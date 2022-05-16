Beyond the person you’re marrying, your bridesmaids are the most crucial element of your wedding day. They’ll be there for emotional support, physical support (hey, someone’s got to help you in and out of that dress and those shoes), and financial support, because between all those trips and outfit changes, being a bridesmaid can add up quickly.

Show your utmost love and appreciation for your bride tribe this wedding season with these thoughtful bridesmaids gifts from Etsy that’ll help them look back on your wedding day as one of the most important days of their lives too.

Bridesmaid gift boxes

Sincerely Me Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Box From $39 at Etsy Sincerely Me Gift Box Etsy Take the guesswork out of gifting your bridesmaids with this comprehensive set of self-care essentials, which includes a personalized gift box, a monogrammed compact mirror, lip balm, sunglasses, a ring dish, hair elastics, and more. Choose your preferred color and message to really sweep her off her feet.

Grace Bloom Co. Bridesmaid Proposal Mini Gift $15.95 at Etsy Grace Bloom Co. Bridesmaid Proposal Mini Gift Etsy With a burn time of 20 hours, these small yet mighty candles in festive scents like wedding cake and bridal bouquet make for the cutest addition to this mini gift box. You can personalize the title on each candle from bridesmaid to flower girl, and each box includes lip balm and free wrapping in rustic twine ribbon.

Faded Gardenias Bridesmaid Gift Box From $27 $24.30 at Etsy Faded Gardenias Bridesmaid Gift Box Etsy As the ultimate bridesmaid proposal gift, this box in your choice of color comes packed with everything she’ll need to feel special: a 20-ounce tumbler, a diamond pen, a scrunchie, a compact mirror, “bride tribe” lip balm, a personalized ring dish and more.

Affinity Treasures Bridesmaid Proposal Box From $13.95 at Etsy Affinity Treasures Bridesmaid Proposal Box Etsy Customize every facet of this epic gift set from the stunning floral font to the style and size of the box (that they’ll definitely want to keep). Dazzle your besties with the Premium box containing the works, like a journal, bath salts, a rose water roll-on, a makeup bag, hand sanitizer and a keychain.

Bridesmaid jewelry gifts

Majesty Gift Shop Personalized Bridesmaid Bracelet From $4.99 at Etsy Majesty Gift Ship Personalized Bridesmaid Bracelet Etsy This bridesmaid gift has everything going for it: an amazing pun, a single minimalist monogram, and a chic knot designed to symbolize all the love in the air. Choose your bracelet color from rose gold to silver and an optional box in cool hues like gold, teal or purple.

Pearl Land 88 Customized Tear Drop Earrings From $10.80 at Etsy Pearl Land 88 Customized Tear Drop Earrings Etsy Your bridesmaids are going to need something glitzy to go with their dress—make it a thoughtful keepsake they’ll cherish beyond the big day. Each pair of earrings comes in your choice of style from pear to heart, and your favorite swanky finish like white or yellow gold, with an optional engraving on the back.

Essenza Jewelry Tie The Knot Hoop Earrings $17 at Etsy Essenza Jewelry Tie The Knot Hoop Earrings Etsy For a bridesmaid gift they’ll be thrilled to wear both at the reception and every day of their lives, opt for these sleek hoop earrings plated in 18 karat tarnish-proof gold. The “tie the knot” bag coupled with the knotted design makes the earrings totally on-brand for the special day.

CBK Silver and Gold Name Necklace With Birth Flower From $27 $16.20 at Etsy CBK Silver and Gold Name Necklace With Birth Flower Etsy It doesn’t get more thoughtful than this one-of-a-kind necklace featuring their name in cursive and their birth flower like carnation or chrysanthemum all on a dainty chain available in a range of lengths.

JJ Bridal Collection Gold Point Bracelet $14 $12.60 at Etsy JJ Bridal Collection Gold Point Bracelet Etsy Complete with a sweet note, this elegant adjustable bracelet with a pearl wave and cubic zirconia arrangement is a great bet for any bridesmaid. Pick the perfect saying to complement your friendship, from “Thank you for being by my side on my special day” to “I am such a lucky bride to have you by my side.”

Bridesmaid home gifts

Paperwhite Candles Bridesmaid Candle From $5.99 at Etsy Paperwhite Candles Bridesmaid Candle Etsy Ignite the flame of your friendship with this keepsake candle. It comes in a variety of label colors, scents (wedding cake and love is in the air are particularly à propos for the occasion), and it’s topped off with your pal’s name and wedding party title.

Ainne Studio Personalized Wedding Print Gift From $9.49 $5.70 at Etsy Ainne Studio Personalized Wedding Print Gift Etsy Solidify this special moment with a sweet digital sketch of you two they’ll want to display front and center for years to come. Customize every element from your dresses to skin tone to hair style and more. You may just find choosing the perfect picture is as fun as getting ready for the wedding reception itself.

