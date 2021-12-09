Whether you’re shopping for a makeup artist in the making, a total skin care junkie or even a beauty novice, we spoke with makeup, skin, hair and nail experts to find the best beauty gift sets this holiday season. From cult-favorite hair tools to makeup they’ll want to wear everyday, you can’t go wrong with these expert-approved picks.

Plus, gift sets have some of the best bang for your buck, so you can shower your loved one with a whole new arsenal of beauty products to play with. So while you’re searching for gifts for her, gifts for him or anyone else on your list, check out these 40 beauty gift sets we’re excited to see unwrapped this year.

Makeup gift sets

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega Divine Face Palette Duo $125 at Pat McGrath Pat McGrath Labs "For your makeup obsessed friend, any set of makeup from Pat McGrath Labs would be a lavish and colorful treat they’d use weekly at least," says celebrity makeup artist William Scott. "My favorite kit from the brand is the Mthrshp Mega Divine Face Palette Duo because it comes with 18 stunning eyeshadows and four blushes, and each have perfect pigmentation which make them easy to play with."

Dior Addict Natural Glow Gift Set $58 at Dior or $59 at Selfridges Dior Celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney loves this lip set from Dior because "the shades are perfect for everyday wear on any skin tone." Including two full size products — the beloved Dior Addict Lip Glow balm and plumping Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Serum (which each retail for $38) — plus a mini size Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, it has great value for under $60.

KVD Pigment-Packed Eye Duo Long-Wear Eyeliner + Eyeshadow Kit $31 at KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Want to gift the key to Adele's killer eyeliner? Celebrity makeup artist and KVD Beauty global veritas artistry ambassador Anthony Nguyen, who works with the star and other signing sensations such as Madonna and Rita Ora, says this customizable duo (you can pick the shades for each product) makes a perfect holiday stocking stuffer. "I love the pigment-packed long-wear eyeliner and shadow kit," he says. "You can choose your own shade of eyeliner that will last through any holiday party, plus glam it up with the dazzling sparkle from the easy to use Dazzle Eyeshadow Stick!" Or for only $4 more, you can pick up a trio from Ulta that includes the Dazzle Eyeshadow Stick, fan-favorite waterproof Tattoo Liner and a mini KVD Mascara.

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Set $134 at Nordstrom Nordstrom This lovely set from veteran makeup artist Gucci Westman's line features three full-size products perfect for a rosy glow. It includes the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Lit Up Highlight Stick and Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm all in the pretty Petal shade. Whether creating a no-makeup makeup look or more of the clean girl aesthetic, this set has the essentials.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit $49 at Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora Charlotte Tilbury “The Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit is THE gift I’m giving all my girlfriends!" shares celebrity makeup artist Sofia Tilbury. "It’s the perfect stocking filler and something I’d love to receive myself! Pillow Talk is so easy to gift because it literally suits everyone. Those dreamy nude-pink hues instantly perfect your pout and amplify your natural beauty, so they’re perfect for festive looks and a year-round pretty, pink pout! We’ve used Pillow Talk on everyone from Lizzo to Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively. I even used a Pillow Talk lip to create Britney Spears’ mesmerizing bridal beauty look!”

Trademark Beauty The Essentials Makeup Brush Collection by Tobi Henney $69 at Amazon and Trademark Beauty Amazon "This is the perfect makeup brush set to give as a gift to any makeup or beauty lover," Henney says of her collaboration with Trademark Beauty. "The set has 12 brushes and can be used to complete a full face of makeup." The purple collection makes a cute addition to a vanity or can easily be brought on the go with the matching clear travel bag.

Editor Favorite Grande Cosmetics Ready, Set, Jet Set $69 at Grande Cosmetics, Ulta and Amazon Grande Cosmetics We recently tested the viral Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and loved the results after just six weeks. This gift set packs in a $126 value with a full size of the beloved lash-growing serum, plus mini sizes of the brand's Brow Enhancing Serum, Intense Thickening Mascara, Hydrating Lip Plumper and Plumping Lip Mask to level up your whole beauty routine.

Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit $32 at Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Two experts we consulted recommended this set of highlighters from Charlotte Tilbury, so you know it'll be a hit when unwrapping presents. Hannah Metz, founder of Hannah Elisabeth Beauty, says to "Think of these as your secret weapon this winter for flawless, glowing skin that looks natural and radiant. You can use the highlighter wand to apply shimmer to the high points of your face and then use the blush wand on the apples of your cheeks to give natural looking color to the face." Emmy-winning makeup artist Gabbi Pascua also loves how multi-use the wands are: "Use as highlighters or mix into favorite foundations or cream [blush]. [They] can also be used on eyelids!"

