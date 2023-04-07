momday caitlyn minimalist mama necklace
Mother’s Day is coming up fast, and believe it or not you’ll need to start ordering gifts soon if you want them to be delivered in time. To help you find the perfect gift for the perfect mom, we’ve put together a list of products from dainty necklaces to extremely cool fire pits.

So get to it and be sure to get any mom in your life a heartfelt gift so they know you love and appreciate them this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s day gifts for Mom

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri

Jewelry is a classic Mother’s Day gift, but if you don’t want to take a big risk on a statement piece, opt for these timeless chunky hoop earrings from Mejuri.

$78 at Mejuri
Editor Favorite
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation
Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon

If mom’s headphones need a serious upgrade (or if she’s still suck using corded ones), Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 feature noise cancelation, excellent sound quality and a transparency option that can help heighten the sounds around her (a fantastic feature for a mom who’s experiencing any sort of hearing loss).

$249 $229 at Amazon
Yana Pillow
pillows yana lead
Yana

One of our all-time favorite body pillows (just check out our review here), Yana is a great pregnancy, body and just everyday pillow, largely because it’s one of the only pillows out there that hugs you back.


$199 at Yana
Moonlight Eco Crop Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Crop Pajamas
Nordstrom

Some ultra-soft, pretty pajamas will surely make Mom happy. These come in a whole array of sweet colors.

$69 at Nordstrom
Casper Original Pillow
sleepexperts casper pillow
Amazon

Does Mom need a new pillow? Yeah, she probably does. This one is just the right balance between soft and firm, and your giving her this means she can finally throw out those paper-thin ones that you grew up with. Check out more of our favorite pillows for every kind of sleeper here.

From $65 at Casper
Bloomscape Money Tree Braid
bloomscape money tree braid cnnu.jpg
Bloomscape

Sure, flowers are nice, but plant can be (in the best circumstances) literally forever. This sweet Money Tree Braid is said to bring good luck and fortune to any home it finds itself in. It’s also pet-friendly and exceedingly easy to take care of.

$69 at Bloomscape
Best Tested
Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3
Amazon

If Mom is looking to be more active this year, gift her our pick for the best fitness tracker of 2023. The FitBit Inspire 3 got top marks in our testing thanks to its streamlined design and robust data offerings.

$99 at Amazon
CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace
CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace
Etsy

Simple, sweet and perfect for everyday wear, she’ll cherish this “mama” necklace for years to come.

$37 at Etsy
Best Tested
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
underscored emily dyson supersonic
Emily McNutt/CNN

If Mom doesn’t already have this hair dryer, well, what are you waiting for? Our pick for the best high-end hair dryer on the market — by miles, actually — the Dyson Supersonic dries hair in half the time as other dryers. During our testing we also found it incredibly lightweight and not nearly as loud as most other dryers either. There’s really no drawback to this one.

$430 at Dyson $429 at Sephora
Editor Favorite
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription
atlas coffee sampler cnnu.jpg
Amazon

One of our favorite coffee subscriptions, Atlas Coffee Club sends you delicious coffees from all around the world every month. Plus, each delivery comes with a little postcard so you can learn more about the coffee and the country where it comes from. Check out our review of it here.

From $60 at Atlas Coffee Club
GlacelisGifts Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait
GlacelisGifts Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait
Etsy

Celebrate the close relationship you have with this custom portrait. Personalize the characters’ hairstyle, hair color, skin tone, shirt and sweater and names to get a stylized version of you and your mom she’ll cherish forever.

$20 at Etsy
Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcases
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

In addition to being ultra glam, silk pillowcases are also a practical investment — they’re easier on your hair and skin than their cotton counterparts because they’re less drying. These silk pillowcases come in six size options and a whopping 36 different colors.


$30 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag
cultfav stasher
Amazon

If Mom’s an organizing pro and is looking to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle, these silicone Stasher bags will be a hit. We tried them ourselves and fell in love, because essentially they’re an eco-friendly swap for plastic baggies, and you can even use them to make popcorn!

$13 at Amazon $13 at Stasher
Editor Favorite
Solo Stove Bonfire
solo stove bonfire product card cnnu
Solo Stove

If Mom loves her backyard, there’s truly no better gift than a Solo Stove. Just check out our glowing review (get it?) if you need further swaying, but basically it’s a mostly smokeless, chic fire pit that’s perfect for roasting s’mores or sitting around sharing stories. There are plenty of sizes to choose from, and there’s a new pizza oven version too.

