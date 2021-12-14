Crisp days and early sunsets can only mean one thing: The holidays are right around the corner. And with millions of products, great prices and lightning-fast shipping, Amazon is the ultimate destination for all your holiday gift shopping.

Don’t worry if you’re not sure where to start: We’ve rounded up 37 top-rated Amazon gifts for you, across beauty, tech, home and fashion. Every product we’ve selected boasts 5-star ratings from thousands of happy customers, so keep reading to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list.

Amazon beauty gifts

Reader Favorite Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel $13.49 at Amazon Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon Flaky winter skin is no match for Goshi's bestselling towel, which features an exfoliating weave to gently buff your skin while you shower.

Editor Favorite Esarora Ice Roller $18.99 $15.19 at Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN People are obsessed with Esarora's ice roller, which promises to calm, refresh and depuff your skin. Many reviewers even claim that the roller also helps with tension headaches and sinus pressure. It's one of our favorite viral beauty products.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Mask $19.99 $7.99 at Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Mask Amazon Give the gift of a good night's sleep with Mavogel's soft, comfy eye mask, featuring a clever nosewire that blocks out every bit of light.

Reader Favorite Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon Cleverfy's aromatherapy shower steamers are the perfect antidote to any holiday stress. Just place one of the scented pucks in the corner of the shower, turn on the warm water and breathe deep.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm Multipack $9.95 at Amazon Burt's Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm Multipack Burt's Bees With nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and, of course, beeswax, Burt’s Bees’ famous lip balms promise to soothe and hydrate lips. This deliciously scented four-pack comes with vanilla bean, coconut pear, strawberry and classic peppermint balms.

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set $60 at Amazon Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set Olaplex This set comes with Olaplex’s bestselling No. 4 shampoo and No. 5 conditioner. Together, they promise not only to leave your hair feeling silky soft, but to actually strengthen your strands by re-linking broken bonds. Read our Olaplex review here.

Reader Favorite Glam Up Sheet Mask 12-Pack $15.99 $11.98 at Amazon Glam Up Sheet Mask 12-Pack Glam Up This sheet mask variety pack comes with 12 different sheet masks designed to soothe, firm, brighten and moisturize all types of skin. They also happen to be cruelty-free!

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips $17.99 $8.99 at Amazon Tocee Big Hair Claw Clips Tocee Tocess’ classic clips have gone viral on social media for a reason: not only are they adorable, but their anti-slip finish firmly grips thick and thin hair alike, keeping your hair firmly in place and out of your face.

Amazon home gifts

Reader Favorite Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11.95 at Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon Quickly prep avocados with Oxo's ingenious gadget, which splits, pits and slices. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Reader Favorite Swedish Dishcloths $21.99 at Amazon Swedish Dishcloths Amazon Reusable and biodegradable, Swedish dishcloths are easier on the environment — and your wallet — than single-use paper towels.

Reader Favorite LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $19.95 at Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon LifeStraw's lightweight, portable filter removes 99.9% of bacteria without any harsh chemicals, making it a great stocking stuffer for your favorite outdoor enthusiast. Best of all, each purchase grants a child in need a year of safe drinking water. Check out our review here.

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 $24.95 $19.99 at Amazon MMmat Silicone Baking Mats Kate Bratskeir/CNN These nonstick baking mats are perfect for everything from Christmas cookies to sheet pan dinners. Our reviewer particularly loved how easy the nonstick silicone is to clean, plus how much they help cut down on wasteful aluminum foil.

Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder $19.99 at Amazon Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon Get freshly-ground coffee at the press of a button with Hamilton Beach's sleek gadget, which can hold enough beans for 12 cups of coffee. You can also use it for grinding spices. See more of our favorite coffee grinders here.

Reader Favorite Bedsure Satin Pillowcases $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon Bedsure’s luxurious pillow cases come in 16 colors and feel much more expensive than they actually are. Satin is also gentler on skin and hair than cotton, making it a great material for reducing frizz (and a thoughtful gift for folks with curls!).

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart $79.90 at Amazon Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven Amazon Lodge’s ultra-popular Le Creuset dupe makes for a gorgeous and versatile addition to any kitchen. The deep red color is a festive choice for the holidays, but the lovely pumpkin, blue, lilac and turquoise models are also in stock and ready to ship.

