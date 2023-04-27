momdayamazon benevolence blanket
Amazon

On a budget but still want to get Mom something thoughtful for Mother’s Day? Never fear — we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best affordable gifts for the woman of the hour. Every product on our list rings in at under $25, so you can make Mom feel special without stressing about the bill.

Editor Favorite
Chef'n Garliczoom Garlic Chopper
underscored garlic chopper - chelsea
Chelsea Stone/CNN

Is she a garlic girl? This tiny kitchen gadget makes mincing garlic a cinch. Simply toss in a few whole cloves, then roll the device along the kitchen counter for a customized chop — less rolling results in a coarser chop, while more means a finer mince.

Read our review
$17 $14 at Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon

Zulay’s handheld frother whips up perfect foam at the press of a button, making it ideal for the mom who never skips her morning latte. The frother is also great for whisking matcha powder.

$22 $12 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount
underscored Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount3
Emily McNutt/CNN

If she's a world traveler, this multipurpose phone mount is the perfect addition to any traveler's packing list. It works with most devices and, ultimately, can make any flight experience much more comfortable with an eye-level viewing experience. At just less than $15, this pocket-size device is a must-have for any traveler.

Read our review
$13 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Esarora Ice Roller
courtney saib esarora ice roller.jpg
Courtney Saib/CNN

From reducing puffiness to soothing inflamed skin to being fantastic for hangover-induced headaches (you didn't hear that from us), this ice roller is one of our favorite do-it-all beauty products.

Read our review
From $19 at Amazon
Zisson Professional Nail Care Kit With Travel Case
Amazon

With clippers, a cuticle trimmer, a nail file and more, this kit has everything Mom needs to keep her mani looking fresh between salon trips. The rose gold travel case means she can easily take her tools on the go too.

$30 $12 at Amazon
Benevolence LA Beach Blanket
Amazon

These soft, stylish blankets are fantastic for lounging at the beach, picnicking in the park and even doing yoga. Each blanket is handmade by artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled materials, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving.

$40 $23 at Amazon
Crazy Lady Women’s Cross-Band Fuzzy Slippers
Amazon

Plush slippers are a must for lounging around the house. We love that this top-rated pair features an open-toed design, which means they won’t feel too warm when summer rolls around.

From $16 at Amazon
Venture Pal Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
motivational half gallon water bottle cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Venture Pal’s bestselling water bottle will motivate Mom to hydrate throughout the day.

$23 $20 at Amazon
Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels, 2-Pack
smyrna turkish towel cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Spruce up the bathroom with these 100% cotton Turkish towels, which are known for being ultra absorbent and for getting softer after every wash.

$23 $19 at Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
Amazon

Bagsmart’s generously sized, thoughtfully organized toiletry bag has enough room for all the essentials (and then some). The 360-degree hook also means you can easily hang it up in any hotel bathroom.

$27 $23 at Amazon
Apace Living Loose-Leaf Tea Infuser, 2-Pack
Amazon

For the mom who prefers tea, these versatile stainless steel strainers can brew a single cup or a whole pot at once. The ultrafine holes prevent any debris from seeping through, and the set also comes with a small scoop and convenient drip tray.

$17 at Amazon
Chichic Cat Refrigerator Magnets
Amazon

This six-pack of chunky feline magnets is perfect for the mom who’s fully embraced her inner cat lady …

$13 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Plush Dog Bed
Amazon

… while this soft, machine-washable bed is perfect for the mom whose dog is her favorite child.

$18 at Amazon
Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel
kitchy pizza cutter wheel card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

With its ultrasharp stainless steel blade and protective grip, this nifty cutter wheel is the ultimate pizza night accessory.

$20 $10 at Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
laneige lip sleeping mask card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Laneige’s beloved mask uses vitamin C and berry-derived antioxidants to intensely hydrate lips overnight.

$24 at Amazon
MoValues Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
movaules jade roller and gua sha facial tools card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Upgrade Mom’s self-care rituals with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both tools are made from cooling Brazilian quartz and can help with lymphatic drainage and muscle relaxation.