$400 $260 at Solo Stove
Best Tested
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
mavogel sleep mask
Amazon

Underscored readers haven’t been able to get enough of this eye mask ever since we named it the best sleep mask on the market. It completely blocks the light, and at under $20? Why wouldn’t you buy this for Mom?

$20 $10 at Amazon
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
her lunya silk tee set
Nordstrom

Feel like splurging? If your mom has been sleeping in an old T-shirt or some ratty old pajamas, it’s time to upgrade her sleepwear with Lunya’s luxurious and machine-washable silk set. See more of our favorite silk pajamas here.

$198 at Lunya
Editor Favorite
Our Place Always Pan
always-pan-lead-image-cnnu
Our Place

This viral pan will make a beautiful addition to your mother’s kitchen. We tried it out ourselves, and while it isn’t an all-in-one cooking miracle, we loved its even heating and nonstick surface.

$145 $115 at Our Place
Editor Favorite
Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni_Karu_Pizza Oven_DF_leadi image_83
Sam Fuller

If the mom in your life considers herself a pizza connoisseur, this Ooni pizza oven will make her extremely happy. We tested it ourselves and found it to be incredibly easy to produce some incredible pizza. And in our best pizza oven test, the brand took home the awards for the best gas-powered and multi-fuel pizza ovens on the market too. You can see all of its offerings here.


$400 $300 at Ooni
Best Tested
Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle
Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle
Yeti

Help Mom keep extra hydrated on all her walks and workouts with this Yeti water bottle. We named it the best water bottle of 2023 thanks to its stellar thermoregulation, amazing durability and fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience while maintaining easy access to the super-wide mouth.

$40 at Yeti
Best Tested
Away The Carry-On
Away Carry-On
Away

If Mom’s got some trips coming up, this carry-on from Away will be a lifesaver. We even named it the best carry-on of the year, largely due to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design — at a fair price point to boot.

$275 at Away
Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

If Mom’s a runner, you can’t get much better than these ultra-light and flexible Tree Dashers from Allbirds, one of our favorite sneaker brands. Made from sustainable materials like eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane and shoe laces made of recycled plastic bottles, these come from one of our favorite eco-friendly brands too.

$135 at Allbirds
Editor Favorite
Bearaby Velvet Napper
Bearaby Velvet Napper
Bearaby

We’ve gone long on how much we love Bearaby’s weighed blankets, and this velvet version feels just special enough for Mom. The open weave design means it doesn’t get as hot as normal weighted blankets, and any one of the colors should be complementary to Mom’s vibe. If Mom’s a hot sleeper, consider the Tree Napper, which is made of cool-to-the-touch plant-based tencel.

$249 at Bearaby
NuFace Trinity
NuFace Trinity
NuFace

High-tech skin care can be intimidating, but with results like what we’ve seen in our personal use of NuFace, we have to make the case for it. Using microcurrent technology, the NuFace painlessly lifts the face and can help improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use.

$339 at Amazon $339 at NuFace
Best Tested
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
underscored 2023 lululemon align sale.jpeg
Lululemon

Our pick for the best workout leggings, the Lululemon Align are prized for their buttery-soft feel, stretchiness and thick waistband that never rolls down.

$98 at Lululemon
Editor Favorite
Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Truff

Is Mom pretty adventurous with her cooking? Over the past two years we’ve fallen in love with Truff’s hot sauces, which are both spicy and infused with truffle flavor for a truly unique tasting experience. This variety pack gives her its three top-selling sauces, which are great on things like French fries, popcorn and more.

$70 at Amazon $68 at Truff
Best Tested
Tushy Classic 3.0
best bidet product card tushy
Tushy

Sure, you may be close to your mom, but are you close enough to her to gift her a bidet? We certainly are. Our pick for the best bidet attachment, the Tushy 3.0 offers an adjustable stream and just clips underneath her toilet seat.

$129 $99 at Tushy $109 at Amazon

Mother’s Day gifts for grandmothers

Editor Favorite
Storyworth
storyworth update lead
Storyworth

Storyworth is a service that can send your grandmother questions about her life every week via email, and at the end of one year will turn her answers into a beautifully bound book.

