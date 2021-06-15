CNN —

Shopping for Father’s Day — which is June 19 by the way — is never easy. The key is to hone in on what type of dad you’re shopping for. Is he a sports enthusiast who’s happiest watching the big game? Is he a style aficionado who is always on top of the latest fashions? Is he a sentimental sap fond of traveling down memory lane? Regardless of where the father figure in your life falls on this scale, we’ve found the Father’s Day gift for him.

Shop all of our favorites for dads, husbands, new fathers and grandfathers below.

Father’s Day gifts for dads

Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2 $135 at Allbirds Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Whether Dad is a casual runner or a marathoner, he’s going to be dying to get feet into these new extra-cushioned shoes from Allbirds. In our Allbirds Tree Dasher review, we found that pretty much every feature of the shoe was about making running easier: The no-slip heel, the light weight, the angular heel that helps soften impact with every step. It’s also one of the most coolest-looking running shoes on the market. Check out our full Allbirds review here.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 at Amazon Mavogel Sleep Mask Amazon Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Mpix Premium Hardcover Photo Book From $39.99 at Mpix Mpix Premium Hardcover Photo Book Mpix We've made a lot of online photo books over the years and hands-down, this was the easiest to create. Complete with loads of customization options — from cover options and paper types to debossing and dust jackets — the book’s design process was not only intuitive, but also stylish and imaginative. Dad will love the result which is a professional-looking bound, hardback book with up to 100 pages of your family photos.

Bees Knees Spicy Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food ... and a little sweetness.

Zap It Bug Zapper Battery Powered Racket $29.99 at Amazon Zap It Bug Zapper Battery Powered Racket Amazon Let’s face it: Dads are always on bee and mosquito patrol. Make his 24/7 job a bit easier (and way more fun) with this Bug Zapper that gives off a 3500-volt shock to any flying pests who come near. He can use it like a tennis racquet — simply swing and make contact with the ball, er, bug.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon One of our favorite travel backpacks, this one is divided into three compartments, and in addition to being able to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, it’s got loads of key design details you’ll want. Think of a top handle, hanging clasps, a USB port and adjustable straps, not to mention a ton of pockets for storing all your things. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, the backpack’s highlight is a padded mesh backing that will keep you as cool as can be, no matter how many times your flight is delayed. Did we mention it’s less than $30 right now? Done and done.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector $897.99 at Amazon Samsung The Freestyle Projector Samsung Definitely a splurge-but-worth-it gift pick, we fell in love with this portable, easy-to-use projector in our Samsung Freestyle review. It can be not only an excellent projector that can project up to a 100-inch screen, but also a speaker, a light or a groovy star show projector.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $29.95 $15.66 at Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.

Yeti 26-Ounce Rambler $40 at Yeti Yeti 26-Ounce Rambler Yeti Yeti makes a lot of dad-approved gear, and that includes tough-as-nails drinkware. Case in point: This stainless-steel water bottle with double-wall insulation that keeps your hot drinks piping hot and your cold drinks icy cold. In addition to us naming it the best water bottle of the year, the cup is dishwasher-friendly, can fit in most car and boat cup holders and can be monogrammed or customized with dad’s favorite MLB team.

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow $65 $55.12 at Brooklinen Brooklinen You can never underestimate the power of a good pillow. This one is one of our personal favorites, with its adjustable filling so it's suitable for various sleeping positions, cooling-infused foam and a breathable mesh to make sure Dad keeps cool all night long. See more of the best pillows here.

Basketball Wastebasket $52 at UncommonGoods Basketball Wastebasket UncommonGoods Every shot counts! Keep Dad’s basketball game on point by turning his office wastebasket into a constant opportunity to score a three-pointer.

Drill Brush Attachment $18.95 $14.95 at Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers Drill Brush Chances are high that Dad has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.

Apple AirTag $29 at Amazon Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN Help him keep track of his phone, keys, luggage and even dog with one (or more) of these Apple AirTags. Read our Apple AirTag review here.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set $79.99 at Amazon GoSports Classic Cornhole Set Amazon A perfect example of good old-fashioned fun, cornhole is the perfect game for family parties, tailgates or spending time together on a long weekend. This set has more nearly 13,000 positive Amazon reviews and comes with a carrying case and eight all-weather bags.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light $13.99 $12.55 at Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light Amazon We have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella pole (it can accommodate sizes from 0.86 to 1.81 inches in diameter) and will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard. It's one of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture accessories.

Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $129 at Home Depot Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Home Depot IYKYK: Blowing your property with a corded blower is a pain in the butt. Make Dad’s life a whole lot easier with this cordless option that is lightweight and has more than 8,000 positive reviews. Trust us, within minutes of opening this gift, everything from his garage to his yard is going to be debris-free.

Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers by Jo Firestone & Fred Firestone $18.91 at Amazon Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers Amazon Do we even need to explain this one? He'll love it, and you're in for a fun night too.

Mark & Graham Beckett Waxed Canvas And Leather Travel Pouch $89 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Beckett Waxed Canvas And Leather Travel Pouch Mark & Graham Is Dad’s current dopp kit a plastic Ziploc bag? Let’s change that with this attractive travel pouch from Mark & Graham. Combining rugged canvas with leather details and an antique brass zipper, the roomy bag can neatly corral all of his lotions and potions, adding some zen to his packing routine. More to know: A colored foil or blind embossing can be added for an extra $12.50.

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy Brown $9.99 at Target Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy Brown Target Perfect for tailgating and backyard BBQs alike, this classic wooden beer caddy can accommodate six beer bottles (or baby bottles!) , and comes with a built-in metal opener.

Apple HomePod Mini $99 at Apple Apple HomePod Mini Amazon Small but mighty, Apple’s HomePod Mini is the smart speaker Dad didn’t know he needed. Churning out incredible sound, the HomePod can play anything he chooses from Apple Music’s 90-million song library and it can connect to additional Minis to create a multi-room sound system. And Siri is always available to help your pops out — whether he wants to know the weather, the traffic or what’s on his calendar for the day, he simply has to ask and she will answer via the Mini. More to know: Boasting Find My technology, the speaker can also find dad’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or AirTag with a simple, “Hey Siri, find my…”

Rothy’s The Driving Loafer $185 at Rothy’s Rothy’s The Driving Loafer Rothy’s A driving loafer is a dad wardrobe must-have, and this machine-washable iteration from Rothy’s is not only super comfortable thanks to that soft knit fabric, but also spun from plastic water bottles. Available in a dozen colors and sizes 7.5 to 16, these drivers are the perfect summer shoe.

Father’s Day gifts for husbands

Our Place Always Pan $145 at Our Place Our Place Always Pan Our Place Inspire kitchen creativity with this must-have pan beloved by novice and professional chefs alike. Designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware — the fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest — the nontoxic, nonstick Always Pan is a hero product that can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and serve. Need more convincing? Read our full Always Pan review here.

Casamigos Guava Ginger Cocktail Mix From $21.95 at Williams Sonoma Casamigos Guava Ginger Cocktail Mix Williams Sonoma Bolster Dad’s bartending game this summer with Casamigos’ latest innovation, this insanely delicious cocktail mixer! Available only at Williams Sonoma, the island-inspired mixer combines pink guava with ginger, lemon and pure agave syrup — just add ice and Casamigos Reposado or Blanco Tequila and voila, his signature cocktail will be set in stone. More to know: The mix is equally tasty with sparkling water!

Fresh Clean Tees Crewneck $19 at Fresh Clean Tees Fresh Clean Tees Crewneck Fresh Clean Tees Refresh Dad’s T-shirt collection with a few of these beloved crewnecks from Fresh Clean Tees. Boasting more than 1,700 positive reviews, the buttery-soft tees are made from a cotton-poly blend, are moisture-wicking and come in sizes small to 4XL. Consider splurging on the Best Sellers 5-Pack ($75) or you can opt to get him a three-pack subscription that is delivered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly.

Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair $379 at Amazon Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair Amazon Working from home has wreaked havoc on backs all over the world, but fear not, this kneeling chair from Norwegian company Varier is the solution. We’ve tested the goods and swear by the Balans’ ability to encourage a natural upright posture, relaxing your back and shoulders and releasing pressure on spinal discs. Dad’s back is going to thank you!

