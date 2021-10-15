We’ll say it here first: It’s never too early to start shopping for Advent calendars. Though they’re primarily used in December, every year the best ones sell out earlier and earlier. Also, why wait to open up those little doors filled with treats when you can simply treat yourself now?

No matter what you like — from candles and chocolates to beauty products — there’s a calendar to tickle your fancy. Heck, there’s even a calendar out there waiting for your dog. (And that’s why they make even better gifts.) Below, we rounded up our favorite Advent calendars to buy right now before they sell out.

Chocolate and sweets Advent calendars

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar $39.99 at Amazon Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Amazon Elevate December breakfasts with a mini jar of one of Bonne Maman’s iconic jams or honeys. New flavors for this year’s calendar include Chestnut Orange Cinnamon, Mirabelle Plum and Spices and Strawberry Star Anise. The brand is including a sample of its new herbal tea too.

Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies $69.95 at Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies Williams Sonoma Give your favorite baker — or yourself, if you want to make sure that this is the year you finally bake Christmas cookies from scratch — this super-fun Advent calendar. The gifts run the gamut from the essential, like cookie cutters and a sugar shaker, to the extra namely, like fluted biscuit cutters and snowflake gift bags.

McCrea’s Caramels Advent Calendar $50 at Amazon McCrea’s Caramels Advent Calendar Amazon A favorite amongst candy connoisseurs year after year, the current calendar shows off original artwork from New England artist Cindy Hendrick. Inside, find 24 caramels in flavors that are beyond sophisticated. Cape Cod Sea Salt, Cinnamon Clove or Anisette, anyone? And, reassuringly, they’re free of seven of the most common allergens.

Godiva Luxury Advent Calendar $40 at Godiva Godiva Luxury Advent Calendar Godiva One word: Godiva. Raspberry stars. Milk ganache bliss. Dark mint medallions. Enough said.

Wooden Advent calendars

Chalet Lit Advent Calendar $144 at Olive and Cocoa Chalet Lit Advent Calendar Olive and Cocoa This sturdy and large (15-inch square) old-timey Advent calendar depicts a charming Christmas scene. The 24 boxes are ready for you to fill with your own personalized surprises. It comes with batteries for the mini lights, and it arrives gift wrapped with ribbon. Nice touch!

Hansel Village Advent Calendar $78 at Anthropologie Hansel Village Advent Calendar Anthropologie At the ready to become a treasured heirloom, this light-up wooden Advent calendar has 24 little but impeccably crafted drawers to fill with whatever wee surprises you dream up. It would look stunning on a fireplace mantle or even as a buffet centerpiece.

Beauty Advent calendars

Enfusia 25 Days of Fizzy Bath Treats $38.99 at Amazon Enfusia 25 Days of Fizzy Bath Treats Amazon Equip yourself for a nightly stress-busting soak. These bath treats are handmade in Texas with natural ingredients and essential oils. And the scents — gingerbread! Frankincense and myrrh! — may help you forget your in-laws are staying an extra day this year. But the artisans even include a "soothing detox" treat, just in case.

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar $45 at Sephora Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar Sephora This cult-favorite Sephora Advent calendar naturally comes with 24 gifts, but the real news here is that 10 of them are actually full-size. The set includes top-rated beauty favorites from Sephora Collection's makeup, hair accessories and skin care categories that will delight any true beauty lover. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, this mini 12-item Advent calendar is just $25.

Benefit Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar $65 at Sephora Benefit Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Sephora Benefit beauties, you know who you are. Your calling cards are perfectly primed skin, fluffy brows and fluttery lashes. Nab all you need in this calendar, stocked with pretty much all the cult faves. You’ll score purse-size Gimme Brow+, 24-HR Brow Setter, POREfessional Primer, Roller Lash and eight more mini marvels.

Olive & June The 25 Days of Mani Magic $65 at Olive & June The 25 Days of Mani Magic Olive and June Ooooh, pretty! From classic red to sparkly silver, this classy calendar will let you deck out your digits all season long. Aside from polish, you’ll find gold stickers, press-ons, cuticle oil and handy-dandy little tools.

The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar $249 at The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar The White Company A bit of pampering every day during the holidays? Sign up right here with this covet-worthy calendar enrobed in elegant white. From the Fireside Fragrance Oil to a Fir Tree Votive and Tuberose and Cashmere Hand Cream, this indulgence is setting you up for spa days at home the entire winter.

Florence by Mills Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar $129 at Florence by Mills Florence by Mills Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar Florence by Mills Flower power! Spread groovy seasonal vibes over 12 days with full-size (no puny samples here) vegan and cruelty-free beauty treats and a rose gold ornament. You’ll notice that everything has a touch of whimsy. Examples: pretty purple What’s My Line? Eyeliner and the Hit Snooze Lip Mask that looks like the most adorable pot of Jell-O. Even the Under Eye Gel Pads are cute, shaped like little whales.

L’Occitane Premium Advent Calendar $140 at L'Occitane L’Occitane Premium Advent Calendar L'occitane It’s a beauty bonanza! This premium calendar really is, well, premium, bursting with the brand’s fan favorites, including Almond Shower Oil, Divine Cream and Immortelle Overnight Reset. Talk about Christmas magic.

