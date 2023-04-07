Mother’s Day is coming up fast, and believe it or not you’ll need to start ordering gifts soon if you want them to be delivered in time. To help you find the perfect gift for the perfect mom, we’ve put together a list of products from dainty necklaces to extremely cool fire pits.

So get to it and be sure to get any mom in your life a heartfelt gift so they know you love and appreciate them this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s day gifts for Mom

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Jewelry is a classic Mother’s Day gift, but if you don’t want to take a big risk on a statement piece, opt for these timeless chunky hoop earrings from Mejuri. $78 at Mejuri

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation Amazon If mom’s headphones need a serious upgrade (or if she’s still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 feature noise cancelation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around her (a fantastic feature for a mom who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss). $249 $229 at Amazon

Yana Pillow Yana One of our all-time favorite body pillows (just check out our review here), Yana is a great pregnancy, body and just everyday pillow, largely because it’s one of the only pillows out there that hugs you back.

$199 at Yana

Bloomscape Money Tree Braid Bloomscape Sure, flowers are nice, but plant can be (in the best circumstances) literally forever. This sweet Money Tree Braid is said to bring good luck and fortune to any home it finds itself in. It’s also pet-friendly and exceedingly easy to take care of. $69 at Bloomscape

Best Tested Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Inspire 3 Amazon If Mom is looking to be more active this year, gift her our pick for the best fitness tracker of 2023. The FitBit Inspire 3 got top marks in our testing thanks to its streamlined design and robust data offerings. $99 at Amazon

GlacelisGifts Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait GlacelisGifts Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait Etsy Celebrate the close relationship you have with this custom portrait. Personalize the characters’ hairstyle, hair color, skin tone, shirt and sweater and names to get a stylized version of you and your mom she’ll cherish forever. $20 at Etsy

Best Tested Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle Yeti Help Mom keep extra hydrated on all her walks and workouts with this Yeti water bottle. We named it the best water bottle of 2023 thanks to its stellar thermoregulation, amazing durability and fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience while maintaining easy access to the super-wide mouth. $40 at Yeti

Editor Favorite Bearaby Velvet Napper Bearaby Velvet Napper Bearaby We’ve gone long on how much we love Bearaby’s weighed blankets, and this velvet version feels just special enough for Mom. The open weave design means it doesn’t get as hot as normal weighted blankets, and any one of the colors should be complementary to Mom’s vibe. If Mom’s a hot sleeper, consider the Tree Napper, which is made of cool-to-the-touch plant-based tencel. $249 at Bearaby

NuFace Trinity NuFace Trinity NuFace High-tech skin care can be intimidating, but with results like what we’ve seen in our personal use of NuFace, we have to make the case for it. Using microcurrent technology, the NuFace painlessly lifts the face and can help improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use. $339 at Amazon $339 at NuFace

Editor Favorite Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack Truff Is Mom pretty adventurous with her cooking? Over the past two years we’ve fallen in love with Truff’s hot sauces, which are both spicy and infused with truffle flavor for a truly unique tasting experience. This variety pack gives her its three top-selling sauces, which are great on things like French fries, popcorn and more. $70 at Amazon $68 at Truff

Mother’s Day gifts for grandmothers

Editor Favorite Storyworth Storyworth Storyworth is a service that can send your grandmother questions about her life every week via email, and at the end of one year will turn her answers into a beautifully bound book. Read our review $99 $89 at Storyworth

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN Is Mom or Grandma is the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that she can slip into her purse or coat, or even clip onto her keys or luggage, that allows her to easily track their whereabouts. And if she’s got a newer iPhone model, she can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure she absolutely never loses her daily essentials again. Read our review $29 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon If your grandma is a bookworm, she’ll love the new Kindle Paperwhite, which will let her read thousands of books in a small and portable tablet. $140 $100 at Amazon

Gardener's Tool Seat Uncommon Goods As temperatures warm and plants and flowers start to grow, this two-in-seat and tool bag will make gardening a lot more comfortable and productive. $48 at Uncommon Goods

Baggu Standard Baggu, Set of 3 Baggu Make her grocery shopping hauls much cooler (and more eco-friendly) with these Baggu reusable bags. She can lug pretty much anything in these roomy, recycled nylon bags, which come in a ton of cute patterns. Plus they can be packed away into a tiny little drawstring pouch for easy storage. $42 at Baggu

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame Amazon Nobody loves grandchildren quite like grandma does, and this frame will give her — and friends and family with access via the Nixplay app — the ability to easily share and display photos. $190 $154 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack Amazon Another great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross. $25 $21 at Amazon

Mother’s day gifts for daughters

Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird One of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts we’ve ever given the moms in our lives, this sweet locket is available in both silver and gold, and can fit a picture of their children or those they hold closest to them. It can even be engraved with an initial! $168 at Catbird

Best Tested Parachute Linen Sheet Set Linen Venice Set Parachute It’s about to be summer, and in order to make sure the mom in your life stays cool while she sleeps, these linen sheets, which we named the best of the year, are such a dream. While you may think linen equals itchy, these are impossibly soft, and get softer with each wash. We love all the calming shades they come in too. From $189 at Parachute

Material The reBoard Material Material specializes in cool-looking cookware and accessories, and this bestselling cutting board is one of our favorite products from the brand. Crafted from kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, it comes in cheery colors like bright yellow, coral and sky blue. Best of all: 50% of profits from the sale of the reBoard in the color To Pó-Po with Love (a pretty beige) go to Heart of Dinner, which delivers meals to Asian elders in New York City. $35 at Material

Pottery With A Purpose Flower Vase Pottery Kit Pottery With A Purpose If she’s on the craftier side, rather than gifting her flowers, you can gift her this pottery kit, which comes with everything she needs to sculpt an ultra-cool vase or two. The air-dry clay is easily moldable, and it even comes with a mini bouquet of dried flowers that’ll last forever. You can pick the paint color it comes with as well. $85 at Pottery with a Purpose

Instant Pot Duo Amazon If she’s done with spending hours cooking every night, skip the takeout and give her the cult-favorite Instant Pot Duo instead. The 7-in-1 cooker can steam, sauté, slow cook, pressure cook and more so she can make dinners in half the time. $99 at Amazon

Mother’s day gifts for your wife

Baked by Melissa Mother’s Day Gift Box Baked by Melissa Some of the tastiest little (and we do mean little) cupcakes we’ve ever eaten, this Baked by Melissa box is perfect for Mother’s Day, complete with a whopping 25 mini cupcakes in flavors like red velvet, cookie dough, funfetti and more. From $47 at Baked by Melissa

LeftCoastOriginal Personalized Charcuterie Plank LeftCoastOriginal Personalized Charcuterie Plank Etsy If the mom you’re shopping for considers herself an entertainer, then why not give her the gift of an upgrade charcuterie board? This one can be personalized with her or her family’s name, and it’s got plenty of little compartments for cheese, nuts and more. From $44 at Etsy

Editor Favorite Esarora Ice Roller Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN We love a practical gift, and this ice roller is a product we reach for multiple times a week. She can roll it over her face and neck to help with puffiness, migraines, aches and even hangovers (but you didn’t hear that from us). $19 at Amazon

Zadro TWB Towel Warmer Zadro Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer Amazon If you're looking to spoil mom, how about a warm towel every day? This warmer has four timer settings and a bucket design that ensures each towel is heated evenly. $180 $139 at Amazon

Ugg Tasman Slipper Ugg Tasman Slipper Nordstrom The It slippers of 2023 — these shearling-lined Ugg slides with embroidered detailing — are still going strong, and now available in lots of pretty colors. $110 at Nordstrom