Read our review
$99 $89 at Storyworth
Editor Favorite
Apple AirTag
1-airtag travel companion luggage cnn underscored
Jacob Krol/CNN

Is Mom or Grandma is the kind of person who is never not losing stuff? Check out the Apple AirTag, the latest Apple device that she can slip into her purse or coat, or even clip onto her keys or luggage, that allows her to easily track their whereabouts. And if she’s got a newer iPhone model, she can even get turn-by-turn directions that make sure she absolutely never loses her daily essentials again.

Read our review
$29 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
ZehrDesignCo Handwritten Recipe Plate
ZehrDesignCo Personalized Family Recipe Plate
Etsy

Whether it’s for her delicious mac ’n’ cheese or the perfect apple pie, memorialize her family recipes with this personalized plate.

Read our review
$53 at Etsy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

If your grandma is a bookworm, she’ll love the new Kindle Paperwhite, which will let her read thousands of books in a small and portable tablet.

$140 $100 at Amazon
Gardener's Tool Seat
gardeners tool seat cnnu.jpg
Uncommon Goods

As temperatures warm and plants and flowers start to grow, this two-in-seat and tool bag will make gardening a lot more comfortable and productive.

$48 at Uncommon Goods
Baggu Standard Baggu, Set of 3
momday baggu
Baggu

Make her grocery shopping hauls much cooler (and more eco-friendly) with these Baggu reusable bags. She can lug pretty much anything in these roomy, recycled nylon bags, which come in a ton of cute patterns. Plus they can be packed away into a tiny little drawstring pouch for easy storage.

$42 at Baggu
Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame
nixplay smart digital picture frame cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Nobody loves grandchildren quite like grandma does, and this frame will give her — and friends and family with access via the Nixplay app — the ability to easily share and display photos.

$190 $154 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack
Amazon Swedish Dishcloths
Amazon

Another great practical gift, Swedish dishcloths are one of our favorite eco-friendly kitchen swaps as they take the place of paper towels. You can even throw these guys in the dishwasher or washing machine once they start smelling gross.

$25 $21 at Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
Amazon Aerogarden Harvest
Amazon

Bring the garden indoors with this AeroGarden, which uses LED grow lights and a fully automated system that allows you to grow basil, thyme, dill and more herbs in the comfort of your kitchen.

$165 $70 at Amazon $165 $110 at AeroGarden

Mother’s day gifts for daughters

Catbird Dollhouse Locket
Catbird Dollhouse Locket
Catbird

One of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts we’ve ever given the moms in our lives, this sweet locket is available in both silver and gold, and can fit a picture of their children or those they hold closest to them. It can even be engraved with an initial!

$168 at Catbird
Best Tested
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Cabeau Evolution S3
Amazon

If your daughter’s got a bunch of trips planned this year, gift her our pick for the best travel pillow of 2023. The Cabeau was firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, allowing you to compress it to half its size.

$40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Linen Venice Set
Parachute

It’s about to be summer, and in order to make sure the mom in your life stays cool while she sleeps, these linen sheets, which we named the best of the year, are such a dream. While you may think linen equals itchy, these are impossibly soft, and get softer with each wash. We love all the calming shades they come in too.

From $189 at Parachute
Best Tested
Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet
Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet
Sur La Table

A good cast-iron skillet is a kitchen staple, and if she doesn’t have one already, then we cannot recommend this one from Lodge, which we named the best cast-iron skillet of the year, enough.

$50 $40 at Sur La Table
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
fly-by-jing-chili-crisp-lny.jpg
Fly By Jing

If your daughter is a hot sauce fiend, this special chili crisp will win her over. Excellent over dumplings, noodles, fried chicken and more, it’ll leave her tongue tingling.

$15 at Fly By Jing $15 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Dyson Airwrap
underscored sophie dyson airwrap
Sophie Shaw/CNN

Almost always sold out but still worth trying to find for Mother’s Day, the Dyson Airwrap is one of those do-it-all magical hair products. It can help curl, straighten, blow dry, slick down flyaways and more.

Read our review
$600 at Dyson $599 at Sephora
Best Tested
Manduka Begin Yoga Mat
manduka begin yoga mat card cnnu.jpg
Manduka

We gave this yoga mat top marks in our testing because of its incredible anti-slip grip that makes it ideal for hot yoga or really any extra-sweaty situation.