Editor Favorite Merit The Glow Set $108 $92 at Merit Merit This customizable set lets you put together your loved one's favorite shades of four of Merit's bestselling products. From the editor-approved Flush Balm to the Shade Slick lip oil (a perfect alternative to Dior's always sold-out Lip Glow Oil), plus the Signature Lip lipstick and Day Glow highlighting balm, you'll save 15% when ordering in the set.

Make Up For Ever Ultimate Trio Set $45 at Make Up For Ever Make Up For Ever "The Ultimate Trio is one of my favorite sets for the holidays because it contains three of our most iconic, must have products that are perfect for year round use," says Eddie Duyvos, pro artist and international educator for Make Up For Ever. "This set includes our Ultra HD Loose Finishing Powder, which is like having a filter in jar that blurs away imperfections with just a little powder and the stroke of a brush. Another staple included is the Aqua Resist Color Pencil in the shade 01 Graphite, which is a super black, creamy waterproof pencil that stays on all day until the moment you decide to take it off. And lastly, our Rouge Artist Lipstick in #164 Sassy Rhubarb is the perfect neutral shade of pink that can be worn by just about anyone!"

Skin care gift sets

Kiehl’s Hydrating Winter Wonders Skincare Holiday Gift Set $99 at Sephora and Kiehl's Sephora Dr. Chris Tomassian, board certified dermatologist and founder of the The Dermatology Collective, loves that this set comes with a complete skin care regimen. "With the colder months comes dry skin. This set is packed with hydrating products like the Ultra Facial Cleanser and moisturizer," he says. "It also contains a gentle micro dose retinol that I commonly recommend to those with dry or sensitive skin. You also get the hydrating Avocado Eye cream as well as an exfoliating Milk-Peel Toner with [lipo-hydroxy acid] and a clay mask to help clear out your pores and improve texture."

Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Eye-Conic Hydra-Gel Patches $78 at Sephora Sephora "This set is ideal if you are attending holiday events and want to look refreshed after a long work day, or if you want combat staying out late," says celebrity makeup artist Camille Thompson. "Each mask focuses on specific under eye needs. This three-piece kit of full sized hydra gel patches helps to visibly lift, hydrate and firm the face and eyes. Each mask set allows you to pinpoint your specific skin care needs."

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set $200 at Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury “Everyone knows that hyaluronic acid means an instant boost of hydration, which is especially important in winter months, so Charlotte’s Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set is the perfect gift for skin care lovers," Tilbury says. "It features my ultimate skin care heroes for glowing, hydrated, plumper looking skin — Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and award-winning Magic Cream moisturizer. I never do makeup without them! Not only do I use these on all my celebrity clients to prep the skin for glowing makeup, from Salma Hayek and Lily James to Bella Hadid, but they also make great luxury gifts for everyone from mothers to brothers, best friends and grandparents for that instant skin confidence. Plus, you get a Magic Cream refill pod too!” And if you're looking to spend a little less, you can grab mini sizes of the Magic Serum and Magic Cream in the Healthy Glow Power Duo for $108.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Holiday Ritual $1,720 at Nordstrom Nordstrom This decadent gift is filled with dermatologist-approved luxury skin care that promises to lift and firm. "La Prairie has truly delivered in this absolutely gorgeous gift fusing luxury with wellness," says Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a board certified New York-based dermatologist. "It is the perfect way to start the New Year with their iconic Skin Caviar Collection which enhances one's skin with the gravity-defying Liquid Lift, the signature Luxe Cream, the soothing Essence-in-Lotion as well as my two favorite Skin Caviar eye products."

Ren A Gift For Every Body $57 $46 at Ren Ren This bath and body duo will make your loved one smell like Hollywood's leading men — according to celebrity makeup artist and groomer Lucy Halperin, who works with stars like Ryan Gosling, Miles Teller and Steve Carell, her clients can't get enough of Ren's Atlantic Kelp And Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash and Body Cream. "All my clients love this as it’s so refreshing and invigorating," Halperin says. "It truly smells fantastic!"

Jaxon Lane Travel Skin Care Set $50 at Jaxon Lane Jaxon Lane Halperin recommends this travel-friendly skin care set for the jetsetting man (or woman). It features TSA-sized essentials like face wash, moisturizer and sunscreen, plus two sets of refreshing eye masks. "I love an eye mask," Halperin says. "These work quickly and there’s just the right amount of moisture on the mask to fit firmly around the eyes."

Rituals Ritual Of Ayurveda Medium Set $40 at Ulta Ulta Scented with Indian rose and sweet almond oil, this set will turn any shower into a spa-like experience. Featuring a Shower Foam, Body Scrub, Body Cream and Hand Soap, the set comes in a gifting-ready keepsake box.