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven $399 $319.20 at Ooni Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven Ooni Take his pizza game to the next level with Ooni, the maker of portable, gas-powered ovens that can churn out fire-cooked pizzas in just 60 seconds. We love the ultra-portable Koda ovens, which come in 12- and 16-inch formats and have folding legs, making them easy to transport. The brand offers a slew of great accessories too, from pizza peels and stones to cutter wheels and infrared thermometers, all of which can be found here. The best part? This is a gift for you, too! Check out our Ooni review here.

eTape16 Digital Tape Measure $38.99 at Amazon eTape16 Digital Tape Measure Amazon DIY dads are going to be psyched with this digital upgrade to their standard tape measure. Featuring a big screen that displays the measurements as you pull out the tape blade, the product also converts measurements from fractions to decimals or from inches to centimeters, can calculate midpoints and has short and long-term memory functionality. Bonus: He can get started on that honey-do list you’ve got for him.

Maui Jim Makoa Polarized Wrap Sunglasses $249.99 at Amazon and Maui Jim Maui Jim Makoa Polarized Wrap Sunglasses Amazon A badass pair of shades is always on Dad’s wish list, and these polarized wrap sunglasses from Maui Jim are just that. Lightweight and embedded with rubber nose pads, the classic square-shaped glasses have a super thin glass lens that provide incredibly crisp optics. We’re digging the bold “Maui Green” lens, but fear not, three slightly more sedate colorways are also available.

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer $84.89 at Amazon HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer Amazon Beef up Dad’s home office with this petite color printer that can scan and copy, and has mobile and wireless printing. Boasting more than 8,000 positive reviews, the affordable printer weighs just 7.5 pounds and fulfills all basic printing needs.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set $19.99 at Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set Target Here’s the thing about grilling tools — they’re all mucked up after a few seasons! Which just won’t do if your dad is a grill master. We love this set from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target, which have wood handles and metal loops for hanging. Our favorite detail, however, is that under-$20 price tag.

Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk From $69.50 at Chubbies and REI Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk Chubbies Upgrade Dad's swim trunk collection with a pair of Chubbies swim trunks. Available in dozens of fun colors and patterns and in 5.5- and 7-inch inseams, the cult-favorite bathing suit is beloved because it is ultra-comfortable thanks to a breathable mesh basket liner and four-way stretch. Like, seriously comfortable — more than 8,000 Chubbies customers have reviewed the shorts, giving them an overall 4.9-star rating.

Underkini Leather Strap Wine Rack From $22.53 at Etsy Underkini Leather Strap Wine Rack Etsy Form and function marry beautifully in this wall-mounted wine storage solution. We love the masculine leather accents, and that the piece serves as wall décor, too.

Nomad Sport Slim Band $49.95 at Nomad Goods Nomad Sport Slim Band Nomad Gussy up Dad’s Apple Watch with this sleek band from Nomad that can take him from the gym to date night with ease. Made from durable FKM rubber, the slim band is waterproof and ventilated and has a low-profile, stainless-steel pin-and-tuck closing mechanism. Available in two sizes and four colors, the band is a great gift for the stylish dad.

Away The Carry-On From $275 at Away Away The Carry-On Away There’s luggage and then there’s Away. Immediately elevate Dad’s travel gear with this hard-shell carry-on, which we named the best carry-on of the year. It's perfectly sized for the overhead bin, has 360-degree spinner wheels, an interior compression system and comes with a handy laundry bag. With more than 1,800 positive reviews, this suitcase is made to last — and it comes in eight colors, from neutral (navy) to fun (purple). Add a built-in USB charger for an extra 20 bucks.

Cadence Build Your 6 Capsules $84 $74 at Cadence Cadence Build Your 6 Capsules Cadence Streamline Dad’s summer packing process (and add a hefty dose of sophistication!) with Cadence, a system of buildable, customizable, refillable and leakproof magnetic containers that are designed to keep his personal care products in order — and remove single-use travel-sized items from his regimen. Check out our Cadence review here.

Ostrichpillow Digital Detox Phone Case $50 at Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow Digital Detox Phone Case Ostrichpillow Let’s face it: We can all benefit from loosening our phone’s grip on us a little bit. And that goes double for dads with kids who are growing as fast as bamboo. Help him embrace distraction-free family time with this stealthy phone case. Slip a phone of any size up to iPhone 12 in, and all signals are blocked. Calls, texts, notifications, all of it. You’re welcome.

Misen Essentials Knife Set From $150 at Misen Misen Essentials Knife Set Misen If your guy, like many of us, discovered a love of cooking during the pandemic, he’ll be all over this high-quality set that includes a chef’s knife, a serrated knife and a paring knife. Armed with those three, he can cut and chop just about anything. Misen makes its knives from steel that’s high in carbon, which ensures they’ll last basically forever and stay super sharp. The shape and weight of each piece makes it feel good in your hand.

