If your wallet is feeling the pinch heading into the holiday season, you’re not alone. As you begin to make your holiday gifts list, surveying all those names and assessing who’s been naughty and who’s been nice, you may also be tallying up how much all those presents might cost and having a bit of a yikes moment.

If you’re in need of gift ideas that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite under-$25 items that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for him, gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts, practical gifts and gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Fashion gifts under $25

Reader Favorite

Ugg Leda Cozy Socks

$18 at Nordstrom

Everyone could use another pair of comfy socks, and these from beloved brand Ugg will be appreciated by anyone.

TomDesign Birthstone Stacking Ring

$21 at Etsy

These pretty little stacking rings, which are available in silver, gold or rose gold, are inset with your choice of one of the 12 birthstones for a pretty, personalized gift that looks way more expensive than it is.

Editor Favorite

Stars Above Women's Beautifully Soft Long Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Shorts Pajama Set

$25 at Target

Pajamas are an old classic when it comes to holiday gifts. We love this two-piece pajama set that looks way more expensive than its $25 price tag.

Urban Outfitters Gabbi Knit Bucket Hat

$15 at Urban Outfitters

For the fashionista in your life, this knit bucket hat will be the perfect accessory to all their outfits this winter.

Knottinger Colour Block Bracelet Bangle

$24 at Etsy

Colorblock jewelry is so hot right now, and this bangle is a great way to indulge in the trend without breaking the bank. Choose from 12 colors in any combination to make your own custom bangle.

Travel gifts under $25

Editor Favorite

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount

$14.99 $12.97 at Amazon

This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for comfortable flying.

CNN Underscored Best Tested

Mavogel Sleep Mask

$10 at Amazon

The gift of a good night’s sleep is priceless and, luckily, our favorite sleep mask is only $10 so getting that deep, restorative sleep you’ve been longing for is more attainable than you think.

Basic Concepts Airplane Foot Hammock

$19.99 $17.97 at Amazon

Laugh all you want, but if you're shopping for a frequent flyer, nothing will beat this foot hammock that can help prevent their feet from falling asleep. Just slip it onto the tray table ahead of you and instantly feel like you're basically in a hammock in the air.

Home and kitchen gifts under $25

Reader Favorite

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

$10 at Amazon

This polyester satin pillowcase can help reduce irritation to your hair and skin thanks to its super-smooth surface, just like silk pillowcases — but at a fraction of the price. Check out our full guide on the best silk pillowcases here.

Reader Favorite

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

$11.95 at Amazon

Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.

Cole & Mason Self-Watering Indoor Herb Garden Planter

$25 at Sur La Table

Give the fit of fresh herbs with this self-watering indoor herb garden planter! The budding home chef will love this self-watering potted herb keeper that prevents over- or under-watering.

Lavisainte Oyster Shell Jewelry Dish

From $13 at Etsy

Trinket dishes are so useful, and can also be beautiful objets d'art in their own right. We love this gold-rimmed painted oyster shell that can be used as a jewelry dish, or a holder for any other small item.

Reader Favorite

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth

$20 at Amazon

This hectic game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is a pinball-esque competition that will have you catapulting balls at each other for hours.

Keyaiira Flag End Customizable Leather Cord Keeper Earbud Holder

From $11 at Etsy

This little leather cord keeper is as functional as it is attractive. Have it embossed with the recipient's name or initials to make the gift something truly special.

Crepro Love Neon Sign

$9 at Amazon

This neon LOVE sign punches way above its price tag. The LED neon wall art is powered by batteries (not included) or by USB charging, and can be propped upright on a hard surface or mounted to the wall.

PinkPeppermintShoppe Handmade Embossed Note Cards Set of 5

$10 at Etsy

Even in our increasingly digital world, having notecards on hand is such a smart thing — you never know when you need to dash off a thank you note or tuck a birthday card into a gift bag.

Reader Favorite

Sondiko Butane Torch

$20 at Amazon

For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game.

Editor Favorite

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$15 at Amazon

lifestraw lead CNNU.jpg
Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter. Read our review of it here.

Uncommon Goods Storm Cloud

$25 at Uncommon Goods

This cute desk decoration features a special liquid inside that crystallizes and reacts to different air pressures so you can get help predicting the weather.

Editor Favorite

PeanutEcoSesame 10 Pack Compostable Swedish Dishcloths

$25 at Etsy

These reusable, biodegradable dishcloths are the perfect paper towel replacement and help you cut down on waste. We tried them ourselves and think they’re the perfect eco-friendly stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Editor Favorite

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2

$20 at Amazon

The baking enthusiast will be thrilled to ditch the tin foil in favor of these nonstick silicone baking mats, which are safe for the oven, dishwasher and freezer, and which lend a professional air to home kitchens.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

$25 at Amazon

Let your giftee indulge in their sweet tooth with this cute mini ice cream maker. Churning up one pint at a time, it’s the perfect way to add some extra sweetness to their next movie night. Check out more of our favorite ice cream makers here.

Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep

$18 at Clevr

Milk frothers take a morning cup of Joe and elevate it to a coffeehouse-worthy drink. The Clevr Frother is rechargeable, easy to wash and portable, making it perfect for coffee lovers on the go.

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Bottle

$20 at Bloomingdales

The sweet lover in your life will celebrate receiving Sugarfina's bottle of champagne bears! A bottle-shaped display box showcases Sugarfina's champagne bears, which are infused with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne.

Yeti Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug

$25 at Amazon

This simple yet useful gift will find a permanent spot on your giftee’s desk. Featuring Yeti’s double-wall insulation, it can keep coffee hot all morning long.

Olo’s Chipotle Paste

$5 at Sur La Table

Spice things up with a tube of Olo's Chipotle Paste. The smokey, spicy concentrated paste comes in a tube, making it super easy to add a kick to your cooking, and the bright red packaging elevates it to a giftable item.

W&P The Popper

$25 at W&P Design

Nordstrom WP Design The Popper Microwave Bowl

For the popcorn aficionado, this popper allows you to simply fill the bowl with kernels, let it cook in the microwave and in a matter of minutes start snacking. Even better: The bowl is collapsible.

Editor Favorite

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food-Grade Reusable Storage Bag

$10 at Amazon

If someone in your life is trying to reduce their single-use plastic waste, these Stasher bags are the perfect gift. They’ll never need another Ziploc bag, since these high-quality silicone pouches can be frozen, microwaved, tossed in the oven and even cleaned in the dishwasher. We’ve used them ourselves and won’t ever go back to plastic bags.

CNN Underscored Best Tested

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

$21 at Amazon

There’s nothing like having a pitcher of cold brew in the fridge, and after weeks of testing, the Hario Mizudashi is our favorite. Not only does it make a smooth, flavorful brew, it’s also gorgeous and easy to use.

Editor Favorite

Truff Hot Sauce

$15 at Amazon and $18 at Truff

Add some gourmet spice to their life with this delicious, truffle-infused hot sauce. One of our favorite brands, Truff also offers pasta saucemayonnaise and more.

Brian, Dave, Neil and Colin Astrology Wine Glass

$16 at Uncommon Goods

These gorgeous wine glasses feature all 12 astrology signs so you can find one to match everyone on your list.

Brian, Dave, Neil and Colin Vintage Baseball Park Map Glass

$24 at Uncommon Goods

Baseball fans will love this customized glass, which features the map of famous baseball parks like Fenway, Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium and more.

Puffin Beverage Jacket

$18 at Puffin Drinkware

As winter rolls in and you start bundling up, grab a coat for your beer too. This cute and funny beverage jacket comes in three different colors so your drink can stay cozy and stylish.

Beauty gifts under $25

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

$13.49 at Amazon

Don’t you think their shower deserves to feel like a spa? We tried the Goshi towel and it’s completely revolutionized our shower experience, with an exfoliating weave that sloughs off dead skin and left us feeling silky smooth.

Reader Favorite

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks, 12-Pack

$12 Amazon

These hydrating masks are the perfect addition to your next at-home spa day. Featuring natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter, aloe and more, it’s about time to pamper yourself.

Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

$18.99 at Amazon

Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Whether it’s for puffiness or headaches and migraines, this ice roller from Esarora is a cheap yet effective beauty essential that remains an Underscored editor favorite.

Skin Gym Cleanie Puffs

$16 at Skin Gym

The makeup lover in your life will love these makeup removing puffs. To use, simply wet the puff and massage it on the face to remove makeup. They can be machine washed and used over and over again, so you can say goodbye to expensive and wasteful makeup removing wipes.

Editor Favorite

Apto Orange Blossom Cleanser

$18 at Apto Skincare and Target

This cleanser is a favorite of Rachel Lubitz, our senior lifestyle editor, who says, "It smells like oranges in a non-overwhelming way and really does help wake me up in the morning." It also comes in a striking orange bottle, making it a giftable — and affordable! — choice for the beauty-obsessed person on your holiday shopping list.

Aromatherapy Body Patches

$24 at Uncommon Goods

Here's a fun twist on giving the gift of perfume: The scent-lover in your life will adore these aromatherapy body patches. Each set of eight stick-on patches includes four different scents, so you can mix and match them to your mood.