The Inkey List Winter Skin 101 $25 at Sephora Sephora "Skin care should change with change of season. This means changing our skin care to better support skin's needs during the colder and drier months of the year," Minnesota-based dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu says. "The Winter Skin 101 gift set has all the essentials you need to keep your skin healthy, hydrated and dewy." With gentle formulas, the Oat Cleansing Balm won't over dry the skin, while Hyaluronic Acid serum is a must-have for keeping skin moisturized. The dermatologist also says, "Changing to a more gentle retinol is the way to go for the winter. Get all the benefits of a topical retinoid but not the irritation." Plus, fight the look of tired eyes with the lightweight Caffeine Eye Cream.

La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection Set $95 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom's holiday edit is full of amazing finds, including this exclusive gift set that lets you grab mini sizes of La Mer's notoriously luxe skin care for under $100. Pascua thinks La Mer makes for a great gift as it's "elevated and great as a luxury skin care option for mom, grandma or your favorite bougie auntie."

Reserveage Beauty Skin Care Bundle $214 $99 at Reserveage Reserveage Dr. Tiffany Libby, Reserveage's board certified dermatologist, recommends this skin care bundle that will treat a number of anti-aging hot spots. "The Reserveage Beauty Skin Care Bundle is hands down one of my favorite holiday skincare gift sets — you get the entire line at an affordable price, and each product is packed with their proprietary micro-encapsulated copper peptide technology that supports collagen production and delivers hydration to achieve soft, smooth and firm skin on the face, eyes, neck, hands and feet," she shares.

Tatcha The Starter Ritual $74 at Tatcha or $78 at Amazon Tatcha Tatcha is a top-recommended brand that makeup artists love. Henney loves this introductory skin care kit, which features some of its most-beloved products like the Dewy Skin Cream. "It has everything you need to start a new skin care routine," the makeup artist says. "Tatcha products are loved by myself and so many of my clients. The products work and the packaging is gorgeous!" Meanwhile, Pascua has the Tatcha Luxury Obento set ($404) on her list, which includes full-size products for the four-step ritual, plus two serums. "Beautiful packaging and the integrity within the elegance and feel of the products makes it the perfect gift for anyone," she says.

Editor Favorite Farmacy Holiday Party Green Clean Trio $46 at Sephora and Amazon Sephora Farmacy's award-winning Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm gets a makeover for the holidays with three limited-edition flavors in travel-friendly sizes: Pear Punch, Tangerine Twist and Blueberry Burst. It's an expert- and editor-favorite makeup remover that you can never have too much of on hand.

Perfume gifts sets

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Electric Sky Gift Set $135 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Perfumer Christine Hassan thinks any fragrance lover will appreciate this trio of Tory Burch's new Electric Sky perfume. With notes of cactus flower, lavender and palo santo, "This woody aromatic bursts with a mineral freshness that contrasts with a sensual woody and musky back note," Hassan says, adding, "The different sizes allow for easy use for any occasion."

Sephora Favorites Mini Perfume Sampler Set $28 at Sephora Sephora Featuring some of the best perfumes from Valentino, Viktor & Rolf, Carolina Herrera and more, this six-piece sampler includes something for everyone. Whether your loved one prefers fruity and floral or warm and spicy — or maybe they just want to try something different — this set will help them discover their new favorite scent. Once they decide which one they love, they can redeem the included Scent Certificate at Sephora stores or online to receive a travel size bottle of the fragrance. Sephora Favorites also has a 12-piece Cologne Sampler Set for $72 if you're shopping for him.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Travel Spray Gift Set $39 at Macy's Macy's Narciso Rodriguez's sexy musk For Her fragrance has been a favorite for years, so this travel set is great for fans of the original or to discover it anew. "Narciso Rodriguez's For Her, Pure Musc and Fleur Musc is the story of an evolution — perfect for the wearer who likes the original, a fleury, musky chypre with notes of amber, but wants a new twist," explains executive perfumer Olivier Gillotin. "In Pure Musc, the musky essence has been amplified, and has become more complex and nuanced. In Fleur Musc, there is a continuation of the progression of the original, with not only more modernity, but an extension and richness of the floral. These three fragrances are an exquisite complement to each other."

Editor Favorite Dior Icons Gift Set $105 at Nordstrom and Dior Nordstrom Housed in a stunning limited-edition holiday box, this gorgeous fragrance and beauty set includes travel sizes of the editor-favorite Miss Dior Eau de Parfum and J'adore Eau de Parfum, as well as the Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum and Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999 Velvet Finish.

MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum Set $125 at Nordstrom Nordstrom “When I created this fragrance, my goal was to capture the essence of glamor — but glamor in a modern and young, fun way, and that is exactly what this evokes for me," says Firmenich principal perfumer Frank Voelkl. "The MCM Ultra gift set is great for anyone looking for a bold and vibrant new fragrance.”

