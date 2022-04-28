Mother’s Day will be here before we know it, and there’s a simple, traditional gift that will bring joy to your mom, mother figure or spouse — a beautiful floral arrangement, plant or bouquet with a little something extra.

Don’t get overwhelmed by all the choices out there, we’ve curated the best florals and plants to help you find the perfect surprise for Mom on her day. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

Mother's Day Flower Garden From $40.49 at ForYouFlowers Mother's Day Flower Garden For Your Flowers This cheery bouquet, delivered wrapped in farmhouse-style twine, is filled with bright yellow sunflowers, green poms, pink tulips and more.

Bloomscape Lavender Tree $79 at Bloomscape Bloomscape Lavender Tree Bloomscape You’ve heard of gifting flowers, but have you ever heard of gifting a flowering tree? This lovely lavender tree can live right in her living room forevermore, and it comes with its own neat little pot.

The Hope $165 at Urban Stems The Hope Urban Stems Designed by "Vogue," this ranunculus, garden roses and aromatic eucalyptus bouquet are all delicately placed in a two-handle ceramic vase for a curated look that’s perfect for the chic mom in your life.

The Sill Ric Rac Cactus $44 at The Sill The Sill Ric Rac Cactus The Sill If she's an aspiring plant lady without a natural green thumb, a cute little cactus like this one is perfect. It's pet-safe and exceedingly easy to care for — we promise.

Amazing Mom Bouquet From $99.99 at 1-800-Flowers Amazing Mom Bouquet 1-800-Flowers She’s amazing and she’ll know it with this garden-inspired Mother’s Day arrangement, filled with bunches of blooms in rich purple, soft pink and striking white.

The Sill Petite Orange Orchid $78 at The Sill The Sill Petite Orange Orchid The Sill Seriously, how pretty is this?! Known as one of the easiest orchids to care for, this orchid arrives with just a small number of blooms upon delivery, but they open up quickly once in a warm indoor setting. Typically they bloom once a year, for up to three months.

﻿Love You Mom Bouquet From $39.99 at 1-800-Flowers Love You Mom Bouquet 1-800-Flowers No matter how far away you are from Mom, or a mom that needs celebrating, this lush springtime bouquet with sweet lavender roses and mini pink carnations will let her know she’s on your mind.

Farm to Door Lavender Fields Mixed Flower Bouquet From $40 at ProFlowers Farm to Door Lavender Fields Mixed Flower Bouquet ProFlowers This simply sweet bouquet will delight just about any mom. Hand gathered at a floral farm, this arrangement boasts a soft array of enchanting colors, including lavender, purple and white.

The Sill Hoya Heart From $32 at The Sill The Sill Hoya Heart The Sill Yeah, this about sums it up. This single heart-shaped leaf cutting will stay around for years to come.

The Phoebe $55 at Urban Stems The Phoebe Urban Stems For the mom who loves whimsy, this succulent potted in an adorable unicorn planter will do the trick. Add Sugarfina Champagne gummy bears for $10 to make it extra sweet.

Azalea Plant From $34.99 at Plants.com Azalea Plant Plants.com Big peachy-pink flowers bloom from this plant that works best in indirect sunlight. Upgrade and she’ll get a chic mister as well.

Lelani $99 at Bouqs Leilani The Bouqs Co. For the earth mother type, send this plant, grown on a women-led farm that’s on a mission to protect the Amazon jungle. This tropical stunner also comes with a white ceramic minimalist vase from North Palm, a 100% women-owned business creating small batch vases.

Purple African Violet $49 at Bloomscape PurpleAfricanViolet Bloomscape This vibrant plant is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Given the right watering and lighting, it will bloom for years to come, and it’s safe for her pets.

Pink Rose Plant From $29.99 at Plants.com Pink Rose Plant Plants.com She’ll get more than a dozen roses for a lot less than an arrangement with this beautiful plant that will bloom with sweet pink roses.

Bromeliad Antonio $59.99 at Plants.com Bromeliad Antonio Plants.com This beautiful plant arrives blooming in a chic white ceramic planter, so the impact of that bright pink bloom will be major.

Glow for the Gold $104 at Bouqs Glow for the Gold The Bouqs Co. For the mom who's a certified badass, send this "Empowered Women" brass cuff bracelet from Oceanne, a woman-owned brand, accompanied with a deluxe-sized bouquet of white snapdragons, roses, lilies, and green accents.

Deliciously Decadent Cherished Blooms & Mother's Day Drizzled Strawberries $104.99 at 1-800-Flowers Deliciously Decadent Cherished Blooms & Mother's Day Drizzled Strawberries 1-800-Flowers Flowers and chocolate-dipped strawberries?! Spoil your favorite mother with this mixed bouquet of pink roses, white carnations and pink and white Peruvian lilies paired with a dozen chocolate dipped strawberries.

Sweet Escape From $54 at Bouqs Sweet Escape The Bouqs Co. Give her a little tropical getaway with blooms like pink ginger and red cordyline paired with masajeana leaves and gorgeous lush greenery, plus dried okra pods that can be kept to add to another arrangement or display.

Perfectly Plum by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty $59.99 at 1-800-Flowers Perfectly Plum by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty 1-800-Flowers This runway-inspired arrangement from fashion designer Jason Wu is a true showstopper. The relaxed floral bouquet of purple Peruvian lilies was grown at sustainable farms, and for a upcharge, you can have it delivered in an apothecary jar.

Sweet Dreams $95 at Petalled Sweet Dreams Petalled Pick your blooms (grown sustainably in the US), have them shipped and they’ll Mom can follow the instructions to arrange the blooms exactly to their taste. Perfect for the hard-to-please mom who knows just what she wants.

The Tutu $85 at Urban Stems The Tutu Urban Stems Dried flowers are definitely having a moment, and you’ll keep Mom on trend with this delightfully pink and floaty arrangement.