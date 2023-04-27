On a budget but still want to get Mom something thoughtful for Mother’s Day? Never fear — we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best affordable gifts for the woman of the hour. Every product on our list rings in at under $25, so you can make Mom feel special without stressing about the bill.
Is she a garlic girl? This tiny kitchen gadget makes mincing garlic a cinch. Simply toss in a few whole cloves, then roll the device along the kitchen counter for a customized chop — less rolling results in a coarser chop, while more means a finer mince.
Zulay’s handheld frother whips up perfect foam at the press of a button, making it ideal for the mom who never skips her morning latte. The frother is also great for whisking matcha powder.
If she's a world traveler, this multipurpose phone mount is the perfect addition to any traveler's packing list. It works with most devices and, ultimately, can make any flight experience much more comfortable with an eye-level viewing experience. At just less than $15, this pocket-size device is a must-have for any traveler.
From reducing puffiness to soothing inflamed skin to being fantastic for hangover-induced headaches (you didn't hear that from us), this ice roller is one of our favorite do-it-all beauty products.
With clippers, a cuticle trimmer, a nail file and more, this kit has everything Mom needs to keep her mani looking fresh between salon trips. The rose gold travel case means she can easily take her tools on the go too.
These soft, stylish blankets are fantastic for lounging at the beach, picnicking in the park and even doing yoga. Each blanket is handmade by artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled materials, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving.
Plush slippers are a must for lounging around the house. We love that this top-rated pair features an open-toed design, which means they won’t feel too warm when summer rolls around.
Venture Pal’s bestselling water bottle will motivate Mom to hydrate throughout the day.
Spruce up the bathroom with these 100% cotton Turkish towels, which are known for being ultra absorbent and for getting softer after every wash.
Bagsmart’s generously sized, thoughtfully organized toiletry bag has enough room for all the essentials (and then some). The 360-degree hook also means you can easily hang it up in any hotel bathroom.
For the mom who prefers tea, these versatile stainless steel strainers can brew a single cup or a whole pot at once. The ultrafine holes prevent any debris from seeping through, and the set also comes with a small scoop and convenient drip tray.
This six-pack of chunky feline magnets is perfect for the mom who’s fully embraced her inner cat lady …
… while this soft, machine-washable bed is perfect for the mom whose dog is her favorite child.
With its ultrasharp stainless steel blade and protective grip, this nifty cutter wheel is the ultimate pizza night accessory.
Laneige’s beloved mask uses vitamin C and berry-derived antioxidants to intensely hydrate lips overnight.
Upgrade Mom’s self-care rituals with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both tools are made from cooling Brazilian quartz and can help with lymphatic drainage and muscle relaxation.
With chamomile, calendula and pansy extract, Weleda’s plant-rich cream is famous for its ability to intensely hydrate and nourish rough, dry skin.
Make family movie nights even better with this microwavable popcorn popper. The silicone bowl comes with a lid and built-in handles, and its even heat distribution means there will be fewer unpopped kernels left at the bottom.
These clear, stackable drawers are perfect for the mom who’s reached Sephora VIB status.
We love Stasher’s incredibly versatile bags, which are made from food-grade silicone and a worthy replacement for all the plastic bags in Mom’s kitchen.
For the mom with a green thumb, these protective gloves are made from soft deerskin leather and feature double foam padding on the palms.
Surprise Mom with this stunning pop-up card, which opens to reveal a 3D basket of paper flowers (accompanied, of course, by a sweet message from you!).
Sojo’s chic sunnies get top marks from reviewers for offering quality and style at an extremely reasonable price point.
Upgrade Mom’s sleep with these bestselling silky pillowcases, known for being gentler on skin and hair than regular cotton.
This chic candle comes in a huge variety of scents, from basil, lime and mandarin to cotton blossom. Customers praise its long-lasting scent and beautiful decorative jar.
Host’s insulated cup keeps white, rosé and red wines — or any chilled beverage — at the perfect sipping temperature for much longer than a regular glass.
Get Mom excited for her travels with Hotcool’s passport and vaccine card holder, which will keep her important documents safe and organized on the go. The holder also includes slots for credit cards, boarding passes and a small pen.
This velvety throw features a stylish waffle weave and comes in 21 color options, so you can match it to Mom’s decor.
Gaiam’s extra-thick mat can help reduce stress on joints, and it also features textured ridges for added stability. Add in the under-$25 price tag, and it’s no wonder this mat boasts more than 23,000 5-star ratings. We also named it the best thick yoga mat on the market.
This tote’s large capacity makes it a great companion for everything from grocery shopping to trips to the beach. Its corduroy fabric, offered in eight colors, is also a lovely twist on the standard canvas often found in totes.
An excellent gift for the mom who works too hard, this bestselling acupressure set soothes back and neck pain by reducing muscle tension, massaging pressure points and boosting circulation.
This top-rated mask promises to deep clean pores and reveal refreshed, glowy skin in minutes.
This elegant velvet box will keep Mom’s jewelry safe and tangle-free on the go.
A quick massage with this handheld scalp brush doesn’t just feel good; it can also help boost circulation and soothe dry, itchy skin.
Your favorite hostess deserves a beautiful bamboo charcuterie board for her next party.
This ceramic mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, meaning Mom can use it all day every day to remember how things stand.