Peshtemal Towel Turkish Personalized Beach Towel From $7 $6.30 at Etsy Peshtemal Towel Turkish Personalized Beach Towel Etsy A bridesmaid gift they’ll actually use on the regular? Now that’s a real treat. Opt for this personalized beach towel made of super plush and absorbent Turkish cotton to get them primed for summer, your bachelorette party, or wherever else beach season takes them. Play around with fonts and add-ons to make it the perfect gift.

Bnny Crafts Personalized Skinny Tumbler From $9.39 $7.98 at Etsy Bnny Crafts Personalized Skinny Tumbler Etsy Real friends ensure we always stay hydrated. Help them look forward to getting their eight glasses a day with this 20-ounce personalized tumbler available in a range of cute colors like peach, rose gold and navy. Its double-wall stainless steel construction ensures beverages stay ice cold or piping hot for several hours at a time.

Glacelis Gifts Personalized Team Bride Wall Art From $19.99 $16.99 at Etsy Glacelis Gifts Personalized Team Bride Wall Art Etsy One of the beauties of being a bridesmaid is the friendships we make along the way. Commemorate your shared bonds with this group photo depicting the bride and her squad in their unique skin tones, hairstyles and outfits.

Bridesmaid fashion gifts

La Mariee New York Satin Bridal Robe From $22 $16.50 at Etsy La Mariee New York Satin Bridal Robe Etsy It’s not a proper bridesmaid photoshoot until all of you are decked out in matching silky robes. This stunning version with lace detail comes in gorgeous bridal-friendly hues like blush, soft mauve and baby blue with an optional personalization to make the gift that much more precious.

Hundred Hearts Personalized Slippers For Women From $17.49 $13.99 at Etsy Hundred Hearts Personalized Slippers For Women Etsy At the end of a long night of dancing, have your bridesmaids slip into something more comfortable like these personalized open-toe mule slippers. Choose between glittery fonts for their name or bridal party title, and pick a color to match their personality be it rainbow or sage.

Divine Party Gifts Silky Satin Scrunchies $4.99 $3.99 at Etsy Divine Party Gifts Silky Satin Scrunchies Etsy Hair ties always come in handy, yet somehow, they’re always first to disappear. These silky scrunchies with a fun pun on the tag make for the ultimate sanity-saver during long nights of dancing when the hair just *needs* to stay out of their face.

Southern My Sass Monogrammed Bridesmaid Sweater From $34.99 $31.99 at Etsy Southern My Sass Monogrammed Bridesmaid Sweater Etsy Be it the dead of winter or a chilly summer evening, it’s always sweater weather. Recruit your bridesmaids to the club with this comfy full-zip hoodie featuring a classy monogram. Its cozy fleece material and sweet color options like misty blue and dusty rose are sure to make it a permanent fixture in their wardrobe.

Your Lovely Shop Design Customized Swimsuit From $39.99 $19.99 at Etsy Your Lovely Shop Design Customized Swimsuit Etsy Let the other folks at the pool party know your squad is here to have a good time—and a good time means matching with your favorite people. This one-piece swimsuit comes in a variety of color and font options that make a serious statement and look awesome in photos.

Bridesmaid beauty gifts

Celestialities Bridesmaid Lip Balm From $2.49 at Etsy Celestialities Bridesmaid Lip Balm Etsy If love is in the air, your bridesmaids lips might need a little TLC. Gift them this boho lip balm available in several delicious flavors from raspberry lemonade to strawberries and cream with your preferred floral design and customized message.

Lather Nature Bridesmaid Set From $25 at Etsy Lather Nature Bridesmaid Set Etsy If you’re not in a place to bring each bridesmaid to the spa, bring it to them. This self-care kit comes with handmade soaps, sea salt bath soaks, clay facial masks, and everything else they’ll need to get ready for their close-up.

Letteroom Monogram Nail Polish $8.87 at Etsy Letteroom Monogram Nail Polish Etsy Nail it in the gift department this wedding season with the ultimate beauty essential for your bridesmaids. Choose between nine versatile nail polish colors like nude and deep red, with a large metallic foil monogram of their initial on the front.

Saylor Scents Perfume Bridesmaid Gift $9 at Etsy Saylor Scents Perfume Bridesmaid Gift Etsy Scent is one of the five senses most closely linked to memory, so ensure your bridesmaids remember this night forever with a special perfume. Choose between bright and uplifting scents like orchid and juniper all made with raw essential oils. The perfume comes in a keepsake bottle they’ll be refilling for years.