Gifts of food are almost always a winner; they can elevate a celebration, or provide comfort when times are tough. Food gifts also have a bit of a “leave no trace” effect, too, in that once the recipient has enjoyed it, it’s but a wonderful memory.

When picking out a food gift, consider its size and presentation, in addition to the obvious — is it delicious? To that end, we’ve got gift ideas that are surprising, that are jumbo, that come in really fancy packaging, to suit every gift-giving need under the sun. Whether you need a birthday present or a condolence gift, we’ve got 40 incredible food gift ideas for every palate, occasion and budget.

Food gifts under $25

Bonne Maman Preserves Sampler Variety Pack Amazon Bonne Maman's eminently giftable variety pack includes mini jars of their strawberry, apricot, cherry, orange marmalade and redcurrant jams in teeny tiny versions of their beloved signature jars. $12 at Amazon

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon Hot honey is a great gift for anyone, but we especially love it as a gift for your better half or bestie, because it provides so many ways to tell your "honey" that you think they're "hot stuff" and the "bees knees." $15 at Amazon

Divina Chili Fig Spread World Market Small food gifts can pack a big punch, especially when unusual flavors or visually appealing packaging is involved, like this chili fig spread that makes a perfect gift for a person obsessed with leveling up their charcuterie board. $6 at World Market

Editor Favorite Fly By Jing Shorty Spice Set Fly By Jing Fly By Jing's uber-popular Sichuan Chili Crisp is the hottest (sorry) gift going right now. The sampler gift set includes shorty jars of the brand's fan-favorite flavors: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Mala Spice Mix and Zhong Sauce $25 at Fly By Jing

Acid League Saffron Gold Acid League The bottle alone is a gift, and this cult-favorite "secret sauce" made from citrus, saffron and fermented habanero and escabeche peppers has sold out five times. $18 at Acid League

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box Godiva The gold Godiva gift box is such a classic; we love the small 8-piece box for its $20 price point, making it the perfect gift to buy in multiples to keep on hand for easy gift giving. $20 at Godiva

Stark Bro's Meyer Lemon Tree Stark Bro's Who says food gifts have to come in a box or a basket?!? Why not give the food attached right to the tree it grew on, like a dwarf meyer lemon tree. From $24 at Stark Bro's

Maldon Salt Sea Salt Flakes Amazon Maldon salt is the key to turning out the most delicious salted sweets like salted brownies, salted blondies, salted ice cream … and this giant tub of the stuff makes an eye-popping gift idea. From $25 at Amazon

Food gifts under $50

Tony's Chocolonely Milk Bundle Amazon Going big, big and bigger with food gifts is another fantastic way to deliver that wow factor, like a bundle of giant Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. $20 at Amazon

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Levain Bakery When someone deserves a cookie, send them a cookie but don't just sent them a cookie, send them the best cookies (we think these are the best!) From $29 at Levain Bakery

Scott's Protein Balls Red Velvet Balls Scott's Protein Balls When we think of food gifts, indulgences usually come to mind (those Levain cookies, for example!) But healthy food gifts, even sweet ones, exist and can be fantastic choices for fitness enthusiasts or people who are especially particular about their diet. $30 at Scott's Protein Balls

Harry & David The Favorite Royal Riviera Pears Harry & David Fruit is, naturally, one of the most common healthy food gifts — and one of the most popular. Harry & David's gold-foil wrapped Royal Riviera pears are one of my favorite food gifts to give or to receive, because pears are just so elegant, and the gold foil is absurdly pretty. $40 $30 at Harry & David

D'Artagnan Bacon Sampler D'Artagnan You know what's better than bacon? Three kinds of bacon. D'Artagnan's gift sampler includes 12 oz packages of uncured applewood smoked bacon, uncured hickory smoked bacon and uncured smoked duck bacon. $30 at D'Artagnan

Custom Message Shortbread Cookies Uncommon Goods We love a personalized gift, and we especially love a personalized food gift, like these shortbread cookies that can be customized with a message up to 36 characters in length. $38 at Uncommon Goods

Rev Run & Justine Simmons "Rev" Velvet Cookies 8-Pack Goldbelly

Going big is one way to up the wow factor of a food gift — but you can also go big name, with a gift box of Rev Run's "Rev" velvet cookies. $50 at Goldbelly

Shatila Bakery Full Mixed Pastry Tray Goldbelly Detroit's family-owned Shatila Bakery was named one of the 100 Best Bakeries in America by Food & Wine. Their elegant pastry gift box contains 60 pieces of assorted baklava, including bird nests baklava and mini roses baklava. $50 at Goldbelly

Food gifts under $75

Mercado Famous Holy Jamón Specialty Bundle Mercado You know what's better than jamón? Three kinds of jamón. Mercado's gift sampler includes one box each of serrania, jamón de cebo and 100% Ibérico jamón. $53 at Mercado Famous

Bonilla A La Vista Patatas Fritas The 500-Gram Tin Despaña Bonilla a la Vista's giant tin of patatas fritas is another entry in the "go big" food gift category, and it's the perfect thing for the potato chip lover in your life. $55 at Despaña

Editor Favorite Omsom The Best Seller Set Omsom Foodies who love the latest thing will love Omsom's bestseller set — which includes 15 of the brand's meal starters in flavors like Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ and Japanese yuzu miso glaze — that's all over everybody's Instagram's feed. $60 $55 at Omsom

Sauced Pork Burnt Ends Burgers' Smokehouse Meat lovers will always welcome a steak gift set, but if you want to deliver a real surprise, send a package of pork butt burnt ends smothered in a Kansas City style BBQ sauce. From $56 at Burgers' Smokehouse

Vosges Good Luck Cakes Vosges Vosges Good Luck Cakes are an exquisite gift to give to a graduate, or as part of new year's festivities. $60 $36 at Vosges Chocolates

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Milk Bar When you need to send a birthday cake, send Milk Bar's grown up version of the childhood classic, made of three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla cake. $62 at Milk Bar

Food gifts under $120

Mouth Peck of Pickles Mouth A pickle lovers dream, Mouth's Peck of Pickles gift box includes five full sized jars of pickles, Mouth's Electric Za'atar Pickle Chips, Gordy's Pickle Jar Sweet Chip Pickles, Pacific Pickle Works Mother's Puckers Garlic Dills, Kansas City Canning Hoppy Pickles and Garlic Dills by Epic Pickles. $79 at Mouth

Eastern Standard Provisions Soft Pretzel Gift Box Amazon Need to bring a gift to a friend's home for the big game? Look no further than Eastern Standard Provisions' gift box is filled with three different types of soft pretzels, and five flavored salts for seasoning. $90 at Amazon