Ariana Grande Greatest Hits Coffret Gift Set $48 at Ulta Ulta A must-have for the Ariana Grande fan or viral fragrance lover on your list, this adorable fragrance set includes five of the pop star's perfumes. The mini bottles are perfect for sampling and include TikTok-famous scents like warm and spicy Cloud.

Cologne gift sets

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Set $169 at Sephora and Ulta Sephora Bleu de Chanel is loved by wives, moms, girlfriends and sisters — and the gentlemen they gift it to. The woody scent has a bright citrus accord that blends with ambery cedar notes, tonka bean, and sandalwood. This special set includes a full-size bottle of Bleu de Chanel ($132 retail value) and a travel-sized twist-up spray. See more of our favorite colognes here.

Editor Favorite Malin + Goetz Fragrance Discovery Set $24 at Amazon and Nordstrom Nordstrom Malin + Goetz makes some of our favorite unisex fragrances, and this compact discovery set includes six favorites. With Bergamot, Cannabis, Dark Rum, Leather, Strawberry and Vetiver, the lineup has enough variety to match any mood or occasion.

Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette Gift Set $126 at Sephora and Nordstrom Sephora Who doesn't want to smell like a hero? Burberry's fragrance boasts a woody fresh scent with bergamot, cedarwood and base notes of black pepper and juniper. This limited-edition set will ensure that your loved one always smells great with a full size bottle of the Eau de Toilette, a travel-size spray and a deodorant stick.

Aeir Mini Discovery Kit $69 at Aeir Aeir The tech guy on your list will appreciate the Discovery Kit from newly launched Aeir. Created by two Tesla alumni, Aeir’s sustainable, unisex fragrances are crafted from bioengineered scent molecules and capture unique profiles like Wet Stone, Suede, Virgin Olive and Grand Rose. The Discovery Kit allows you to test them all and comes with an aluminum travel spray case created with NASA-developed advanced coating technology.

Hair care gift sets

Biolage Strength Recovery Gift Set $46 at Amazon Amazon Hair stylist and groomer Cynthia Alvarez loves this set that features three full size products for under $50. "The gift of healthy hair is always a hit!" she says. "This trio helps damaged and fragile hair become three times stronger after the first use with three times less breakage."

Gisou Honey Infused Hydration Hair Set $76 at Sephora Sephora Metz loves this set for treating what she calls "the winter hair blues." Infused with honey to help bring dry, dehydrated hair back to life, this cruelty-free and sulfate-free set gives you everything you need to step into the holidays with nourished, shiny and healthy looking locks.

Editor Favorite Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit $62 at Sephora, Ulta and Olaplex Sephora This set will give you the softest hair thanks to the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment and No. 3 Hair Perfector. We tried the No. 3 Hair Perfector and couldn't believe how smooth and strong it made our locks feel after just one use. The kit also includes mini sizes of the Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner to keep your locks cleansed and hydrated on the daily.

R+Co Transcendental Ultra-Cleansing Kit $99 at Bluemercury and R+Co Bluemercury Hair health starts with the scalp, and this set (with a value of $149) is packed with products that will care for your strands from root to end. From a cleansing rinse and conditioner to air dry cream and gentle styling products, celebrity hair stylist and R+Co Collective member Ashley Streicher says this is a great hair care set for anyone on your list. "I love that it’s a scalp and hair set, and it includes some favorite R+Co products that people may be unfamiliar with that really pack a punch," Streicher says.

Nail polish gift sets

Manicurist Green Flash Large Starter Kit $245 $160 at Manicurist Manicurist Nail polish lovers will appreciate this kit, loved by professional nail artist Betina Goldstein, that gives long lasting manicures at home. "This system is revolutionary," Goldstein raves. "It goes on like gel and removes like regular polish. This is perfect for people on the go who don’t have time or patience to wait for polish to dry, but hate the process of gel remover. Easy enough for at home use or bring it with you to the salon."

Essie Whimsical Pinks 3-Piece Holiday Kit $11 at Ulta, CVS and Walgreens Ulta This festive set includes a trio of nail polishes that look great on their own or with each other. Featuring a terracotta pink, metallic copper and a pink glitter, the ultra-shiny polishes make for a sweet stocking stuffer.

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step Gel Manicure Kit $35 at Ulta, Target and Amazon Ulta Le Mini Macaron's polishes and easy-to-use mini LED lamp let you achieve a gel manicure at home or on-the-go. The kit has everything you need for your mani, including your choice of nail color with the coordinating LED lamp, plus a cuticle stick, mini nail file and gel remover wraps. It's a great entry-level set for those looking to upgrade their at-home manis.