Longhui Bedding 100% Cotton Knitted Throw Blanket $29.99 at Amazon Longhui Bedding 100% Cotton Knitted Throw Blanket_ Longhui Bedding This cotton throw features a classic knit texture and comes in 11 muted colors to complement any decor. It’s also machine-washable and resists pilling, meaning it’ll keep you cozy for years to come.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards $19.99 at Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set with Blade Guards Cuisinart Every chef (aspiring or otherwise) needs a good set of knives. And the color-coding on this top-rated ceramic set from Cuisinart won’t just look nice in the kitchen — it also helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk $39.99 at Amazon LapGear Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Missing your office’s ergonomic chair? Make working (or just streaming) from the couch even more comfortable with this cushy lap desk, which features a built-in mousepad and phone slot.

Amazon tech gifts

Reader Favorite Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder $12.97 at Amazon Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount. Amazon Make holiday travel more pleasant with this hands-free phone holder, which attaches directly to your tray table for hands-free viewing of all your downloads.

CNN Underscored Best Tested EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds $65.99 $49.99 at Amazon EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds Mike Andronico/CNN Our favorite budget earbuds offer great sound at a great price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Amazon Stream your favorite holiday classics and tunes with Amazon's Fire TV stick, offering Alexa voice control and access to more than a million movies, shows and tunes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera $74.25 at Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Amazon The adorable Instax Mini 11 from Fujifilm features an updated automatic exposure function plus a selfie mode. Gift it alongside some instant film to capture all your holiday memories.

Yootech Qi-Certified Wireless Charger $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon Yootech Qi-Certified Wireless Charger Yootech This sleek charging pad makes powering up your devices simpler than ever. Just place your phone on top of the pad (case and all) and you’re good to go. It’s compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and even works with Apple AirPods.

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149.95 $119.95 at Amazon JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon JBL’s bestselling Bluetooth speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Rugged and waterproof, it’s perfect for everything from Friendsgiving to pool parties.

Adasian 12x42 HD Binoculars $149 $69.88 at Amazon Adasian HD Binoculars Adasian Perfect for everything from birdwatching to sporting events, these HD binoculars are waterproof, work over eyeglasses and can help you see things more than 300 feet away.

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame $189.99 $144.33 at Amazon Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame Amazon Nixplay’s sleek digital frame lets multiple users securely upload photos directly from their phones or email, making it easier to feel connected with loved ones when you’re far apart.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon This affordable smart speaker pairs with Alexa so you can play music, make phone calls and adjust other smart home devices in your home using just your voice.

Amazon fashion gifts

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon These polarized sunnies come in eight colorways and are perfect for winter getaways (or just dreaming of the warmer months to come). Sojos makes a popular aviator style as well if that's more up your giftee's alley.

JW Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag $58.99 $50.14 at Amazon JW Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag Amazon Gift your favorite influencer JW Pei's trendy bag, which comes in 14 colors and features croc-embossed vegan leather. The lining is also made from recycled plastic bottles.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie $19.99 at Amazon Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon Carhartt's popular beanie is made from a soft, stretchy knit and comes in a huge range of colors. Reviewers also praise the beanie for being long enough to keep your ears cozy on blustery days.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clog From $16.31 at Amazon Crocs Unisex Classic Clog Crocs It’s time to give in to the siren call of the cutest ugly shoes around. More than 300,000 people have rated these classic Crocs 5 stars, with reviewers deeming them “life-changing,” “heavenly” and so dang comfortable that you will “eventually get over your loss of dignity.”

Sock It To Me Men’s Novelty Socks $14 at Amazon Sock It To Me Men's Novelty Socks Sock It To Me With prints featuring everything from gladiators riding sharks to something intriguingly called “space cheese,” there’s a novelty sock option here for every man in your life.

Turquaz Women’s Plush Fleece Bathrobe $69.99 $35.99 at Amazon Turquaz Women's Plush Fleece Bathrobe Turquaz This super-snuggly robe comes in 14 colors and will keep you warm all winter long.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie From $25 at Amazon Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Champion Champion’s bestselling hoodie is stylish, snuggly and, though listed as a men’s sweatshirt, perfect for any gender. The light gray, granite heather, white, red, black and navy models are all currently stocked in sizes XS to XXL.

Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur Slipper From $11.35 at Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur Slipper Jessica Simpson With their memory foam cushioning, anti-skid soles and ultra-plush lining, these are pretty much the ultimate house shoes. Nearly all colors are in stock in a wide range of sizes and will ship within days.