Coffee and tea Advent calendars

Cades and Birch Coffee Advent Calendar $54.99 at Etsy Cades and Birch Coffee Advent Calendar Etsy Caffeine is exactly what the elves ordered. This reusable and customizable pine K-Cup calendar will bring charm to your kitchen. Plus, the star can be personalized. Yes, it comes with the coffee pods, and they’re all different.

Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar $59.99 at Amazon Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar Amazon The soothing sachets in this old-timey calendar will end hectic December days on a relaxing note. You (or your favorite tea lover) will be sampling all kinds of Indian teas, from Earl Grey Citrus to Turmeric Spiced. In each cubby, find five individually-packaged tea bags — not just one — of the same type. Worthy of note, especially at this time of year: A percentage of proceeds goes to help educate the tea growers’ children.

Advent calendars for dogs

More and Merrier Advent Calendar for Small Dogs $49.99 at Petco More and Merrier Advent Calendar for Small Dogs Petco The 12 days of Christmas will be as much fun for you as they will be for your pupper! This calendar is full of squeaky toy surprises, but also adorable accessories. Our fave? The gold Santa hat. Or maybe the furry scarf…

Wufers Advent Cookie Calendar $59.95 at Amazon Wufers Advent Cookie Calendar Amazon Human Christmas cookies will give Bella a bellyache, but the hand-decorated delights inside this retro-sweet calendar are perfectly palatable for pups. Each cookie is made in North America with human-grade ingredients, and wrapped in recyclable plastic for freshness.

Advent calendars for cats

Catnip Advent Calendar $27.99 at Petco Catnip Advent Calendar Petco A little catnip each day keeps holiday mischief away! This collection of 12 organic catnip toys, treats and surprises will have Luna rolling, purring and playing. And with any luck, it will distract her from your tree and roll of curling ribbon.

Wondershop Cat Toy Advent Calendar $10 at Target Wondershop Cat Toy Advent Calendar Target With a kicker toy, a teaser wand, jingly balls and crinkly plushies, you are going to have one happy kitty over the 12 days of Christmas. Bonus: The price won’t ding your holiday shopping budget.

Home decor Christmas Advent calendars

Personalized Countdown Stocking $28.99 $19.99 at Personalization Mall Personalized Countdown Stocking Personalization Mall Custom embroidery in any of 33 colors makes this handy hybrid — stocking, Advent calendar and cheery decor — one of a kind. Just move the candy cane to mark the days until Santa comes to town. It’s lined with strong fabric, so it’ll be livening up your living room for years to come.

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar $158 at Saks Fifth Avenue Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Saks Fifth Avenue This may just be the best-smelling way to pass the time until Christmas. Tucked into this chic calendar are 12 of Voluspa’s bestselling coconut wax candles. A golden wick trimmer is included. Each full-size candle is imbued with an indulgent fragrance and hand-poured into an embossed glass vessel. Will it be Baltic Amber or French Cade Lavender today?

Gnomes Advent Calendar $95 at Etsy Gnomes Advent Calendar Etsy Gnomes! We’ve seen a lot of Advent calendars in our day, but this is everything. Each little guy is handmade and unique. Perch them all around your home as adorable decor. Did we mention ... gnomes?!

Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar $45 at Uncommon Goods Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar Uncommon Goods Savor quiet time amid the hubbub of the holidays with this clever, crafty take on an Advent calendar. You can stitch a new design every day. (No worries; they include easy directions for newbies.) The final finished piece will be a cheery homespun decoration for many Christmases to come.

Advent calendars for kids

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar $44.99 at Disney Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Disney For 24 days, your kid will feel like a Jedi building vehicles, posable characters — including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters and a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa — and a beach scene for Darth Vader on vacation. The Force will be with your family all season, that’s for sure.

DIY Ornament Advent Calendar $40 at Uncommon Goods DIY Ornament Advent Calendar Uncommon Goods Need help channeling your littles’ antsy seasonal excitement? Keep them busy with Kirsten Field’s calendar. It’s stuffed with 25 different felt ornament crafts. They’re easy (and neat!) since they don’t require sewing or glue. Encourage the spirit of giving by suggesting your child gift a few, to a teacher or Grandma, perhaps?

Thames & Kosmos The Mystery of the Ice Cave $49.99 at Barnes and Noble Thames & Kosmos The Mystery of the Ice Cave Barnes and Noble This is the escape room version of an Advent calendar, set to a mystery adventure story involving an avalanche and, you guessed it, a cave. To get out of the icy prison, your kid has to solve a riddle a day and piece the clues together. This is a great option if you’d like to keep your older kid exercising their smarts over the holiday break.

Play-Doh Advent Calendar $21.99 at Amazon Play-Doh Advent Calendar Amazon By Christmas Day, your tot will have conjured up two jolly scenes with this calendar. Will the favorite be the snowman or the gingerbread man? Behind each and every door is a wee can of Play-Doh — including sparkly — and little tools to make all manner of crafty creations. So fun.

Lovepop Play Nativity Advent Calendar $39 at Lovepop Lovepop Play Nativity Advent Calendar Lovepop The shiny box contains 25 numbered pouches with pop-up paper sculptures that, as they’re set up day by day, teach the story of the birth of Jesus. The adorable resulting play set can easily be saved to display next year.

Snowy Advent Calendar $59 at The White Company Snowy Advent Calendar The White Company Just feel him! Soooo soft. With 25 embroidered pockets for stuffing with your child’s favorite treats, this frosty fellow will be a pal long after New Year’s ... quite possibly forever. Name him Marshmallow. It fits.