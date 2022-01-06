‘Tis the season for getting on one knee and pulling out a ring, or cozying up next to the tree and planning a life together. If some of your people decided to commit to a lifetime together this holiday season, you’re probably going to want to gift them something special to celebrate. Our tip: Save the registry-type gifts for the shower and wedding, and get them something celebratory to commemorate a very exciting and special time!

The Knot Ultimate Wedding Planner and Organizer Amazon For the ultra-organized couple who you already know is excited to plan their nuptials, wedding brand extraordinaire The Knot has this bestselling and incredibly thorough binder that can help them through the process, from the ceremony to the honeymoon. From $20 at Amazon

GardenOfGraces Wedding Ring Dish Etsy With the ability to be personalized with initials, a date or both, this sweet dish is just about the perfect place to put some trinkets or their new rings. From $16 at Etsy

Jennifer Francis Fillinger Etched Champagne Flutes, Set of 2 Etsy Give the happy couple a beautiful way to toast their love with custom, hand-engraved champagne flutes. These arboreal tributes to love are hand-carved by a third-generation engraver, and include the couple’s initials and a special date — you could choose either their engagement or wedding date. $85 at Amazon

DuncanAndStone Engagement Journal and Memory Book Etsy This journal allows the couple to start writing down their relationship journey ASAP, with pages dedicated to how they met, prompted questions that help them share what they love about one another and even space to write letters to exchange on their wedding day. $35 at Etsy

EndlessAster Engagement Gift Box for Couple Etsy Send this gift box filled with their own personalized candle featuring their names, engagement date and a sweet message from you. You can add matches and a fancy chocolate bar for an extra-special touch. From $33 at Etsy

Harry and David Sweets Subscription Box Etsy Some people love to celebrate with sweets, and for those people, we suggest a box filled with goodies (think chocolates, buttery cookies, Moose Munch popcorn and more) delivered to their doorstep each month. $30 per month at Harry & David

TheWhisperingNature Engagement Gift Box Etsy Then there's this engagement box that comes with a ring dish with their initials, a planter and succulent, matches and a mini candle. $40 at Etsy

Caraway Linens Set Etsy For that couple that loves to cook together, this full essentials set will be greatly appreciated. They’ll get three oversized organic cotton tea towels, a set of oven mitts and potholders and an apron. Plus, the handwoven patterns on all are so stylish. $165 $135 at Caraway

Cartographika Personalized Map Etsy For a rather sentimental gift, this print combines vintage maps of two special locations: maybe their hometowns, the places they met/got engaged and so on. It can be personalized with their names and a date as well. $45 at Etsy

WoodLuckEngraved Custom Cutting Board Etsy Cheese and charcuterie anyone? If the couple loves hosting, consider this lovely cutting board slash cheese board with their initials engraved with a heart. From $38 at Etsy

Marc Stitzlein and Rich Norton Personalized Written in the Stars Wine Box Etsy Commemorate their engagement date with a handmade aspen box holds special bottles of wine they can open on their first or 50th year together (or any year in between). And, for each box sold, the creators plant another tree. $185 at Uncommon Goods

Bouqs Flower Subscription Bouqs If the couple already shares a home, a beautiful bouquet delivered monthly will brighten their home and remind them of their engagement all year. Choose their favorite blooms, or opt for classic beauties like roses, hydrangeas and peonies. From $44 per month at Bouqs

Acrylicgiftstore Personalized Music Plaque Etsy Chances are this newly-engaged couple have a specific song that they call their own. This piece allows you to put together a sweet photo of them along with their favorite song to create an album cover that can be displayed in their home. From $10 at Etsy

Personalized Wedding Keepsake Library Etsy They’ll love tucking away engagement and wedding planning memories in this cloth-covered organizer that stores keepsakes in acid-free drawers, files, fabric bags and envelopes. Each is finished with a hand-painted personalization: first names or new family name on the front, and an initial on each interior compartment. $147 at Uncommon Goods

TheBlackDesigns Personalized Photo Album Etsy Help your newly betrothed friends or family relive all their memories with a photo album you can add their names or a date to. Give them a blank album to fill themselves, or create a scrapbook of their relationship so far. From $54 at Etsy

Patricia Carlin Intersection of Love Photo Print Etsy This cute street sign art can be personalized with the happy couple’s surnames and the date of their engagement or wedding for a gift they’ll treasure every time they look at it. From $75 at Uncommon Goods

AboveStarsArt Personalized Constellation Map Etsy This gorgeous art piece and light captures the night sky of the day they met or got engaged. Now that's special. $35 at Etsy

RichDesignCo Totes Engaged Tote Bag Etsy For that friend who can’t stop sharing that they’re engaged, this fun little tote can let the whole world know. $20 at Etsy

Waterford Wedding Lead Crystal Ring Holder Nordstrom Most anyone who’s been engaged knows the worry of losing an expensive ring. The perfect gift for a fancy friend or sibling who just said yes, this ring holder solves that “where did I leave my ring” worry. $100 $80 at Nordstrom

Personalized Champagne Milestone Vase Uncommon Goods Made from a champagne bottle, this vase can be etched with the couples' names, the date they met/their engagement date and more. $78 at Uncommon Goods

Blue Ribbon Special Sushi DIY Kit for 2 Etsy Wedding planning while working full-time jobs and living your life can be a lot. Give them a night off from worrying about dinner and a fun bonding project with this sushi-making kit from one of the best sushi restaurants in NYC. They’ll get everything they need to create hand rolls, cut rolls, crispy rice, nigiri sushi and sashimi! $190 at Goldbelly

KamprCo Customizable Wedding Mug Etsy For the outdoorsy couple, they can hold onto this metal mug personalized with their names while cozying up around a fire. From $18 at Etsy

Kate Spade Rosy Glow Picture Frame Etsy There’s probably going to be an engagement photo shoot in the couple’s future, and unlike all those cell phone snaps, a few might actually get printed out. This tasteful frame with warm rose gold accents is the perfect way to display those memories. From $75 at Nordstrom

Baccarat Harmonie Crystal Tumblers, Set of 2 Etsy If champagne isn’t their thing, try a gorgeous set of Baccarat tumblers they can celebrate with for a lifetime. The sweeping vertical grooves enhance the timeless elegance of these exquisite, thick-based crystal tumblers. $275 at Amazon

LoveandLuxeHandmade Cake Serving Set Etsy It’s very likely cake-cutting is in the couple’s future, and this traditional engagement gift of a cake knife and server is a classic for a reason. This timeless design can be used for the first slice and every cake they serve afterwards. From $44 at Etsy