Father’s Day gifts for new dads

Best Dads T-Shirt Collection From $8.99 at Target Best Dads T-Shirt Collection Target There’s nothing better than a family matching moment, and Target is here with the answer. Gear up grandpas, dads and kiddos alike this Father’s Day in these cute retro-looking tees, and then be sure to get your camera out, because these twinning moments are going to garner a lot of likes on the ‘gram. Sizing runs from 2T for littles to XXL for men.

Threshold The Hero Dad Candle $15 at Target Threshold The Hero Dad Candle Target Calling all hero dads! Infuse his space with a woodsy scent thanks to this double-wick candle, which is housed in a sleek black glass cylinder and will look sharp wherever it lands.

Talia di Napoli Artichoke & Margherita Pizza 8-Pack $122 at Talia di Napoli Talia di Napoli Artichoke & Margherita Pizza 8-Pack Talia di Napoli Being a new parent often leaves little time for cooking, but you can’t knock throwing a frozen pizza in the oven… when that pizza was shipped straight from Naples, Italy! Such is the case with the Talia di Napoli pies, which are baked in wood-fired ovens and boast local ingredients like off-the-vine Italian tomatoes and fiore di latte mozzarella. Shipped frozen directly to Dad, the pies can be heated up in the oven or on the grill in 10 minutes and are absolutely delicious. The best part? When purchased in bulk the pies are priced at just under 15 bucks a pie.

PaperAndWit Star Map From $29.99 at Etsy PaperAndWit Star Map Etsy We're not crying, you're crying. Commemorate the day that he became a father with this sentimental star map from Etsy seller PaperAndWit. Available in 8x10 and 11x14 sizes, the unframed prints come in 30 colors and ship the next business day. (If you want a proof, add three business days.)

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler $250 at Yeti Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler Yeti Beloved by dudes across the globe, Yeti’s soft Hopper coolers are a cult-favorite for a reason — not only will they last forever, but they are also ultra-portable and boast extreme insulation that will keep everything from your brews to baby bottles chilled to the max. Available in three sizes, the leakproof coolers are the best on the market in our opinion. Looking for something more heavy duty for Dad? Check out Yeti’s hard coolers.

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait $65 at West & Willow West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait West & Willow Before the real baby came the fur baby, right? Right. Celebrate his fur dad status this year with a custom pet portrait of his best friend from West & Willow. Modern and chic, the portraits are meant to blend in with the home, and to evoke the soul and personality of the pooch. The framed print is lauded both for its artistry and its quality — and the result is literally priceless.

LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait From $89.70 at Etsy LiliDiPrima Personalized Family Portrait Etsy Cue the waterworks this Father's Day with a gorgeous, hand-drawn portrait by artist Lili DiPrima. The ultimate way to memorialize your growing family, the piece can include up to six figures (both human and pet!).

Porter Road Grilling Heroes Box $95 at Porter Road Porter Road Grilling Heroes Box Porter Road Give Dad’s grilling game a real upgrade with this curated box from Porter Road. Included is two dry-aged steaks (which are either Ribeyes or New York Strips), two pounds of burger patties, and two pounds of bratwurst links. All you need to do is fire up the grill.

Solo Stove Bonfire $399.99 $219.99 at Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire Solo Stove Date nights are hard to come by when you’ve got a new bundle of joy in the house, but a romantic night fireside can be yours with some help from Solo Stove, the maker of those smokeless wood-burning fire pits that oh-so-many outdoorsmen are lusting over. (You can read our full Solo Stove review here.) Available in three sizes, the stainless-steel pits boast a 360-degree ventilation system that encourages lots of air flow — and very little smoke. Our favorite option is the perfectly-sized Bonfire, which is Solo’s best-selling format and has nearly 15,000 positive reviews.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription From $11 per shipment at Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee Java his new best friend? Of course it is. We named Blue Bottle the best coffee subscription of 2022 due to balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs.