$29 $19 at Amazon
Weleda Skin Food
Amazon

With chamomile, calendula and pansy extract, Weleda’s plant-rich cream is famous for its ability to intensely hydrate and nourish rough, dry skin.

$19 $15 at Amazon
Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper
Amazon

Make family movie nights even better with this microwavable popcorn popper. The silicone bowl comes with a lid and built-in handles, and its even heat distribution means there will be fewer unpopped kernels left at the bottom.

$14 $11 at Amazon
Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer
stori audrey stackable cosmetic organizer v2
Amazon

These clear, stackable drawers are perfect for the mom who’s reached Sephora VIB status.

$28 $24 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bag
meal stasher
Amazon

We love Stasher’s incredibly versatile bags, which are made from food-grade silicone and a worthy replacement for all the plastic bags in Mom’s kitchen.

$13 at Amazon
Skydeer Women’s Gardening Gloves
Amazon

For the mom with a green thumb, these protective gloves are made from soft deerskin leather and feature double foam padding on the palms.

$23 $16 at Amazon
Lovepop 3D Mother’s Day Card
lovepop 3d mothers day card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Surprise Mom with this stunning pop-up card, which opens to reveal a 3D basket of paper flowers (accompanied, of course, by a sweet message from you!).

$13 at Amazon
Sojos Retro Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Sojo’s chic sunnies get top marks from reviewers for offering quality and style at an extremely reasonable price point.

$27 $15 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Set of 2
Amazon

Upgrade Mom’s sleep with these bestselling silky pillowcases, known for being gentler on skin and hair than regular cotton.

$13 $8 at Amazon
CoCo Benjamin Hand-Poured Soy Candle
basil lime mandarin candle card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This chic candle comes in a huge variety of scents, from basil, lime and mandarin to cotton blossom. Customers praise its long-lasting scent and beautiful decorative jar.

$19 $17 at Amazon
Host Wine Cooling Cup
Amazon

Host’s insulated cup keeps white, rosé and red wines — or any chilled beverage — at the perfect sipping temperature for much longer than a regular glass.

$15 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Hotcool Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
Amazon

Get Mom excited for her travels with Hotcool’s passport and vaccine card holder, which will keep her important documents safe and organized on the go. The holder also includes slots for credit cards, boarding passes and a small pen.

$20 $10 at Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Fleece Blanket
Amazon

This velvety throw features a stylish waffle weave and comes in 21 color options, so you can match it to Mom’s decor.

$23 $26 at Amazon
Best Tested
Gaiam Essentials Yoga Mat
Amazon

Gaiam’s extra-thick mat can help reduce stress on joints, and it also features textured ridges for added stability. Add in the under-$25 price tag, and it’s no wonder this mat boasts more than 23,000 5-star ratings. We also named it the best thick yoga mat on the market.

$26 From $20 at Amazon
WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag
wantgor corduroy tote bag cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This tote’s large capacity makes it a great companion for everything from grocery shopping to trips to the beach. Its corduroy fabric, offered in eight colors, is also a lovely twist on the standard canvas often found in totes.

$10 at Amazon
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
prosourcefit acupressure mat and pillow set.jpg
Amazon

An excellent gift for the mom who works too hard, this bestselling acupressure set soothes back and neck pain by reducing muscle tension, massaging pressure points and boosting circulation.

$30 From $25 at Amazon
Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask
Amazon

This top-rated mask promises to deep clean pores and reveal refreshed, glowy skin in minutes.

$13 $17 at Amazon
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box
benevolence la velvet travel jewelry box cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This elegant velvet box will keep Mom’s jewelry safe and tangle-free on the go.

$25 $14 at Amazon
Heeta Scalp Care Hairbrush
Amazon

A quick massage with this handheld scalp brush doesn’t just feel good; it can also help boost circulation and soothe dry, itchy skin.

$11 $8 at Amazon
Royal Craft Wood Store Bamboo Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Amazon

Your favorite hostess deserves a beautiful bamboo charcuterie board for her next party.

$25 $23 at Amazon
My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug
Amazon

This ceramic mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, meaning Mom can use it all day every day to remember how things stand.

$19 $17 at Amazon