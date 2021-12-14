underscored crocs summer hero
Crocs

Amazon beauty gifts

Reader Favorite

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

$13.49 at Amazon

Amazon

Flaky winter skin is no match for Goshi's bestselling towel, which features an exfoliating weave to gently buff your skin while you shower.

Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

$18.99 $15.19 at Amazon

Rachel Lubitz/CNN

People are obsessed with Esarora's ice roller, which promises to calm, refresh and depuff your skin. Many reviewers even claim that the roller also helps with tension headaches and sinus pressure. It's one of our favorite viral beauty products.

CNN Underscored Best Tested

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Mask

$19.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with Mavogel's soft, comfy eye mask, featuring a clever nosewire that blocks out every bit of light.

Reader Favorite

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

$24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Cleverfy's aromatherapy shower steamers are the perfect antidote to any holiday stress. Just place one of the scented pucks in the corner of the shower, turn on the warm water and breathe deep.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm Multipack

$9.95 at Amazon

Burt's Bees

With nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and, of course, beeswax, Burt’s Bees’ famous lip balms promise to soothe and hydrate lips. This deliciously scented four-pack comes with vanilla bean, coconut pear, strawberry and classic peppermint balms.

Editor Favorite

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$39.87 $32.48 at Amazon

Revlon

Get holiday-ready hair in a snap with Revlon’s TikTok-famous hot brush, which dries, smoothes and volumizes hair all at once. Did we mention it has more than 250,000 5-star ratings? It's one of our editor's favorite beauty products too.

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set

$60 at Amazon

Olaplex

This set comes with Olaplex’s bestselling No. 4 shampoo and No. 5 conditioner. Together, they promise not only to leave your hair feeling silky soft, but to actually strengthen your strands by re-linking broken bonds. Read our Olaplex review here.

Reader Favorite

Glam Up Sheet Mask 12-Pack

$15.99 $11.98 at Amazon

Glam Up

This sheet mask variety pack comes with 12 different sheet masks designed to soothe, firm, brighten and moisturize all types of skin. They also happen to be cruelty-free!

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips

$17.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Tocee

Tocess’ classic clips have gone viral on social media for a reason: not only are they adorable, but their anti-slip finish firmly grips thick and thin hair alike, keeping your hair firmly in place and out of your face.

Amazon home gifts

Reader Favorite

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

$11.95 at Amazon

Amazon

Quickly prep avocados with Oxo's ingenious gadget, which splits, pits and slices. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Reader Favorite

Swedish Dishcloths

$21.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Reusable and biodegradable, Swedish dishcloths are easier on the environment — and your wallet — than single-use paper towels.

Reader Favorite

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$19.95 at Amazon

Amazon

LifeStraw's lightweight, portable filter removes 99.9% of bacteria without any harsh chemicals, making it a great stocking stuffer for your favorite outdoor enthusiast. Best of all, each purchase grants a child in need a year of safe drinking water. Check out our review here.

Reader Favorite

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2

$24.95 $19.99 at Amazon

Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These nonstick baking mats are perfect for everything from Christmas cookies to sheet pan dinners. Our reviewer particularly loved how easy the nonstick silicone is to clean, plus how much they help cut down on wasteful aluminum foil.

Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder

$19.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Get freshly-ground coffee at the press of a button with Hamilton Beach's sleek gadget, which can hold enough beans for 12 cups of coffee. You can also use it for grinding spices. See more of our favorite coffee grinders here.

Reader Favorite

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases

$12.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Bedsure’s luxurious pillow cases come in 16 colors and feel much more expensive than they actually are. Satin is also gentler on skin and hair than cotton, making it a great material for reducing frizz (and a thoughtful gift for folks with curls!).

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

$79.90 at Amazon

Amazon

Lodge’s ultra-popular Le Creuset dupe makes for a gorgeous and versatile addition to any kitchen. The deep red color is a festive choice for the holidays, but the lovely pumpkin, blue, lilac and turquoise models are also in stock and ready to ship.