Father’s Day gifts for grandfathers

Actually Curious: The Original Curiosity Edition! Discussion Cards Game $24.99 at Amazon Actually Curious: The Original Curiosity Edition! Discussion Cards Game Amazon Spark insightful conversations with this card game that will get multiple generations talking about everything from values and backgrounds to views on diversity, inclusion, the environment and mental health. With questions like, "What are you willing to fight for and why?" and "What makes you unique?," you can count on not only learning more about grandpa, but also him learning more about you, too.

Kindle Paperwhite $139.99 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon This we know: Dads of a certain age love nothing more than a big ol’ hardback book… but they aren’t the easiest to travel with. Lighten his load this Father’s Day a Kindle Paperwhite, which weighs just seven ounces and has a glare-free screen that reads like real paper. The newest version now has wireless charging, a brighter display, access to thousands of books and, oh yeah, it’s waterproof, too. More to know: One charge lasts up to 10 weeks!

My Sheets Rock The Regulator From $139 at My Sheets Rock My Sheets Rock The Regulator My Sheets Rock Is Grandpa a hot sleeper? Solve his nighttime needs with this silky-smooth set of bamboo rayon sheets from My Sheets Rock. Not only cool to the touch, they actually wick away moisture and help regulate temperature. And really, these are exceptionally soft.

Parachute Waffle Robe $129 $103.20 at Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute Home A bathrobe might be a cliché Father’s Day gift, but trust us, Dad or Grandpa is going to thank you for this luxe option from Parachute. Ultra-absorbent and soft, the 100% Turkish cotton robe has a breathable waffle texture and refined design that will have him feeling like a million bucks every time he puts it on.

Host Freeze Beer Glasses, Set of 2 $25.99 $22.49 at Amazon Host Freeze Beer Glasses, Set of 2 Amazon If the dad in your life is a true hops aficionado, then these are the pint glasses for him. The BPA-free plastic set features a built-in cooling gel that, when frozen, can chill room-temperature beverages quickly, or keep chilled drinks icy cold for hours. We love the silicone gripper that will keep your hands from freezing.

Apple Watch Series 7 From $329 at Amazon and Apple Apple Watch Series 7 Amazon The most durable Apple Watch yet — it’s crack-resistant, dust-resistant and swim proof — the Series 7 also has the biggest display, 50% more than the previous Series 3 and 6, and can receive an 80% charge in just 45 minutes. Available in five aluminum colors, the 7’s biggest selling point is its myriad health and wellness features, ranging from sleep and fitness tracking to blood oxygen measurements and an ECG that can be performed in just 30 seconds. One of the best gifts you can give this Father’s Day, the latest Apple Watch is a literal lifesaver.

KitAtlas Custom Pet Magnet From $28 at Etsy KitAtlas Custom Pet Magnet Etsy He’ll show off the object of his affection with a magnet on the fridge designed to look just like his best pal. The collar can even be personalized with his pet’s name.

Cold Beer Coats $13 at UncommonGoods Cold Beer Coats UncommonGoods If you’re looking to make Grandpa LOL this Father’s Day, these tiny cold beer coats will get the job done. Available in four colors, the puffer jackets are insulated to keep Dad’s brew cold, but his hand warm.

Nomad Goods Base One MagSafe Charger $99.95 at Nomad Goods Nomad Goods Base One MagSafe Charger Nomad Goods Solve all of Grandpa’s charging needs with this sleek wireless option from Nomad that can load up three Qi devices — including those from Apple, Samsung, Amazon and Google — at once. Delivering an official MFi MagSafe charge at up to 15W, Base One comes in two colorways and can be upgraded to a Max with an Apple watch charger.

Ryobi 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Wheeled Electric Pressure Washer $179 at Home Depot Ryobi 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Wheeled Electric Pressure Washer Home Depot There’s a reason those power washing videos go viral! Add some zen to Grandpa’s outdoor routine with this electric washer from Ryobi — trust us, there’s nothing more mesmerizing than watching mildew disappear from patio furniture or stripping oil stains from a driveway with a power washer. With more than 2,000 positive reviews, this compact option has a telescoping handle and durable frame wheels, and it stands upright when not in use, making it easy to store.

Vital Modern Mixology Cocktail Glasses, Set of 2 $32 at Etsy Vital Modern Mixology Cocktail Glasses, Set of 2 Etsy Celebrate Dad’s preferred poison with this statement-making set of rocks glasses from Etsy star seller Vital. The dishwasher-safe duo are perfect for entertaining; the conversation starters have eight labels, from whiskey and gin to scotch and vodka.