$56 at Amazon $58 at Manduka
Material The reBoard
material reboard card cnnu.jpg
Material

Material specializes in cool-looking cookware and accessories, and this bestselling cutting board is one of our favorite products from the brand. Crafted from kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, it comes in cheery colors like bright yellow, coral and sky blue. Best of all: 50% of profits from the sale of the reBoard in the color To Pó-Po with Love (a pretty beige) go to Heart of Dinner, which delivers meals to Asian elders in New York City.

$35 at Material
Pottery With A Purpose Flower Vase Pottery Kit
pottery with a purpose card cnnu.jpg
Pottery With A Purpose

If she’s on the craftier side, rather than gifting her flowers, you can gift her this pottery kit, which comes with everything she needs to sculpt an ultra-cool vase or two. The air-dry clay is easily moldable, and it even comes with a mini bouquet of dried flowers that’ll last forever. You can pick the paint color it comes with as well.

$85 at Pottery with a Purpose
Instant Pot Duo
Instant Pot Duo Placement CNNU
Amazon

If she’s done with spending hours cooking every night, skip the takeout and give her the cult-favorite Instant Pot Duo instead. The 7-in-1 cooker can steam, sauté, slow cook, pressure cook and more so she can make dinners in half the time.

$99 at Amazon

Mother’s day gifts for your wife

Baked by Melissa Mother’s Day Gift Box
baked by melissa mothers day 23 cnnu.jpg
Baked by Melissa

Some of the tastiest little (and we do mean little) cupcakes we’ve ever eaten, this Baked by Melissa box is perfect for Mother’s Day, complete with a whopping 25 mini cupcakes in flavors like red velvet, cookie dough, funfetti and more.

From $47 at Baked by Melissa
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
kendra scott elisa pendant necklace cnnu.jpg
Kendra Scott

One of the bestselling necklaces on Nordstrom, this Kendra Scott is a perfect everyday necklace with plenty of pretty stone options.

From $65 at Nordstrom From $65 at Kendra Scott
LeftCoastOriginal Personalized Charcuterie Plank
LeftCoastOriginal Personalized Charcuterie Plank
Etsy

If the mom you’re shopping for considers herself an entertainer, then why not give her the gift of an upgrade charcuterie board? This one can be personalized with her or her family’s name, and it’s got plenty of little compartments for cheese, nuts and more.

From $44 at Etsy
Editor Favorite
Magic Linen Robe
magic linen bath robe cnnu.jpg
Magic Linen

Made from breathable and absorbent linen and available in three colors, this robe is OEKO-TEX Certified, so its made absent any harmful substances or chemicals.

Read our review
$125 at Magic Linen
Editor Favorite
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

We love a practical gift, and this ice roller is a product we reach for multiple times a week. She can roll it over her face and neck to help with puffiness, migraines, aches and even hangovers (but you didn’t hear that from us).

$19 at Amazon
Best Tested
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid

The best stand mixer from our testing, this KitchenAid staple will look great on her counter and last for years to come. Her favorite color is sure to be one of the 20 options available.

$450 $400 at Amazon $450 $400 at KitchenAid
Zadro TWB Towel Warmer
Zadro Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer
Amazon

If you're looking to spoil mom, how about a warm towel every day? This warmer has four timer settings and a bucket design that ensures each towel is heated evenly.

$180 $139 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Amazon

Don’t you think your wife’s shower deserves to feel like a spa? We tried the Goshi towel and it’s completely revolutionized how our shower experience, with an exfoliating weave the sloughs off dead skin and left us feeling silky-smooth.

$15 at Amazon
Ugg Tasman Slipper
Ugg Tasman Slipper
Nordstrom

The It slippers of 2023 — these shearling-lined Ugg slides with embroidered detailing — are still going strong, and now available in lots of pretty colors.

$110 at Nordstrom
LiBa Back and Neck Massager
LiBa Back and Neck Massager
Amazon

Pretty much everyone on earth is due for a good back massage. This funky-looking device will help her get deep into her pressure points, and it’s perfect for stretching before and after a workout.

$36 $23 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Theragun Mini
20220728-THB-Products-G5_LIFESTYLE__NPI_BLACK_MINI_PATTY_1002.jpg
Therabody

The most portable (and affordable) Theragun massage gun out there, the Mini still offers up powerful percussion to help melt away aches and soreness. It's a fantastic gift for your favorite fitness-lover too.

$199 $145 at Amazon $199 at Therabody