanie ever! Aside from its adorable faux fur pom-pom, its plush lining adds extra warmth and comfort.
From $139 at Nordstrom
Your furry friend deserves a present too, so make sure they can relax in comfort with this ridiculously cozy Casper dog bed that's an Underscored editor favorite.
$52 at Nordstrom
Everyone needs a pair of thermal leggings for the fall and winter months and this pair from Skims certainly does not disappoint. The stretchy cotton material is soft and breathable and hugs in all the right places.
$219.95 at Nordstrom
These platform booties are the perfect gift for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list. They’re majorly on-trend this season and look amazing with jeans, trousers, skirts, dresses and more.
$145 at Nordstrom
Whether she’s a master in the kitchen or simply looking for a set of pans to make cooking easier in a small space, she’s going to love this nontoxic and nonstick pan set from Our Place. Made for easy storage, this fry and sauté pan set really does it all. From braising and searing to steaming, straining and more, the possibilities are endless. Read our full review here.
$98 at Nordstrom
These cult-favorite leggings are stylish, comfortable and perfect for anything from a tough workout to lounging around the house.
$429.99 at Nordstrom
Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and even named it the best high-end dryer on the market.
$170 at Nordstrom
What’s another must-have fashion item for the style-savvy woman on your shopping list? The Birkenstock Boston Clog. It’s a timeless shoe that’s having a major moment, and we especially love the shearling-lined version for added warmth and comfort.
$1,125 at Nordstrom
If your jet-setter needs a new suitcase, splurge on them (or yourself) with this luxurious checked bag from Rimowa. We tested it when we found the best checked luggage of 2021, and while it didn’t win our top spot, it’s still an outstanding suitcase.