Longhui Bedding 100% Cotton Knitted Throw Blanket

$29.99 at Amazon

Longhui Bedding

This cotton throw features a classic knit texture and comes in 11 muted colors to complement any decor. It’s also machine-washable and resists pilling, meaning it’ll keep you cozy for years to come.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards

$19.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart

Every chef (aspiring or otherwise) needs a good set of knives. And the color-coding on this top-rated ceramic set from Cuisinart won’t just look nice in the kitchen — it also helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

$39.99 at Amazon

LapGear

Missing your office’s ergonomic chair? Make working (or just streaming) from the couch even more comfortable with this cushy lap desk, which features a built-in mousepad and phone slot.

Amazon tech gifts

Reader Favorite

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder

$12.97 at Amazon

Amazon

Make holiday travel more pleasant with this hands-free phone holder, which attaches directly to your tray table for hands-free viewing of all your downloads.

CNN Underscored Best Tested

EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds

$65.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Mike Andronico/CNN

Our favorite budget earbuds offer great sound at a great price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa

$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Stream your favorite holiday classics and tunes with Amazon's Fire TV stick, offering Alexa voice control and access to more than a million movies, shows and tunes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

$74.25 at Amazon

Amazon

The adorable Instax Mini 11 from Fujifilm features an updated automatic exposure function plus a selfie mode. Gift it alongside some instant film to capture all your holiday memories.

Yootech Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

$19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Yootech

This sleek charging pad makes powering up your devices simpler than ever. Just place your phone on top of the pad (case and all) and you’re good to go. It’s compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and even works with Apple AirPods.

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$149.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon

JBL’s bestselling Bluetooth speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Rugged and waterproof, it’s perfect for everything from Friendsgiving to pool parties.

Adasian 12x42 HD Binoculars

$149 $69.88 at Amazon

Adasian

Perfect for everything from birdwatching to sporting events, these HD binoculars are waterproof, work over eyeglasses and can help you see things more than 300 feet away.

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame

$189.99 $144.33 at Amazon

Amazon

Nixplay’s sleek digital frame lets multiple users securely upload photos directly from their phones or email, making it easier to feel connected with loved ones when you’re far apart.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

$39.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon

This affordable smart speaker pairs with Alexa so you can play music, make phone calls and adjust other smart home devices in your home using just your voice.

Amazon fashion gifts

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

$19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Amazon

These polarized sunnies come in eight colorways and are perfect for winter getaways (or just dreaming of the warmer months to come). Sojos makes a popular aviator style as well if that's more up your giftee's alley.

JW Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag

$58.99 $50.14 at Amazon

Amazon

Gift your favorite influencer JW Pei's trendy bag, which comes in 14 colors and features croc-embossed vegan leather. The lining is also made from recycled plastic bottles.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

$19.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Carhartt's popular beanie is made from a soft, stretchy knit and comes in a huge range of colors. Reviewers also praise the beanie for being long enough to keep your ears cozy on blustery days.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

From $16.31 at Amazon

Crocs

It’s time to give in to the siren call of the cutest ugly shoes around. More than 300,000 people have rated these classic Crocs 5 stars, with reviewers deeming them “life-changing,” “heavenly” and so dang comfortable that you will “eventually get over your loss of dignity.”

Sock It To Me Men’s Novelty Socks

$14 at Amazon

Sock It To Me

With prints featuring everything from gladiators riding sharks to something intriguingly called “space cheese,” there’s a novelty sock option here for every man in your life.

Turquaz Women’s Plush Fleece Bathrobe

$69.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Turquaz

This super-snuggly robe comes in 14 colors and will keep you warm all winter long.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie

From $25 at Amazon

Champion

Champion’s bestselling hoodie is stylish, snuggly and, though listed as a men’s sweatshirt, perfect for any gender. The light gray, granite heather, white, red, black and navy models are all currently stocked in sizes XS to XXL.

Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur Slipper

From $11.35 at Amazon

Jessica Simpson

With their memory foam cushioning, anti-skid soles and ultra-plush lining, these are pretty much the ultimate house shoes. Nearly all colors are in stock in a wide range of sizes and will ship within days.

RockDove Men’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper

$45 $21.99 at Amazon

RockDove

Men deserve comfy feet too! These bestselling slippers from RockDove come in nine color combos and have more than 90,000 5-star ratings.